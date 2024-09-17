Summary England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all produced attacking greats.

Welsh hero Ian Rush makes the list for his iconic Liverpool spells.

Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney and Ian Wright all feature in the top 11.

British strikers have been giving defenders nightmares all over the world for generations. Some have reached what many consider as the pinnacle of football, having played for the two giants of Spanish football, Real Madrid and Barcelona, with others having won Ballon d'Ors.

Britain has produced a long range of striker styles across the years, with a few generations of the English national team setup attaining so many top strikers that some were unable to get the playing time their ability deserved. From England legends Harry Kane and Alan Shearer to Welsh hero Ian Rush, here are the top 15 British strikers of all time based on the below factors.

Ranking factors

International achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Club achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Individual awards

Legacy within football

15 Mark Hughes

Nationality: Welsh

Mark Hughes wasn't an out-and-out goalscorer but his all-round play had him regarded as one of the best forwards in Europe at his peak. His exploits for Manchester United in the original first division earned moves to Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and while they proved to be less successful, the Welshman would win the PFA Players' Player of the Year award twice upon his return to Old Trafford, as well as finishing 9th in the 1991 Ballon d'Or.

Hughes was still an important part of the United squad when they won back-to-back titles at the beginning of the Premier League era. He then joined Chelsea and helped establish their reputation as a cup-winning team, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Cup Winners' Cup while serving as Gianfranco Zola's strike partner. Underwhelming spells with Southampton and Everton lead to a brief renaissance at Blackburn Rovers, who Hughes would later manage, by helping fire them to promotion back to the Premier League, followed by an unlikely League Cup.

Hughes also made 72 appearances for his country, scoring 16 goals.

14 Dixie Dean

Nationality: English

Dixie Dean's goalscoring exploits for Everton were so notorious that an Italian solider in World War 2 is alleged to have declared "F*** your Churchill and F*** your Dixie Dean" upon being captured by the British. Ironically, the outbreak of war ended Dean's playing career as league football was suspended, although he was playing in the Cheshire County League at the time with his best years behind him.

Dean's peak came at Everton, where he scored 383 goals in 433 games across all competitions, incredibly firing the Toffees to the second division and first division titles in subsequent seasons, followed by an FA Cup the year after. He remains Everton's all time top goalscorer and the English top flight's record scorer of goals for a single club.

Dean's international career only lasted five years, but in that time he scored 18 goals in 16 games.

13 Jimmy McGrory

Nationality: Scottish

Jimmy McGrory's scoring record was nothing short of remarkable, finishing his career with 539 goals in 534 appearances, and his trophy cabinet wasn't bad either. The Hoops legend fired his side to the first division title on three occasions, while also winning six Scottish Cups. Despite measuring at just 5 foot 6, McGrory is said to have been remarkable at heading the ball, having developed a trademark bullet header. This earned him the nicknames of 'The Human Torpedo' and 'The Mermaid'.

Although McGrory was an incredibly successful striker at club level - so successful that Arsenal tried and failed to sign him for a record transfer fee in 1927 - he was often overlooked for the Scottish national team and only ever made six appearances for them, scoring seven goals.

He remains the all-time record goalscorer in British top flight football and Celtic's all-time record goalscorer. He also famously netted eight goals in one game, taking his tally for the 1927/28 season to an astonishing 62 from 46.

12 Ian Wright

Nationality: English

Now notoriously known for his immaculate energy and analysis as a pundit, Ian Wright had quite a unique story on his way to glory in his career, as despite early troubles with academies, he managed to sign his first professional contract with Crystal Palace just shy of his 22nd birthday. Scoring goals for fun with the Eagles, Wright would join Arsenal in 1991, where he would go on to become a lethal striker and an icon for the club, winning a Premier League, two FA Cups, a League Cup and a Cup Winners' Cup.

Unfortunately for Wright, he was never quite in favour for England despite being in great form at the time, which meant his record for country was never quite what it could have been.

Ian Wright's Club/Country Statistics Appearances 418/33 Goals 231/9 Assists 33/6 Trophies 5/0

11 Geoff Hurst

Nationality: English

Until 2018, Geoff Hurst was the only player to have scored a World Cup final hat-trick when he did so for England against West Germany at Wembley in 1966. Hurst was a moments player, scoring goals on the grandest of occasions. Two years before his World Cup final heroics, Hurst netted a crucial equaliser against Preston in the FA Cup final as West Ham went on to win the trophy and qualify for the European Cup Winners' Cup.

In total, Geoff Hurst scored 248 goals for the Hammers, winning three trophies before moving to Stoke for four campaigns. For the Three Lions, Hurst would make 49 appearances, netting 24 goals, but will always be remembered for that famous day on July 30th, 1966.

10 Gary Lineker

Nationality: English

One of the best finishers of his generation, Gary Lineker was born to be a goalscorer, and not like the strikers of the modern generation that drop deep and connect in build-up play, but an out-and-out predator in the box who was only interested in scoring goals.

Playing this way, Lineker was not one to often assist his teammates, but didn't need to worry about that; he would play for Leicester City, Everton, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotpsur, and Nagoya Grampus, spending the majority of his career playing for his hometown club, Leicester. In England colours, Lineker was, as usual, prolific, scoring more than a goal every two games, amounting to the fourth-highest tally in the nations history.