Since the UFC was founded back in 1993, there have been many top fighters from the United Kingdom competing in MMA's biggest promotion.

Over the years, fans have witnessed the likes of Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones dominate the sport and take centre stage.

However, while fighters from the UK were heavily overlooked during the early years of the promotion, it seems a few of the stars from Britain in this current era could soon be the face of the organisation for years to come.

The hardcore fans have seen the likes of Brad Pickett and Dan Hardy excel in the sport during the early to late 2000s and have played a big part in putting UK MMA on the map. Here, we take a look at the top 10 British fighters to ever compete in the UFC.

Ranking factors

Our ranking factors include -

Longevity

Success

Iconic moments

Wins against top contenders

Success across multiple promotions

10 Jimi Manuwa

UFC record: 5:6

Despite ending his career in the promotion with four defeats on the trot, the 'Poster Boy' was always eager to put on a show for the fans during the peak of his powers. He claimed the light heavyweight title of the London-based promotion Ultimate Challenge MMA in just his fifth professional outing before he was signed by the UFC in 2012.

In the seven years he spent in the UFC, he was never in a dull fight. After winning his first three fights in MMA's biggest promotion, Jimi Manuwa suffered the first defeat of his career to Alexander Gustafsson.

His most notable wins came against former champion Jan Blachowicz, Ovince Saint Preux and a sensational KO over Corey Anderson on home soil - which was his last victory inside the UFC cage. After retiring in 2019, the Brit enjoyed a glittering career and only went to the judges' scorecards twice in 23 bouts.

Jimi Manuwa's professional record breakdown 23 fights 17 wins 6 defeats By knockout 15 5 By submission 1 0 By decision 1 1

9 Paul Craig

Current UFC record 9:7:1

While there'll be a few fans who saw Paul Craig as a bit of a gatekeeper in the UFC light-heavyweight division, "Bear Jew" has resurrected his career in the sport recently and is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous jiu-jitsu specialists in the promotion. After going 9-0 across a wide range of UK MMA organisations, the Scot was signed on to the big stage in 2017.

After going 4:3 in his first seven fights in the company, the 36-year-old went on a sensational six-fight unbeaten run. He found himself in with a shout at fighting for the 205-pound title before suffering a decision defeat to Volkan Oezdemir back in 2022. Now competing at middleweight, Craig is without a doubt the best Scottish fighter ever to compete in the UFC. He only sits ninth due to his lack of wins over top contenders.

Paul Craig's professional record breakdown 25 fights 17 wins 7 defeats By knockout 4 4 By submission 13 2 By decision 0 1 Draws 1

8 Paul Daley

UFC record: 2:1

Paul Daley will no doubt go down as a true pioneer of British MMA. Regretfully, his career in the UFC was marred by a moment of chaos. After racking up an impressive record of 21-8-2, many fans were eager to see the Brit signed to MMA's top organisations. Their prayers were answered in 2009 when he finally got his chance to shine under the bright lights.

His debut couldn't have gone any better, knocking out Martin Kampmann. Things would only get bigger for 'Semtex,' when he served as the co-main event at UFC 108 - going on to KO Dustin Hazelett. However, his next fight against Josh Koscheck would be his last in the promotion. Daley struck 'Kos' after the bell at the end of the fight before falling to a decision defeat in Canada.

That split second of madness ruined what could've been a scintillating career in the organisation. Instead, he was released after the bout and went on to fight for various promotions, including Bellator, before retiring in 2022.

Paul Daley's professional record breakdown 63 fights 43 wins 18 defeats By knockout 35 2 By submission 0 6 By decision 8 10 Draws 2

7 Michael Page

Current UFC record: 1-0

Despite only recently joining the UFC, Michael 'Venom' Page is unquestionably one of the promotion's biggest signings in recent years. The 37-year-old began training in martial arts at the age of three. By five, he competed in his first kickboxing tournament. For 10 years, Page was a household name in the Bellator welterweight division - picking up many iconic wins along the way. His most jaw-dropping finish came in 2016 when his flying knee against Evangelista Santos - which sent the Brazilian into orbit.

Back in March 2024, the Englishman made his highly-anticipated UFC debut against a dangerous welterweight contender in Kevin Holland, and went on to showcase his unorthodox, unique striking style and secure a unanimous decision victory. While he's only fought once in the promotion at the time of writing, his CV in MMA is why he features at seven on our list.

Michael Page's professional record breakdown 24 fights 22 wins 2 defeats By knockout 13 1 By submission 3 0 By decision 6 1

6 Brad Pickett

UFC record: 5:9

By the time he entered the UFC in 2011, Brad Pickett had a respectable record of 20-5, which included a win over one of the greatest fighters of all time, Demetrious Johnson. During his 39-fight professional career, the Londoner fought across four divisions.

