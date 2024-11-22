Key Takeaways Women's football in Britain has a storied history, with past bans, but now thrives commercially.

Notable pioneers like Kerry Davis paved the way for modern football stars like Kim Little.

Top British women's footballers of all time include Kelly Smith, Lucy Bronze, and Fara Williams.

Women's football is as popular as it has ever been, and is a commercial success across Britain, with the England's Lionesses European Championships triumph over Germany in 2022 being a key turning point in the modern game as we know it. But, it hasn't always been this way.

In 1921, the FA put a ban on women playing football, despite how much it was thriving, though they argued that it was because the sport was one which was "unsuitable for ladies". Not being able to ban women from playing entirely, they instead banned them from playing at FA-affiliated grounds. This ban lasted for 51 years, where in 1971, England flew out a 14-woman team to Mexico to participate in the 1971 World Cup.

However, that would just instill more fury inside the FA, with many of the players handed suspensions and bans, and the National Team labelled unofficial and illegal, ultimately suppressing their experiences, with the team later nicknamed the 'Lost Lionesses.'

Today, young women and girls accessing football is easier than ever, but it was thanks to the early pioneers of the game, such as Kerry Davis in 1978, who became the first Black woman to ever play for England, and the likes of Rachel Yankey and Kelly Smith, who were beneficiaries of those who came before them, and put their own stamp on football, further helping open doors for the modern stars like Kim Little, and Lucy Bronze.

With that being said, below are GIVEMESPORT's rankings of the 10 greatest British women's footballers of all-time, and are ranked according to the following criteria:

Ranking factors

Major trophies won

Statistical data - appearances, goals, etc.

Longevity at the international level

Legacy left on the women's game

Greatest British Women's Footballers Ranking Player Nation 1. Kelly Smith England 2. Fara Williams England 3. Lucy Bronze England 4. Rachel Yankey England 5. Kim Little Scotland 6. Ellen White England 7. Kerry Davis England 8. Jill Scott England 9. Jess Fishlock Wales 10. Sophie Ingle Wales

10 Sophie Ingle

Career: 2007-Present

Sophie Ingle's club career started out with Cardiff City in 2007, where she would then earn a brief move to Chelsea, where she was deployed as a central defender, making 22 appearances for the club between 2012 and 2013. The Welsh international would then enjoy a stint with Bristol City, where she was moved back into her more natural position of midfield, and became club captain, before spending three seasons with Liverpool from 2015-18 after City's relegation.

After five seasons away, though, Ingle would return to Chelsea in 2018, and since then, she has gone on to record 101 appearances for the club, scoring six goals.

At 33 years old, Ingle has won four WSL titles, all coming with the Blues under Emma Hayes, while with her country, she has racked up 105 caps, most as captain, and was part of Team GB's 2020 Olympic team. But, perhaps her most notable achievement was the OBE she was awarded in 2023 for her services to football.

9 Jess Fishlock

2002-Present

At 37 years old, Jess Fishlock is still plying her craft as a midfielder for the Seattle Reign in the NWSL, where she has been since the league's inaugural year in 2013.

The Cardiff native began her career in 2002, making her senior debut for Cardiff City Ladies at the tender age of 16, playing three seasons there, before moving around clubs, including Bristol City, AZ - where she became the first-ever overseas player in the Eredivisie, winning back-to-back titles - and Melbourne Victory.

Joining the Reign in 2013, Fishlock has spent time with numerous clubs on loan, including FFC Frankfurt, Olympique Lyonnais - both of which she won a UEFA Champions League at - and Reading, but has been a mainstay in the NWSL club's line-up since 2021, having made 200 appearances, and scoring 42 goals, and has been named to the NWSL Best XI team five times.

For Wales, Fishlock made her senior debut in 2006. In 2017, she became the first Welsh player to earn 100 caps for the side, before breaking the record again in 2024, as she became the first player to earn 150 caps. She also became her nation's record goalscorer earlier in 2024, and now has 46 goals to her name for her country.

