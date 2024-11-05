Great Britain has produced some incredible football managers throughout the years. Some managers have revolutionised clubs, taking them through the football pyramid and turning them into European Champions, whilst others have lifted the World Cup, and a handful have won multiple Premier League and top flight titles.

Deciding who is the greatest of all the British managers is an incredibly challenging task, but one that nonetheless has been attempted by GIVEMESPORT. Here is our list of the ten greatest British managers in football history, using the ranking factors detailed below:

Ranking Factors

Achievements - What did they win and what were the circumstances?

Longevity - How long were they at the top of the beautiful game?

Legacy - What was their impact on the long-term trajectory of football?

10 Don Revie

Notable Teams Managed: Leeds, England

Don Revie truly transformed Leeds during the 1960s and 70s.

After three years in charge, Revie had achieved promotion from the second division, and then went on to win two first division titles at Elland Road. Leeds won these titles in 1969 and 1974, which earned Don Revie a statue outside the stadium, and he is hailed as one of England's greatest managers.

His Leeds side played very aggressive football, and were incredibly difficult to play against. His defensive and physical style was extremely effective, and Revie was certainly aided by the quality of players who came through the club's academy at the time. Norman Hunter, Jack Charlton and Eddie Gray all came through the ranks, and helped Leeds to become one of the best teams around.

Revie then went on to spend three years in charge of England, winning the British Home Championship in 1975, before resigning to take a job in the Middle East.

Don Revie Career Statistics Years Active 1961-1985 Achievements Inter Cities Fairs Cup: 1968, 1971; First Division title: 1969, 1974; FA Cup: 1972; League Cup: 1968

9 Bill Nicholson

Notable Teams Managed: Tottenham

Arguably Tottenham's greatest ever manager, Bill Nicholson was Tottenham through and through.

Spending a total of 36 years with the club, as a player and a manager, Nicholson was at the helm for Spurs' most successful era, when they won a whole host of domestic and European honours. Managing teams which included the great Jimmy Greaves, Nicholson played attacking football and was a tactical visionary, head and shoulders above many other managers at the time.

He even has a street named after him in North London such was the impact he had on the club, where he remains the most recent Tottenham manager to win a league title.

Bill Nicholson Career Statistics Years Active 1958-1974 Achievements European Cup Winners' Cup: 1963; UEFA Cup 1972; First Division title: 1961; FA Cup: 1961, 1962, 1967; League Cup: 1971, 1973

8 Sir Bobby Robson

Notable Teams Managed: Ipswich, England, Barcelona, Newcastle

With incredible longevity, and constantly adapting to fit the ever-changing game, Bobby Robson is undoubtedly one of Britain's best ever managers.

Across a 36-year managerial career, Robson managed in Canada, England, Portugal, Spain and Holland. Ahead of his time, the English manager is praised for being one of the first British managers to make an impact abroad. He is also thought of as Ipswich's greatest ever manager, after delivering the Tractor Boys their only piece of European silverware in a career which saw Robson win four league titles, the UEFA Cup and the FA Cup as well as several more domestic cups.

Earning a knighthood for his services to the game, Robson was truly a revolutionary and iconic football manager.

Sir Bobby Robson Career Statistics Years Active 1968-2004 Achievements UEFA Cup: 1981; FA Cup: 1978. Eredivisie: 1991, 1992; Primeira Divison: 1995, 1996; Copa del Rey: 1997; European Cup Winners Cup: 1997

7 Jock Stein

Notable Teams Managed: Celtic, Leeds, Scotland

The first British manager to win the European Cup, Jock Stein will be remembered forever.

Forming a Celtic side of mainly players from the Glasgow area and steering them to European glory, Stein achieved the most unlikely feat in 1967, as his side defeated Inter Milan in Lisbon. Winning the Scottish Cup with Dunfermline before heading to Celtic Park, Stein won a remarkable nine Scottish League Titles in a row.

With a win percentage of 63% in over 1000 games managed, there is little doubt that Stein is one of the best Scottish managers of all time. He went on to enjoy spells with Leeds and Scotland, who he was managing at the time of his death.

Jock Stein Career Statistics Years Active 1960-1985 Achievements Scottish Cup: 1961; European Cup: 1967; Scottish First Division: 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1977; Scottish Cup: 1965, 1967, 1969, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1977; Scottish League Cup: 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1975

6 Sir Alf Ramsey

Notable Teams Managed: Ipswich, England, Birmingham

The man who won England the World Cup, Sir Alf Ramsey can say something that no one else can.

The feat which has not been achieved before or since England's triumph in 1966 was historic and will never be forgotten. In addition to his international exploits, Alf Ramsey was also a success at club level, where he took Ipswich from the old Third Division South to win the First Division in their first season back in 1962.

A legend at both Ipswich and with England, Ramsey earned himself immense respect within the game. He has since had a road named after him in Ipswich and a statue built outside Wembley, such was his impact on the beautiful game.

