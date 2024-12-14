Summary British football fan culture has produced some special chants.

The mixture of being able to intimidate the opposition with a simplistic song, and create something catchy, makes for effective and noteworthy chants.

From 'Glory, Glory Man United' to 'You'll Never Walk Alone', here are the top 10 chants in British football history.

Perhaps one of the most unique aspects of British football is the fan culture. Unlike in European stadiums, where singing is relentless and often uninfluenced by what is happening on the pitch, football fans from Britain are much more reactionary towards what is happening, and that is reflected in the nation's chanting.

A plethora of insulting, humorous and intimidating chants originate from the British Isles, while some of the most iconic club specific anthems have also emerged from the country. Coordinated songs have spread from generation to generation, while improvised and off-the-cuff chants are also synonymous with British football fans.

Some provoke goosebumps and have deeper meanings, while others have become the soundtrack to Premier League and Scottish Premiership football, ringing around the stadiums in the background of broadcasts.

With this in mind, GIVEMESPORT have identified the top ten chants in British football history.

Ranking Factors

Memorability - The sign of any good chant is how quickly its lyrics become imprinted into your brain.

- The sign of any good chant is how quickly its lyrics become imprinted into your brain. Longevity - Chants that have been passed down the generations and stood the test of time.

- Chants that have been passed down the generations and stood the test of time. Functionality - A good chant can't be over-complicated or overly tuneful, and they have to be able to be sung effectively in huge crowds.

- A good chant can't be over-complicated or overly tuneful, and they have to be able to be sung effectively in huge crowds. Intimidation - A spirited rendition of an iconic chant should leave fans feeling something - either with goosebumps or the opposing team should be shivering.

10 Allez, Allez, Allez

Liverpool and Arsenal

With European origins, 'Allez, Allez, Allez' has emerged in British football in recent times, at two specific clubs most prominently. Liverpool first popularised the chant, which accompanied their journey to the 2017/18 Champions League final, and was supported by Reds fan and singer Jamie Webster's recorded rendition of it.

Arsenal have developed their own version of the song, which is often heard ringing around the Emirates on jubilant occasions. A tune synonymous with chanting in tunnels with a loud drum and flares accompanying it, 'Allez, Allez, Allez' has become an instant classic in the football hymn sheet, with its simplicity and the anticipation leading up the chorus creating an electric atmosphere.

(Liverpool) Lyrics:

We've conquered all of Europe,

We're never going to stop,

From Paris down to Turkey,

We've won the f***ing lotm

Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly,

The fields of Anfield road,

We are loyal supporters,

And we come from Liverpool.

Allez, Allez, Allez

Allez, Allez, Allez

Allez, Allez, Allez

Allez, Allez, Allez

9 Que Sera Sera

Universal

One of the most universally used chants by fans across Britain, 'Que Sera, Sera' is unique in that its lyrics hardly change from club to club, and when heard, all supporters know exactly what is being sung. Almost always used to express excitement about the prospect of said team playing at Wembley - whether due to a club's exciting cup run or prospects of making one of the EFL playoffs - the chant is adapted from Dorris Day's 1955 song.

Like 'Allez, Allez, Allez', it has French influence in the lyrics, while its melodic tone makes an entire stand belting it out sound pretty special.

Lyrics:

Que Sera, Sera,

Whatever will be, will be,

We're going to Wem-ber-ley,

Que Sera, Sera.

8 One-nil to the Arsenal

Arsenal

An iconic song that emerged from the terraces at Highbury for the first time in 1994, after Kevin Campbell's only goal gave Arsenal a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the European Cup Winners' Cup semi-final. The '1-0' shtick had been used by opposition fans to criticise the Gunners' performances, and lament their organised and effective, but often dull, style of play under George Graham.

The North London faithful then spun this frustration directed towards them with this chant, embracing their reputation for winning narrowly and in banal ways. Still circling around Arsenal home and away ends today, when the Gunners score first it's almost certain that you'll hear the proud chant being bellowed out.

Lyrics:

One-nil, to the Arsenal,

One-nil, to the Arsenal,

One-nil, to the Arsenal,

One-nil, to the Arsenal!

7 Glory, Glory, Man United

Manchester United

Celebrating Manchester United's rich history of success, the Red Devils' following first belted this anthem out in their 1983 FA Cup triumph over Brighton. Still going today, it's become a symbol of the club's durable legacy.

The extent of its notoriety is reflected in the fact that opposition fans have created a regular retaliation chant to 'Glory, Glory, Man United', singing 'Who the f*** are Man United?'. The hostile back and forth this creates elicits an exceptional atmosphere within stadiums, and has prompted United fans to sing the chant with more passion and oomph. The entire Stretford End at Old Trafford vocalising this simple, but powerful chant, can be quite pulsating, and certainly intimidating to the opposition.

Lyrics:

Glory, Glory Man United,

Glory, Glory Man United,

Glory, Glory Man United,

And the Reds go marching on, on, on!