8 Jill Scott

2004-22

Jill Scott's infamous NSFW words directed at one of the German players in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 will go down in history, especially as it was virtually her last contribution to football. But, before ending her career on a high and winning the Euros with the Lionesses, the 5-foot11 midfielder had an illustrious club career spanning 18 years, where she won a WSL title, four League Cups, and four FA Cups.

Having started out with her hometown club Sunderland, Scott moved to Everton in 2006, where she would spend seven seasons, making 114 appearances and scoring 21 goals. In the summer of 2013, she would make the switch to Manchester City, making 111 appearances and scoring 19 goals, before two loan spells, one back to Everton, and the other to Aston Villa towards the end of her career.

She truly became a legend, though, with England and she retired in 2022 as the Lionesses' record appearance maker, managing 161 caps in 16 years, in which she scored 27 goals. Following her footballing career, Scott is a successful football broadcaster, making appearances on ITV for coverage of the Men's Euro qualifying games, Lionesses games, and is a captain on A League of Their Own. Not forgetting to mention, she also went on the 22nd series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

7 Kerry Davis

1978-99

In 1982, Kerry Davis made sporting history when she stepped out to play for England against Northern Ireland, becoming the first black woman to play football for the Lionesses - a game where she scored a brace - which has seen her become known for being one of the pioneers of women's football, and paving the way for the likes of Rachel Yankey, Alex Scott and Lauren James to follow in her footsteps.

Prior to this monumental moment in football history, though, Davis was playing her club football at Crewe Alexandra, where she made her debut at age 16, and enjoyed stints in Rome on a semi-professional basis with Roi Lazio, before going to Trani 80, and then Napoli. She would return to Crewe in 1989, and then joined Knowsley United, now known as Liverpool, before seeing out her club career in London with Croydon Women, finishing her career with a Women's FA Cup, and a Women's Premier League title.

Her international career is what Davis is most well-known for helping lead England to the 1984 European Championship final, where they lost against Sweden on penalties in a two-legged affair, and was previously England's record goalscorer, having scored 44 goals in her 82 appearances, and as of 2024, she is the country's third-leading scorer, behind Kelly Smith, and Ellen White.

Due to her services to football, and her role as a trailblazer for black women, she was inducted into the National Football Museum's Hall of Fame in 2022.

6 Ellen White

2005-22

Like her fellow club and country compatriot, Jill Scott, Ellen White also brought an end to her career after England's triumph over Germany in front of an 80,000-plus crowd at Wembley Stadium at the UEFA Women's Euro 22 Final, finishing her career as her nation's leading goalscorer, having netted 52 times in 113 appearances, in an international career which spanned 12 years.

At club level, she was a mainstay in the WSL, spending time with Chelsea, Leeds Carnegie, Arsenal, Notts County, Birmingham City, and Man City. She found most of her success with the Gunners, where she won two league titles, three League Cups, and two FA Cups, but she also won a League Cup with both Leeds and Man City, while she won another FA Cup with the Manchester side.

White was the recipient of the 2017/18 Golden Boot after she scored 15 goals in just 14 appearances, and at one stage of her career, she was the WSL's record goalscorer, but now sits fifth overall, having retired on 61 goals. Arguably, her most famous goal was her free-kick for Notts County against Arsenal, which was a thing of beauty, with her teammates selling a 'mishap' well, and catching the Gunners off-guard just enough for White to fire home.

5 Kim Little

2006-Present

Kim Little is currently the heartbeat of the Arsenal midfield in her second spell with the club, following a brief stint in the NWSL with the Seattle Reign, and a loan move to Melbourne City, totalling 75 appearances and 41 goals in three seasons away from north London.

The Scot's career started out with Hibernian Ladies, where she made her league debut at the age of 16, scoring a hat-trick. Her goalscoring prowess that day would set the tone for her two seasons with the club, where she averaged almost two goals a game, netting 88 times in just 48 appearances, despite being an attacking midfielder, and winning every Scottish domestic title available.

Little would earn her move to the Gunners at age 17, and in her first stint with the club, she made 87 appearances, scoring 54 times between 2008-13, where, in her final season, she was named as the inaugural recipient of the PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year award.