"One-Punch" became a champion in Cage Rage in just his fifth fight. During his time in the UFC, the Englishman was known for putting on a show for the hardcore fans and was never in a dull fight. As he was one of the 'OGs' of British MMA, his exploits in the sport put the UK on the map - which is why he's sixth on the list.

Pickett just misses out on the top five because of his lack of success against the top contenders in the UFC. That said, he's still an MMA legend.

Brad Pickett's professional record breakdown 39 fights 25 wins 14 defeats By knockout 7 3 By submission 10 5 By decision 8 6

5 Darren Till

UFC record: 6:5:1

Oh, what could've been for 'The Gorilla.' A few years ago, Darren Till was an ascending star within the UFC and looked destined for big things following his win over Stephen Thompson, but following his title loss to former champion Tyron Woodley, the Brit has been in search of consistency while battling injuries along the way.

The last time we saw the talented UK fighter was against the current UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis two years ago. He recently talked about boxing as a better option financially and how much the exclusive UFC sponsorships have cost him in a sit-down interview on the Ben Heath podcast. His best work arguably came at 170 before moving up to middleweight in 2019. With the right diet, the 31-year-old could've stayed at welterweight and may have been a champion by now as his world-class striking caused havoc in that weight class.

While he's now looking at options in the world of boxing, don't be surprised to see the Englishman back in the UFC in the near future.

Darren Till's professional record breakdown 24 fights 18 wins 5 defeats By knockout 10 1 By submission 2 3 By decision 6 1 Draws 1

4 Dan Hardy

UFC record: 6:4

Another pioneer of British MMA, Dan Hardy is one of the best fighters from the UK to compete in the UFC. He was also the first from that region to receive a title shot in the promotion. The Nottingham native enjoyed great success in Cage Warriors, where he became a welterweight champion before signing with the UFC in 2008.

"The Outlaw" won on his debut against Pride veteran Akihiro Gono before claiming wins against Rory Markham and Marcus Davis - which propelled the Englishman into a title eliminator with Mike Swick, which Hardy won. Despite losing to former champion Georges St. Pierre, the Brit received a lot of praise for the real show of heart he displayed during the fight.

Hardy would go on to fight five more times before retiring in 2012. The 41-year-old was a real inspiration to many in the UK shores and is no doubt a true legend of MMA.

Dan Hardy's professional record breakdown 36 fights 25 wins 10 defeats By knockout 12 1 By submission 4 4 By decision 9 4 By disqualification 0 1 Draws 1

3 Tom Aspinall

Current UFC record 7:1

Tom Aspinall, despite only being in the UFC for four years, has already established himself as one of the biggest stars in the sport. Over the last few years, UK MMA has grown immensely, with Aspinall at the heart of it. The Brit produced one of the most iconic moments in UK UFC history last year with his win over Russian powerhouse Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295.

Aspinall's speed was the game-changer in this fight, and he landed a quick one-two on the temple to put the Russian away and become the first Brit to win heavyweight gold in the promotion. Given his meteoric rise and success, the Englishman deserves the number three spot. He'll be looking to return to action at UFC 304 - which is scheduled to take place in Manchester in July.

Tom Aspinall's professional record breakdown 17 fights 14 wins 3 defeats By knockout 11 1 By submission 3 1 By decision 0 1

2 Leon Edwards

Current UFC record: 14:2:1

Slowly but surely, Leon Edwards is becoming one of the biggest stars in the UFC. 'Rocky' became just the second-ever British champion in the promotion when he put Kamaru Usman out cold with a vicious head kick with just 56 seconds remaining in the fight to become the new welterweight conqueror, a belt which he still currently holds almost two years down the line.

He got a shot at Usman's welterweight title off the back of a 10-fight unbeaten streak and the biggest win of his career against Nate Diaz at UFC 263. After defeating the 'Nigerian Nightmare' again at UFC 286 last year, 'Rocky' followed it up with a dominant performance against Colby Covington at UFC 296 at the end of 2023. It's fair to say that it'll take some doing to dethrone the Brit - but just misses out on top spot.

Leon Edwards' professional record breakdown 26 fights 22 wins 3 defeats By knockout 7 0 By submission 3 0 By decision 12 2 By disqualification 0 1 No contests 1

1 Michael Bisping

UFC record: 20:9

While his legacy may eventually be passed by Edwards or Aspinall, for now, Michael Bisping remains the best UK fighter to compete in the UFC. Not only was he one of the best inside the cage, but the Englishman was also one of the greatest trash talkers in the history of the promotion.

In his prime, 'The Count' was arguably the biggest UFC star from the UK and did a tremendous job at representing the region. At UFC 199, he became the first-ever British UFC champion when he knocked out Luke Rockhold in the first round and became the new middleweight king.

His longevity and major wins over top names, including Anderson Silva, Rockhold, and Dan Henderson is why he's the best British fighter to ever step foot inside the famous UFC Octagon.