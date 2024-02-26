Highlights We've ranked the 15 best centre-backs in Premier League history using various ranking factors.

The Premier League has showcased some of the finest defensive talent in football history. Sir Alex Ferguson, who is widely regarded as the greatest manager in Premier League history, once said: "Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles." There have been a lot of individuals who have caught the eye at the heart of the backline over the years, with many debating who the greatest in the history of the league actually is.

Many will remember Jose Mourinho's iconic Chelsea team in the 2004-05 campaign when the club only conceded 15 goals to secure their first league title in 50 years, finishing ahead of the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal. The Blues' back four were key to their success that season.

Having a strong defence is vital in this modern era. Fans will remember the old school days of central defenders putting their bodies on the line for the team. However, in the current game, players must also be great with the ball at their feet. With the likes of John Terry, Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic going down as three of the best, who else can be considered as one of the best centre-backs in the history of the Premier League?

Ranking factors

Importance to the team - This can be classed as goals, assists or clean sheets. Yet the more they've scored - or the better they've defended - the higher they are on the list.

Club trophies - If a player has played a crucial part in their team winning trophies, they've been ranked higher on this list. Professional football is all about winning trophies — and these players did just that.

Goals - Goals win games - so while defenders don't need to be prolific, their ability in the final third is taken into consideration.

Assists - While it's a centre-back's job to keep out the goals, their ability on the ball is just as important.

Longevity - To be considered as one of the best central defenders in Premier League history, you need to have performed consistently over a long period of time.

Clean sheets - To be considered high up on the list, a centre-back's clean sheet record is vital.

15 Kolo Toure

Premier League clubs: Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool

Kolo Toure will go down as one of the most iconic defenders to feature in the Premier League. While he won't be mentioned in the same breath as some of the other names on this list, he still enjoyed a great career in England. The Ivorian was a crucial part of Arsenal's 'Invincibles' team, with his versatility and consistency proving to pay dividends for Arsene Wenger's side.

Able to play at both centre-back and even right-back, Toure displayed great strength, pace, and reading of the game. Regarded as one of the greatest African players in Premier League history, Toure's best days were in a Gunners shirt; however, he was part of the Manchester City side that won the Premier League in 2011-12 for the first time in the club's history. He is often overlooked when it comes to the best defenders of his generation. As well as impressing at Arsenal and City, Toure was also pretty solid at the back for Liverpool before he left the league in 2016.

Kolo Toure's Premier League Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Clean Sheets 352 12 10 108 All statistics via Premier League

14 Jamie Carragher

Premier League clubs: Liverpool

During his time at Liverpool, Carragher was known for his commitment and passion to the club and was a crucial part of their back-line for well over a decade. Despite coming up through the ranks as a centre-back, the former England international also had the ability to play in various defensive positions. His great understanding of the game is why he's one of Liverpool's best ever players.

One-club players are such a rarity in this game, but Carragher's loyalty to Liverpool is unquestioned. Not only was he a great player, but he also showed tremendous leadership during his time at Anfield along with Steven Gerrard and, to this day, remains a club legend and is still popular with every Liverpool fan.

Jamie Carragher's Premier League Statistics Appearances Clean Sheets Games Won Games Lost 508 195 264 120 All statistics via Premier League

13 Ledley King

Premier League clubs: Tottenham

Another one-club player featuring in the top 15. Unfortunately for King, most of his career was plagued by injuries. He'd be higher up on the list if these issues didn't occur regularly. However, despite his bad luck, his tackling, strength and ability to defend were second to none. The former England international was a crucial part of Tottenham's team back in the day and always caused havoc for opposing attackers.

Often single-handedly thwarting opposition attacks with his astute defensive capabilities, he only managed to make 268 top-flight appearances across 13 years in the Spurs senior team before retiring in 2012 at the age of 32.

Ledley King's Premier League Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Clean Sheets 268 10 8 63 All statistics via Premier League

12 Marcel Desailly

Premier League clubs: Chelsea

Chelsea fans were jumping for joy when the club brought Desailly in following his World Cup triumph with his beloved France in 1998. His experience and leadership at the highest level made him a welcome addition to the west London outfit, and he was an immediate success with the club. Quick to establish himself as a fan-favourite with the club, the former France international had everything you needed for a top-class centre-back.

His physicality, speed, and composure on the ball were key attributes that set him apart. At a time when the club were just starting to establish itself as one of the top teams in the country, Desailly's intelligence and reading of the game allowed him to thrive at the club as well as make crucial interceptions and tackles. The reason why he is fairly low down on the list is due to the fact he didn't win a league title during his spell at the club, but he was still one of the best in the country during his time at Chelsea.

