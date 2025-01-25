Summary The 10 greatest poachers in British football history have been named.

Alan Shearer is the Premier League's all-time top scorer, but his ability to score from anywhere impacts his ranking.

Two Ballon d'Or winners appear towards the top spot.

If there is one position that has arguably evolved the most in modern-day football, it is that of the number nine. In years gone by, a striker could be nothing more than an out-and-out goalscorer. They didn’t need to be the hardest worker off the ball, nor drop deep to provide for other attackers. As long as they stuck the ball in the net, they served their purpose.

During this period, some of the most clinical of these types of strikers came from the British Isles, where football was played in a simple, yet effective manner. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to take a look back down memory lane when poachers were all the rage and find the 10 greatest poachers in British football history.

Ranking factors

Goal record

Longevity

Legacy

Variety of goals

Natural finishing ability

10 Jermaine Defoe

335 career goals

A true fox in the box during his journeyman career across English football, Jermaine Defoe wasn't the most imposing figure but he most certainly knew where the back of the net was. Given that he never played for any of the Premier League's 'big boys' (Tottenham being the closest), his record in the division is outstanding, managing 162 strikes with a seasonal best of 18 in the 2009/10 campaign.

For England, Defoe was also criminally underrated. He often assumed the role as a back-up to the likes of Wayne Rooney and would only be utilised in case of emergencies, such as at the 2010 World Cup where he scored the only goal of the game in the Three Lions single victory that summer over Slovenia - a goal that was typical of a poacher.

9 Jamie Vardy

241 career goals

The amount of Premier League goals Jamie Vardy has to his name, despite only making his debut in the division at 27, is quite astonishing. In fact, no player has scored more after the age of thirty than the Leicester City man.

In his prime, Vardy used his pace to his advantage as the Foxes sprung counter-attack after counter-attack all the way to the most dramatic league title victory in history. As he's gotten older, though, the former England international has been able to showcase his footballing smarts, getting himself into the best positions to score without relying on a sudden burst of acceleration. This adjustment has been key to his longevity, despite his mind-blowing diet of a pre-match Red Bull.

8 Ian Wright

245 career goals

Only behind Thierry Henry in terms of Arsenal's all-time top scorer, Ian Wright knew where the goal was, and his poise and composure inside the 18-yard box were unmatched at the time. Like Vardy, Wright was a late bloomer in the English top flight, but proved at both Crystal Palace and the Gunners that he was a more than capable goalscorer at a time when the national team had plenty to choose from.

He would be the final-ever golden boot winner from the old First Division in 1992, and also won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup award for the 1994/95 season. Unfortunately, his England record of nine goals in 33 appearances does hold him back in comparison to others, but Wright was nonetheless a lethal poacher.

7 Robbie Fowler

255 career goals

The 'God' of Merseyside doesn't get the same recognition as a goalscorer that he deserves, partially because he played in a Liverpool side that failed to win more than a single League Cup during his prime. However, Robbie Fowler was the defining striker at Liverpool once Ian Rush's time at the top was up.

In his two spells for the Reds, Fowler managed to score 183 goals for the club, the seventh-highest number in the club's history. Having also played for Leeds United and Manchester City, the 49-year-old was a typical fox in the box, making himself a worthy entrant on this list.

6 Alan Shearer

400 career goals

There is an argument that the Premier League's all-time top scorer should be number one on this list. The reason why Alan Shearer is ranked lower, though, is really a compliment to his abilities, as he was better than just being seen as a poacher.

The Newcastle legend could score from anywhere on a football pitch—whether it was headers inside the six-yard box or a volley from 30 yards out.

Given that the Oxford dictionary defines a poacher as "a player who waits near the opposite team's goal in order to try to score," the fact that Shearer was so prone to scoring from distance means that he was an even greater goalscorer, but not necessarily the best poacher purely because of his penchant for the spectacular.

5 Andy Cole

265 career goals

Andy Cole is often one of the most underrated players in Premier League history, with his remarkable goal-scoring record not always getting the recognition it deserves. During the 1993-94 season, while at Newcastle United, Cole dominated the league, finishing as both the top scorer with an astounding 34 goals and the man with most assists (13).

However, it is his time at Manchester United that truly cemented his legacy. There, he formed a lethal partnership with Dwight Yorke, helping guide the Red Devils to an unforgettable treble in the 1998-99 season. Of the famous pair, it was most certainly Cole who was the most potent in front of goal, and his overall record of 187 Premier League strikes goes to prove it.

4 Jimmy Greaves

466 career goals

Jimmy Greaves' injury ahead of the 1966 World Cup final did allow for Geoff Hurst to create history with his hat-trick against West Germany. However, the former Tottenham striker would have been the starting number nine for Sir Alf Ramsey's side.

A record of 44 goals in 57 appearances for the Three Lions gives him one of the best goals-per-game ratios for the national team, and he also had an incredible record during his club career - 422 goals in 595 games. Many will claim that football was more simple in the days when Greaves was at the top, but his record speaks for itself and shows exactly why the former Chelmsford man is right near the top of this list.

3 Michael Owen

263 career goals

Michael Owen’s explosive pace and ice-cold finishing made him one of Europe’s most feared strikers when he burst onto the scene at Liverpool in 1997 as a teenager. Over the course of his career at Anfield, Owen scored 118 goals in 216 Premier League appearances before making the move to Real Madrid in 2004.

While his time at Real Madrid, along with stints at Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Stoke City, was marred by persistent injuries that kept him from rediscovering his best form, Owen will forever be remembered as a lethal goalscorer. His 2001 Ballon d'Or win is a testament to his brilliance, and his years at Liverpool cemented his place as one of the Premier League’s most clinical finishers.

2 Denis Law

309 career goals

A Ballon d'Or winner in his own right, Dennis Law was the first of the famed Holy Trinity at Manchester United to claim the award, winning it in 1964. The Scot didn't want to be a striker by his own admission, but whether he liked it or not, he was too clinical in front of goal, and he was born to stick the ball in the back of the net.

Only Wayne Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton managed to score more goals than Law, who was hailed as the original King of Old Trafford. His efforts in front of goal have seen him immortalised on the red side of the city, and the Scotsman is the only player to have two statues in his honour at the stadium. His best goalscoring campaign came in the 1964-65 season, where he netted 46 times in all competitions. This is a record that has yet to be matched by any United player since.

1 Gary Lineker

285 career goals

Gary Lineker is often the first player that comes to mind when thinking of a classic goal poacher. Renowned for his clinical finishing inside the box, Lineker was one of the most consistent and reliable goalscorers in English football history.

Notably, Lineker is the only player to have won the top scorer title in England with three different clubs: Leicester City, Everton, and Tottenham Hotspur. He also enjoyed success abroad with Barcelona - although his pace often saw him being used in wider areas - and made his mark on the international stage. With 48 goals in 80 appearances, he remains England's fourth-highest all-time goalscorer.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 25/01/2025.