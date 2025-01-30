Britain is one of the best footballing nations of all time, and it is not just because of the quality of players the region has produced, but also the depth of players who have come through. When thinking about the best British players of all time, typically, attackers come to mind.

Players such as George Best, Bobby Charlton and Kenny Dalglish are all common names who are thought of due to their immense goalscoring. However, a position which isn't looked at enough regarding British players is right-back.

There have been many British right-backs through the years who have been truly world-class and today, we will be ranking the 10 greatest British right-backs in football history. Included are a wide variety of players with different styles. Very well-known players such as Gary Neville and Jimmy Armfield are included, while some players were absolutely incredible but are not spoken about much nowadays.

Ranking factors:

Longevity

Style of play

Honours won

Consistency throughout their career

10 Pat Rice

Career span: 1967-1984

To many modern-day football fans, Pat Rice is probably best known for being Arsene Wenger's assistant manager at Arsenal. However, to fans who have been around for a bit longer, Rice is one of the best and most consistent British right-backs ever.

The Northern Irish veteran was an old-fashioned defensive full-back who read the game just as well as anyone else and rarely put a foot wrong due to his immense football IQ. While Rice wasn't anywhere near as attacking and advanced as full-backs are nowadays, his crossing ability was elite, particularly from deep areas as he didn't find himself in attacking positions that often as he wasn't blessed with pace and one-on-one ability.

Pat Rice's Career Statistics Appearances 608 Goals 12 Honours Won 4

9 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Career span: 2016-present

Trent Alexander-Arnold may be far from done with his playing career, but the reason why he simply has to feature in this ranking among legends of the game is that he, along with other players such as Dani Alves and Marcelo, completely changed how the full-back position is viewed.

While Alexander-Arnold is a capable defender, his overwhelming strengths are his creative ability, particularly his crossing and passing, which have led him to a staggering 97 career assists so far. No matter what happens in the time he has left in football, the Scouser has solidified himself as one of the best right-backs ever and has won pretty much everything there is to win in English football as well as the UEFA Champions League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Career Statistics (as of 28.1.25) Appearances 373 Goals 29 Assists 97 Honours Won 8

Related 11 Players With the Most Assists in Liverpool History [Ranked] A number of exceptional players rank among the top assist providers in Liverpool history.

8 Lee Dixon

Career span: 1982-2002

Despite absolutely being one of the best British right-backs ever, Lee Dixon is criminally underrated. Dixon is not underrated because people didn't think he was good, he just wasn't given as much attention and appreciation as he should've had. The Englishman played in some of the best Arsenal teams ever and was arguably the glue which held together their brilliant attacking and defensive balance.

When Arsenal had the likes of Robert Pires, Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry on the pitch, they would often be gung-ho in attack, but Dixon, with his iconic and formidable partnership with Tony Adams in particular, would sit back and protect the goalkeeper with their terrific defensive ability.

Lee Dixon's Career Statistics Appearances 644 Goals 28 Assists 28 Honours Won 12

7 Kyle Walker

Career span: 2008-present

Kyle Walker throughout his career has been known for his lightning-fast pace, which has been used many times as almost like a get-out-of-jail card for both himself and his teammates, but his all-round game is terrific. As well as being quick enough to keep up with any winger, Walker's one-on-one defensive ability is as good as anyone has ever seen from a full-back, and he has proven to be a nightmare for many elite wingers to play against.

Not only is Walker a terrific player, he has the trophies to back up his ability and has won several Premier League titles and EFL Cups as well as winning the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City, where in all of these campaigns he was a key figure.

Kyle Walker's Career Statistics (as of 28.1.25) Appearances 723 Goals 13 Assists 62 Honours Won 18

Related 10 Fastest Defenders in Football History [Ranked] The ten fastest defenders in football history have been named and ranked by their top speeds.

6 Jimmy Nicholl

Career span: 1974-1996

Manchester United have had some world-class right-backs during their history and Northern Ireland legend Jimmy Nicholl is one of their very best. Like other players who have already been mentioned, such as Pat Rice and Lee Dixon, Nicholl was a defensive full-back who didn't go forward much but still managed to be an incredibly important player for the teams he played for.

