In football, usually the mould for a defender is a player who is tall in stature, with height giving players more physical advantages when it comes to parts of the game such as aerial duels, or defending set pieces, etc.

But whilst it is certainly advantageous, it is not a necessity. In fact, there have been many defenders who are under 6-foot who have been hugely impactful to their respective teams' success, some more-so than others.

But if a player possesses a certain skillset, is agile, and has an excellent reading of the game due to having a high footballing IQ, then size really doesn't matter.

Some of the world's very best defenders have been slightly under-sized, some of whom have gone on to be stalwarts in the defensive line for both club and country, and have been integral to team success, such as the World Cup. A few have even won the most coveted individual award in the sport - the Ballon d'Or.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of the greatest defenders who stand below 6-feet tall, and has ranked them based on the following criteria:

Ranking Factors

Statistical Data - Those whose goal and assists output, and defensive clean sheets helped their teams to win titles etc.

How long they competed in football for Achievements : Titles - both club and country, individual awards, etc.

: Titles - both club and country, individual awards, etc. Impact - Left on their respective teams, and world football as a whole

10 Lisandro Martinez - 5ft 9

Notable Clubs - Ajax, Manchester United

After moving from Ajax to Manchester United in the summer of 2022, Lisandro Martinez brought with him championship-winning experience and pedigree, having won the Eredivisie title twice, and had a Copa America title with Argentina on his resume.

Standing at just 5-foot-9, after moving to Old Trafford, some pundits, including former centre-half, Jamie Carragher, expressed some doubts over whether he would be suited to the Premier League, with his small stature just one of a few concerns over him, along with the league's physicality being greater than that of the Dutch league. However, Martinez soon responded to those doubts with his stellar play on the pitch, having a solid first season with the Red Devils, whilst also being part of Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning squad.

9 Javier Mascherano - 5ft 8

Notable Clubs - Liverpool, Barcelona

Whilst Javier Mascherano may be most recognised for his role in playing slightly further up the field in a defensive midfield role, but the Argentine also spent numerous occasions in central defence. He later admitted to ESPN in 2018 that he did so as a way to 'survive' at Barcelona, believing he would receive more playing opportunities in that position.

In his illustrious career, in which he won 20 trophies, along with two Olympic gold medals, Mascherano played 266 of his 638 career games as a centre-back, and was a loyal servant to his country, racking up a haul of 147 caps for the Albiceleste - only Lionel Messi has more.

8 David Alaba - 5ft 11

Notable Clubs - Bayern Munich, Real Madrid

Early on in David Alaba's career, he could be found deployed on the left flank as a full-back, whilst also taking up an array of positions all across the midfield, though mainly in the central channel. But the Austrian made the centre-back position his own prior to his move from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid, making 205 appearances there, scoring 10 goals and 12 assists. He is considered one of the best players to have played both centre-back and full-back.

A 10-time Austrian Player of the Year, Alaba has won four Champions League titles, 10 Bundesliga titles, and three FIFA Club World Cups, with 38 trophies to his name in total, thus making him one of the most decorated players on this list.

7 Frank de Boer - 5ft 11

Notable Clubs - Ajax, Barcelona

Like a few others on this, Frank de Boer didn't start his career as a centre-back, having taken up a position on the left-hand side. However, it quickly became evident that it was a position in which he thrived, despite his shorter frame than many others who play in that role.

The Dutchman would go on to make 693 club appearances, in which he scored 63 goals and provide a further 34 assists, experiencing most of his trophy success with Ajax, including a Champions League title. He was well-travelled around Europe, going on to spend time with Barcelona, Galatasaray, and Rangers before hanging up his boots for good in 2004.

6 Thiago Silva - 5ft 11

Notable Clubs - AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea

Thiago Silva may be slightly undersized, but nobody would have been able to guess it if his performances were anything to go by. The Brazilian is considered one of the most commanding centre-backs to ever grace a football pitch, due to playing the role traditionally, though adapting it for the modern game.

Silva has won trophies wherever he has played, but it wasn't until in his late 30s that he would clinch his first Champions League title, doing so in 2021 with Chelsea.

Having made over 750 appearances at club level, and 113 caps for his country, at 40-years-old, the Brazilian is still playing football, back at Fluminense, where he started out his youth career as captain.

5 Franco Baresi - 5ft 8

Notable Club - AC Milan

In his senior career, Franco Baresi never donned another jersey besides that of AC Milan, where he spent two decades. Arguably one of the best central defenders of all time, Baresi made 710 appearances for the Rossoneri, scoring 31 goals.

For 15 years, he was club captain of the Serie A juggernauts, and enjoyed a trophy-laden career, in which he won 21 club trophies, including three Champions Leagues, and six Serie A titles, and finished up as the runner-up to Marco van Basten in the 1989 Ballon d'Or rankings.

Baresi was also part of the Italy squad who won the 1982 World Cup, whilst he almost helped them win again in 1994, though they would narrowly lose to Brazil on penalties in the final.

4 Carles Puyol - 5ft 10

Notable Club - Barcelona

Much like Baresi, Carles Puyol spent his entire career with one club, having been a product of the La Masia academy system at Barcelona, where he went on to spearhead the Catalan giants to 21 trophies, including three Champions League titles in 2005/06, 2008/09 and 2010/11. He made 682 total appearances for the side, scoring 25 goals and registering 14 assists.

Furthermore, Puyol made a century of appearances for Spain, and his stalwart defending at the back was integral to their dominance in the 2000s/2010s, with him winning the European Championships in 2008, before following that up with a World Cup in 2010.

3 Bobby Moore - 5ft 10

Notable Clubs - West Ham, Fulham

Bobby Moore will be most remembered in football history for the iconic image of him on his teammates' shoulders after helping lead England to their only World Cup glory back in 1966.

Possessing a high football IQ, the West Ham United legend developed a knack for reading the game quickly, and always on hand in the right position to prevent attackers from scoring. Making 108 appearances for his country, and captaining the side since he was 22-years-old, Moore is widely touted as one of England's finest, and arguably one of the country's best ever defenders, if not the greatest, period.

2 Fabio Cannavaro - 5ft 9

Notable Clubs - Napoli, Parma, Inter Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid

Fabio Cannavaro is the last defender to have won the Ballon d'Or - and only the fourth ever - doing so in 2006, pipping Gianluigi Buffon and Thierry Henry to the coveted individual award. He may have been on the shorter side, but that season, in particular, he was mighty in defence for club and country, leading Italy to World Cup victory that same summer, after they defeated France on penalties. He would also be the recipient of the Best FIFA Men's Player award, and pick up Serie A's Player of the Season with Juventus.

In his career, he made 694 appearances, in which he scored 18 goals and registered six assists, in a career where he represented Parma, Inter Milan, Juve, and Real Madrid.

1 Franz Beckenbauer - 5ft 11

Notable Clubs - Bayern Munich, Hamburger SV

Known as 'Der Kaiser', Franz Beckenbauer may have stood at 5-feet-11, but he was arguably one of the greatest defenders in history, and is certainly considered Germany's greatest ever footballer.

Throughout his career, he revolutionised the art of defending, and was credited as the pioneer of the 'libero' position. He would make 623 club appearances, registering 150 goal contributions from central defence. The two-time Ballon d'Or winner was a true footballing legend, and became just one of three men in history to win the World Cup with Germany as both a player, and a manager, showcasing his mastermind of the beautiful game.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 28/01/2025.