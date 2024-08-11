Highlights Chelsea have developed some of the finest talents in football history.

Current captain Reece James graduates through the academy, as did Arsenal star Declan Rice.

John Terry ranks highly after a distinguished career in west London.

As one of the biggest and most successful football clubs in the world, it is only natural to see Chelsea's name held alongside some of the greatest players to have ever graced the sport. From Didier Drogba to Eden Hazard, Frank Lampard to Petr Cech, some of the games true greats were made so by their times spent at Stamford Bridge. However, for all of the legendary players purchased by Chelsea over the years (with no notion of the spending spree they remain on in the present day), some of their very finest have come cut from their own cloth.

In the modern era, the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Declan Rice have all carved their names out as big-hit players at top European sides, but Chelsea's talent factory history stretches long before the times we live in now. The talent on show that comes from Cobham today is in a consistent line with the likes that have been turned out through history, with some true Chelsea legends making their way through the senior doors at Stamford Bridge before going onto the lofty career heights they eventually achieved. With that in mind, here are 10 of the greatest academy products developed by Chelsea.

Related Why Chelsea Keep Selling Their Academy Players The Blues have sold some fan favourites in recent years

Ranking factors

Longevity

Contributions

Success

Career highlights

Top 10 Greatest Chelsea Academy Products of all-time 10. Reece James 9. Declan Rice 8. Peter Bonetti 7. Ray Wilkins 6. Terry Venables 5. Peter Osgood 4. Jimmy Greaves 3. Roy Harris 2. Bobby Tambling 1. John Terry

10 Reece James

Chelsea career span: 2018-Present

On the books at Chelsea since 2006, Reece James has long since been pegged as a star of the future, ever since his breakout season on loan with Championship side Wigan Athletic in the 2018/19 season, whilst his parent club went on to win that season's Europa League.

In that particular year, James was named in the league's Team of the Season, as well as being named club player of the year after an outstanding start to life in senior football. The season after, helped by the youth-friendly tutelage of then-new manager Frank Lampard and a transfer ban for the club, James made his breakthrough in good fashion, netting on his senior Blues debut in a 7-1 thrashing of Grimsby Town, whilst also becoming the club's youngest Champion's League goalscorer with a famous equaliser against Ajax, in a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Since then, James has been named Chelsea captain, made over 100 Premier League appearances, and completed the small task of winning the Champion's League in 2021. Though injury issues trouble him as of present, there is little doubt as to the 24-year-old's quality.

Reece James Chelsea Career Stats Appearances 158 Goals 11 Assists 22 Honours 2

Related Reece James Drops Worrying Chelsea Claim Amid Enzo Fernandez Racism Fallout The Chelsea skipper has spoken to Fernandez personally about the incident ahead of the latter joining the pre-season tour.

9 Declan Rice

Time spend in Chelsea's academy: 2006-2013

Regarded as one of the best defensive midfielder's in the world, Declan Rice's senior breakthrough may not have come by way of Chelsea, but vital formative years certainly did. After spending seven years in the Chelsea academy, Rice made the switch across London to West Ham in 2013 aged 13. Six years later, Rice would be an England international, the first West Ham player since Michael Carrick to make 50 club appearances as a teenager, and would wear the captain's armband for the very first time.

After making over 200 appearances for the Hammers, and crowning his time there by winning the UEFA Conference League, Rice would make the big-money move to Arsenal, where he has become a vital cog to Mikel Arteta's Premier League challengers.

Declan Rice's Career Statistics Appearances 396 Goals 22 Assists 23 Honours 1

Related 4 Declan Rice Partners Arsenal Could Now Sign After Big Thomas Partey Update The Ghanaian looks set to depart the Gunners this summer and will need replacing..

8 Peter Bonetti

Chelsea career span: 1959-1975 & 1976-1979

Nicknamed "The Cat" with good reason, Peter Bonetti was a true Chelsea great. Since making his breakthrough with the team back in 1959, Bonetti would be a stalwart in between the posts at Stamford Bridge for the next 16 years, before returning to the club for a further three years after a short spell in America with St Louis Stars. All the whilst being a part of the only England side to win a major trophy, back in 1966.

Only Ron Harris has clocked up more Chelsea appearances than Bonetti, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of yesterday's generation. A legend of the bridge.

Peter Bonetti Chelsea Career Stats Appearances 613 Clean sheets 170 Honours 3

7 Ray Wilkins

Chelsea career span: 1973-1979

The term "proper Chels" has been thrown around several players over the years, but very few may stake the claim as to epitomise it the way Ray Wilkins did.

A crafty, talented attacking midfielder, Ray Wilkins was named as Chelsea's captain aged just 18 years old. A daunting task to be placed on young shoulders, but a responsibility well held by Wilkins through his seven years and 200+ appearances with the Blues.

