Highlights The Champions League has seen a number of incredible matches since it was rebranded in 1992.

The likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid have been involved in some classic contests over the years.

Liverpool's incredible comeback win on penalties in the 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan is the greatest game in the competition's history.

The UEFA Champions League has been a competition that has become one of, if not, the biggest club competitions in the world. Every year 32 teams enter Europe's elite tournament with some hoping they can fulfill their dream and win the fantastic trophy. There have been some superb games in the Champions League since UEFA decided to rebrand the competition back in 1992, which made the competition a lot more popular as the years have gone by.

It used to be the champions of each league who would enter the competition before this changed to the top four teams from Europe's top five leagues as well as one or two teams from the Netherlands, Portugal, Scotland and more. Since the competition's revamp, there have been some superb games, whether it's Liverpool's comeback in Istanbul, or the 1999 Champions League final which featured a dramatic turnaround by Manchester United.

Ranking factors

Context of the game (whether it was a final or semi-final)

Score-line

Teams involved

High-profile incidents (penalties, red cards etc)

12 Of The Best Champions League Matches Since 1992 Rank Match Stage Of Champions League Year Game Took Place 1. AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool (Liverpool Win On Penalties) Final 2005 2. Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich Final 1999 3. Juventus 2-3 Manchester United Semi-Final 1999 4. Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur Semi-Final 2019 5. Chelsea 4-4 Liverpool Quarter-Final 2009 6. Deportivo La Coruna 4-0 AC Milan Quarter-Final 2004 7. Barcelona 6-1 PSG Last 16 2017 8. Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona Quarter-Final 2019 9. Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Malaga Quarter-Final 2013 10. Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich Quarter-Final 2020 11. Manchester City 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur Quarter-Final 2019 12. Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Manchester United Last 16 2019

12 Paris Saint Germain 1-3 Manchester United, 2018/19

Coming in at number 12 on our list is the extraordinary knockout stage clash between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain during March 2019. After Jose Mourinho was sacked by the Red Devils in December, former United icon, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, took over the managerial reign at Old Trafford and it was this game that won him the job.

After the Parisian side won the first leg 2-0 at Old Trafford and Paul Pogba was sent off, things looked to be going from bad to worse for the Red Devils. The Red Devils somehow managed to turn it around with two goals from Romelu Lukaku before Juan Bernat halved the deficit. United looked to be going out of the competition before Diogo Dalot's shot, which was blocked by the hand of Presnel Kimpembe, won the Red Devils a penalty.

Marcus Rashford stepped up and smashed the ball into the roof of the net past Gianluigi Buffon, sending United through on away goals. It was a dramatic end to what was a superb game at the Parc des Princes. United went through before losing to Barcelona in the quarter-final, but it was a remarkable performance in Paris by a relatively inexperienced United team.

Key Match Statistics PSG Stats Manchester United 72% Possession 28% 12 Total shots 5 4 Shots on target 4 9 Fouls 15 4 Corner kicks 0

11 Man City 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur, 2018/2019

Next on our list is yet another game from the 2018/2019 campaign with Manchester City playing Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium. The North London club had recorded a 1-0 victory in the first leg, but things didn't start well for Spurs in the second leg, with Raheem Sterling firing in a goal after just two minutes.

Spurs could have collapsed but instead rallied and retook the lead with Heung-min Son scoring twice to give the London club the lead again and with a vital away goal. Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero had swung the game back in City's favour. Fernando Llorente scored a controversial goal from a corner which, after a lengthy VAR check, was awarded.

City looked to be heading out of the competition but Sterling struck late on much to Pep Guardiola's delight. However, the goal was ruled out after Sergio Aguero was offside in the build up, which left the City fans devastated. The game ended and Spurs were victorious and thus brought to an end one of the best games in Champions League history. Spurs would eventually reach the final before losing to Liverpool, but it was nevertheless a dramatic game.

Key Match Statistics Manchester City Stats Tottenham Hotspur 66% Possession 34% 20 Total shots 11 8 Shots on target 7 8 Fouls 13 4 Corner kicks 3

10 Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich - 2019/20

In tenth place on our list was Bayern Munich's dominant 8-2 victory over Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona. After the world was paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, football was temporarily put on hold before UEFA decided to host the competition in one stadium to lower the risk of infection spreading.

It was a strange end to the tournament with these games being played behind closed doors. One of these games was Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich vs Barcelona. It was an extraordinary game with goals flying in all over the place. The Spanish side had taken the lead before the German side raced into a 4-1 lead thanks to goals from Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Ivan Perisic.

Luis Suarez made it 4-2 before four more goals from Bayern, including two from former Blaugrana midfielder Philippe Coutinho, made it a rout. It was 8-2 to Bayern Munich and the German side would go on to win the tournament after beating Thomas Tuchel's PSG in the final.

Key Match Statistics Barcelona Stats Bayern Munich 51 Possession 49 7 Total shots 26 5 Shots on target 14 13 Fouls 22 6 Corner kicks 9

9 Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Malaga - 2012/2013

In ninth place on our list is Borussia Dortmund's incredibly dramatic 3-2 victory over Spanish side Malaga in the quarter-final. Jurgen Klopp's side were hoping to make it to the final of the competition but had to get past a Malaga side which featured Isco, Eliseu, Willy Caballero and former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis.

