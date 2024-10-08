Key Takeaways The Bundesliga has seen a number of world-class British players make the move to Germany.

From established stars like Harry Kane to young up-and-comers like Jude Bellingham, the German top-flight has been home to many a great.

Kevin Keegan's success at Hamburg makes him the greatest British player in Bundesliga history.

For a long time, British football remained in a certain kind of inward-looking environment. Those born and bred in the United Kingdom were not accustomed to exporting themselves across the seas, preferring to build their careers in one of the many local leagues. However, this trend has changed considerably over the years, with players no longer hesitating to fly to a variety of destinations.

This is particularly true of several of them, who have chosen to leave their island to join the German league. Over there, in a country where the football culture is at least as pronounced as at home, they discover an ideal framework for development, where competitiveness and fervour come together. This article has now drawn up a list of the best British players to have played in the Bundesliga.

Best British Players in Bundesliga History Rank Player Club (Span) Nationality 1. Kevin Keegan Hamburger SV (1997-1980) England 2. Owen Hargreaves Bayern Munich (2000-2007) England 3. Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund (2017-2021, 2024) England 4. Harry Kane Bayern Munich (2023-) England 5. Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund (2020-2023) England 6. Tony Woodcock FC Koln (1979-1982, 1986-1988), SC Fortuna Koln (1988-1990) England 7. Peter Hobday Hannover 96 (1986-1988), Eintracht Frankurt (1988-1990), Arminia Bielefeld (1994-1997) England 8. Noel Campbell Fortuna Koln (1971-1979) Ireland 9. Paul Lambert Borussia Dortmund (1996-1997) Scotland 10. Mark Hughes Bayern Munich (1987-1988) Wales

The name “Bundesliga” includes the previous names of the German top flight championship.

10 Mark Hughes - Wales

Bayern Munich (1987-1988)

To say that Mark Hughes' time in the Bundesliga was a success would be a lie. However, it was no less historic. Firstly, because the Welsh striker became the first player to be transferred to Bayern Munich on loan. At the time, having failed at Barcelona, the Briton flew to Germany in a bid to regain his confidence.

It was a relatively unsuccessful mission, with him scoring just seven goals in 23 appearances for the Bavarian club. But the real highlight of his Munich adventure was undoubtedly the 11th of November 1988, when he played in two matches on the same day, the first with Wales in a Euro 1988 qualifier, and the second with Bayern in the German Cup.

9 Paul Lambert - Scotland

Borussia Dortmund (1996-1997)

Paul Lambert only spent one full season in Germany, but he nevertheless became a legend. In 1996, the Scotsman left Motherwell and signed for Borussia Dortmund, where he quickly earned a first-team place. The two-time reigning Bundesliga champions failed to complete the treble, finishing third (behind Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich) in the 1996/97 season.

But it was on the European stage that Lambert shone brightest. So much so that he was named Man of the Match in the Champions League final that same year, after dazzling the world in the semi-final against Manchester United, enabling the Schwartz-Gelben side to win the first and so far only cup with the big ears in their history.

8 Noel Campbell - Ireland

Fortuna Koln (1971-1979)

In the 1970s, at a time when the political situation in Germany had yet to find any real stability, Noel Campbell became the first Irish player (and one of only four in history) to play in the Bundesliga. That was in 1973, during SC Fortuna Koln's first and, until now, last season in the German top flight.

The midfielder played for the club for eight seasons, from 1971 to 1978, making almost 200 appearances and competing at various national levels, before returning to his homeland (he began his career at St Pat's), where he ended his career in the colours of Shamrock Rovers.

7 Peter Hobday - England

Hannover 96 (1986-1988), Eintracht Frankurt (1988-1990), Arminia Bielefeld (1994-1997)

It's rare enough to see a British player spend his entire career outside the UK, but it was even rarer a few years ago. Yet that is the fate that Peter Hobday has chosen to embrace. Trained at Gillingham, the midfielder left England in 1979... and never returned.

