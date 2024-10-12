Key Takeaways French football's top-flight has seen a number of top-class British players cross the shore to play in the league.

The likes of David Beckham and Joe Cole are among the more recent players from England to have played in Ligue 1.

Chris Waddle's performances at Marseille during the late 1980s and early 1990s rank him as the greatest British player to have played in Ligue 1.

The French league may be a far cry from the Premier League, but it is still considered one of Europe's top leagues. Nearly 100 years old, it has seen many of the game's greatest names take to the pitch. Some of them, originally from the United Kingdom, have also left their mark in France. This article draws up a list of the best British players to have passed through now Ligue 1 over the course of this near-century.

Ranking factors

Trophies won

Individual achievements and awards

Longevity

Impact on club and league

Best British Players in Ligue 1 History Rank Player Club Ligue 1 Span Nationality 1. Chris Waddle Olympique de Marseille 1989-1992 England 2. Bernard Williams FC Sochaux-Montbeliard 1932-1947 Ireland 3. Glenn Hoddle AS Monaco 1987-1991 England 4. Joseph Hillier FC Sochaux-Montbeliard, FC Sete, Dunkerque, Excelsior AC 1932-1933, 1933-1936, 1936-1939, 1939 England 5. Fred Kennedy RC Paris 1932-1933, 1934-1937 England 6. Mark Hateley AS Monaco 1987-1990 England 7. Graham Rix SM Caen, Le Havre AC 1988-1991, 1991-1992 England 8. Clive Allen FC Girondins de Bordeaux 1988-1989 England 9. Laurie Cunningham Olympique de Marseille 1984-1985 England 10. Mo Johnston FC Nantes 1987-1989 Scotland 11. Joe Cole Lille LOSC 2011-2012 England 12. Ray Wilkins Paris Saint-Germain 1987 England 13. David Beckham Paris Saint-Germain 2013 England

The name “Ligue 1” includes the previous names of the French top flight championship.

12 David Beckham - England

Ligue 1 span: Paris Saint-Germain (2013)

Depending on how you look at it, David Beckham's time at Paris Saint-Germain was more or less a success. But certainly not on a sporting level, where it seems difficult to derive any satisfaction. At the age of 37, the 'Spice Boy' started just twice (10 games, 313 minutes), scored no goals and made virtually no contribution to the game.

To cap it all, he even received a red card a few minutes after coming on against Evian Thonon Gaillard FC. But in the end, that wasn't what mattered to the club's Qatari directors. The arrival of the English icon at the beginning of 2013 enabled the Parisian entity to develop its brand image, while attracting the attention of a new foreign audience. In Paris, you always have to dream bigger.

11 Ray Wilkins - England

Ligue 1 span: Paris Saint-Germain (1987)

A Three Lions stalwart and former Chelsea captain, Ray Wilkins joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 1987, after a rather positive experience of his own with AC Milan. But in France, things were very different. After just four months in the capital, the midfielder decided to pack his bags and head for Scotland, where he signed for Glasgow Rangers.

It was a short-lived adventure, during which the Englishman wore the Parisian colors no more than 13 times in a season that saw PSG drop to 15th place in the standings. An entirely different era compared to the one we're currently living through.

10 Joe Cole - England

Ligue 1 span: Lille LOSC (2011-2012)

After a particularly successful start to his career with Chelsea, where he won three Premier Leagues, three FA Cups and was - and still is - considered as one of the best wingers in Blues' history, Joe Cole arrived in Lille in the summer of 2011 with a view to rediscovering his superb form. On loan from Liverpool, whom he had joined a year earlier and where he had endured a difficult first season, the England international with 56 caps (10 goals) found some game time, but delivered only an average overall performance for Les Dogues.

In the space of 43 games in all competitions, he finally proved decisive 15 times (nine goals, six assists), building on a solid start to his adventure, and convincing his management to give him a second chance. A second chance that he never got.

9 Mo Johnston - Scotland

Ligue 1 span: FC Nantes (1987-1989)

After three highly successful seasons with Celtic Glasgow, with whom he won the Scottish league title and scored 52 goals in 99 appearances, Mo Johnston joined FC Nantes in 1987. But in France, despite his obvious talent, the Scottish international seemed to find it hard to settle in. In the space of two years, he scored 22 goals, but failed to win a single trophy.

And in 1989, despite pledging never to play in Scotland again, he eventually joined Celtic's historic rivals Rangers, with whom he added two further league titles to his collection. To the obvious delight of the Hoops fans.

8 Laurie Cunningham - England

Ligue 1 span: Olympique de Marseille (1984-1985)

Laurie Cunningham was perhaps one of the first big names to join the French league. And it was to Olympique de Marseille that the winger with a promising career ahead of him, having played for West Bromwich Albion, Manchester United and Real Madrid, signed up in 1984.

