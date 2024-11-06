The Premier League was founded in February 1992 and has grown into the most-watched league in the world. Fans across the globe tune in to watch Liverpool and Manchester United wage battle; in fact, NFL legend Ryan Griffin claims it's a bigger sporting event than the SuperBowl.

The worldwide appeal of the English top-flight wouldn't be at the level it is without the talents who lock horns on matchday weekends. Players such as David Beckham and Steven Gerrard have transcended the British game, becoming two of many iconic players in Premier League history.

Here, we rank the top 20 British talents to grace the Premier League since its formation 32 years ago. Each player's success, abilities and legacy-defining moments in the most-watched league in the world were studied to come to a likely debatable top 20 ranking.

20 Greatest British Players in Premier League History [Ranked] Rank Player Club(s) Nationality 1 Wayne Rooney Manchester United, Everton England 2 Alan Shearer Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers England 3 Ryan Giggs Manchester United Wales 4 Frank Lampard Chelsea, West Ham, Man City England 5 Paul Scholes Manchester United England 6 Steven Gerrard Liverpool England 7 John Terry Chelsea England 8 Ashley Cole Chelsea, Arsenal England 9 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur England 10 David Beckham Manchester United England 11 Tony Adams Arsenal England 12 Rio Ferdinand Manchester United England 13 Robbie Fowler Liverpool, Man City, Leeds United, Blackburn England 14 Andy Cole Manchester United, Blackburn, Newcastle, Fulham, Man City, Portsmouth, Sunderland England 15 Sol Campbell Arsenal, Tottenham England 16 Gareth Bale Tottenham Wales 17 Kyle Walker Man City, Tottenham England 18 Andy Robertson Liverpool Scotland 19 Matt Le Tissier Southampton England 20 Raheem Sterling Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal England

Related 10 Highest-Valued English Players in Football History [Ranked] England has long produced highly sought-after footballers - and these are the 10 most valuable of all time.

1 Wayne Rooney

Five-time Premier League Champion

Wayne Rooney spent his Manchester United career 'defying description', becoming Mr Clutch at Old Trafford and the poster boy of Premier League football. It started at boyhood club Everton, where a young and hungry Rooney constantly desired to find the back of the net. Sir Alex Ferguson wasted no time getting his hands on England's most in-demand teenage talent at the time.

A £30 million move to United in August 2004 put Rooney on his way to reaching the pinnacle of European football. His exploits in the English top-flight were astounding, growing from a gritty and pitbull-like young forward into a playmaking machine who wore the captain's armband with pride. He won five titles under Sir Alex and was instrumental in each triumph.

Rooney finished his Red Devils career as the club's all-time top scorer with 253 goals, 183 of those coming in 393 league appearances. He produced a highlight reel of moments that cemented him as the best British performer in Premier League history, including his bicycle kick against Man City in 2011, which resulted in the fourth of his five titles.

Wayne Rooney Premier League Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 491 208 108 5

2 Alan Shearer

Premier League All-Time Top Scorer

Alan Shearer was statistically the greatest goalscorer in Premier League history, but there was more to the Newcastle United legend's game. The iconic former England striker brought others into play with his power while possessing a footballing IQ that could tear defences apart.

Relentlessly prolific, Shearer was remarkable up top for the Magpies, winning the Golden Boot on three occasions. He paved the way for today's target men and is still the one to catch in the all-time goalscoring charts after bagging 260 goals in 441 games.

Shearer rightly has a Premier League title winners' medal to his name after firing Blackburn Rovers to glory in 1995. He could have added to that collection when Sir Alex showed interest during his Newcastle days. He remained loyal to the Tyneside giants, a testament to his character.

Alan Shearer Premier League Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 441 260 68 1

3 Ryan Giggs

13-time Premier League Champion

Ryan Giggs' longevity at the top of British football should be studied by any young budding talent looking to make it professionally. The Welsh wizard enjoyed a 23-year trophy-laden career that captivated fans at Manchester United. He was Sir Alex's Mr Reliable, always performing to the best of his abilities, especially to help the Red Devils win 13 Premier League titles.

The younger generation will often hear of United DNA and may wonder what this is. Giggs had it in abundance: a burning desire to win and to never rest on his laurels. He retired at age 40 after making 632 Premier League appearances, third to only Gareth Barry and James Milner on the all-time list.

Related 12 Players With the Most Appearances in Premier League History [Ranked] The Premier League has seen a host of classy talents come and go over the years, nevertheless, some have stayed much longer than others.

Giggs flourished on the left wing with his incredible work rate, pace, vision, and consistency. In the latter stages of his career, he even adapted his role from a flashy winger to an artistic ball-playing midfielder.

Ryan Giggs Premier League Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 632 108 163 13

4 Frank Lampard

Three-time Premier League Champion

Frank Lampard is arguably the most crucial player in Chelsea's history, a pillar of the Roman Abramovich era at Stamford Bridge. The prolific midfielder finished his career as the Premier League's top goalscoring midfielder with 177 goals in 611 games. However, that was just one of many records he set amid countless memorable moments.

The Blues' first Premier League triumph in 2005 was sealed by Lampard's brace in a 2-0 win against Bolton Wanderers. He was Jose Mourinho's go-to man at the Bridge, displaying passion and enthusiasm that raised the standards of his teammates.

