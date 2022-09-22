Highlights The article discusses the greatest midfielders of all time, categorizing them into different tiers such as "world-class," "legendary," and "icons of the sport." It mentions various players like Zinedine Zidane, Andrea Pirlo, Xavi Hernandez, Steven Gerrard, and Frank Lampard among others.

There is always a big debate surrounding the greatest midfielders of all time, with many differing opinions among fans. It will always be a subjective matter - as is the case with almost everything in football - but certain factors can be taken into consideration. When trying to narrow down the greatest midfielders, which names come to mind?

We can think of a few suggestions: Zinedine Zidane,Andrea Pirlo,Xavi Hernandez, and Lothar Matthaus all seem like viable shouts. But then again, you could also put forward plenty of Premier League legends spearheaded by the likes of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard - and even Kevin De Bruyne at this point.

It's relatively easy to go through and simply name the best. However, when it comes to actually sorting the finest of the lot, well, that's when things become challenging. Nevertheless, we here at GIVEMESPORT have decided to give it a go and have sorted 30 of the greatest central midfielders in recent history across five categories.

The first category and lowest of them all will be the 'world-class' section. Meanwhile, the best of the lot will officially be crowned the 'midfield GOAT'. Players must have played after 1990 to be considered.

'World class'

Paul Pogba, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Fernandinho, Wesley Sneijder, Michael Essien

We'll start off strong with five leading central midfielders of their respective eras. Sure, Pogba has been known to be pretty hit-and-miss in his career, but when he's at it, boy is he good. The former Manchester United man is arguably talented enough to have finished in a higher category on this list with his passing range and all-round confidence something to be admired. Meanwhile, Fernandinho and Essien couldn't be classified any differently from the Frenchman. Both represent ultra-consistent and dependable holding midfielders.

Schweinsteiger was once a leading midfielder in Germany and an integral member of their national side. A massive number of minutes during the early years of the German's career with Bayern Munich meant his fall off came earlier than others yet to be discussed. As with Pogba, the ability was there for all to see but injury issues in Schweinteiger's twilight years held him back slightly.

And what can be said about Sneijder? The Dutchman once said that he had all the talent to reach the heights of Lionel Messi, but that he enjoyed wine and the presence of good food too much. We would disagree with that statement, Wesley, but undoubtedly a world-class baller.

'Legendary'

Xabi Alonso, Claude Makelele, Cesc Fabregas, Mesut Ozil, Frank Rijkaard, Toni Kroos, Sergio Busquets, Yaya Toure, Ricardo Kaka, Juan Roman Riquelme

Alonso, Fabregas, and Kroos make up three of the finest passers of a football the world has ever seen, so it's no surprise they're all good enough for the 'legendary' category. The trio were all sensational when it came to keeping possession for their respective sides and were the best in the business at controlling games from the centre of the pitch. Kroos is still playing at an elite level for Real Madrid while Alonso is flying high as manager of Bayer Leverkusen. Fabregas is one of many legendary players to have retired in 2023.

Ozil and Riquelme weren't half bad at picking a pass either - we say in what is surely the understatement of the year. The creative midfielders were special for large swathes of their careers. Ozil has an abundance of assists to his name across his career, being one of the players with the most international assists in the 21st century. Riquelme is often overlooked and underrated in the modern day, but the Argentine was sublime to watch at the peak of his powers, and finds himself rightfully in the legendary category.

Although none of the above players can lay claim to lifting the Ballon d'Or the same way Kaka can. The Brazilian lifted the coveted trophy in 2007, just before the Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era set in. He goes down as one of Brazil's greatest-ever players after playing a starring role in the dominant AC Milan team of the 2000s.

The remaining midfielders: Makelele, Rijkaard, Busquets, and Toure prove four of the most powerful presences we've ever seen in the middle of the park. All four men have different attributes that make them legendary however, with Toure being a powerful force that couldn't be stopped when he got into full flow while Busquets at his best, was a cultured midfielder who had an unmatched sense of space and intelligence to give himself an edge over opponents.

