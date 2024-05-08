Highlights Chelsea have a rich history of influential defensive midfielders, starting with Claude Makelele and running right through to N'Golo Kante.

Chelsea have become one of English football's biggest and most successful teams, particularly since the turn of the century, and much of this success can be attributed to the world-class players that have occupied their midfield. From defensive masterminds to creative geniuses and box-to-box powerhouses, Stamford Bridge has seen some of the greats of the game pull on the blue shirt.

When taking a look at Chelsea's extensive trophy cabinet, there are titles throughout the years that are synonymous with some of their midfielders who were instrumental in the victories. From the ridiculous numbers produced by Frank Lampard in the 2010 Premier League win to the dominance of N'Golo Kante in their 2021 Champions League knockout run, the Blues have had some of the best in the centre of the park.

The players that made their mark at Stamford Bridge and with the fans range from the local talents that shone at the club in difficult times to the world-class profiles the club were able to attract as their wealth and status in the game grew. Here is a closer look at Chelsea's greatest midfielders of all time.

Ranking Factors

Games played - how many games each midfielder played during their Chelsea career.

Trophies won - how successful each player was for the Blues.

Memorable moments - how each midfielder stepped up in the big moments.

Impact on the team - how the players' arrivals and performances improved the side.

Attacking output - the goals and assists produced by each player.

Best Chelsea Midfielders of All Time Rank Player Apps Years 1 Frank Lampard 648 2001-2014 2 N'Golo Kante 269 2016-2023 3 Claude Makelele 217 2003-2008 4 Dennis Wise 427 1990-2001 5 Michael Essien 256 2005-2012, 2013-2014 6 Ray Wilkins 106 1973-1979 7 Michael Ballack 167 2006-2010 8 Charlie Cooke 315 1966-1972, 1974-1978 9 Cesc Fabregas 198 2014-2019 10 Ruud Gullit 64 1995-1998

10 Ruud Gullit

Despite enjoying a relatively brief stay at Chelsea, Ruud Gullit was a hugely important figure in the transition to a new era at Stamford Bridge after arriving in London in 1995 from AC Milan. After a long period of mid-table finishes, the Blues were looking to push themselves up the table and the acquisition of a former European Footballer of the Year was an unfamiliar but welcome transfer for the Chelsea fans.

During his first season in west London, Gullit not only occupied a central midfield role but operated from a sweeper position and upfront, while his versatility and world-class quality saw him already talked about as the club's greatest-ever player. Such was the admiration for the Dutchman that he became the team's player-manager. While his playing time was reduced through injuries, he oversaw a wonderful spell of recruitment and ended Chelsea's 26-year wait for a major trophy as they beat Middlesbrough in the 1997 FA Cup final.

Ruud Gullit's Chelsea Career Years 1995-1998 Appearances 64 Goals 7 Assists 0 Major titles 3

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruud Gullit is one of three former Chelsea players to have won the Ballon d'Or, alongside George Weah and Andriy Shevchenko.

9 Cesc Fabregas

To the exasperation of a certain set of fans in north London, Cesc Fabregas arrived at Chelsea in 2014 as a serial winner, having won three consecutive major trophies with the Spanish national team between 2008-2012 and several titles during his spell in Barcelona. And it became clear that this was going to continue during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Fabregas' sumptuous assist to Andre Schurrle on the opening day against Burnley was a sign of things to come from the Spaniard hailed as ‘magic’ by the Chelsea faithful during the 2014/15 campaign. His 18 assists and telepathic connection with fellow summer signing Diego Costa were pivotal in the Blues claiming their first Premier League title in five years as Jose Mourinho's side also won the League Cup.

While Fabregas would not quite reach these heights again for Chelsea, with his style of play not aligning as closely with the system used by Antonio Conte, his composure, intelligence and vision still saw him play an important role in the league title and FA Cup victory under the Italian.

Cesc Fabregas' Chelsea Career Years 2014-2019 Appearances 198 Goals 22 Assists 57 Major titles 4

8 Charlie Cooke

Charlie Cooke joined Chelsea in 1966 from Dundee but to this day is one of the most entertaining, skilful and talented players to wear the famous Blue shirt. The Scot made an instant impact on his league debut as he scored the winner against a West Ham side containing World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore.

During the six seasons of his first spell with the club, Cooke lit up Stamford Bridge with his mesmerising skills. It was his dribble and delivery that found Peter Osgood to equalise late on in the 1970 FA Cup final replay before the Blues went on to lift the trophy. The midfielder also played a key role in the Cup Winner’s Cup success the year after.

After a surprising 18-month spell away from the club with Crystal Palace, Cooke returned to Stamford Bridge with the team in a more difficult position. Despite the fact he was unable to stop the team from being relegated in 1974, he was an important supporting figure in a young Chelsea side achieving promotion two years later.

Charlie Cooke's Chelsea Career Years 1966-1972, 1974-1978 Appearances 315 Goals 25 Assists 1 Major titles 2

7 Michael Ballack

After some difficult moments in his first months with the club, going off injured in the Community Shield and receiving a straight red card against Liverpool, Ballack went on to score some crucial goals in his opening campaign, most notably in extra time in the FA Cup semi-final against Blackburn, before Chelsea went on to beat Manchester United in the final.

The German continued to score important goals for the Blues in the Champions League knockout stages and title-race clashes. Ballack’s contributions made him stand out as an integral figure during his time at the club. He played a key role in Carlo Ancelotti's double-winning team in his final year in west London with the FA Cup triumph that season meaning he had won the historic tournament in three of his four campaigns at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Ballack's Chelsea Career Years 2006-2010 Appearances 167 Goals 26 Assists 22 Major titles 6

6 Ray Wilkins

Ray Wilkins broke into the Chelsea side in 1973, aged just 17, and became their youngest-ever captain a year later, at 18, after their famous 1970 FA Cup-winning side started to disband. With experienced players leaving the club, Wilkins was unable to divert the Blues away from relegation but led a young team back to the First Division just two seasons later.

