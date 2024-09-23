Key Takeaways The art of tackling has been perfected by British legends over the years.

Premier League greats John Terry and Steven Gerrard feature.

Leeds icons Billy Bremner and Norman Hunter were renowned for their tough tackling.

Defending has been described as an art form when undertaken correctly, and there's no greater or more enjoyable discipline within, than tackling. It is a skill that has been honed and perfected by many British legends down the years.

The likes of Bobby Moore, who could time almost every tackle to perfection, or the likes of Scottish great Alan Hansen, who helped Liverpool become a dominant force in England and Europe. With that in mind, here are the 11 greatest British tacklers in football history.

Related 11 Most Entertaining British Footballers in History [Ranked] Some of the all-time great entertainers have come from the British isles. Here are the best 11.

11 Fred Keenor

Career Span: 1912-1937

Fred Keenor's formative Cardiff career was interrupted by the outbreak of WWI, which saw him serve in the 'Football Battalion'. Fortunately, he survived the war, albeit with a severe shrapnel wound to his thigh in 1916. Overcoming doubts of not playing again, the hard-tackling defender returned to Cardiff as they embarked on their most successful period as they got promoted to the First Division in 1920.

Keenor then became club captain, and led the team to 1927's FA Cup Final victory over Arsenal, with the 1-0 win seeing the Blue Birds remain the competition's only winners based outside of England. Keenor was a defiant defender, and a true protector of his goal. Renowned for his fitness levels, despite being a heavy drinker and smoker, during training sessions at the club - he would often ignore the ball control drills and complete laps of the training pitch in heavy army boots. Former teammate, Ernie Curtis said of him:

"He was one of the hardest tacklers in the game. Nobody took liberties with old Fred. He could run all night, he couldn't run with the ball, mind you, but he could run all day."

Fred Keenor's Career Statistics Career appearances 629 Wales appearances 32 Career Trophies 10

Related 11 Greatest Wales Players in Football History [Ranked] From Ryan Giggs to Gareth Bale, Wales have produced some legendary footballing names.

10 Alan Hansen

Career Span: 1973-1993

Considering Alan Hansen nearly gave up football for golf as a teen, it speaks to his natural ability that he became an invaluable part of Liverpool's winning machine in the late-1970s and 80s. Often an image of elegance personified during his 14 years on Merseyside, on his day the eight-time First Division and three-time European Cup winner could read the game better than anyone.

His tackles weren't necessarily hard, although he could put his boot in, yet they were so well-timed and often resulted in him manoeuvring his side effortlessly out of trouble. Ahead of his time, the Scot was crucial to the the 'Red Empire' and proved to be an excellent precursor for the modern centre-back. Mark Lawrenson, with whom he formed one of Liverpool’s greatest defensive partnerships, used to joke that he barely had a spot of mud on his kit when he played, while he was filthy after doing the grittier work.

Alan Hansen's Career Statistics Career appearances 706 Scotland appearances 26 Career Trophies 26

Related 10 Greatest Scottish Players in Football History [Ranked] Scotland have produced some true icons of the game and the very best of them have been ranked.

9 Billy Wright

Career Span: 1939-1959

Billy Wright was once rejected by Wolves for being too small. However, the 5 ft 8 converted centre-half from the right wing gradually combined a superb sense of anticipation with energy, determined tackling, and considerable jumping power to cement himself as a Molineux legend. After gaining captaincy in 1947, Wright became synonymous with Wanderers' golden era. Under Stan Cullis, he led Wolves to FA Cup glory in 1949 and won the First Division league title three times in the 1950s.

Wright amassed 490 league appearances and his longevity spread to the national side. The first footballer in the world to earn 100 international caps, Wright tallied up 105 and captained the Three Lions a record 90 times, including during their campaigns at the 1950, '54 and '58 World Cup finals. Like Hansen in this list before him, Wright's art lay in the pinpoint timing of his tackles and his sheer agility. Additionally, his footballing brain was one to marvel, enabling him to fluently understand football like a second language.

Billy Wright's Career Statistics Career appearances 541 England appearances 105 Trophies 6

Related 12 Dirtiest British Footballers in History [Ranked] The likes of Vinnie Jones, Billy Bremner and Graeme Souness feature.