Lampard stole the show for the Blues amid their three title wins, excelling in an ever-changing midfield. He initially announced himself to Premier League fans at West Ham United, then stormed his way to the top of English football at Chelsea and finished with a swansong at the then-developing Man City.

Frank Lampard Premier League Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 441 260 68 1

5 Paul Scholes

11-time Premier League Champion

Paul Scholes was a master with the ball at his feet, rarely misplacing a pass and gaining the respect of Premier League icons. Pep Guardiola and Thierry Henry have sided with the Manchester United great in debates over England's best midfielder and with good reason.

Everything Scholes touched turned to gold; his vision was ahead of its time, a playing profile similar to that of ball-playing geniuses Xavi and Andres Iniesta. He was a staple of United's dominance in British football under Sir Alex. He won 11 titles at Old Trafford, including briefly coming out of retirement in 2012 to participate in Fergie's send-off.

Scholes played various midfield positions with aplomb, including central and attacking midfield. He also flourished as a second striker, conjuring up greatness like his unbelievable volley in a 3-0 win against Aston Villa as the club went on to end a four-year title drought.

Paul Scholes Premier League Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 499 107 60 11

6 Steven Gerrard

Six-time Premier League Player of the Month

Gerrard was a stickler for rising to the occasion and produced a compilation of iconic Premier League moments. A 2012 Merseyside Derby hat-trick and a kiss to the camera while celebrating a strike in a 4-1 win against United were two of many.

English football was unkind to Gerrard, as the Liverpool great never won the Premier League title during his illustrious career. The Reds' third all-time appearance maker deserved to do so and likely would have if he had joined Chelsea when Mourinho set his sights on the ex-England captain in 2005.

Related Ranking the 15 Best Footballers to Never Win a League Title A plethora of world-class players have never won a league title despite their quality on the pitch.

Gerrard showed his loyalty and remained at Anfield, where he cemented his legacy as the Premier League's most well-rounded midfielder. He had no flaws in his game and was one of the most passionate skippers to grace the English top flight.

​​​​​​​

Steven Gerrard Premier League Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 504 121 97 0

7 John Terry

Five-time Premier League Champion

John Terry was the embodiment of a true leader. His commanding presence at the back helped Chelsea win five Premier League titles during his time at the club. He is synonymous with the Blues' dominant era, their beloved captain who was dependable on the ball, relentless in the tackle and a significant threat aerially.

The former England captain was instrumental in the dominant defence that surged to Premier League glory under Mourinho. Their 2004-05 title success was achieved with the best defensive record in the league's history, conceding just 15 goals in 38 games.

Terry was timeless, and while his defensive partner constantly changed, he remained. The former Villa man was one of the very best centre-backs in European football.

John Terry Premier League Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 492 41 16 5

8 Ashley Cole

Three-time Premier League Champion

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Ashley Cole had many strings to his bow, making him such a daunting full-back to come up against. The Chelsea icon could battle with the best the Premier League had to offer, including Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United legend named the former 107-cap England international his toughest opponent.

It wasn't just Cole's abilities at the back that made him such a dominant left-back; he was also a threat going forward. He often picked out teammates in the box with precise crosses while keeping the play going with short passes as he offered an outlet on the overlap.

Cole infuriated Arsenal fans when he moved to Stamford Bridge in 2006, partly because the Gunners lost one of English football's great talents. Given his longevity and status as the Premier League's left-back lynchpin, it's somewhat surprising he didn't win more than three titles during his illustrious career.

Ashley Cole Premier League Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 384 15 38 3

9 Harry Kane

Three-time Premier League Golden Boot Winner

Harry Kane has left the Premier League, and there was arguably a collective groan that he'd failed to win silverware while at Tottenham Hotspur. A proper marksman who tore defenders apart, he was closing in on Shearer's record before departing for Bayern Munich with 213 goals in 320 games.

England's captain and greatest goalscorer was Spurs' all-time top scorer, but goals weren't the only part of his game. He starred as the Lilywhites' playmaking magician, dropping deep to help bring others into play. He won the Golden Boot three times in the English top-flight, scoring many iconic goals.

Kane loved nothing more than conquering Arsenal in the north London Derby, and he boasts a record of 14 goals in 19 games. Many fans hope to see the veteran frontman return to the Premier League at some stage before he calls time on his career.

Harry Kane Premier League Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 320 213 47 0

10 David Beckham

Six-time Premier League Champion

Beckham was Mr Entertainment both on and off the pitch during the Premier League chapter of his fascinating career. He won the title six times at Manchester United, and his celebrity status often takes away from his extraordinary talent. His rise started at Old Trafford in the English top flight, as a unique winger whose right foot was sensational.

The former England captain carved up many memorable moments, including his halfway-line strike against Wimbledon on the opening day of the 1996-97 season. He also struck 14 free-kick goals in the Premier League, and his curling technique became a trademark many creative players try to replicate.

Related 20 Greatest Captains in Premier League History [Ranked] The likes of John Terry and Steven Gerrard find themselves inside the top 10

Fame has catapulted Beckham into another sphere, but nobody can forget his influence on Premier League football. The catalyst for a similar profile of winger to flourish with their slick ball-playing abilities.

David Beckham Premier League Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 265 62 83 6

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt as of 06/11/2024.