Sir Alf Ramsey Career Statistics Years Active 1955-1978 Achievements First Division title: 1962; World Cup: 1966

5 Brian Clough

Notable Teams Managed: Derby, Leeds, Nottingham Forest

An unbelievable manager, Brian Clough achieved some remarkable things during his career, first with Derby, who he took from the Second Division to win the First Division, and then Nottingham Forest, who he guided to two European Cups.

His management style was unorthodox, he had a disappointing spell with Brighton and was sacked after just 44 days in charge of Leeds, but his time in East Midlands was legendary. Despite not having the resources of other clubs, Clough was able to challenge and achieve some unbelievable things while employing an attacking and forward-thinking style of football. Nobody thought his feats at Derby would be replicated, but Clough did it himself a few years later at Nottingham Forest.

A football icon, there will not be another Brian Clough.

Brian Clough Career Statistics Years Active 1965-1993 Achievements First Division title: 1972, 1978; European Cup: 1979, 1980; League Cup: 1978, 1979, 1989, 1990

4 Sir Matt Busby

Notable Clubs Managed: Man United, Scotland

After building an incredible squad, nicknamed the 'Busby babes', Man United were stunned after the Munich air disaster in 1958. In a tragic event where most of the squad were killed, and Busby himself almost lost his life, the Scottish manager was tasked with rebuilding the squad to reach their former heights.

He did it remarkably well. Building a team around the incredible trio of Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and George Best, Busby was able to get United back on track, and went on to win numerous trophies. Perhaps his finest hour as a manager was winning the 1968 European Cup, as United became the first English side to do so.

Busby set the foundations for the club we see today, instilling a 'never say die attitude', which was a clear philosophy adopted by Sir Alex Ferguson years later. Especially considering the circumstances, there is no doubt that Sir Matt Busby is one of the greatest coaches of all-time.

Sir Matt Busby Career Statistics Years Active 1945-1971 Achievements European Cup: 1968; First Division titles: 1952, 1956, 1957, 1965, 1967; FA Cup: 1948, 1963

3 Bill Shankly

Notable Teams Managed: Grimsby, Huddersfield, Liverpool

One of Liverpool's greatest ever managers, and a man adored the club, Bill Shankly was incredible.

Famous for saying ‘there are only two teams in Merseyside: Liverpool and Liverpool reserves’, Shankly has earned himself a statue outside Anfield, as well as the 'Shankly Gates'. Whilst at the club, Shankly built two successful sides, winning everything. His impact on Liverpool was significant, and his emotion, drive and passion are still instilled in the club today.

Bill Shankly became a God-like figure at Anfield due to his achievements and character, which few managers have had at any club. His exploits across a 15-year period between 1959 and 1974 are still felt today, and the club wouldn't be what it is now without him.

Bill Shankly Career Statistics Years Active 1949-1974 Achievements UEFA Cup: 1973; First Division title: 1964, 1966, 1973; FA Cup: 1965, 1974;

2 Bob Paisley

Notable Clubs Managed: Liverpool

Bill Shankly's successor, Bob Paisley arguably managed to surpass his legacy.

Continuing on from the foundations that had been set, Paisley managed to improve the style of play, and went on to win a whole host of honours. Guiding the club to their first European Cup in 1977, before adding two more in 1978 and 1981, Paisley ensured Liverpool were one of the best in the world for a number of years.

A master tactician who was able to get the best out of his players, Paisley was known for being a quiet genius. Winning six league titles in seven years, an incredible achievement, demonstrates just how dominant the Reds became under him. With only Carlo Ancelotti having more European trophies, and Sir Alex Ferguson having more English top-flight titles, Paisley is undoubtedly one of the greatest of all-time.

Bob Paisley Career Statistics Years Active 1974-1983 Achievements European Cup: 1977, 1978, 1981; Uefa Cup: 1976; First Division title: 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983; League Cup: 1981, 1982, 1983

1 Sir Alex Ferguson

Notable Teams Managed: Aberdeen, Scotland, Man United

The greatest British manager of all-time is Sir Alex Ferguson.

Initially performing wonders at Aberdeen, where he broke the 'Old Firm' dominance, as well as beating Real Madrid in the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1983, Ferguson went on to become the Premier League's greatest manager. Being appointed by United in 1986, and enduring a slow start to life, few would have predicted the dominance he would go on to have.

Once it clicked for Ferguson at Man United, the results were incredible. Going on to win 13 Premier League titles, as well as five FA Cups and two Champions League titles among numerous other trophies, there will never be an era quite like it. The Scot spent 26 years at Old Trafford, and continued to adapt and perform throughout. His fiery style meant he was not to be messed with, and his achievements speak for themselves.

Sir Alex Ferguson Career Statistics Years Active 1974-2013 Achievements European Cup Winners' Cup: 1983; Scottish Premier Division: 1980, 1984, 1985; Scottish Cup: 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986; Scottish League Cup 1986; Champions League: 1999, 2008; European Cup Winners' Cup: 1991; Premier League: 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013; FA Cup: 1990, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2004; League Cup: 1992, 2006, 2009, 2010