8 Billy Bremner

Career Span: 1960-1982

While the '10 stone of barbed wire' that was Billy Bremner could have his darker moments within a robust Leeds United side under Don Revie, the diminutive Scotsman was a near-perfect string-puller in a physically demanding era. He was the epitome of a fiery midfield dynamo, and his tireless energy spurred on the Whites in their most successful years.

Alongside the likes of Johnny Giles in the midfield, Bremner was a skilful player who lit up Elland Road. However, he loved a tackle. Yes, there were the 'Dirty Leeds' flash points, but you don't just power your way to an FA Cup and two First Division titles among eight trophies by being dirty. If you needed any more reason for just how effective and industrious Bremner was in the middle of the park, ending attacks and starting them, the 'Book of Football 1971' has you covered:

"His bones might be constructed of steel and his muscles of reinforced concrete. His energy might be the product of an atomic power station. He does not know how to stop."

Billy Bremner's Career Statistics Career appearances 845 Scotland appearances 54 Career Trophies 8

Related 11 Hardest Players in Football History [Ranked] Including the tough-as-nails and intimidating Roy Keane and Vinnie Jones, we have ranked the hardest players in football history.

7 Steven Gerrard

Career Span: 1998-2016

As much as Steven Gerrard could fuel the offensive side of his beloved Liverpool's style in his 17 years with the club, he also understood his role as a true central midfield battler. With long legs, great tenacity and aggression when required, Gerrard contrasted the more elegant facets of his ability by readily flinging himself into challenges. Winning the ball more often than not, he could still pick up a needless card (especially in a Merseyside Derby), yet tackling was another trait that made him the well-rounded force that he was. On such, famed Milanese defender Paolo Maldini once remarked:

“I think Steven has been, and is, an absolutely complete player, because he had personality, technique, he could set the play and also defend, and he could score goals – penalty-kicks, free-kicks. So really a modern, complete player."

Steven Gerrard's Career Statistics Career appearances 749 England appearances 114 Trophies 9

Related 11 Greatest English Midfielders in Football History [Ranked] If England knows anything about football, it's how to make a good midfielder.

6 Stuart Pearce

Career Span: 1978-2002

Honing his defensive craft in non-league with Wealdstone following youth rejection from QPR and turning down Hull City, Stuart Pearce rose steadily through senior football the hard way. His playing style and determination were natural assets, yet were emphasised further and improved upon thanks to the unforgiving nature of the semi-professional level.

Pearce, who also became gifted at free-kicks, was a superb defender with a hard tackle at the forefront of his arsenal. He turned out for Coventry before a brilliant 12 years at Nottingham Forest made him synonymous with the Trees as he helped them to four trophies. In that time too, he regularly captained the team and became the club's most capped international, making 76 of his 78 appearances for England while with the club.

Picking up the nickname 'Psycho', Pearce was a force to be reckoned with, and even had a young Roy Keane taking notes. The Irishman is quoted as saying that Pearce was "a man amongst boys" at the City Ground.

Stuart Pearce's Career Statistics Career appearances 897 England appearances 78 Career Trophies 8

Related 11 Greatest British Defenders in Football History [Ranked] From John Terry to Alan Hansen, here are some of the best British defenders in football history.

5 Terry Butcher

Career Span: 1976-1993

Terry Butcher produced one of the most memorable images in the England national team's archive. His head is strapped, and his crisp white shirt no longer remains - soiled by the claret that has come from a nasty clattering of heads against the day's Swedish opponents. While it's not the only thing Butcher should be known for, his resolute courage in that goalless World Cup qualifier in 1989 did reflect the sort of character and skill his wider career had seen.

His 6ft 4in frame, immense aerial prowess and penchant for a strong challenge made him a formidable figure and, in a loyal ten-year stay, he helped Ipswich win the UEFA Cup in 1981. Six trophies in four years with Rangers then marked further success. He 2015, he remarked to the Guardian:

"There was a bit more to my game than a bloody shirt but there you go. (...) I’ve been called the hardest Englishman ever, which is quite flattering, and I suppose that it is nice in a way that there is an image of me that people remember. And it sums me up well. That’s me to a T, that is. Bloody but unbowed."