A regular in every one of his 33 appearances for the legendary French club, the “Black Pearl” had a decent season, finishing with eight goals, including a brace on his debut. After only one year on the Canebiere, he returned to England, joining Leicester in November 1985, before moving on to several other clubs with varying degrees of success.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Laurie Cunningham is the first British player in history to have played for Real Madrid.

7 Clive Allen - England

Ligue 1 span: FC Girondins de Bordeaux (1988-1989)

Top scorer in the League (33 goals) and awarded PFA Player of the Year in 1987, Clive Allen had a more complicated 1987/88. The striker left Tottenham to join Girondins de Bordeaux. But despite the presence of players such as Alain Roche, Jean Tigana and Bernard Genghini, the French club had a very difficult season, finishing 13th in the Division 1 table.

Allen still scored 14 goals, but these poor results coupled with a problematic financial situation finally forced his management to part company with him after just one year. The Englishman finally returned to his homeland and signed for Manchester City.

6 Graham Rix - England

Ligue 1 span: SM Caen (1988-1991), Le Havre AC (1991-1992)

It was back in 1988 that Stade Malesherbes de Caen, then freshly promoted to the top flight, managed to lure Graham Rix to France. It was an almost supernatural move, given the pedigree of the English playmaker, who at the time had played over 400 games for Arsenal. With his Normandy club condemned to immediate relegation, Rix managed to keep the club in the top flight of French soccer.

On a personal level, he played nearly a hundred games and scored nine goals. In 1991, the Doncaster-born player signed a new contract with rival club Le Havre. It was a whirlwind experience, fraught with injury, and his last before returning to the UK.

5 Mark Hateley - England

Ligue 1 span: AS Monaco (1987-1990)

After a career that took off on an upward trajectory from Portsmouth to the legendary AC Milan, Mark Hateley joined AS Monaco in 1987. There, under Arsene Wenger, he won the French championship after a first season in which he finished third in the scoring charts (14), second only to Patrice Garande (17 goals, AS Saint-Etienne) and Jean-Pierre Papin (19 goals, Olympique de Marseille).

Unfortunately for him, a number of injuries, including a major one sustained in the first leg of the European Champion Clubs' Cup quarter-final against Galatasaray in March 1989, greatly complicated the end of his adventure in France, and he finally packed his bags in 1990, joining Rangers, where he enjoyed many successes.

4 Fred Kennedy - England

Ligue 1 span: RC Paris (1932-1933, 1934-1937)

Another British player to have successfully acclimatized to France, Fred Kennedy was one of the main architects of RC Paris's French league and cup double in 1936. Having played for Manchester United, Everton, Middlesbrough and Reading, the striker crossed the Channel in 1932, just as the first season of French professional soccer was getting underway, and settled in the capital.

There (or rather in its suburbs, where the Ile-de-France club is located), he quickly established himself as one of the best players in the land, scoring some 46 goals in a hundred or so appearances. In the midst of his Parisian years, he also had a brief interlude with Blackburn Rovers, where he played between 1933 and 1934.

3 Joseph Hillier - England

Ligue 1 span: FC Sochaux-Montbeliard (1932-1933), FC Sete (1933-1936), Dunkerque (1936-1939), Excelsior AC (1939)

By the mid-1930s, Joseph Hillier was making history. With FC Sete, he became the first French club to win a league and cup double. A resounding feat, even though the national title seemed destined to go to Olympique de Marseille.

But that's soccer. In the space of three seasons, the defender has entered the hearts and memories not only of his supporters, but also of French soccer in the broadest sense of the term. Over the course of his career, he would also play for a number of other French clubs (Sochaux, Dunkerque, Excelsior), without ever achieving the same level of success.

2 Glenn Hoddle - England

Ligue 1 span: AS Monaco (1987-1991)

After more than a decade with Tottenham, where he became a legend, Glenn Hoddle decided to leave the UK. And it was to AS Monaco that the creative midfielder landed, like his compatriot Hateley. On the Rock, the international with 53 caps (eight goals) soon had everyone in agreement.

So much so, in fact, that Michel Platini, considered the greatest legend of French soccer and one of the greatest players of all time, once said that, had he been born in France, Hoddle would have played 150 games for Les Bleus. With the Principality club, he was crowned French champion in 1987 and finished as the league's second-highest scorer in 1989 (18 goals).

1 Chris Waddle - England

Ligue 1 span: Olympique de Marseille (1989-1992)

Chris Waddle is certainly the best British player ever to have graced the turf of the French championship. Already, in 1989, his status as the third most expensive transfer of all time set the bar for the player who arrived from Tottenham. And it wasn't long before Olympique de Marseille's new right-winger, one of the best in the history of Great Britain, impressed.

Over and above his performances (140 games, 27 goals, three French league titles), it's his character that catches the eye. Loved by all, acclaimed everywhere (even in Paris), Waddle is the unanimous choice. At OM, he was even voted the club's second-best ever player, just behind Papin. An incredible achievement at a club where the pressure is unparalleled in Europe.

Correct as of 07-10-2024.