South America has a reputation for producing some of the most talented footballers in the world. Nations in this region such as Brazil and Argentina live and breathe football and have had significant success on the international stage.

Outside these two dominant nations, Chile have had success and has produced footballers who have gone on to compete at the highest level for club and country. This historic country also hosted the 1962 World Cup where they finished third, their best performance in the competition to date.

Chile also enjoyed glory in recent times with two Copa America triumphs in both 2015 and 2016. One of the most notable names players in the modern era is Arturo Vidal, the midfielder has represented some of the biggest clubs in the world, such as Juventus, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. He makes the top 10 list of the greatest Chilean players in football history, alongside nine other icons.

Greatest Chile Players in Football History Rank Name Career Span Chile Caps 1. Alexis Sanchez 2005- Present 166 2. Arturo Vidal 2006-Present 142 3. Ivan Zamorano 1986-2003 69 4. Marcelo Salas 1994-2009 70 5. Claudio Bravo 2003-2024 150 6. George Robledo 1946-1961 31 7. Elias Figueroa 1962-1983 47 8. Francisco Valdes 1961-1981 50 9. Jaime Pizarro 1982-2000 53 10. Gary Medel 2007-Present 161

10 Gary Medel

Career Span: 2007-Present

Gary Medel is a centre-back currently playing for Argentine Primera Division side Boca Juniors. The Chilean, who has played for a variety of teams in different leagues, can also operate as a defensive midfielder.

Medel started out at Universidad Catolica before representing teams such as Boca Juniors, Sevilla, Cardiff City, Inter Milan and Besiktas. After that, he returned to Italy to join Bologna in 2019. He has over 160 caps for the national team since 2007, representing his country at two World Cups, five Copa America tournaments and one Confederation Cup.

Medel was a key figure in the squad that won the 2015 Copa America and his efforts were recognized by him being named in the team of the tournament. Furthermore, he was part of the squad that won the Copa America Centenario in 2016. He was also selected in the squads that finished fourth at the 2019 Copa America and as the runners-up at the 2017 Confederations Cup.

9 Jaime Pizarro

Career Span: 1982-2000

Jaime Pizarro retired in 2000, having obtained 53 caps for the Chile national team between 1987 and 1993. Significantly, he featured in the 1987 Copa America final. The midfielder spent the majority of his career at Chilean club Colo-Colo, where he was crowned champion as both a player and as a coach. His last appearance on the international stage came against Peru at the 1993 Copa America tournament.

Pizzaro’s only goal for his nation came in a 1989 friendly match against Uruguay in Montevideo, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. He also had a one-year stint as assistant manager of the Chile national team.

8 Francisco Valdes

Career Span: 1961-1981

Francisco Valdes is one of the most decorated midfielders in Chile’s history. He is the top scorer in the history of the Chilean league with an impressive 215 goals to his name.

He spent his entire career in the Chilean first-division league, surpassing Pedro Gonzalez’s 212 goal tally. Valdes also scored 179 goals in 353 matches during the Chilean national championship, as well as one goal in the Copa Libertadores tournament. The midfielder is the top scorer in the Copa Libertadores with 20 goals to his name in just 44 matches. He played 50 matches for the national team, scoring nine goals.

7 Elias Figueroa

Career Span: 1962-1983

Elias Figueroa was an incredible defender who starred for several careers throughout his long and successful career. He played for his hometown club Santiago Wanderers, Brazilian club Internacional and Uruguayan side Penarol. Figueroa won titles with both of these sides in the 1970s and his role in their success is outlined by the three successive South American Footballer of the Year awards he won between 1974-1976.

He made 47 appearances for Chile, appearing in three World Cups, in 1966, 1974 and 1982. The defender was an incredible athlete, who could make inch-perfect challenges in the most pressured situations. Figueroa was also named as Chile’s footballer of the 20th Century and was even included in the FIFA 100 in 2003.

6 George Robledo

Career Span:1946-1961

George Robledo played as a striker and is well known for the years he spent at Newcastle. During his time in England, he became the first non-British registered foreign player to become the top scorer in England.