'Icons of the sport'

Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modric, Kevin De Bruyne, N'Golo Kante, Patrick Vieira, Lothar Matthaus, Michael Laudrup

And now for the most stacked category of all. The 'icons of the sport' section is actually full of Premier League legends, which is a testament to the extremely high level of central midfielders England's top flight has boasted over the years.

Gerrard, Lampard, and Scholes all find their home in this category - and no, we won't pick between them. All three English midfielders have certain advantages over the others with Lampard being the better goalscorer and finisher of the trio. Gerrard was a more all-action figure that dragged a team of lower quality through some difficult times, while Scholes dictated play almost at ease in the middle of the park for the best team in Premier League history with an unrivalled technical ability and passing range.

Old rivals Keane and Vieira also make it into this category. When discussing the best defensive midfielders in Premier League history, the pair will likely be brought up instantly. The number of times the two battling midfielders went to war on the pitch is ridiculous with neither man getting the better of the other on too many occasions. Vieira was closer to the aforementioned Toure in playing style with his driving runs from the middle of the park being devastating for opponents. Keane was an underrated passer of the ball, and everyone knows how fond the Irishman was of throwing in some 'solid' tackles, to say the least.

Even De Bruyne and Kante make the grade, having been world-leading players throughout the modern era of football. The latter won back-to-back Premier League titles including that fairytale season with Leicester City as he was able to transform two separate sides. His time at Stamford Bridge cemented the 2018 World Cup winner's place as an iconic figure in the game after some out-of-this-world performances in the engine room. De Bruyne is up there with the very best technicians we have ever seen in world football and would hold his own with anyone in that regard. Left foot, right foot - it doesn't matter for the majestic Belgian playmaker as he has consistently served chances on a plate for Manchester City and Belgium forwards over the years.

We also have plenty of European class brought courtesy of Pirlo and Modric. Both legends excelled in the game despite their less physical nature, championing purely through footballing ability and a lightning-quick brain. Modric broke up the Messi and Ronaldo era in the Ballon d'Or with his performances for Croatia at the 2018 World Cup - in which his side finished as runners-up - leading to him being awarded the biggest individual prize on the planet.

Whereas Seedorf and Matthaus were mainstays at the highest level for what seemed like an eternity. Seedorf remains to this day the only player to lift the Champions League with three separate clubs. With the players being taken into consideration from 1990 onwards, it is brilliant news for Matthaus that he won the Ballon d'Or that very year. Laudrup played fore some of the biggest clubs in Europe including La Liga rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, with the big attacking midfielder shining in both environments.

'Nearly GOATs'

Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez

The iconic Barcelona duo were trailblazers throughout the 21st century, combing beautifully with Messi to guide the great club to glory time and time again. They also enjoyed unprecedented success with the Spanish national team lifting two European Championships consecutively, with a World Cup sandwiched in between. Iniesta scored a dramatic winner in extra-time of the 2010 World Cup tournament in South Africa to lead his side to international glory.

Xavi was the controller in the middle of the pitch, almost like a conductor with his Barcelona teammates being the choir. His passing range and choice was a thing of beauty and is unlikely to be matched to the same level. But you don't need all their major honours to remember how good the duo were, just go and watch them in action on YouTube - simply glorious.

Xavi and Iniesta Barcelona Statistics Player Games Goals Assists Xavi 767 85 185 Andres Iniesta 674 57 136 All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.

'Midfield GOAT'

Zinedine Zidane

But when it comes to the 'Midfield GOAT' there can only be one and that right is reserved for one very special baller. The Frenchman was more of an artist than an athlete, gracefully gliding about the pitch in a seemingly gravity-defying manner when you consider his lanky 6ft, 2in frame.

Zidane won everything there was to win in the game, both individually and with his teams. He even scored two winning goals in the World Cup final against Brazil, as well as arguably the greatest Champions League goal of all-time in the final vs Bayer Leverkusen. The ultimate big game player, there was no stage he wouldn't thrive on. Ladies and gentlemen, your midfield GOAT.