British wide players have produced some of the most exciting moments in football history down the years. From Welsh wizard Gareth Bale's stunning overhead kick against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final to David Beckham's remarkable free-kick for England against Greece in September 2001.

It is a role in football that is ready-made for the entertainers in football and the most skilled players in this position can grab the imagination of supporters and deliver moments that will live long in the memory. With that in mind, here are the greatest British wingers in football history, based on the below ranking factors.

10 Chris Waddle

Notable clubs: Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Marseille

Chris Waddle was considered one of the greatest players of his generation and was admired by his peers. He was strong with both feet and his trademark step over repeatedly flummoxed defenders, earning him the nickname ‘Magic Chris’.

After making his name at Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, Waddle made the relatively rare move of leaving the English league when he joined Marseille in 1989. His £4.5 million transfer made him the third most valuable player in the world at the time, and he enjoyed a successful spell in France, helping Marseille reach the 1991 European Cup final, where they eventually lost to Red Star Belgrade on penalties.

Waddle returned to England in 1992 to play for Sheffield Wednesday in the newly-founded Premier League and was voted the FWA Footballer of the Year in his first season with the club.

Chris Waddle's Career Statistics (League) Club Appearances Goals Assists Newcastle United 170 46 16 Tottenham Hotspur 138 33 9 Marseille 107 22 28 Sheffield Wednesday 108 10 16

9 Raheem Sterling

Notable clubs: Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea

After spending his youth career at Queens Park Rangers, Raheem Sterling moved to Liverpool and burst onto the Premier League scene when he was still a teenager. With blistering pace and surprising strength considering his size, Sterling quickly became a mainstay in Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool side.

Following a contract dispute with the Merseyside club, Sterling became the most expensive English player at the time when he joined Manchester City for an initial £49 million. It was at City where Sterling enjoyed the most successful period of his career, winning four Premier League titles, an FA Cup and five English League Cups.

He developed into somewhat of a poacher under Pep Guardiola and enjoyed his best goal return during the 2019-20 season, netting 20 goals in 33 league appearances.

Raheem Sterling's Premier League Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Manchester City 225 91 41 Liverpool 95 18 14 Chelsea 59 14 7

8 Bukayo Saka

Notable clubs: Arsenal

Blessed with maturity beyond his years, Bukayo Saka quickly established himself as one of the most influential players for both his club and his country. It is Saka’s mental understanding of the game and unwavering will to succeed, coupled with his technical ability, that sets him apart from his peers in his position.

Still relatively young in his career, Saka’s consistent performances and ever-improving goal contributions have already made him a fan favourite and an icon at Arsenal. His innate likability and resiliency to overcome the adversity he faced following his missed penalty against Italy in the Euro 2020 final has made him one of the most universally admired players in the country. With many more accolades sure to come for the Arsenal man, Bukayo Saka is rightly regarded as one of the most talented young players in world football today.

Bukayo Saka's Career Statistics (All competitions) Team Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal 229 59 56 England 36 11 6

7 John Barnes

Notable clubs: Watford, Liverpool

You have to be a special player to become a legend and not just one, but two clubs (and also for your country). John Barnes did just this with memorable careers at both Watford and Liverpool, dazzling supporters with his electric pace and dribbling skills.

Barnes’ physicality and expert control of a ball made him a nightmare for opposing defenders and one of the most exciting players of his generation. His raw ability immediately grabbed the attention of fans when he burst onto the scene at Watford, and he developed into a genuine world-class midfielder at Liverpool - where he helped them to two First Division titles and two FA Cups.

The Jamaican-born Barnes has spoken openly about the abuse he suffered as a player and remains an anti-racism campaigner to this day. His cultural impact both on and off the field has made him one of the most important players that the English game has ever produced.

John Barnes Career Statistics (All competitions) Club Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool 406 107 98 Watford 237 64 7 Newcastle United 41 7 1 Charlton Athletic 11 0 0

6 David Beckham

Notable clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy

David Beckham is a name that transcends the sport of football, and he has become one of the most recognisable faces on the planet. His celebrity fame often overshadows just what a unique talent he was on the football pitch.

Beckham broke through at Manchester United as part of the famed class of ’92, who went on to achieve huge success at the club after progressing through the youth ranks, most notably the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble in the 1998-99 season. After a falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson, Beckham left the club to join Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2003 as part of the Galacticos era under club president Florentino Perez.