Marcel Desailly's Premier League Statistics Appearances Clean Sheets Wins Losses 158 54 78 30 All statistics via Premier League

11 Jaap Stam

Premier League clubs: Manchester United

While he wasn't at Manchester United for long enough, his impact at Old Trafford was monumental. Sir Alex Ferguson signed the defender in 1998 following an impressive stint at PSV Eindhoven. He was a defensive powerhouse and his strength and intelligence made him a formidable force to be reckoned with during his time in England. The former Netherlands international read the game impeccably and was a key figure in United's treble-winning team in 1999.

His 199-/99 season will forever leave a lasting legacy at Old Trafford. Stam would go on to win two more league titles with the club before leaving Manchester in 2001 to sign for Serie A side Lazio. Ferguson's decision to allow the defender to leave shocked many within the United fan base.

Jaap Stam's Premier League Statistics Appearances Clean Sheets Wins Losses 79 22 52 5 All statistics via Premier League

10 Ricardo Carvalho

Premier League clubs: Chelsea

The Portuguese arrived at Chelsea with Mourinho in 2004, and he was quick to establish himself as one of the Premier League's finest defenders. His partnership with John Terry was arguably the best in the country for a good few years, with the pair providing an incredibly solid base for Chelsea's success during that period.

The decision to bring the defender to the club paid off massively, and he played a key role in keeping a record of conceding only 15 goals in 38 league matches as the Blues won their first Premier League trophy in the 2004/05 season. His intelligence and understanding of the game, combined with his excellent tackling and positioning, made him one of the best central defenders in the history of the league.

Ricardo Carvalho's Premier League Statistics Appearances Clean Sheets Wins Losses 135 63 95 14 All statistics via Premier League

9 Gary Pallister

Premier League clubs: Manchester United, Middlesbrough

It's fair to say that Pallister was an absolute man mountain and an imposing figure at the heart of United's defence. The Englishman was pivotal in the Red Devils' early Premier League success, with his physical presence and ability in the air making it difficult for opposing forwards. During his time with the club, Pallister won an impressive four Premier League titles.

His partnership with Steve Bruce provided a solid defensive base upon which the team's attacking players could flourish. Pallister was a very well-rounded defender, and even with his height, he had incredible pace, which made him a complete centre-back. He was eventually phased out of the team at the age of 33 and sold in 1998 to Middlesbrough after United brought in Stam.

Gary Pallister's Premier League Statistics Appearances Clean Sheets Wins Losses 261 104 144 49 All statistics via Premier League

8 Steve Bruce

Premier League clubs: Manchester United

Coincidentally, up next on the list is Pallister's former centre-back partner, Steve Bruce. The Englishman, like Pallister, played a key role in United's success in the early 1990s. It's fair to say that as a defender, he was a hard-tackling and robust player, who also excelled in the leadership department. His partnership with Pallister is fondly remembered by United fans and is still talked about to this day.

A lot of his success as an individual came before the inception of the Premier League; however, he still managed to win three Premier League titles before leaving in 1996 to join Birmingham City. During the peak of his power, he was always willing to put his body on the line for the good of his team, which is why he features fairly highly on the list.

Steve Bruce's Premier League Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Clean Sheets 148 11 5 61 All statistics via Premier League

7 Sol Campbell

Premier League clubs: Tottenham, Arsenal, Portsmouth, Newcastle United

Campbell will forever be public enemy number one with Tottenham fans after joining Arsenal in 2001 following a nine-year stint in the white half of north London. While he made a hugely controversial move, nobody can deny that he was extremely talented. The former defender was a figure who commanded attention. His physicality and strength made him a fearsome opponent for any attacker.

During his time with the Gunners, Campbell was a crucial part of the 'Invincibles' team. One of the best centre-backs in the country during his time at Arsenal, the defender consistently put in powerful and consistent performances and would rarely let his team down. The Englishman's time at Portsmouth is often rather underrated by many, as he was still a strong force at the heart of the defence, and he was also part of the Pompey team that won the FA Cup in 2008.

Sol Campbell's Premier League Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Clean Sheets 503 20 15 154 All statistics via Premier League

6 Nemanja Vidic

Premier League clubs: Manchester United

Many Premier League fans will remember his iconic defensive partnership with Rio Ferdinand. Vidic was the epitome of a no-nonsense centre-back and was always on hand to deliver crucial moments when he was called upon. The former Serbia legend had a fearsome reputation for his hard-hitting approach to defending. Never afraid to put his body on the line, his bravery on the football pitch cannot be questioned.