While the Northern Irishman had terrific ability, something which was just as, if not more important than his ability was his leadership skills. Nicholl was vocal, hard-working and motivational on the pitch, so it is no surprise that he also went on to have a good coaching and managerial career once his playing days were over.

Jimmy Nicholl's Career Statistics Appearances 417 Goals 6 Honours Won 7

5 Steve Nicol

Career span: 1979-2001

Steve Nicol is one of Liverpool's greatest-ever players and has played in some of the club's greatest teams. Nicol, quite like Lee Dixon, probably didn't get as much credit whilst he was actively playing as he should've been as he played alongside superstars such as Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and John Barnes, who often stole the spotlight.

Whilst also being defensively formidable, Nicol also had an eye for a goal and an assist and could play in many different systems. The Scotsman represented Liverpool in their most successful era where they won countless trophies and if it wasn't for his constant presence in the side, they may not have been as successful or good.

Steve Nicol's Career Statistics Appearances 546 Goals 45 Assists 49 Honours Won 12

Related Steve Nicol Claims Liverpool Should Keep Two Stars and Let Alexander-Arnold Go If faced with the option between keeping Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, or Trent Alexander-Arnold, Steve Nicol says Liverpool should let the latter go.

4 Jimmy Armfield

Career span: 1954-1971

The next player included as one of the best British right-backs of all time is a member of the iconic 1966 England World Cup winning squad, Jimmy Armfield. If it wasn't for injuries, Armfield would've more than likely been a key part of the squad as he was believed to be away ahead of his time as far as full-backs go due to his relentless pressure up and down the right flank throughout the whole match.

The Blackpool icon was just as good going forward as he was defensively and this made him a key figure in any squad he was in throughout his career. It also has to be noted that Armfield is also one of the most loyal players ever as, although he was world-class, he stuck with Blackpool for his whole career, playing for them over 450 times during a 17-year career.

Jimmy Armfield's Career Statistics Appearances 500 Goals 5 Honours Won 1

3 Gary Neville

Career span: 1992-2011

Throughout his almost 20-year-long career for both club and country, Gary Neville was the epitome of consistency. The Manchester United legend may not have been the most glamourous player compared to modern-day full-backs who are extremely attacking, but he had a style which suited him and worked and the fact he managed to remain as United's first-choice right-back throughout most of his time there shows just how good and reliable he was.

Neville's football IQ and leadership were what made him such an incredible player, as he was not blessed with great athleticism or pace. The United stalwart is the most decorated player included in this ranking as he was a key part of a team who completely dominated in England and had some success in Europe as well.

Gary Neville's Career Statistics Appearances 683 Goals 7 Assists 54 Honours Won 25

3:16 Related Football's Best 17 Pundits Have Been Ranked Fans have voted for the football pundits they admire most on British TV.

2 Danny McGrain

Career span: 1970-1988

Widely regarded as one of the best Scottish players of all time, Celtic legend Danny McGrain absolutely has to be mentioned when discussing the best British right-backs of all time. The Scot was way ahead of his time with his style of play and would've been monstrous if he was playing in this era.

McGrain possessed truly freakish athleticism which he used to become the flying full-back he was, which made him an absolute nightmare to play against for not only wingers who were attacking him but full-backs who were defending against him. McGrain pioneered the overlapping run which made him a huge threat in an incredibly attacking Celtic team, particularly during the club's dominance in the 80s.

Danny McGrain's Career Statistics Appearances 765 Goals 9 Honours Won 14

1 Phil Neal

Career span: 1968-1989

Taking the top spot in this list of the greatest British right-backs in football history is Liverpool legend Phil Neal. Neal is one of the most decorated players in Liverpool's illustrious history, having won a staggering eight league titles and four European trophies during the club's dominance in the 70s and 80s. As is the case with a few other players who have also been mentioned, Neal was well ahead of his time and had a style of play which is adopted by many modern-day full-backs.

While not being the quickest, Neal would be constantly up and down the right flank, being not just a consistent and intelligent defender, but also a goal threat. Due to his well-roundedness and excellence in pretty much every department, Neal is deservedly credited as one of the best full-backs ever.