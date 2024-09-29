Key Takeaways Chelsea have had some incredible wingers represent them over the years, ranging from flair in the 1990s to dynamism in the 2010s.

Chelsea Football Club have a storied history. In recent times, they are one of just six teams to have never been relegated from the Premier League. Particularly from the 2000s onwards, Stamford Bridge has grown accustomed to seeing some of the best players in the world playing in blue.

Prior to the riches of Roman Abramovich, Chelsea were far more prone to struggling, but even this did not stop them from having some quality within their ranks. In the 2024/2025 Premier League season, current Blues boss Enzo Maresca has an abundance of wide options, many of whom will be hoping to make their way onto this list. From the likes of Cole Palmer to Noni Madueke, and even to summer signing Pedro Neto, the west London club have got plenty of ammunition out wide. So, with all that said, who are the best Chelsea wingers in Premier League history?

The 7 Best Chelsea Wingers in Premier League History Rank Player Name Years at the Club Games Played Goals Scored (Assists) Honours Won 1. Eden Hazard 2012-2019 352 110 (85) 2x Premier League

2x Europa League

1x FA Cup

1x EFL Cup 2. Willian 2013-2020 339 63 (57) 2x Premier League

1x Europa League

1x FA Cup

1x EFL Cup 3. Joe Cole 2003-2010 282 39 (46) 3x Premier League

2x FA Cup

1x Football League Cup 4. Pedro 2015-2020 206 43 (26) 1x Premier League

1x Europa League

1x FA Cup

5. Arjen Robben 2004-2007 106 19 (21) 2x Premier League

1x FA Cup

2x Football League Cup 6. Damien Duff 2003-2006 125 19 (30) 2x Premier League

1x Football League Cup 7. Juan Mata 2011-2014 135 33 (53) 1x Champions League

1x Europa League

1x FA Cup

7 Juan Mata

2011-2014

Juan Mata made the move to Chelsea in the early 2010s, having established a name for himself in his native Spain with La Liga side Valencia, showing form so strong that the Blues came in for him. Despite being only 23 years old at the time of the transfer, Mata had made over 150 appearances for Valencia.

It did not take long for Mata to make an impact. He scored on his debut and gradually strengthened his place in the starting 11 over the campaign, which ended with Mata and Chelsea winning their first ever Champions League.

European success continued for Mata and the Blues in the following season. Granted, they defended their Champions League title relatively poorly, but after dropping into the Europa League, drove on to the final which they would eventually win.

Under Jose Mourinho, Mata was slowly phased out of the Chelsea starting lineup. Eventually, this led to the playmaker departing mid-season in 2014 for Manchester United, but for the two seasons that he played consistent football for the Blues, he was one of their best. More of a play-maker than a traditional out-and-out winger, Mata's ability to control games and play the incisive pass as well as pop up with an important goal made him an immediate fans favourite at Stamford Bridge.

6 Damien Duff

2003-2006

It did not take long for Roman Abramovich to start investing lots of money into Chelsea after his takeover in the early 2000s. One of the first players that he brought to West London was Duff, who had broken into the Blackburn Rovers first team after joining them as an apprentice.

Under manager Claudio Ranieri, Duff played a key role in helping Chelsea finish 2nd in the Premier League in his first season, their highest-placed finish in almost 50 years. With the form that he showed, it was not surprising that the Republic of Ireland international was garnering attention.

Across the next two seasons, Duff formed a formidable wing partnership with Dutch import Arjen Robben, with the pair helping Chelsea to back-to-back Premier League titles, as well as winning a League Cup, before the wide man departed for Newcastle United in 2006.

5 Arjen Robben

2004-2007

Injury postponed Robben's debut for Chelsea following his arrival from PSV in the summer of 2004. His arrival was initially thought to be a threat to the aforementioned Duff's position in the team, but the Irishman's strong form in Robben's absence meant that, when his debut finally arrived that October, they played together rather than in place of one another.

Managed by Jose Mourinho, Robben and Duff, along with the rest of their team, won back-to-back Premier League titles for the first time in their history, establishing themselves as one of England's top teams in the mid 2000s.

It was not at Chelsea that Robben reached his ultimate peak. That much is clear. The time he spent there, though, offered the world a good indication of the player that they would see just years later.

4 Pedro

2015-2020

Having scored 99 goals in 321 appearances for FC Barcelona, picking up a World Cup and Euros title with Spain along the way, Pedro came to Chelsea with high expectations, especially given that, at 28 years old, he was in the absolute prime of his career.

Thankfully for Blues fans, Pedro proved an invaluable player across his five seasons in London. He was an ever present figure for several Chelsea teams, helping them to numerous honours throughout his tenure.

Pedro had won all there was to win in domestic football with Barcelona, but that did not stop him from putting in all of his effort with Chelsea. A naturally two-footed wide man, capable of scoring some exceptional goals, Pedro is fondly remembered at Stamford Bridge to this day.

3 Joe Cole

2003-2010

Seen as a replacement for the beloved Gianfranco Zola upon his departure from Chelsea in 2003, Joe Cole was one of England's hottest prospects when he joined the Blues. Despite being just 22 years old at the time of his move, Cole was experienced. He had played over 100 games for West Ham United.

It was the 2004/05 season that saw Cole establish himself as an out-and-out starter for Chelsea, amidst injury troubles for wingers Duff and Robben. Part of that same side that won the Premier League, Cole notched 10 goals. His form continued into the new season, at the end of which, he saw himself named in the PFA Team of the Year.

The final years of Cole's time at Chelsea were unfortunately laden with injuries for the England international, but that didn't ever stop him from showcasing the sheer brilliance he had as a player when he was fit. After winning his second FA Cup with the Blues in 2010, he departed for Liverpool as a free agent.

2 Willian

2013-2020

Willian made the move to London after spending just months in Russia, joining the Blues in the summer of 2013. Having been close to joining Tottenham Hotspur before making the move to the Bridge, Chelsea fans would have been forgiven at the time for not knowing what was to come with Willian.

The Brazilian international became a stalwart for Chelsea, making over 300 appearances and scoring over 60 goals throughout his seven-year tenure with the club. Not only did he help them capture two Premier League titles, but he was a persistent figure in Chelsea's Europa League-winning campaign of 2018-19.

Willian went on to spend more of his career in London, having a season at Arsenal before later enjoying a two-year stint at Fulham. Of course, he was older during his tenures with these clubs, but never did he replicate the startling form that made him such a hero at Stamford Bridge.

1 Eden Hazard

2012-2019

Eden Hazard is, undoubtedly, the best winger in Chelsea's history. The Belgian joined from Lille in 2012 as one of football highest-rated young prospects, but during his time at Stamford Bridge, he blossomed into one of the best wingers in the world.

There was something about Hazard, the mazy runs and mercurial dribbles, that made him impossible to tackle at times. At his best, he was completely unplayable, a terror for opposing defenders and a key reason for Chelsea's success across the decade.

Hazard helped Chelsea win two Premier League's, two Europa League's, an FA Cup and an EFL Cup before his departure, having earned his dream move to Real Madrid off the back of his impact at Chelsea.

Unfortunately, due to injury, the Belgian never captured the form he had at Chelsea in Spain. Ultimately, his struggle for fitness contributed to what many would consider an early retirement. This, however, does not take away from what he did at Stamford Bridge. Nothing could, such was his calibre.