Joaquin had given the Spanish side the lead in the second leg, after the first leg finished 0-0. Robert Lewandowski fired in an equaliser before substitute Eliseu scored what looked to be a late winner for the Spanish side with a place in the semi-final just moments away. However, in extraordinary circumstances, Klopp's side scored two late goals thanks to Felipe Santana and Marco Reus, which sent the Signal Iduna Park into raptures. The German side would eventually reach the final before losing to arch-rivals Bayern Munich at Wembley Stadium thanks to a late goal from Arjen Robben.

Key Match Statistics Borussia Dortmund Stats Malaga 60% Possession 40% 13 Total shots 7 10 Shots on target 5 12 Fouls 13 7 Corner kicks 2

8 Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona - 2018/2019

Next on our list is yet another game which came from the 2018/19 Champions League campaign. Barcelona had beaten Klopp's Liverpool 3-0 in the semi-final of the Champions League and looked set to book their place in the final with just the second leg at Anfield left to be played. What occurred during the 90 minutes at Anfield will go down in history as one of the most dramatic games in history.

Divock Origi had given Liverpool an early lead and from then on, it looked as if the home crowd were behind the team and that, crucially, Barcelona were crumbling. It took until the second half for Liverpool to gain control, as two goals from Georginio Wijnaldum had wiped out Barcelona's lead, with the Dutch midfielder netting twice in the second half.

Origi would then fire in again after right-back Trent Alexander Arnold fired in a quick corner which caught the Barcelona defence off guard. The Belgian found the back of the net and won Liverpool the game in dramatic circumstances. It was an emotional end to the game, with the Liverpool players and coaching staff joining arms to sing You'll Never Walk Alone. Liverpool would go on to win the Champions League after they beat Tottenham 2-0 in the final.

Key Match Statistics Liverpool Stats Barcelona 43% Possession 57 13 Total shots 8 7 Shots on target 5 12 Fouls 9 7 Corner kicks 6

7 Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint Germain - 2016/17

Comebacks in the Champions League have become a feature of the European competition and this was no different when Barcelona took on PSG in the knockout stages of the competition back in 2017. Unai Emery's French side beat Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg and, similar to when Barcelona were three goals up against Liverpool in 2019, were surely confident of advancing through to the next round of the competition.

Luis Suarez, a Layvin Kurzawa own goal and Lionel Messi's penalty made it 3-0 to the Spanish side. Edinson Cavani struck an away goal for the French side, and it looked to be over. However, vital late goals from Neymar brought the game level at 5-5 before Sergi Roberto slid in to net the winner for the Spanish side in stoppage time. Barcelona did not end up winning the competition as they suffered defeat to Juventus, with Argentine forward Paulo Dybala shining against the Spanish giants. This game, however, will go down as being one of the best games in the recent history of the competition.

Key Match Statistics Barcelona Stats PSG 71% Possession 29% 20 Total shots 8 10 Shots on target 3 16 Fouls 25 6 Corner kicks 4

6 Deportivo La Coruna 4-0 AC Milan - 2003/04

After a strong AC Milan side had won the first leg at the San Siro 4-1 against Spanish giants Deportivo La Coruna, the game, as a contest looked to be over. However, the second leg, similar to other games on this list, would prove to be an incredibly dramatic occasion.

Walter Pandiani fired the first after five minutes, before Juan Carlos Valeron headed a second and Albert Luque put Deportivo ahead on aggregate. Substitute Gonzalez Fran added a fourth to finish Milan's challenge as they joined Real Madrid and Arsenal in suffering shock defeats during that round of the competition.

The victory saw Deportivo advance to the semi-final of the competition but they did not go on to win the tournament. That honour went to Jose Mourinho's FC Porto, who won the final against French giants AS Monaco. Nevertheless, this was a game to remember and had to be high on our list.

Key Match Statistics Deportivo La Coruna Stats AC Milan 57% Possession 43% 16 Total shots 12 10 Shots on target 5 6 Fouls 4 8 Corner kicks 7

5 Chelsea 4-4 Liverpool, 2008/09

Starting our top five is Chelsea's dramatic 4-4 draw against Rafa Benitez's Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. After Chelsea had won the first leg 3-1 at Anfield, things were looking bleak for the Reds, but Fabio Aurelio and a Xabi Alonso penalty meant the game was level on aggregate, but the West London club were leading on aggregate due to the away goal rule.

Chelsea fought back thanks to three goals in the second half from Didier Drogba, Alex and Frank Lampard. Liverpool were surely down and out but did fight back thanks to a deflected goal from Lucas Leiva and a Dirk Kuyt header meant it would be a nervy final few minutes at Stamford Bridge. Lampard scored again to make the game safe and set up a meeting with FC Barcelona in the semi-final.

Chelsea did not go on and win the competition with Guardiola's Barcelona knocking the Blues out thanks to a stunning late goal from Andres Iniesta. Nevertheless, this was a game for the ages and will be remembered as a Champions League classic for years to come and it had to be included on our list.

