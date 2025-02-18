Sometimes, the media can be somewhat guilty of reporting on football as if it only began with the birth of the Premier League. While the league does have plenty og history now, having begun in the 1992/93 season, let's not forget it was simply a rebranding of the old English first division.

When we talk about the greatest British players in football history, the lists are often full of players from before the Premier League era. Players whose memory continues to burn brightly.

Being the birthplace of the game, Britain has been home to some outstanding talents over the years. These talents have excelled on the biggest stages and won the biggest honours in the game. So here are the greatest British players before the Premier League era began.

10 Gordon Banks

England

Gordon Banks kept goal for England’s finest hour – the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup Final at Wembley. Although he is probably better known for a save he made four years later at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

When Brazil’s Jairzinho stood up a beautifully inviting cross for Pele from the right, the great number 10 leapt to send a powerful downward header into the bottom corner. Somehow, Banks got down low to his right and scooped the ball over the bar. Pele could not believe it, almost wheeling away in anticipation of a goal. It’s regarded as one of the greatest ever saves.

9 Dixie Dean

England

It is easy to laugh at the incredibly baggy shorts of Dixie Dean’s era of the 1920s and 30s. He was, however, a true goal machine. He scored a jaw-dropping 473 goals in 502 games for club and country. The vast majority of those were for Everton, where he is unsurprisingly viewed as a legend.

He won the English title with the Toffees in 1928 and 1932, along with the FA Cup in 1933. No surprise that he scored two goals in the 3-0 victory in the final. To put his goal-scoring prowess into context, during that first title-winning season of 1928, he scored 60 goals in 39 games. So it is of little surprise that he is perceived as Everton’s greatest-ever player.

8 Kevin Keegan

England

Known as Mighty Mouse, Kevin Keegan was one of Bill Shankly's most shrewd signings ever. Liverpool paid Scunthorpe just thirty-three thousand pounds for 20-year-old Keegan in 1971. Six years later, Keegan inspired Liverpool to their first European Cup triumph in 1977, winning the Ballon d’Or two years in a row in 1978 and 1979.

Of the six British players to ever have won the award, Keegan is the only one who has done so twice. Hard-working and driven, Keegan was strong with a great sense of timing. Having won it all at Anfield, he moved to Hamburg. Having won the German Bundesliga title, he went on to play some fantastic football for Southampton and then Newcastle.

7 Bobby Moore

England

So much has been written about Bobby Moore. He was, of course, England captain when they won the World Cup in 1966. He was responsible for two assists that day for Geoff Hurst. Yet it is his defending he is best known for. Unlike so many British defenders, Moore wasn’t one to dive in.

He wasn’t particularly quick, or even that good in the air and yet he is considered one of Britain’s greatest-ever defenders. Ron Greenwood managed Moore at West Ham and was clear on the England captain’s stature in the game:

“Bobby is not a bread and butter player. He is made for the biggest occasions. The more extreme the challenge, the more commanding he will be. He should play at Wembley every week."

6 Jimmy Greaves

England

Jimmy Greaves could surely count himself in the starting lineup of the greatest eleven English players in football history. The striker scored a staggering 464 goals in his career for club and country. 266 of those goals were for Spurs. At times, Greaves seemed to simply pass the ball into the net. Seemingly unflappable, he is often considered the most natural finisher in the history of British football.

Sadly for Greaves, much of his career is spoken about against the backdrop of him not playing in the 1966 World Cup Final. Sir Alf Ramsey did not return Greaves to the starting line up after he was injured earlier in the tournament. However, this has done little to dim his legacy and popularity in the game.

5 Stanley Matthews

England

Today, it is very difficult to imagine a 41-year-old Blackpool player winning the Ballon d’Or. Yet that is just what Stanley Matthews did in 1956. Known as the Wizard of Dribble, Matthews was known for his ability to drop his shoulder and find a yard before putting in a telling cross for a teammate.

Incredibly, Matthews’s career spanned over 30 years. Having made his debut for Stoke City in 1932, he was still playing for them in 1965. In-between was a 13-year period at Blackpool. It was at the club that Matthews had a cup final named after him, when he was credited for driving Blackpool to come back to win the 1953 FA Cup Final.

4 Kenny Dalglish

Scotland