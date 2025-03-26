As the old adage goes, offence wins games, but defence wins championships and that has certainly been the case in the Champions League over the years. Stars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski have torn the competition apart with their exploits in front of goal, but they wouldn't have been half as successful in Europe if they didn't have unstoppable defenders playing behind them.

Take a look at the Champions League's past winners and you'll find an elite centre-back at the heart of defence for almost every single one of them and while defenders aren't afforded the same attention or praise as forwards, that's not the case today as Micah Richards and Alan Shearer ranked the 10 greatest centre-backs in Champions League history. During an episode of the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast, they were given 10 of the best defenders to ever play in the competition and ranked them from worst to best. Their rankings wound up being very different.

10 John Terry

Both Shearer and Richards: 10

While he is considered one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history, John Terry's legacy in the Champions League isn't quite as impressive. He was a fierce leader for Chelsea no matter the competition, but the Blues enjoyed very little success in Europe during his career. They made it to the Champions League final in 2008, losing to Manchester United on penalties and Terry's reaction after missing his own spot-kick was a lasting image.

Then, when Chelsea actually got their hands on the trophy in 2012, Terry was suspended for the final and his decision to wear the full kit after they won was met with immense ridicule. It's safe to say his legacy isn't the best in Europe and that led to Shearer and Richards both ranking him last in their list of 10 elite centre-backs. While he wasn't ranking the players himself, Lineker was effusive in his praise for Terry and said:

"John's positional play was as good as any central defender I've ever seen."

9 Jaap Stam

Richards: 9 Shearer: 8

Next up, Richards ranked Jaap Stam ninth, while Shearer had him eighth. The former Manchester United man was known for his tough, no-nonsense approach to football and he's considered one of the hardest players in Premier League history. He was more than just an imposing presence, though, and played a key role in United's success during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Stam was a pivotal figure in the Red Devils winning the treble in 1999. That treble included the Champions League trophy too, with Sir Alex Ferguson's men coming from behind to beat Bayern Munich in an iconic final.

8 Alessandro Nesta

Richards: 8 Shearer: 9

Next up, Richards had Alessandro Nesta at eighth, while the Italian centre-back had been ranked ninth on Shearer's list. Featuring in the 2005 Champions League final, where AC Milan famously let a 3-0 lead slip and lost on penalties to Liverpool, Nesta got his revenge against the Reds and played a crucial role in the Serie A side going all the way about beating them in the final to win the competition during the 2006/07 campaign.

Known for his impressive strength and eye-opening agility, Nesta was always a force to be reckoned with on the pitch and that was no different in the Champions League. Overall, he lifted the trophy twice with Milan, in 2003 and then 2007.

7 Virgil van Dijk

Richards: 7 Shearer: 6

To the surprise of Gary Lineker, who was hosting the Match of the Day podcast, Virgil van Dijk didn't make it into the top fives of either Richards or Shearer. The Liverpool man has been a revelation at Anfield following his move from Southampton in 2018 and helped transform the club into one of the best sides in the world.

In just his first campaign at Liverpool, Van Dijk made it to the Champions League final, falling short to Real Madrid, before he got his hands on the trophy just 12 months later. He's considered one of the best centre-backs in Premier League history already, but it's not enough to earn him a higher spot on this list.

6 Pepe

Richards: 6 Shearer: 5

Narrowly missing out on Richards' top five, will just making it in Shearer's, is former Real Madrid man Pepe. The Portuguese icon was one of the toughest defenders in the world throughout his career and never had any trouble getting into the thick of it and playing rough with just about anyone he came up against. He's considered one of the dirtiest players ever, but he managed to enjoy great success in the Champions League.

While playing for Los Blancos, Pepe was a regular fixture in the competition and managed to get his hands on the trophy on three different occasions. He went on to play 120 games in the tournament over the years, competing at the highest level right until his retirement last season. When discussing Pepe, Richards simply said:

"He's a legend of the game."

5 Gerard Pique

Richards: 5 Shearer: 2