Key Match Statistics Chelsea Stats Liverpool 41% Possession 59% 12 Total shots 13 6 Shots on target 7 14 Fouls 29 4 Corner kicks 4

4 Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur, 2018/2019

The fourth and final game that will be included on our list from the 2018/19 season is the dramatic semi-final between Erik ten Hag's Ajax and Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur. Donny Van De Beek's goal had won Ajax the first leg at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium and this second leg looked to be heading in a similar direction.

Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech had given Ajax a two-goal lead on the night but, because of the away goal rule, Spurs needed just to win the game on the night and would have secured qualification to the next round. The North London side looked to be out of the contest, however, with the Dutch side creating chance after chance to make the game safe, but they failed to capitalise on those chances that they created.

Lucas Moura scored a brilliant goal early in the second half before he scored another soon after following an error from goalkeeper Andre Onana. The Brazilian's introduction into the game changed the complexity of the second half and the former PSG winger scored a dramatic late winner which saw the North London club advance into the final. Spurs didn't win the final but it was a memorable game, nonetheless.

Key Match Statistics Ajax Stats Tottenham Hotspur 40% Possession 60% 16 Total shots 24 4 Shots on target 7 13 Fouls 12 6 Corner kicks 9

3 Juventus 2-3 Man United - 1998/1999

Beginning our top three is one of the greatest games in Champions League history. Coming into the second leg in Turin at the Stadio Delle Alpi, United drew 1-1 against Juventus, and the Red Devils needed an away goal. The Old Lady, which is their affectionate nickname, certainly had a team good enough to beat United and proved that as they raced into a two-goal lead in the first half.

However, Juventus were undone by the performance of one United player in particular, Roy Keane. The Irish midfielder embodied everything it meant to be a United captain. After being booked in the game, which meant he would miss the final, Keane rose highest from a David Beckham corner to bring United right back into the game.

Because of the away goal rule, the Red Devils knew if they drew 2-2 with Juventus then it would be them who would advance to the final of the UEFA Champions League. Dwight Yorke levelled the game midway through the second half before Andy Cole tapped into an empty net to give United the lead and progress into the final at the Camp Nou.

Key Match Statistics Juventus Stats Manchester United 47% Possession 53% 5 Total shots 7 2 Shots on target 3 6 Fouls 13 4 Corner kicks 7

2 Man United 2-1 Bayern Munich - 1998/99

After the dramatic way in which United advanced to the final of the competition, it was only right that one of the most dramatic Champions League finals would follow suit. Not only were the Red Devils without Keane, but another talented midfielder in Paul Scholes would, too, miss the final because of suspension.

The game itself could not have started any worse for the Red Devils as Bayern Munich, who were managed by Ottmar Hitzfeld, took an early lead just six minutes into the game thanks to a deflected free-kick from Mario Basler. So many times in the game, it looked as if United were not going to rescue the situation, as they had done so many times during the season. With just minutes left on the clock, things were looking bleak for the Red Devils.

Despite the nature of the game as the minutes ticked by, two substitutes changed the game and indeed United's history. Sir Alex Ferguson decided to throw on Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with just minutes remaining. It turned out to be an inspired substitution as Sheringham's flick via a Ryan Giggs volley went into the bottom corner, led to pandemonium in the stands. Just a minute later, Sheringham turned provider with a knock on to the back post and there was Solskjaer, who won the game for the Red Devils to complete a famous treble.

Key Match Statistics Manchester United Stats Bayern Munich 61% Possession 39% 19 Total shots 18 7 Shots on target 5 7 Fouls 11 2 Corner kicks 8

1 AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool - 2004/05

Coming in at number one is Liverpool's dramatic victory over AC Milan in the Champions League final at Istanbul. This has to go down as the greatest game in the Champions League's modern era purely because of the drama and the swaying emotions involved. Rafa Benitez's Liverpool were written off and quite rightly too, as they took on Carlo Ancelotti's AC Milan side.

The Italian giants raced into a three-goal lead thanks to two goals from Hernan Crespo and an early volley from the everpresent Paolo Maldini. The style, panache and skill on show of the Milan side was a joy to watch, with Brazilian midfielder Kaka dominating the first half in Istanbul. The first half must have felt like a blur for fans of Liverpool as the Rossoneri were in total control of proceedings.

Benitez's players trudged in at half-time 3-0 down and surely had to be accepting of their fate. One player who didn't accept it though, was their iconic midfielder, Steven Gerrard. A deft header from the English midfielder got Liverpool right back into the game before a shot from the edge of the box by Vladimir Smicer made the game interesting. After Gerrard won a penalty late on, Xabi Alonso stepped up to fire the Reds level.

After a rather drab extra time, the game went to penalties and the Reds won it thanks to a brilliant goalkeeping performance from Jerzy Dudek. The goalkeeper's antics on the line may not have been allowed nowadays with multiple replays showing the Liverpool goalkeeper off his line during the Milan penalties. Dudek repelled Andriy Shevchenko's penalty to win the Champions League and complete the greatest comeback in the competition's history.