A free kick specialist, a Manchester United legend, a Galactico and an England captain - David Beckham had a storied career and is a bona fide icon of the sport.

David Beckham Career Statistics (All competitions) Club Appearances Goals Assists Manchester United 390 85 121 Real Madrid 159 20 51 LA Galaxy 124 20 42 AC Milan 33 2 9 Paris Saint Germain 14 0 2

5 Tom Finney

Notable clubs: Preston North End

Considered by many that saw him as the best British footballer to ever play the game, Tom Finney’s name will forever be talked about by football historians as one of the all-time greats. Finney was regarded as a gentleman of the sport, he was never booked or sent off during his playing days and was an ultimate team player, scoring more than his fair share of goals as well as laying on assists for his teammates. He was also known for his fierce loyalty to his beloved Preston North End, where he spent the entirety of his career.

He has been described as a versatile attacking player, blessed with pace and incredible ball control, and he was clearly admired by his peers and pundits of the time. Finney was voted the FWA Footballer of the Year in 1954 and then won the award again in 1957, becoming the first player to receive this accolade on two separate occasions.

4 Ryan Giggs

Notable clubs: Manchester United

Ryan Giggs enjoyed an unprecedented amount of success during his career. With 34 trophies to his name, Giggs is the most decorated player in United’s history and one of the most decorated players in the entire history of the game.

Giggs is one of the best ball carriers the game has ever seen and became known for his energetic and mazy runs down the left flank. His winning goal against Arsenal in the 1999 FA Cup semi-final has gone down in folklore as one of the most iconic goals in English football history. The Welsh international was also known as a consummate professional during his playing days and had incredible longevity and consistency throughout his remarkable 24-year career.

Ryan Giggs' Career Accolades Premier League 13 FA Cup 4 League Cup 4 Champions League 2

3 Stanley Matthews

Notable clubs: Stoke City, Blackpool

Nicknames such as ‘The Wizard of Dribble’ and ’The Magician’ will give you some idea of what type of player Stanley Matthews was and how revered he was by those that saw him play. His expert control of the ball, whether crossing or dribbling, and overall intelligence on the pitch made him not just a great of his generation, but a name that is etched in football history.

Matthews was also decades ahead of his time in terms of his professionalism. The England legend was known to have a keen interest in diet and fitness and looked after himself in a way that few players of that time did. Regarded as a dedicated student of the game and a gentleman on the pitch, few footballers command the respect that Stanley Matthews’ name does.

Other unique and historical honours that belong to the footballing giant include being the only player to be knighted while still active in the sport and being the inaugural winner of both the Ballon d’Or and FWA Footballer of the Year awards.

2 Gareth Bale

Notable clubs: Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid

Although he was regarded as something of a wonderkid when he came through at Southampton, few would have predicted the icon of a footballer that Gareth Bale developed into. After a relatively unremarkable start to his career at Tottenham Hotspur, following his transfer from Southampton in 2007, Bale swiftly developed into an explosive and physically dominating attacker, and he quickly took the Premier League by storm. His rapid rise was impossible to ignore and European giants Real Madrid paid a then world record fee to sign the Welshman in 2013.

Bale’s time at Madrid seems to divide opinion due to his injury record and reported struggles to adapt to the Spanish culture, but his record stands for itself, and he contributed his fair share of important moments for the club. Bale at his best will forever be remembered by British football supporters and will go down as one of the very best players of his generation.

Gareth Bale Career Statistics (All competitions) Club Appearances Goals Assists Real Madrid 258 106 67 Tottenham Hotspur 237 71 53 Southampton 45 5 12

1 George Best

Notable clubs: Manchester United

There are not many bigger names in the world of football than Northern Irishman George Best. A true icon of the sport, Best’s performances for Manchester United throughout the 1960s and early 1970s are still replayed and continue to amaze supporters to this day.

Words can not do justice to just how incredible it is to see George Best showcase his dribbling skills. Playing on pitches that were far from the pristine conditions footballers play on today and having to absorb brutal challengers from defenders that were helpless to stop him, the way Best played was, and still is, truly a sight to behold.

A two-time First Division and one-time European Cup winner with Manchester United, Best did achieve both individual and team accolades during his career, but it is more his pure artistry on a football pitch that the Northern Irishman will be remembered for. Simply put, George Best is not just the greatest British winger of all time, but one of the finest footballers to ever play the game.

George Best Manchester United Statistics Competition Appearances Goals First Division 403 145 FA Cup 27 12 European Cup 21 9