Since then, he went on to turn out for a host of Europe's finest, including spells with PSG and AC Milan, whilst also turning out 84 times for England.

His tragic passing at the age of 61 was met with heartwarming tributes from the clubs he shone for. A fitting send off for a player loved by so many who employed him.

Ray Wilkins' Chelsea Career Statistics Appearances 207 Goals 35 Honours 0

6 Terry Venables

Chelsea career span: 1960-1966

A fearless midfielder with energy and quality to match, Terry Venables was the heartbeat of every London side he turned out for in his impressive playing career.

Making his debut back in 1960, Venables went on to make over 200 league appearances for Chelsea, before his career took him around the capital with well-regarded stays at Tottenham and Queens Park Rangers, before winding down his playing days with a stint at Crystal Palace. His managerial career was nothing to scoff at either, as the Englishman went on to guide Barcelona to the La Liga title in 1985, as well as getting his old club Crystal Palace promoted twice in the space of three years in the 1970s.

Terry Venables' Chelsea Career Statistics Appearances 237 Goals 31 Honours 1

5 Peter Osgood

Chelsea career span: 1964-1974

On one wintry Saturday afternoon, Peter Osgood went to the Windsor Registry Office and married his first wife, Rosemary. Later on that same afternoon, he went out to play Peterborough at Stamford Bridge, netting a hat-trick in a 6-1 victory.

Those sorts of stories are what crafted Osgood into a true superstar of yesterday's generation. Still the only player to be immortalised by medium of statue outside Stamford Bridge, the striker was one of the most feared superstars in the world, making over 200 Chelsea appearances and finding the net over 100 times for them too.

Peter Osgood's Chelsea Career Statistics Appearances 355 Goals 139 Honours 3

4 Jimmy Greaves

Chelsea career span: 1957-1961

One of the most clinical and prolific forwards that had ever been seen in the previous century, Jimmy Greaves was a superstar in every sense of the word. He made his breakthrough into senior life at Chelsea, where he would deploy an unbelievable rate of scoring, finding the net 124 times in 157 league games.

These exploits would follow him everywhere he went, in a career wherein he won 6 First Division Golden Boots. He grabbed 220 goals in 321 with Tottenham. Nine in 10 games with Milan. He scored 44 in 57 with England, leaving him fifth in the nation's all-time striking lists. A clinical goal machine of a generation past, Jimmy Greaves was one of the true best to come from the Chelsea schoolboys.

Jimmy Greaves' Chelsea Career Statistics Appearances 169 Goals 132 Honours 0

3 Ron Harris

Chelsea career span: 1962-1980

Ron Harris, nicknamed"The Chopper", Harris was truly one of the most terrifying figures ever cut out in football. His ferocious nature and mastermind defensive IQ led him to turn out over 650 times for Chelsea across his 18-year stay, before winding down with a three-year stint at Brentford.

The 1970 FA Cup final was one of the crowning glories of Harris' career. Famed for being one of the stiffest games in history, Harris' no-nonsense attitude and endearing leadership carried his Chelsea side into a replay after assisting an equaliser at Wembley against Leeds, before his fearless defending left many a Leeds man cautious of running against him, before Chelsea went on to secure the win at Old Trafford. An immense defender with a true, blue heart.

Ron Harris' Chelsea Career Statistics Appearances 795 Goals 14 Honours 3

2 Bobby Tambling

Chelsea career span: 1959-1970

The man dethroned at the top of Chelsea's scoring charts by one Frank Lampard in 2013, Bobby Tambling was a fearsome forward. With 202 official Chelsea goals in all competitions along his 11-year Stamford Bridge stint, Tambling was named in Chelsea's all-time best 11 to mark the club's centenary, and for good reason after making over 300 appearances and picking up the 1965 League Cup. A storied striker whose goal record stood for over 40 years, Tambling is truly one of the finest products of Chelsea's famous old academy.

Bobby Tambling's Chelsea Career Statistics Appearances 370 Goals 202 Trophies 1

1 John Terry

Chelsea career span: 1998-2017

John Terry was a fearless leader at the heart of all of Chelsea's most recent successes. A controversial figure he may be, an iconic footballer he certainly is too. Five Premier League titles follow behind Terry after a glittering playing career, among them a terrifyingly good 04/05 league win alongside Ricardo Carvalho, conceding the least goals of any team in league history on their way to the title. Additionally, his 41 Chelsea goals leave him as the highest-scoring defender in Premier League history.

These trophies would make up five of 17 total trophies from JT's time at Stamford Bridge, with his IQ and work ethic left as a glittering example as to what preceed's Chelsea success. A lionheart defender with medals to match. John Terry epitomises Chelsea, and gets the top spot on our list of the greatest Chelsea products of all time.

John Terry's Career Statistics Appearances 717 Goals 67 Trophies 17

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07.08.24.