Paderborn, Stuttgarter Kickers, Hannover, Eintracht Frankfurt, Arminia Bielefeld, Rot-Weiss Essen, LR Ahlen: Hobday has had many adventures in Germany. And although he mainly played in the second division (or even the third), the London-born player nevertheless made around 60 Bundesliga appearances - scoring five goals - and played almost 400 professional games. An impressive total for his time.

6 Tony Woodcock - England

FC Koln (1979-1982, 1986-1988), SC Fortuna Koln (1988-1990)

A product of the Nottingham Forest academy, a club whose golden age he enjoyed in the late 1970s, Tony Woodcock signed for FC Koln in 1979, a few months after eliminating them in the Champions League semi-finals.

There, the centre-forward spent three seasons scouring the German game, making 81 appearances and scoring 28 goals as part of an explosive partnership with the legendary Dieter Muller. In 1986, after four years at Arsenal, he returned to FC Koln for two more seasons (49 games, 11 goals), before adding a final line to the story of his career at Fortuna Koln, where he played between 1988 and 1990 (37 games, five goals).

5 Jude Bellingham - England

Borussia Dortmund (2020-2023)

A regular at Borussia Dortmund at the tender age of 17, Jude Bellingham is undoubtedly one of the best players to come through the Westfalenstadion in the club's recent history.

Winner of the Bundesliga Player of the Season award in 2022/23, at the end of a season that saw him crush the competition, the English box-to-box midfielder remains Dortmund's second-biggest sale (behind Ousmane Dembele), having left for Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 for the sum of £95m. A player of edifying precociousness, whose career trajectory has never deviated from its upward course and for whom all the greatest aspirations seem permissible.

4 Harry Kane - England

Bayern Munich (2023-)

Harry Kane may have only played one season in the Bundesliga so far, but he has already made history. The Tottenham legend's 36 league goals in his first season in the Bundesliga (no other player had achieved such a feat in his inaugural season) have wiped countless records off the books of German football.

All these exceptional performances have not yet enabled him to ward off the curse he has suffered for so many years: the one that seems to prevent him from winning any kind of collective trophy. Perhaps 2025 will be the right year for one of England's greatest ever finishers.

3 Jadon Sancho - England

Borussia Dortmund (2017-2021, 2024)

If more and more British players are deciding to try their luck in the Bundesliga, Jadon Sancho is certainly no stranger to it. A player at Borussia Dortmund between 2017 and 2021, where he joined after seeing his prospects of progressing within the Manchester City squad appear limited, the dazzling English winger has continued to splash the German scene with his talent.

So much so that at the beginning of 2024, when his situation at Manchester United was more than delicate, the Rhineland club opened its doors wide to him on a six-month loan, which he used to contest a Champions League final but, above all, to rediscover the pleasure of playing football.

2 Owen Hargreaves - England

Bayern Munich (2000-2007)

Owen Hargreaves' time in the German Bundesliga was undoubtedly the best of his career. The Calgary, Canada native, who became an England international in the early 2000s, won the majority of his titles there - in fact, he is the British player to have played in the Bundesliga with the most titles.

He won these titles while playing for Bayern Munich, which he joined at the age of 16 and only left 10 years later. During that decade, the midfielder made a total of 210 appearances for the Bavarian club, winning four league titles (2001, 2003, 2005, 2006), one Champions League (2001) and three German Cups (2003, 2005, 2006).

1 Kevin Keegan - England

Hamburger SV (1997-1980)

Kevin Keegan is quick to recall that his three years at Hamburg were undoubtedly the best of his career. In the summer of 1977, after six seasons at Liverpool, where he became a legend wearing the legendary number 7, the centre-forward signed for HSV and, in the process, became the first English player to set foot in the Bundesliga.

In 1978, the England captain was awarded the Ballon d'Or, even though his debut in Germany did not go as expected, as he struggled to find his feet. But great players always manage to turn things around. The following season, scoring 17 times in the league, he led his team to a fourth German championship title, their first for almost two decades. Having become an idol in the north of the country, he finally won a second consecutive Ballon d'Or, this time going uncontested.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin Keegan is the only British player in history to have won two Ballon d'Ors.

All statistics per Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-10-2024.