Vidic's strength and prowess in the air made him a tough opponent for any striker. Between 2006 and 2013, Vidic was arguably one of the best centre-backs in the country, helping United secure multiple league titles. It was always going to be a tough day at the office for opposing players whenever they saw Vidic in the starting eleven and to this day, he remains a fan favourite at Old Trafford.

Nemanja Vidic's Premier League Statistics Appearances Clean Sheets Wins Losses 211 95 149 27 All statistics via Premier League

5 Vincent Kompany

Premier League clubs: Manchester City

Despite having a fair few injuries towards the back end of his time at Manchester City, Vincent Kompany will still go down as one of the greatest centre-backs the league has ever seen. When he was available, he was a colossus at the back for City. In his 11 years at the club, he took the team from mid-table mediocrity to the dominant force in English football, with his leadership qualities shining through.

Who could forget his iconic moment for City against Leciester in 2019 in what was his final home game for the club? The Belgian centre-back picked the ball up and drove to the edge of the Leicester City box with the game in the balance at 0-0. He then smashed the ball into the top corner of the net to secure all three points in a vital encounter. Unquestionably, one of the best foreign players to ever play in the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany's Premier League Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Clean Sheets 265 18 8 94 All statistics via Premier League

4 Tony Adams

Premier League clubs: Arsenal

George Graham called him "my colossus,'' while Arsene Wenger described him as a "professor of defence.'' Tony Adams was the ultimate one-club man, which is a rare sight in modern-day football. His reading of the game and his ability in the air made him difficult to play against, and he will go down as one of the best defenders this country has ever seen. Known as 'Mr Arsenal', the Englishman is an emblematic figure for the Gunners.

His robust style of defending, coupled with his exceptional reading of the game, set him apart. His inspirational leadership helped the north London outfit secure numerous honours, including four top-flight league titles. His never-say-die spirit epitomised the fighting spirit of Arsenal back in the day.

Tony Adams' Premier League Statistics Appearances Clean Sheets Wins Losses 255 115 132 56 All statistics via Premier League

3 Virgil van Dijk

Premier League clubs: Southampton, Liverpool

Pundits are starting to run out of superlatives for the Dutchman. While some may disagree with him being so high up on the list, above the likes of Adams and Kompany, Virgil van Dijk has arguably been the best centre-back on the planet since his move to Liverpool. His imposing physical presence, coupled with his calmness on the ball and ability to read the game, has seen him revolutionise Liverpool's defence.

His leadership qualities, aerial prowess, and distribution are key elements of his game. Van Dijk was instrumental to Liverpool's Premier League and Champions League successes. While his longevity can slightly be questioned, his ability and success with the club are the reasons why he features so high up on the list.

Virgil van Dijk's Premier League Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Clean Sheets 252 22 7 100 All statistics via Premier League and correct as of 26/02/2024

2 Rio Ferdinand

Premier League clubs: West Ham United, Leeds United, Manchester United, QPR

His composure on the ball, excellent passing range, and elegant style of play made him one of the best defenders in the history of the Premier League. An exceptional player with the ball at his feet, the Manchester United legend was at the heart of everything good during his 12 years at the club.

Ferdinand's partnership with Vidic will go down as one of the best duos in Premier League history. Together, they formed the bedrock of United's defence, helping the club win numerous titles under Sir Alex Ferguson, including five league titles. His leadership skills cannot be questioned and he was always consistent whenever he was called upon.

Rio Ferdinand's Premier League Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Clean Sheets 504 11 8 189 All statistics via Premier League

1 John Terry

Premier League clubs: Chelsea

John Terry spent 19 years at Chelsea and was the backbone of their defence for the majority of his career. Never mind the best centre-back in Premier League history, there's an argument that Terry is one of the greatest defenders of all time. His exceptional understanding of the game, tenacity and physical strength made him the most feared central defender during the peak of his powers.

Chelsea's most successful skipper led his beloved Blues to numerous trophies, including five Premier League titles. His consistency and performances cement his place as the league's greatest centre-back ever. Not only was Terry unbelievable in his own penalty area, but he was also a threat in the opposing box as he netted an impressive 41 goals during his time at the club. His proudest achievement for the club came in 2012 when he played a starring role in their triumphant Champions League campaign.