Upon her return to the club in 2017, Little has dealt with injuries, but is now the Gunners' captain, with her having made 109 appearances, in which she has registered 32 goals.

For Scotland, Little made her debut in 2007 at the age of 16, and made 140 appearances, scoring 59 goals before she hung up her international boots for the last time in 2021.

4 Rachel Yankey

1996-2016

Rachel Yankey is one of the most decorated players on this list, and while she spent brief stints with Fulham, Birmingham City, and Notts County, she is most well-known for her two stints at either end of her career with Arsenal, where she made 198 appearances for the north London outfit, scoring 51 goals.

She started out with the north London club in 1996, before departing for Fulham in 2000, where she became the first professional female player to ever be registered in England.

After four seasons with the Cottagers, she would have short stints with Birmingham City, and the New Jersey Wildcats, before returning to Arsenal in 2005, where she played until her retirement in 2016, scoring 79 goals in 285 club appearances, firing in a goal in approximately every three games, mainly from wide areas,

Altogether, she won 26 major trophies, including claiming five Women's Premier League Championships, two WSL titles, 11 FA Cups, seven League Cups, and one UEFA Cup. On the international stage, the winger would earn 129 caps, scoring 19 times between 1997-2013.

3 Lucy Bronze

2007-Present

Lucy Bronze is still, to this day, considered one of the best right-backs in world football. Her ability to fly down the right flank on the attack, put in pinpoint crosses, and have accurate shooting boots, as well as her elite 1v1 defending has seen her earn global acclaim, where she was recognised in 2020 as the recipient of The Best FIFA Women's Player, becoming the first English player to ever win the award, after a treble-winning season with Lyon.

Still just 33 years old, after successful stints with Lyon and Barcelona, where she won a combined five Champions League titles, she has since returned to the WSL to play for Chelsea, having previously played for Sunderland, Everton, Liverpool, and Man City. With the Blues, she is chasing her fourth WSL title, having won it twice with Liverpool, and once with Man City. Previously, in her first spell in the WSL, she had already won three PFA Players' Player of the Year awards, and was named to the PFA Team of the Year in four successive seasons between 2013-17.

For England, she has been an integral part of the set-up for 11 years, having, so far, earned 126 caps, scoring 16 goals, and while she won the Euros in 2022, and finished as a runner-up in the 203 World Cup Final, Bronze has shown no signs of giving up on her ultimate goal of adding the World Cup to her stellar resumé, insisting she will try and make the squad that will play in 2027, where she will be 35 years old.

2 Fara Williams

1998-2021

Fara Williams MBE is now a successful football broadcaster and podcaster, but before she entered the media, she was dominating the midfield in the top flight of English football, and is widely considered as one of the leading pioneers of women's football.

Having spent time with a plethora of clubs, including Liverpool and Arsenal, though spending most of her time with Everton and Reading, by the time her club career was wrapped up, she had amassed two WSL titles and two FA Cups.

Williams also holds the record for most appearances for the England National Team, totalling 172 caps in 18 years, in which she scored 40 goals, featuring in four European Championships, three World Cups and the 2012 Olympics with Team GB, which saw her earn an additional five caps, bringing her total to 177.

1 Kelly Smith

1994-2017

Kelly Smith may go down as one of the most recognisable, and one of the greatest, British women's footballers in the history of the sport.

One of the most prolific finishers, and hugely gifted technically, Smith was a generational talent. Though most known for her stints with Arsenal, she started out with Wembley Ladies, and went abroad to the United States, playing in Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Boston.

During her club career, she would win four Women's Premier League titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups, and a UEFA Women's Cup, having been part of the 2006/07 squad that won the quadruple - still to this day the first, and only, British team to win the Champions League - netting 30 times in just 34 games.

On the international stage is where Smith shone brightest, though, netting 46 goals in 117 appearances for England - the second-most in Lionesses history - where she led the line at three European Championships, two World Cups, and saw out her career as a member of the 2012 Team GB Olympic team, further cementing her place as one of the greatest to ever lace up her boots.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, and FBRef - accurate as of 19/11/2024.