Key Takeaways Canadian football has improved immeasurably in recent years, qualifying for the World Cup in 2022 and hosting in 2026.

Alphonso Davies ranks highly after winning the Champions League in 2020 with Bayern Munich.

MLS legends like Dwayne De Rosario also features.

Canada may traditionally be known more for its ice hockey than for football but, in recent years, there has been a slow emergence of the world's most beautiful sport, producing an increasing amount of top talent that has hit the shores of European sides.

With South America having produced some of the best football players in history, the Northern side of the game has been trailing behind for some time now. Still, like Canada, the United States has also seen a surge in the amount of talent it has produced in recent years, conveying that the beautiful game is beginning to progress in North America.

Les Rouges qualified for the World Cup in 2022 for the first time since 1986 and with the next global event taking place in Canada, alongside Mexico and the USA, in 2026, here's a look at the 10 greatest players to pull on the famous Canada jersey.

10 Carlo Corazzin

Career Span: 1992-2006

Beginning this list with Carlo Corazzin, the striker spent the majority of his career as an integral player for lower league clubs in the English divisions such as Cambridge United, Plymouth Argyle, Oldham Athletic, and Northampton Town during the 1990s and early 2000s. However, on English shores is not where the Canadian thrived the most, winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2000 for his nation while firing home four goals for his side during the process and earning himself the golden boot for the competition that year as well.

Carlo Corrazin's Career Statistics Appearances 236 Goals 61 Trophies 1

9 Junior Hoilett

Career Span: 2007-Current

Junior Hoilett spent a good chunk of his career at Premier League level with just shy of 200 games across a host of clubs. The attacker is one of the most exciting players to watch that has come from Canadian soil, combining pace with his flair and dribbling. Hoilett was creative and dangerous in his time at Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers, and Queens Park Rangers. Making his debut for Canada in 2015, the versatile winger has amassed 63 appearances, setting the record for the most assists in the country's history in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Junior Hoilett's Career Statistics Appearances 540 Goals 69 Assists 61 Trophies 0

8 Atiba Hutchinson

Career Span: 2002-2023

Playing for some big European clubs, Atiba Hutchinson would spend the majority of his career servicing for PSV, Copenhagen, and Besiktas. The midfielder's range of skillsets meant that he was comfortable operating in most roles in the middle of the pitch, using his composure and work rate to help control matches of football. Making his international debut in 2003, Hutchinson managed a staggering 104 appearances for his nation, the most caps that any Canadian has made for the country, competing in five CONCACAF Gold Cups, and was awarded as Canada's Men's Player of the Year on six occasions, winning it three years in a row between 2014 and 2016.

Atiba Hutchinson's Career Statistics Appearances 647 Goals 59 Assists 73 Trophies 13

7 Julian de Guzman

Career Span: 2002-2016

Making the second most appearances for the Canadian national team (89), Julian de Guzman is known as a legend of the nation. During his career, the defensive midfielder would play in the Bundesliga, La Liga, and the MLS during his career, most notably spending the largest portion of time in Spain at Deportivo La Coruna.

De Guzman possessed an engine that allowed him to cover ground in the midfield, using his ability in and out of possession to give his opponents issues, with great quality on the ball and a relentless nature without. Also winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup Most Valuable Player in 2007, he would go on to win the Men's Canadian Player of the Year award only a year later in 2008.

Julian de Guzman's Career Statistics Appearances 430 Goals 13 Assists 19 Trophies 4

6 Scott Arfield

Career Span: 2007-Current

Starting his career out playing in the Scotland U21's team, it is quite a remarkable journey that Scott Arfield has had to becoming one of the most loved and adored Canadian players in history, earning himself a place as one of the best players too. Never questioned for his desire or work rate, the former captain of the national side became perhaps the most prominent name in Canadian football.

