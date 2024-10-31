Key Takeaways The 20 greatest Premier League captains of all-time have been named and ranked.

One-club legends such as Steven Gerrard and Mark Noble earn their way onto the list.

The likes of Roy Keane and John Terry are among the most successful skippers the Premier League has ever seen.

The role of a captain cannot be understated. Not only does whoever wears the armband have to lead by example on the pitch, but they are also one of the key components of keeping a dressing room together. A captain communicates the coach’s strategy and makes real-time decisions, keeping the team organised and focused. They bridge the gap between players and management, often advocating for teammates and resolving conflicts.

Such a skill set is not always made for certain characters, but for some, they are the perfect men for the role. Using some key factors, the top 20 Premier League skippers in history have been ranked below, including multiple men who have lifted the league title.

Ranking Factors

Overall ability

Quality of team led

Longevity of captaincy

Impact on team

Trophies

Key statistics (goals, clean sheets)

Best Premier League Captains in History [Ranked] Rank Player Team Captained 1. Roy Keane Manchester United 2. John Terry Chelsea 3. Tony Adams Arsenal 4. Vincent Kompany Manchester City 5. Steven Gerrard Liverpool 6. Patrick Vieira Arsenal 7. Alan Shearer Newcastle United 8. Eric Cantona Manchester United 9. Steve Bruce Manchester United 10. Wes Morgan Leicester City 11. Nemanja Vidic Manchester United 12. Gary Neville Manchester United 13. Jordan Henderson Liverpool 14. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 15. Ledley King Tottenham 16. Bryan Robson Manchester United 17. Mark Noble West Ham United 18. Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City 19. Gareth Barry Aston Villa/West Brom 20. Sami Hyppia Liverpool

Related Every 2024-25 Premier League Captain Ranked From Worst to Best Virgil van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes have all been ranked.

10 Wes Morgan

Leicester City

In terms of pure talent, it isn't disrespectful to say that Wes Morgan perhaps lacked in certain areas of his game. However, with him at the heart of the defence, Leicester City managed to do the unthinkable.

Very few would have predicted a partnership between the Jamaican international and Robert Huth to be so successful. Yet, by the end of the Foxes' stunning run to the Premier League title, it was their ability to keep clean sheets that got them over the line. Leicester's moment of glory is one of the most shocking in sporting history. As captain of that historic team, Morgan earns his rightful place inside the top 10.

9 Steve Bruce

Manchester United

Steve Bruce's reputation has taken a bit of a hammering in his managerial career, particularly due to his stints at clubs like Newcastle United. However, that seems to have overshadowed the fact that, as a player, Bruce was a marvellous defender and leader.

As co-captain when Manchester United won their first-ever Premiership crown, it was Bruce's famous late double against Sheffield Wednesday that all but secured it. For that impact alone, the man who was one of the greatest to never represent his country earns his deserved recognition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite being a defender, Steve Bruce was Manchester United's third-highest scorer in the 1990/91 season (19).

8 Eric Cantona

Manchester United

The King of Old Trafford. Was Eric Cantona always the greatest role model as a player? His kung-fu kick at Selhurst Park is proof that he wasn’t. But the mercurial talent almost single-handedly changed the fortunes at the Theatre of Dreams and was a fair appointment as captain when the time came to replace Steve Bruce.

The Frenchman’s impact throughout his United career is considered in his entry, not just his final years with the armband. However, arguably his most famous moment in a red shirt—his late FA Cup final winner against Liverpool—did come with him as skipper too.

Related 9 Greatest Man Utd Players in Premier League History (Ranked) Including Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs, Manchester United have dominated the Premier League due to a long list of legendary players.

7 Alan Shearer

Newcastle United

The first man to appear in the top 10 without lifting a Premier League title as captain, Alan Shearer’s one medal came at Blackburn during a time when he was being led out by Tim Sherwood. However, despite never winning the big one at St James' Park, there still hasn’t been a player at Newcastle as revered as the famous number nine.

