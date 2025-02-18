The Premier League and the old English First Division have seen some unbelievable players and moments over the years, with the first official season starting in 1888. There are so many iconic names from the past that it is often difficult to name them all.

Superstars such as Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo quickly spring to mind when talking about some of the greatest names to ever grace a pitch at the pinnacle of English football. However, while there have been countless excellent foreign players that have been successful in the top-flight (more so in the Premier League era), there is a long list of names of British players that have showcased their abilities and etched their name into English top-flight history.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have ranked the 10 greatest British players in English top-flight history using the ranking criteria below.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - How many years did each player play in the English top-flight?

How many years did each player play in the English top-flight? Legacy - How well is each player remembered by the fans of the clubs that they played for?

How well is each player remembered by the fans of the clubs that they played for? Honours won - How much success did each player have in the top-flight?

How much success did each player have in the top-flight? Quality: The performance level compared to other players of their generation.

Rank Player Years in England Honours Won in England (Domestically) 1. George Best 1963-1977, 1979-1980 & 1982-1983 First Division x2, Charity Shield x2 2. Kenny Dalglish 1969-1990 First Division x6, FA Cup x1, League Cup x4, Charity Shield x5 3. Bobby Charlton 1956-1976 First Division x3, FA Cup x1, Charity Shield x2 4. Wayne Rooney 2002-2018 Premier League x5, FA Cup x1, League Cup x3, Community Shield x4 5. Alan Shearer 1987-2006 Premier League x1 6. Jimmy Greaves 1957-1990 FA Cup x2, Charity Shield x2 7. Bobby Moore 1957-1961, 1961-1971 FA Cup x1, Charity Shield x1 8. Paul Scholes 1994-2013 Premier League x11, FA Cup x3, League Cup x2, Charity Shield x5 9. Kevin Keegan 1971-1977, 1980-82 First Division x3, FA Cup x1, Charity Shield x2 10. Ryan Giggs 1990-2014 Premier League x13, FA Cup x4, League Cup x4, Community Shield x9

10 Ryan Giggs

Notable Teams: Manchester United

Ryan Giggs ranks at number ten on this list. His longevity and consistency at the highest level was nothing short of phenomenal. The Welsh winger played for over two decades, winning 13 Premier League titles, which is a competition record.

Giggs was known for his dribbling ability, quickness, and knack for delivering in big moments, including his unforgettable solo goal against Arsenal in the 1999 FA Cup semi-final.

To add to his incredible domestic success in England, Giggs, one of the greatest left-wingers in Premier League history, won two UEFA Champions League titles with the Red Devils: 1998-99 and 2007-08.

Related 10 Most Consistent Players in Premier League History [Ranked] From clinical forwards to tireless midfield engines and defensive stalwarts, here are ten players who defined consistency in Premier League history.

9 Kevin Keegan

Notable Teams: Liverpool, Southampton, Newcastle United

It's impossible to not have Kevin Keegan on this list, simply because few British players have matched his sheer brilliance of the 70s and early 80s. The two-time Ballon d’Or winner (1978, 1979) made his name at Liverpool, where he was instrumental in their First Division and European successes under legendary British managers Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley. With his relentless energy and technical skill, Keegan was a driving force in the 1970s, later continuing his impact in the First Division at Southampton and Newcastle United.

While Keegan didn't win his Ballon d'Or trophies during his time in England, he is one of just six Brits to ever win the award, and he is one of only seven players in history to have won the prize in two consecutive years or more, Johan Cruyff, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the names on that list.

8 Paul Scholes

Notable Teams: Manchester United

Coming in at number eight is Paul Scholes. Scholes was one of the key cogs in the Manchester United midfield for almost two decades. His passing range, vision, and ability to dictate games, even against some of the best teams in the world, made him one of the most complete midfielders of his era.

Scholes was instrumental in Sir Alex Ferguson’s most dominant teams, and the fact he replicated his domestic success on the world stage, by winning two UEFA Champions League trophies, just shows how great he was during his prime years. The only real blemish on his career is that he never came close to winning anything with England. Nevertheless, he is one of the best British players to ever do it in the English top flight.

Related The Greatest English 11 in Premier League History The greatest English players throughout the Premier League era, featuring Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea legends.

7 Bobby Moore

Notable Teams: West Ham United, Fulham

Ranking at number seven is Bobby Moore, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time, and certainly in terms of British players. Moore captained England to their only World Cup triumph in history (1966), and for that reason, his legacy will never be forgotten.

Moore was a leader for both England and West Ham United. His reading of the game, composure, and superb tackling saw him lift an FA Cup, Charity Shield and European Cup Winners' Cup for the Hammers. Additionally, he came agonisingly close to winning the Ballon d'Or in 1970 when he finished runner-up to West Germany's Gerd Müller.

6 Jimmy Greaves

Notable Teams: Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United

Jimmy Greaves remains one of the most prolific scorers in English football history. He scored 357 goals in the English top flight, a record that is still unmatched. His best years came at Tottenham Hotspur, where he won two FA Cups and a European Cup Winners’ Cup.

While Greaves may have never lifted a First Division trophy, he did win six Golden Boots between 1958 and 1969, highlighting his natural finishing ability. Undoubtedly, the defining moment of his career came when he helped England to their only World Cup trophy, in 1966.

5 Alan Shearer

Notable Teams: Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United

The greatest goalscorer in Premier League history, Alan Shearer, scored 260 goals in the competition, a record that still stands to this day. Only two other players have managed to net 200 or more in the Premier League - Harry Kane (213), and Wayne Rooney (208).

Shearer was a complete striker with great shooting power and technique, making his shots on goal almost unstoppable. The Geordie won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers before signing for his boyhood club Newcastle United, and becoming their greatest-ever player.

4 Wayne Rooney

Notable Teams: Everton, Manchester United

It's impossible to leave Wayne Rooney out of the top five. Not only is he Manchester United's top goalscorer of all time, with 253 goals, he is also the second-highest goalscorer for England (53 goals).

Rooney was a phenomenon from the moment he burst onto the scene at Everton at the age of 16. His versatility, work rate, and finishing ability helped him become a five-time Premier League champion, scoring countless memorable goals along the way.

A few of those that spring to mind are: his goal from the halfway line against West Ham United back in the 2013/14 campaign. He also scored an outstanding overhead kick against Manchester City back in the 2010/11 season.

Related 20 Best English Footballers of All Time (Ranked) The greatest players that England has produced down the years - ranked in order.

3 Bobby Charlton

Notable Teams: Manchester United

Bobby Charlton is one of the most iconic names in football history because of both his brilliance as a player, but also his incredible story - He was a key figure in Manchester United’s resurgence after the Munich Air Disaster in 1958.

Not only did Charlton have a knack for coming up with great goals in big moments, his technical ability meant he wasn't limited to just playing as a centre-forward; he had the versatility to play as an attacking midfielder or as a wide man.

Charlton played a crucial role in Manchester United’s first European Cup triumph in 1968 and was a driving force behind England’s 1966 World Cup victory.

2 Kenny Dalglish

Notable Teams: Liverpool

Ranking at number two is Kenny Dalglish. The greatest Scottish player in football history, Dalglish was the heartbeat of Liverpool’s dominance in the late 1970s and 1980s, which saw them win six First Division titles in less than a decade.

The Scotsman was a talented playmaker as well as a clinical forward, to go with his football intelligence, making him the complete package in the final third. Along with Dalglish's six league titles, he also won three European Cups with the Reds. In 1983, Dalglish finished as runner-up for the Ballon d'Or losing out to Italy's Michel Platini.

1 George Best

Notable Teams: Manchester United