Robledo was selected in the Chile squad ahead of the 1950 World Cup even though there was a language barrier considering he didn’t speak Spanish. He made his debut in the opening game against England. Later in the tournament, he found the back of the net in Chile’s 5-2 victory over the United States. He was included in his country’s squad for both the 1955 and 1957 South America Championships.

5 Claudio Bravo

Career Span: 2003-2024

Claudio Bravo, who has made 150 appearances for Chile, is the third-most capped player in the nation’s history, behind only Alexis Sanchez and Gary Medel. His sensational saves and lightning-quick reactions have made him a Chilean icon. The goalkeeper also embraced the opportunity to captain his country, leading his team to victory at the 2015 and 2016 Copa America tournaments.

After moving from Real Sociedad to Barcelona in 2014, Bravo won the treble and Zamora Trophy in his first season at the club. He also lifted silverware in England at Manchester City, where he won several titles during his four-year stint in the Premier League. On the international stage, he represented Chile at two World Cups, one Confederations Cup and six Copa America tournaments.

4 Marcelo Salas

Career Span:1994-2009

A truly delightful player, who got fans off their feet. Marcelo Salas was a left-footed wizard, who played primarily as a number nine. The striker spent the majority of his career in Argentina and Italy, winning titles with each club he played for. His most successful years came at Lazio and Juventus.

At Lazio, Salas played a crucial role in the side that completed the Italian Scudetto in the 1997-98 season. In this same season, his efforts were recognized as he was voted South American Player of the Year. He is second only behind Alexis Sanchez for goals scored for the national team. Salas scored 37 goals in 70 international appearances. Furthermore, he represented Chile at the 1998 World Cup in France, where he scored four goals in as many matches; he also played at two Copa America tournaments.

3 Ivan Zamorano

Career Span: 1986-2003

Ivan Zamorano is arguably Chile’s greatest striker ever. He is regarded as one of the most recognised players in the nation’s history due to his impressive goal-scoring record. As a regular member of the national team setup, Zamorano played in the 1998 World Cup and four Copa America tournaments. At club level, he excelled at some of the biggest sides in Europe, such as Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Sevilla.

His potent finishing is illustrated by the striker winning the Pichichi Trophy after scoring 28 goals in the 1994-95 season for Real Madrid. In addition to this, he won the UEFA Cup with Inter Milan. The forward will be remembered for his impressive strength and ability in the air, which made him impossible to stop at times. His position on this list is further cemented by the fact that he was once selected in the FIFA 100, a list of the best football players in the world.

2 Arturo Vidal

Career Span: 2006-Present

Arturo Vidal epitomizes all the qualities of a modern-day midfielder. He is well known for his tenacious tackling and aggressive interceptions, which made him one of the best box-to-box players in football during his prime years. After making his debut in 2007, Vidal went on to earn 142 caps for the Chile national team and has represented his country at the Copa America tournament in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

He also played a crucial role in his nation’s successive Copa America victories in 2015 and 2016. Furthermore, he has also played in the Copa America Centenario, the 2017 Confederations Cup and in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. During his career, Vidal has won nine league titles for various European clubs. He was also named in the Bundesliga and Serie A Team of the Year, which coincided with him being named 2016 Chilean Player of the Year.

1 Alexis Sanchez

Career Span: 2005- Present

Alexis Sanchez is often lauded as the greatest Chilean player of all time, due to his success with the national team, but also because of his personal achievements. The dynamic forward is able to play anywhere in the front line with his quick feet and lethal finishing, his best attributes.

The silky winger had successful spells with Barcelona, Arsenal and Inter Milan. His best years came at Arsenal, where he scored 80 goals and won two FA Cups. Significantly, he won the 2015 PFA Fans Player of the Year. On the international stage, he won the Golden Ball award in the 2016 Copa America, where he helped his country defend their title.

Sanchez holds the record for most appearances for the Chile national team, further cementing his status as one of the greatest players to emerge from this region.

