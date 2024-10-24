One of only five clubs in the world to have won over 100 trophies, Celtic are an incredible club, with a lot of history. With 54 Scottish league titles to their name, including 12 out of the last 13, the Hoops have always been a force to be reckoned with both in Scotland, and in Europe. As a team, they have achieved a lot, but they have also had some incredible, world-class players throughout history.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the best players to play for Celtic, and ranking them considering a number of factors.

10 Paul McStay

Years at Celtic: 1981-1997

Spending his entire career with Celtic, Paul McStay was a true Celtic great. He adored Celtic, and had extreme talent, which earned him the nickname 'the Maestro'. McStay won seven major trophies with Celtic, often carrying the side on his back, trying to drag them to victory, such was his dedication to the club. Known for his excellent passing range and being a model professional, who always set a great example to those around him, it is no surprise McStay is recognised as a club legend.

Loyalty is hard to come by in football, but McStay was as loyal as they come. His talent and ability helped him to be loved by Celtic fans, but his dedication to the club was the ultimate factor.

Paul McStay Celtic Stats Appearances 677 Goals 72

9 Stylian Petrov

Years at Celtic: 1999-2006

Arriving at Celtic as a rather unknown player, who spoke next to no English, Stylian Petrov went on to have a fantastic spell in Glasgow. Working alongside his friend in a burger van in order to pick up the language, Petrov demonstrated his dedication and eagerness to succeed straight away. After a slow first season, where he was trying to break into the team, Petrov's second year at Celtic was fantastic. Voted as the league's Young Player of the Year, becoming the first foreign player to win the accolade, Petrov had a big impact as Celtic won the treble.

Petrov went on to spend seven years with Celtic, and attracted interest from all across Europe. He was a dynamic, box to box midfielder who was crucial to the success his side enjoyed whilst at the club. After being unknown at first, Petrov became a true Celtic great.

Stylian Petrov Celtic Stats Appearances 228 Goals 64

8 Shunsuke Nakamura

Years at Celtic: 2005-2009

Renowned as being one of the best free-kick takers of all time, Japanese midfielder Shunsuke Nakamura had a brilliant impact for Celtic. Spending four years with the Scottish club, and becoming one of the best Asian players to play in Europe, Nakamura was nominated for the 2007 Ballon d'Or, such was his incredible talent. Winning three league titles whilst at Celtic, and being awarded the Scottish Premiership player of the year, Nakamura was incredible.

Known for his wand of a left foot, and fantastic passing range, Nakamura transformed Celtic, who had finished runners-up in the year before he joined. He left the Scottish club as a club legend, who could do things nobody else could, with the accolades to match.

Shunsuke Nakamura Celtic Stats Appearances 128 Goals 29

7 Scott Brown

Years at Celtic: 2007-2021

The definition of a true leader, who wore his heart on his sleeve every time he stepped on to the pitch, Scott Brown is one of the most decorated Celtic players of all-time. A box-to-box midfielder who was incredible defensively, Brown was the type of player every fan would want at their club. He shared the same passion as the supporters and put his all into every game, which inspired his teammates and the crowd alike. His attitude and commitment is a big factor in why Celtic enjoyed so much success during his time with the club.

In 2020, Celtic completed the 'quadruple treble', and Brown captained them the whole way as they won 12 out of 12 trophies available. This achievement in itself is incredible, and as their leader, Scott Brown deserves a lot of praise, and it is no surprise that he is viewed as such a legend at the club.

Scott Brown Celtic Stats Appearances 407 Goals 29

6 Henrick Larsson

Years at Celtic: 1997-2004

Arriving at Celtic Park relatively unknown in 1997, Henrick Larsson went on to leave Celtic seven years later as a club legend. Going on to become the club's third-top leading scorer, Larsson was incredibly prolific in front of goal, and anybody who watched him knew he was world-class. Backed up by his future exploits with Barcelona and the Sweden national side, Larsson was a fine player, and an even better scorer of goals. Nicknamed the 'King of Kings' by the Celtic faithful, Larsson's impact in Scotland was remarkable, and the fans' love for him was shared by the Swede, who described Celtic as "my club".