Wilkins had become the stand-out player and the star of the side with his phenomenal range and accuracy of passing and long-range goals. The Blues were still in the Second Division when Wilkins earned his first England call-up.

Despite suffering a second relegation in 1979, 'Butch' was part of a Chelsea side crippled by a lack of investment, resulting in Wilkins' transfer to Manchester United. However, the Englishman was undoubtedly a cult hero and club legend - a status that would be cemented as he returned as assistant manager on two occasions, notably being a part of Ancelotti’s league and cup double-winning setup.

Ray Wilkins' Chelsea Career Years 1973-1979 Appearances 106 Goals 13 Assists 3 Major titles 0

5 Michael Essien

After successive French titles with Lyon and becoming one of Europe’s most highly sought-after players, Michael Essien joined Chelsea in 2005 for a club-record transfer fee of £24.4m, eclipsing the sum spent on Didier Drogba the previous season. The Ghanaian was instantly a key cog in the Chelsea midfield, featuring 31 times in their Premier League title-winning campaign of 2005/06.

While Essien's absence was notable in Chelsea's exit from the Champions League against Barcelona in the same season, it was his outrageous volley against the Catalan giants that almost sent the Blues to the final three years later. This was a year on from his pivotal role in Chelsea's run to a showdown with Manchester United in Moscow in 2008.

The midfielder's dynamic and bullish presence in midfield, defensive awareness and intelligence, and knack for long-range goals made him an extremely popular figure at Stamford Bridge. His understanding of the game meant he could be deployed at centre-back and right-back if necessary.

Michael Essien's Chelsea Career Years 2005-2012, 2013-2014 Appearances 256 Goals 25 Assists 20 Major titles 10

4 Dennis Wise

After joining the Blues from Wimbledon as a wide player, Dennis Wise was quickly converted to a central midfielder - a position that allowed him to utilise his robust nature, tough tackling and exemplary leadership qualities that were of ever-growing importance with the rapidly rising influx of foreign players.

Wise’s value and importance to the team were recognised as he became captain in 1993 before leading his side out for the FA Cup final later that season. Despite defeat on this occasion, Chelsea's two-time Player of the Season would go on to lift the FA Cup twice with the Blues and win six trophies in total, making him the club's second-most successful captain behind John Terry.

Dennis Wise's Chelsea Career Years 1990-2001 Appearances 427 Goals 69 Assists 146 Major titles 6

3 Claude Makelele

Claude Makelele was one of the first signings in the Roman Abramovich era and went on to revolutionise the defensive midfield role during his five seasons at the club, with the position often referred to as the ‘Makelele role’ in subsequent years. The Frenchman’s understanding and reading of the game were second to none as he protected the defence and gave his fellow midfielders the license to go forward.

Makelele's impact on the club was particularly notable in his second season at Stamford Bridge as he played a vital role in the best defensive record in Premier League history, with the Blues conceding just 15 goals all season, keeping 25 clean sheets and going on to lift their first Premier League title. Manager Jose Mourinho recognised the midfielder, who featured in 36 of the 38 games, as the most important member of the team that season.

Claude Makelele's Chelsea Career Years 2003-2008 Appearances 217 Goals 2 Assists 6 Major titles 6

2 N'Golo Kante

Despite N'Golo Kante arriving at Stamford Bridge the season after he had played a monumental part in Leicester City’s historic Premier League title, few could have predicted the seismic impact the defensive midfielder would have at Chelsea. The Frenchman became renowned for his ability to cover vast amounts of ground in the midfield and break up attacks through his well-read and well-timed interceptions.

It was these qualities that were so crucial in Chelsea going on to win the Premier League title in the 2016/17 campaign under Conte. Kante won his second successive league title and earned himself the PFA Player of the Season award despite a scintillating campaign from teammate Eden Hazard.

Kante was instrumental in the team’s subsequent FA Cup and Europa League successes, but it was his inspired Champions League campaign during the 2020/21 season, particularly in the knockout stages, that propelled the admirably humble Frenchman to legend status at Stamford Bridge. Kante was named Man of the Match in both legs of the semi-final against Real Madrid and again in the final against Manchester City as he dominated the midfield in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola’s side.

N'Golo Kante's Chelsea Career Years 2016-2023 Appearances 269 Goals 13 Assists 16 Major titles 6

1 Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard is undoubtedly Chelsea's greatest-ever midfielder. The Englishman is the club’s record goalscorer, having scored 211 goals during his 13 seasons at Stamford Bridge and is fourth on the all-time list of appearances for the Blues - the highest midfielder on the list - having featured on 648 occasions.

One of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history is also the club’s record top-flight league scorer with 147 goals in the competition. He was Chelsea’s top scorer in four separate campaigns and enjoyed a particularly prolific season in 2009/10 as his 22 goals and 14 assists in the league alone inspired Ancelotti’s men to a famous league and cup double.

Lampard’s prowess in front of goal and infamous ability to time his runs into the box to perfection was exemplified as he broke the club’s previous goalscoring record. The midfielder’s two strikes against Aston Villa in 2013, which were typical of the style of goal he was renowned for, turned the game on its head as he equalled and then exceeded Bobby Tambling’s 202 goals for the Blues.

Lampard was an integral part of the spine of players that led Chelsea to their most successful period in history under Roman Abramovich. He captained the club 83 times, including in the triumphant Champions League final in 2012 in the absence of the suspended John Terry.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea Career Years 2001-2014 Appearances 648 Goals 211 Assists 146 Major titles 13

Statistics provided by TransferMarkt.