6 Flower of Scotland

Scotland

While there is no officially agreed upon national anthem of Scotland, 'Flower of Scotland' is used at sporting events involving the nation, and has become synonymous with the Tartan Army. A chorus of Scots within Hampden Park belt the tune out before home matches, often accompanied by traditional bagpipes, creating an authentically euphoric Scottish atmosphere.

The song has been more widely used in recent decades, chanted throughout Scotland matches and at away games. The aggression and ardor it's sung with certainly helps motivate the players, and the feeling of patriotism behind it is goose-bump inducing.

Lyrics:

O, Flower of Scotland,

When will we see your like again,

That fought and died for,

Your wee bit Hill and Glen,

And stood against him (against who?!),

Proud Edward's Army,

And sent him homeward,

To think again.

5 Blue Moon

Manchester City

The anthem of the most successful English club in the last decade, 'Blue Moon' is a staple of Manchester City's culture. A popular ballard that was written in 1934 by Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers, City secured their first ever league title in 1935, making 'Blue Moon' the ideal song to resonate with the Sky Blues.

While usually broadcast to the Etihad before and after matches, City fans sing the rousing tune during games, and the frequency in which it can be heard from the stands means it has become the noteworthy chant associated with success in recent times in British football.

Chorus Lyrics:

I said Blue Moon,

You saw me standing alone,

Without a dream in my heart,

Without a love of my own.

Blue Moon,

You knew just what I was there for,

You heard me saying a prayer for,

Someone I really could care for.

4 I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles

West Ham United

Another club-specific anthem, 'I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles' is one of the longest standing of its kind, having been adopted by West Ham United in the 1930s. Initially a popular song in the early 1900s, Hammers fans adapted the lyrics to align with the club, and it's been belted out prior to every game at Upton Park and the London Stadium in the last 80 years.

This longevity makes the tune so unique, and its deep connection to the East London club makes it culturally significant to the East End in general. When sung on a cold night at the London Stadium under the lights, the magical sound can be spine-tingling.

Chorus Lyrics:

I'm forever blowing bubbles,

Pretty bubbles in the air,

They fly so high, nearly reach the sky,

Then like my dreams they fade and die.

Fortune's always hiding,

I've looked everywhere,

I'm forever blowing bubbles,

Pretty bubbles in the air,

United! United!

3 Don't Take Me Home

Wales and England

Quintessentially British, 'Don't Take Me Home' is a modern chant that incorporates the nation's culture and playful outlook on life, and has established an endearing place in tournament football.

First coming to the fore during Wales' heroic Euro 2016 exploits, it became a staple of the Dragons' historic run to the semi-final of the competition. The lyrics express the fans' desire to remain in the host nation of the tournament and avoid returning to normal life, and it has been endorsed and taken by England fans since its inception.

The overwhelming joy that its sung with, and the way in which it encapsulates the idea of escapism being the true meaning behind the beautiful game, make it undoubtedly one of the best British football chants ever.

Lyrics:

Don't take me home,

Please don't take me home,

I just don't want to go to work,

I want to stay here,

And drink all your beer,

Please don't, please don't take me home.

2 It's Coming Home

England

Arguably the most iconic chant related to the England national team, the crux of the lyrics are derived from the Lightening Seeds, David Baddiel and Frank Skinner's song, 'Three Lions'. Written and released before the 1996 European Championships hosted in England, the premise was supposed to be that the sport that was created on the British Isles was returning to its birthplace.

It's been developed into a beloved anthem in recent times, and has become a rallying cry for the England team during international tournaments. Becoming culturally significant to the extent that 'coming home' now alludes to England winning silverware, it's probably the most recognisable football chant in Britain, familiar to most people, regardless of their interest in the sport.

Chorus Lyrics:

Jules Rimnet still gleaming,

Thirty years of hurt,

Never stopped me dreaming,

Three Lions on a shirt.

It's coming home, it's coming home,

It's coming, football's coming home,

It's coming home, it's coming home,

It's coming, football's coming home.

1 You'll Never Walk Alone

Liverpool and Celtic

Dubbed the Premier League's best walkout song, 'You'll Never Walk Alone' is potentially the most famous chant in world football. Synonymous with Liverpool, the single phrase has become the club's emblem and slogan, representing the Reds' core values of inclusivity and togetherness.

Originally a tune from the Rogers and Hammerstein musical Carousel, the song was adopted by Liverpool in 1963, after Bill Shankly was presented with a tape recording of it. Shankly instantly fell in love, and made it his club's anthem. You'll never walk alone took on even more significance after the Hillsbrough Disaster, in which 96 Liverpool fans lost their lives.

Scottish giants Celtic also sing You'll never walk alone at home before European ties.

Chorus Lyrics:

Walk on, through the wind,

Walk on, through the rain,

For your dreams be tossed and blown,

Walk on, walk on,

With hope in your heart,

And you'll never walk alone,

You'll never walk alone!