Of his record-setting 260 Premier League goals, 148 came while he was at his boyhood club, with the majority scored while he wore the armband. His legacy is already cemented, but had he been able to win silverware in black and white, it might have pushed him even further up this list.

Related 12 Best British Football Pundits Ranked Based on Playing Careers Alan Shearer, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher all feature among the best football pundits based on their playing careers.

6 Patrick Vieira

Arsenal

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

As the captain of a team that once went an entire season unbeaten, you’re always bound to find yourself high up on this list. As such, Patrick Vieira's inclusion is hardly a surprise. One of the most technically gifted yet hardest players to ever grace English football, the Frenchman was a commanding presence in the middle of the park.

While regarded as one of the best midfielders the league has ever seen, the fact that Arsenal has had one more influential captain in modern history does diminish the value of Vieira's reign as skipper. Take nothing away from what he did achieve, though, as Mikel Arteta would be desperate to have someone like him leading the way in the current squad.

5 Steven Gerrard

Liverpool

Another name without a Premier League title to add to his trophy cabinet, Steven Gerrard's impact on Liverpool almost goes beyond anything that a winners' medal could bring. The box-to-box midfielder could defend, attack, create, and score at will. At times, it felt like he was leading a one-man operation at Anfield.

Gerrard had to live through some of the toughest times in Liverpool's recent history, and more often than not, it was he who pulled a rabbit out of the hat and saved the day. More often than once, for that matter. Without him, the Reds could have found themselves in serious trouble at different points during his career.

Related Ranking the 15 Best Footballers to Never Win a League Title A plethora of world-class players have never won a league title despite their quality on the pitch.

4 Vincent Kompany

Manchester City

Gary Neville once famously asked, “Where do you want your statue, Vincent Kompany?” after the Belgian smashed in a goal against Leicester City that gave Manchester City the advantage over Liverpool as he lifted his final Premier League title.

That wasn’t the only time he had done this either. In fact, it was a full-circle moment, as his thumping header against arch-rivals United turned the tide as City won their first championship of the new era in 2012. These moments, along with a litany of match-winning displays at the back, mean that the Etihad would not be so steeped in glory without their captain fantastic keeping the ship steady.

3 Tony Adams

Arsenal

One of England's absolute greatest centre-backs, they really don’t make them like Tony Adams anymore. For all his demons and troubles off the pitch during his career, the number six was an absolute man-mountain who wore the captain's armband at Arsenal for close to a decade and a half.

His crowning moment in terms of Premier League success came when he smashed home a goal on the final day at Highbury as the Gunners won their first league title under Arsene Wenger. There was no better scorer to confirm the achievement. As Martin Tyler proclaimed on commentary: “That sums it all up.”

Related 20 Greatest Centre-Backs in Premier League History Ranked The 20 greatest centre-backs in Premier League history, including Rio Ferdinand and John Terry, have been ranked in order.

2 John Terry

Chelsea

Cut from a very similar cloth to Adams, there has never been a Premier League captain to lift as many titles for their club as Mr John Terry. A blue through and through, the Chelsea legend came through the ranks at Stamford Bridge to quickly establish himself as a ferocious leader for club and country, as well as one of the finest defenders on the planet.

His impact both on the pitch and in the dressing room helped keep Chelsea in touch with their local fanbase, as the money and expansion surrounding the club allowed for success beyond their wildest dreams. However, despite all this, there is arguably one man who represents what a captain is slightly better than Terry.

1 Roy Keane

Manchester United

As no-nonsense on the pitch, as he is as a pundit off it, there was no better player to take the captaincy from Eric Cantona at Manchester United than Roy Keane. The Irishman epitomised everything that was needed to be a Red Devil at the time: tenacity, grit, hard work, and quality.

Whether it be his double at Highbury against fierce rivals Arsenal or his performance against Juventus in Europe that Sir Alex Ferguson described as one of the greatest individual displays he had ever seen, Keane became the glue that kept the football club together and set the standard for the monster that Manchester United was in the early 90s and 2000s.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-10-24.