Key Takeaways English players dominate Britain's best ever passers list.

Scholes tops the ranking as Britain's greatest ever passer.

Ranking factors include assists, technique, and delivery.

As a game, football has changed and continues to change, but one thing that has remained constant is the importance of having players who can pass well. Those blessed with the vision and technique to create an attacking opportunity through a pass are worth their weight in gold.

Such passes can be produced in a variety of different ways, ranging from the longer quarterback-style ball often favoured by the likes of David Beckham and Trent Alexander-Arnold, to the shorter pass that can unlock a defence, that Kenny Dalglish used so often over the years.

British football has seen a wealth of exceptional passers, but when it comes to ranking the best of all time, Paul Scholes tops the list. The following rankings uncover what other players join him in the top 10.

Ranking Factors

Assists - passing for its own sake is not the point, it's about doing so to create attacking moves.

- passing for its own sake is not the point, it's about doing so to create attacking moves. Technique - this is a question of style. Does the player use power, or do they caress the ball?

- this is a question of style. Does the player use power, or do they caress the ball? Delivery - seeing a pass is one thing, but how successful is a player in finding their desired target?

Greatest Passers in British Football History Rank Player Nation Career 1. Paul Scholes England 1993 to 2013 2. Steven Gerrard England 1998 to 2016 3. David Beckham England 1992 to 2013 4. Frank Lampard England 1995 to 2016 5. Glenn Hoddle England 1975 to 1995 6. Billy Bremner Scotland 1960 to 1982 7. Trent Alexander-Arnold England 2016 to present 8. George Best Northern Ireland 1963 to 1983 9. Ryan Giggs Wales 1990 to 2014 10. Kenny Dalglish Scotland 169 to 1990

Related Ranking the 11 Best Passers in World Football (2024) Lionel Messi only ranks fifth among the best passers in world football right now.

10 Kenny Dalglish

Club(s) best known for: Celtic & Liverpool

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish was an incredibly accomplished finisher, but was a great creator too, with the ability to execute fantastic passes. In his career, he scored plenty of goals, but it's telling that he recorded more assists, the vast majority of which were gained from cute passes.

Like all in these rankings, it is vision that first sees how a pass is possible, before having the ability to carry that out. Dalglish was more than happy to play passes first time, which at times were a joy to watch, such was the perfect weight he tended to put on the ball.

Kenny Dalglish Career Stats Nation Scotland Games 538 Goals 179 Assists 186 Awards PFA PLayers' Player of the Year 1983, Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year 1979, 1983

9 Ryan Giggs

Club(s) best known for: Manchester United

When starting out, Ryan Giggs was a flying winger, but as he matured he became as well-known for his play-making ability. The legendary Welshman was always composed and measured on the ball, a quality that enabled him to pass effectively without any rushes of blood to the head.

His variation of passing meant he was more than comfortable playing passes with the outside of his boot, perhaps inside the line of a full-back to give his centre-forward a potential goal to chase down. He could even claim that his scuffed strike that found its way into the path of Teddy Sheringham in the 1999 Champions League final counts as a pass.

Ryan Giggs Career Stats Nation Wales Games 963 Goals 168 Assists 254 Awards PFA Players Player of the Year 2009

Related Ryan Giggs vs Bukayo Saka vs Eden Hazard Stats Comparison Comparing some of the finest wingers to grace the Premier League down the years.

8 George Best

Club(s) best known for: Manchester United

George Best is more often talked about as a fantastic dribbler of the ball. With his flamboyance and flair it is easy to forget that he was also a very adept passer of the ball. Such was his command of the ball, Best could do anything with it, including pass.

His talent was so emphatic, he was more than happy playing a one-two with the shins of opponents, doing it with the required purchase that he could collect the ball from them as if they were his own teammates. Not that Best's passing was simply about tricks, he was just a very gifted footballer who could do pretty much everything.

George Best Career Stats Nation Northern Ireland Games 522 Goals 189 Awards 1968 Ballon d'Or

7 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Club(s) best known for: Liverpool

Seen by many as the heir to David Beckham, when it comes to being the best cross-field passer of the ball, Trent Alexander-Arnold is widely recognised as a very talented footballer, even if some question marks remain about his defending.

Perhaps what stands out most about his passing is the exact weight he seems able to put on any given pass, whereby the ball more often than not drops beautifully in the path of a teammate, either with pace, ahead of a defender into space for a colleague to attack; or, cushioned right into feet if that is the better option.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Career Stats Nation England Games 338 Goals 23 Assists 87

6 Billy Bremner

Club(s) best known for: Leeds United

Dirty Leeds. Amazing how the legacy of a club over more than a decade can be reduced to two words. Although there is some truth in how the Leeds United side of the sixties and seventies was prepared to play teams off the park, or to fight them too, they also played some great football at times, with Billy Bremner being the metronome in the middle of the park setting and dictating the play.