Terry Butcher's Career Statistics Career appearances 575 England appearances 77 Career Trophies 6

Related 11 Greatest English Defenders in Football History [Ranked] World Cup winners, history makers, and one club heroes - this list details England's finest defensive minds.

4 Norman Hunter

Career Span: 1962-1982

Norman "bites yer legs" Hunter was renowned as a pillar of Don Revie's empire, yet similarly to Butcher above, there was far more to the man's game than reputation. Undoubtedly, he could smash into someone. Yes, he could also hack people to shreds and even spark fistfights with his (at times) outrageous style. Yet, underneath all those grainy compilations and flash-points, there was one of the best defenders of the 1970s.

Reading the game so fluently at times, Hunter could ghost into a passing lane to intercept with ease or tackle before a move formed. He was often invariably well-positioned, and typically won the ball by performing committed and uncompromising tackles when necessary to push Leeds' momentum up the pitch to great effect. A superb passer and dribbler for his position, he was described as 'a man of steel who could produce silk' upon his death in 2020.

Norman Hunter's Career Statistics Career appearances 865 England appearances 28 Career Trophies 9

Related Chelsea and Leeds United's rivalry explained Chelsea and Leeds United's fierce rivalry dates back to the 1960s - but why is there so much animosity between the two?

3 John Terry

Career Span: 1998-2018

The near-immovable base of Chelsea's spine in an era that enjoyed the flair and attacking force of Lampard, Drogba and more, John Terry was one of England's finest defenders ever produced. Aggressive, yet often fair in a tackle, John Terry was also an intelligent player, who utilised positional sense and anticipation, to compensate for his lack of pace or athleticism, in particular in his later career.

A superb leader, Terry also stood out for his devotion and bravery throughout his career, as well as his ability organise the backline. Such was his readiness to drop his body on the line, he could even be seen using his head at ground-level to make blocks.

John Terry's Career Statistics Career appearances 759 England appearances 78 Career Trophies 17

2 Nobby Stiles

Career Span: 1960-1975

Nobby Stiles played 28 games for England, yet you would be forgiven for thinking he had more caps given the impact he had. Domestically, the diminutive Stiles was predominantly a midfield force for Manchester United, but also saw stints with Middlesbrough and Preston after his storied 11 years at Old Trafford.

Stiles' way of playing was highly admirable, as he took no hostages against opponents almost twice his size. Labelled as a "destroyer", Stiles' unrelenting nature presented him as a player primarily tasked with running, winning back possession, and distributing the ball to others, and this important role was incredibly effective for the Three Lions. Playing every minute of the famous 1966 final, Nobby was most effective in the semi-final clash with Portugal. There, a ridiculous man-marking job nullified the great Eusebio and saw England prevail 2-1 in what many acknowledged as the best game of the tournament.

Nobby Styles' Career Statistics Career appearances 510 England appearances 28 Career Trophies 7

Related 10 Greatest Man United Midfielders in Football History [Ranked] Manchester United have been spoilt for midfield talent over the years.

1 Bobby Moore

Career Span: 1958-1983

Widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in the history of football, and cited by Pele as the greatest defender he ever played against, Bobby Moore rightfully tops this list. Although he could easily adhere to the stereotypical grit of his given era and muck in when required, Moore often distanced himself from the image of the hard-tackling, high-jumping defender. What stuck out with the West Ham and Three Lions legend, was this regal style. Both his ability to understand the game and his composure were ridiculous.

A superb exponent of anticipation and timing, many of Moore's tackles looked simply effortless. Pele famously said:

"When I played, I would face up to a defender, I would beat him with my eyes, send him the wrong way; I would look one way and then go the other. Defenders would just kick me in frustration. They would follow my move, but not Bobby, not ever. He would watch the ball, he would ignore my eyes and my movement and then, when he was ready and his balance was right, he would take the ball, always hard, always fair."

Bobby Moore's Career Statistics Career appearances 795 England appearances 108 Trophies 14

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.