Technically proficient, Arfield competed in the Premier League, Europa League, and Scottish Premiership during his ongoing career, with his best stints coming at Rangers and Burnley. The midfielder is extremely versatile, able to be deployed anywhere in the midfield, and would go on to make 19 caps for Canada, competing in two CONCACAF Gold Cups and a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Scott Arfield's Career Statistics Appearances 707 Goals 93 Assists 41 Trophies 3

5 Dwayne De Rosario

Career Span: 1997-2019

A major contributor to the country's only CONCACAF Gold Cup win in its history, Dwayne De Rosario made 81 appearances for Canada during his international career, scoring 22 goals for them, and was inducted into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 2022. Operating as either a striker or as an attacking midfielder, De Rosario made a name for himself in the MLS during his time at San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo, and Toronto FC.

He was regarded as the league's MVP in 2011 and is eleventh on the all-time top goalscorers list for the division, scoring 104 times. The forward's playstyle was dynamic and innovative and became known for his ability to turn up for his team when the chips were down, scoring some crucial goals over the years.

Dwayne De Rosario's Career Statistics Appearances 428 Goals 125 Assists 65 Trophies 9

4 Randy Samuel

Career Span: 1983-2001

A passionate defender who would put it all on the line to fight for victory, Randy Samuel was a born leader who played 82 times at the heart of the Canadian defence during his international career. Strong in the tackle, physically imposing, and dominant in the air, Samuel became a vital cog in the Canadian national team during his time, winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 1985 and the North American Nations Cup in 1990.

During his domestic career, Samuel would ply his trade vastly in the Netherlands, playing for PSV, FC Volendam, and Fortuna Sittard, and went on to win two Eredivisie titles back-to-back in the 1985-86 and 1986-87 campaigns.

Randy Samuel's Career Statistics Appearances 145 Goals 4 Trophies 4

3 Jonathan David

Career Span: 2018-Current

Jonathan David is a prime representation of the development of Canadian football, as the youngster has been firing in the goals for Gent and LOSC Lille. Not only is David prolific in front of goal, but he is also a creative forward as well, able to drop deeper in play to pick up the ball or use his off-the-ball intelligence to move into spaces to receive the ball.

At a young age, David has already accumulated an impressive tally of goals for his national side, hitting the back of the net on 28 occasions in 54 appearances, while assisting a further 16 times for his teammates. Already hosting an incredible record for both club and country, it is not hard to see why Canadians are excited about David's future.

Jonathan David's Career Statistics Appearances 273 Goals 124 Assists 35 Trophies 2

2 Craig Forrest

Career Span: 1985-2002

An instrumental figure in Canadian football, Craig Forrest would prove the difference for his nation during the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2000, saving two penalties en route to their victory and only conceding three goals during the tournament. Making 56 caps during his international career, while keeping 19 clean sheets,

Forrest goes down as his country's greatest ever goalkeeper. On the domestic scene, he spent the entirety of his career on English shores, playing for Chelsea, West Ham United, Colchester United, and Ipswich Town, attaining 126 English top-flight appearances. The agility and reflexes that Forrest had made him a great shot-stopper, coupled with his superb abilities to control and dominate his penalty area, made him a very strong goalkeeper during his days.

Craig Forrest's Career Statistics Appearances 142 Goals Conceded 208 Clean Sheets 37 Trophies 1

1 Alphonso Davies

Career Span: 2016-Current

Making his jump to European shores at only the age of 18, Alphonso Davies signed with Bayern Munich in a deal worth £17 million in 2018, tipped as one of the best wonderkids in world football. As time went on, football fans began to understand why he was labelled with this tag, as the youngster's staggering pace and ability with the ball at his feet began to put everyone on high alert.

Since then he has gone on to win four Canadian Men's Player of the Year awards and has scored 15 goals in 53 appearances for his nation, playing a dissimilar role to the one that is expected of him at the German giants, operating in a more advanced attacking role, as for Bayern he is most often deployed as a left back, given the license to go forward. Unfortunately, in recent years, he has struggled with injury issues, but if he can get back to full fitness for a sustained period of time, Bayern have a top-class player on their hands.

Alphonso Davies' Career Statistics Appearances 297 Goals 25 Assists 47 Trophies 13

All statistics gathered from Transfermarkt and are as correct as of 06.09.12.