Once described as ten stone of barbed wire, Bremner was a fierce competitor, but a step ahead of his opponents when it came to knowing where to put the ball.

Billy Bremner Career Stats Nation Scotland Games 641 Goals 97 Awards Football Writer's Association Player of the Year 1970

5 Glenn Hoddle

Club(s) best known for: Spurs

An exceptionally gifted player, Glenn Hoddle was able to read the game a few passes ahead of most of his colleagues, meaning he was able to see what was going to happen. It was his vision and ability on the ball that enabled his passing, which could range from a long-range pass or a cushion pass from a one-two.

It is known how he excelled at Spurs over the course of 12 years, but he was equally effective for Monaco, at a time when coverage of overseas football was sparse. In fact, Hoddle's passing ability was still very evident when he was player-manager at Swindon Town, when he was perhaps a yard or two slower in pace, but his brain was as sharp as ever when it came to finding the right pass.

Glenn Hoddle Career Stats Nation England Games 549 Goals 124 Awards Foreign Player of the Year 1987

4 Frank Lampard

Club(s) best known for: Chelsea

Frank Lampard is a player who got the very most out of his ability. It seems like a very long time ago indeed when some doubted him and saw his inclusion in the West Ham team of the 1990s as some kind of nepotism linked to his father's playing days with the Hammers.

Of course, Lampard proved them all wrong, becoming Chelsea's all-time top scorer, with an uncanny knack of arriving late into the box. He did also have a beautiful range of passing. Didier Drogba was a grateful recipient of Lampard's forward passing on many occasions.

Frank Lampard Career Stats Nation England Games 898 Goals 268 Assists 172 Awards Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year 2005

3 David Beckham

Club(s) best known for: Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy

There are some who have belittled David Beckham's ability as a footballer, arguing his fame far outweighed his ability. This is an unbalanced opinion. Beckham excelled when it came to crossing and passing. Few could rival him for the quarter-back style pass he liked to play, with the ability to drop the ball wherever he chose, while making it look quite effortless in the process.

His period with Real Madrid is not discussed so much, yet his passing while playing in Spain was exquisite, often splitting defences in two with long-range passes that simply begged to be put into the net.

David Beckham Career Stats Nation England Games 724 Goals 127 Assists 225 Awards UEFA Club Footballer of the Year 1999

Related Frank Lampard vs Steven Gerrard vs Bruno Fernandes Stats Comparison Bruno Fernandes has shone at Manchester United but how does he compare to Premier League icons Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard? We take a look.

2 Steven Gerrard

Club(s) best known for: Liverpool

Steven Gerrard is best remembered for grabbing games by the scruff of the neck, which he would often do by winning the ball deep in his own half and turning defence into attack with a rapier-like sixty-yard pass. Despite the thrust and power of his passing, he was also very much equipped with finesse too. Today, Luis Suarez is better remembered for playing alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona, but he did of course star alongside Steven Gerrard, with the Uruguyan being very complimentary about his former colleague's passing:

"What stood out the most about Gerrard was his long-range passing. The passes he made were very easy for the forward players. I was very lucky to play with him, and I really enjoyed the moments we had together."

Steven Gerrard Career Stats Nation England Games 749 Goals 191 Assists 170 Awards UEFA Club Footballer of the Year 2005, Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year 2009

1 Paul Scholes

Club(s) best known for: Manchester United

Paul Scholes was admired by many great players, including Zinedine Zidane, for how he was able to dictate the pace of game. Much of this ability was based on his range of passing. It speaks volumes for his ability that even a player as talented as Ronaldinho stood up and took notice of Scholes' passing, when he said: "I want to pass like him. Who taught him to do that?" Ronaldinho and Zidane weren't alone in their praise for Scholes, with Andrea Pirlo, who wasn't a bad passer himself, gushing over the former Manchester United midfielder:

"The truly great English midfield player of the generation. Didn’t just play the game, he thought about the game. You could see every pass, every decision, was based on his intelligence and understanding."

Whether driving a precision long pass into the path of a colleague, or splitting a defence with a deft clip of the outside of his boot, Scholes had the full repertoire of his passing at his disposal, which made him such a well-admired and effective midfielder.

Paul Scholes Career Stats Nation England Games 716 Goals 155 Assists 81 Awards English Football Hall of Fame 2008

Stats via Transfermarkt - correct as of 12-10-24.