Winning the league on four occasions, as well as finishing as top scorer in five out of his six seasons, it is undoubtable that Larsson is one of the greatest to ever wear a Celtic shirt. No wonder Sir Alex Ferguson was so sad to see him leave Manchester United later on in his career.

Henrick Larsson Celtic Stats Appearances 315 Goals 242

5 Roy Aitken

Years at Celtic: 1975-1990

Making his Celtic debut at just 16 years old, Roy Aitken went on to spend 15 great years with the Scottish club, and became a legend. Beginning as a fierce, tough-tackling midfielder, even at 16 years old, before progressing into defence as he got older, Aitken had an immense impact on the Celtic side throughout his time with the club. Captaining Celtic to the double in 1988, the clubs centenary year was Aitken's greatest achievement with the club, but he had many great moments and won a lot of trophies.

Always available, and always reliable, Celtic could count on Aitken to help pull them through in tough moments, and inspire his teammates to achieve the impossible. It is due to his attitude, alongside his ability, that he is so highly thought of at the Scottish club.

Roy Aitken Celtic Stats Appearances 672 Goals 52

4 Kenny Dalglish

Years at Celtic: 1969-1977

One of the most decorated players of all time, Kenny Dalglish enjoyed a remarkable career at the highest level. He began his career with Celtic, and spent eight years there, going on to captain the club and winning a number of trophies. Four Scottish League titles, four Scottish Cups, and the League Cup, Dalglish had a fantastic time at Celtic, and was recognised as one of the best in the league even from a young age. The Scot was prolific in front of goal, scoring plenty of goals for his national side, and clubs which endeared him to supporters everywhere he went.

When Dalglish left Celtic for Liverpool in 1977 – where he would also become a club legend – Celtic fans were heartbroken, such was the impact of the forward.

Kenny Dalglish Celtic Stats Appearances 320 Goals 167

3 Jimmy Quinn

Years at Celtic: 1900-1915

Fifth on the Celtic all-time leading scorers list, Quinn was an incredible goalscorer, but he was much more than that. A shy player who was extremely talented, Quinn was Celtic's leading scorer in each of their world-record six-in-a-row championship titles from 1904-1905. Described at the time by Willie Maley as "the greatest centre-forward we have ever possessed", Quinn was loved and appreciated by everybody around the club.

In his era, there was nobody at his level, as he regularly scored a vast number of goals. Despite joining the club as an inside-left, Quinn soon converted to a centre-forward and never looked back.

Jimmy Quinn Celtic Stats Appearances 331 Goals 217

2 Jimmy McGrory

Years at Celtic: 1922-1937

A true Celtic legend, with an unbelievable goal-scoring record, Jimmy McGrory was incredible. The club's all-time leading scorer, with a goal return that may never be bettered, McGrory loved Celtic, and they loved him. The Scottish forward was respected all across the country due to his attitude and pride in playing for his club, and was feared by all defenders that faced him.

McGrory once scored eight goals in one game against Dunfermline Athletic, and during his time at Celtic netted a remarkable 39 hat tricks. The exploits of the great McGrory are unlikely to ever be matched at Celtic Park, and the love that the club has for him will live on forever.

Jimmy McGrory Celtic Stats Appearances 445 Goals 468

1 Jimmy Johnstone

Years at Celtic: 1962-1975

Adored by everyone at Celtic, Johnstone was a part of the incredible Celtic side which won the 1967 European Cup. Voted in third place for the 1967 Ballon d'Or, Johnstone was highly rated across the world, and his impact, not only in Scotland, was evident. Described as having ability which was 'a gift from God', it is easy to see why he was so popular at Celtic Park. Blessed with great skill, quick feet and an eye for goal, his ability was partnered with real determination which helped him to become one of the best in the world.

The achievements of the 1966/67 Celtic side are outstanding, and Johnstone was a major part of it. He truly is the definition of a legend.