Highlights Jon Jones, Robbie Lawler, and Max Holloway are top UFC fighters known for their incredible chins.

These fighters have faced tough opponents, taken heavy hits, and kept moving forward to secure victories.

Their durability and willingness to trade blows have made them legendary figures in MMA history.

While highlight reel knockouts and submissions are what MMA is best known for, having a great chin is just as important as trying to hit one for a fighter. Some of the most fantastic moments in MMA have come from legendary fights where jaws are tested and pushed (or punched) past their threshold.

Below is a list of the best chins in UFC history. This ranking system is based on how many UFC fights they had versus how many knockouts they received, together with the level of competition they faced. The top spots are reserved for a special kind of fighter, those who weren't afraid of taking a shot to deliver one of their own.

10 Benson Henderson

MMA record: 30-12 (5 KOs, 9 Subs), UFC wins: 11, UFC KO losses: 1

Benson Henderson is a lifelong martial artist who gained respect from the community for his elite technique, humble personality and the many fun fights he partook in. Henderson was able to achieve the sport’s greatest accomplishment when he became UFC champion in a five-round battle against Frankie Edgar back at UFC 144. Henderson fought a handful of knockout artists during his time with the company, but was only stopped once inside the Octagon.

Henderson’s durability was proven at the highest level as he featured in the headline bout in 10 of his 14 UFC fights. The Washington native wasn’t as full-on as some of his peers in terms of offensiveness, but his relaxed nature allowed him to elude too many all-out wars and slip out of disadvantageous positions. Henderson’s ability to take a shot and not flinch directly helped him use his counter-striking to come out with the win more times than not.

9 Robbie Lawler

MMA record: 30-16 (22 KOs, 1 Subs), UFC wins: 16, UFC KO losses: 3

“Ruthless” Robbie Lawler was a legendary fighter who - despite fighting at the sport’s highest level - was always willing to stay in the pocket in an attempt to deliver heavy amounts of damage. At his peak, Lawler was a champion that did not play it safe. His gamesmanship and love of epic blood-filled scraps are major reasons why fight fans hold a special place in their hearts for Lawler. But, his style and championship-level mindset was not an overnight occurrence. Rather, it was forged through a brutal gauntlet before wearing UFC gold.

Lawler was one of the few fighters that transcended generations. He fought in the early days of the UFC where the company’s future was anything but secure. However, after finding his groove in StrikeForce MMA, Lawler became a household name just as the UFC was establishing itself in the mainstream.. Upon returning to the promotion, Lawler embarked on hot pursuit of UFC gold by putting on dominant fights led by his powerful boxing. His defining moment came in his incredible fight against Rory MacDonald at UFC 189, where he took loads of damage and had a huge gash in his lip. Needless to say, the fight was a bloodbath, but Lawler came out on top.

8 Jorge Masvidal

MMA record: 35-17 (16 KOs, 2 Subs), UFC wins: 12, UFC KO losses: 1

Jorge Masvidal’s lone career KO loss was at the hands of former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. It was a wild sight to see, as it was the only defeat of this type in Masvidal's 20 years of professional fighting. Masvidal should not be defined by this moment as he was never a play-it-safe fighter. Constantly taking risks and speaking from the heart has made “Gamebred” one of this generation’s most beloved fighters.

In 22 UFC fights, Masvidal was able to get his hand raised 12 times. His biggest moment came at UFC 244 when he headlined a massive event at Madison Square Garden, ending a memorable 2019 campaign for himself as a fighter. While Masvidal developed superior striking through the years, his grit and toughness were instilled in him long before joining the UFC roster. In the early 2000s, Masvidal could be seen on an underground street fighting circuit, backed by infamous street brawler Kimbo Slice. Masvidal’s legendary chin was a feature of his fights then and would continue to be all the way through his career.

7 Jim Miller

MMA record: 37-17 (7 KOs, 20 Subs), UFC wins: 26, UFC KO losses: 2

It’s pretty wild what Jim Miller has accomplished during his professional MMA career. His never-say-die attitude has carved his name in the record books forever. He holds longevity records like the most UFC appearances (43) and the most UFC wins (26) of all time. Always ready to welcome a new wave of fighters to the promotion, Miller’s defensive mindfulness and toughness have been a key factor for the New Jersey native to preserve his body over his highly respectable UFC run.

With a UFC fight-to-knockout ratio of 23:1, it’s clear Miller has a great chin. Though the name value of his opponents over the last few years isn’t what it used to be back when he shared the cage with the lightweight elite, the humble warrior still competes in the UFC's most high-octane division. It remains to be seen if Miller can keep his chin’s track record intact just a few more times as the seasoned fighter nears the end of his career.

6 Georges St. Pierre

MMA record: 26-2 (8 KOs, 6 Subs), UFC wins: 20, UFC KO losses: 1

Georges St. Pierre can't match the sort of unbeaten record boasted by Khabib Nurmagomedov, as he used his striking much more frequently than the great Russian fighter, but at his best, he was untouchable to nearly every one of his challengers. The biggest blip in GSP’s resume was his KO loss to huge underdog Matt Serra at UFC 69, when the Long Island hero took advantage of St. Pierre’s overconfidence. GSP was able to bounce back from this loss with vigor, and from then on, the Canadian fighter would have an unblemished professional campaign. Even in some of his biggest victories, St. Pierre’s chin was tested, but he would ultimately come out on top.

One of the most accomplished champions in MMA history, GSP was so good at mixing up his style. Using boxing, karate or wrestling when needed, St. Pierre constantly overwhelmed his foes. What separated GSP from the pack, was what most all-time greats must possess; a strong heart and will to not quit when the going gets tough. This was displayed in several fights involving the Canadian legend. Against both Johny Hendricks and Carlos Condit, St. Pierre was caught with heavy blows to the head, but maintained his composure and stuck to the game plan, managing to pick up wins in both contests.

5 Jon Jones

MMA record: 27-1 (10 KOs, 7 Subs), UFC wins: 21, UFC KO losses: 0

The only loss on the record of Jon Jones came from an illegal elbow he threw early on in his UFC career against Matt Hamill. "Bones" has one of the best poker faces in combat sports. He has taken some big punches from some heavy-handed fighters and refused to take a backward step. He earns his spot on this list for having not been on the receiving end of a knockout loss while competing for the majority of his career against elite opposition.

Pick a former light-heavyweight champion and Jones probably fought them. Unlike GSP, Jones never used his wrestling credentials as much as one might think. Instead, he liked the idea of beating an opponent at their own game. However, in his last fight, Jones changed his style of attack in his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane, a dynamic striker. Here, Jones did not play around on the feet. He saw an opening and took it, quickly dismantling Gane with a first-round submission victory.

4 Khabib Nurmagomedov

MMA record: 29-0 (8 KOs, 11 Subs), UFC wins: 11, UFC KO losses: 0

Obviously, at 29-0, Khabib never tasted defeat. This was due to his strong-mindedness, hyper-competitive nature and, of course, his toughness. Mostly, the Dagestani fighter avoided compromising situations during his fights because he would drag his opposition into his wheelhouse of pressure and wrestling. Nurmagomedov was never content with a kickboxing match, but if somehow he was stung by a strike, he never wilted.

A perfect example of Khabib’s chin was in his fights against Michael Johnson and Al Iaquinta. In the Johnson matchup, he was wobbled by a stinging left from the fast southpaw, but he quickly recovered and found a submission finish later on. In the Iaquinta fight, Khabib did not find takedowns as easily as he normally would and ended up being in a boxing match. Through all these fights, including his three title defenses, “The Eagle” never shed a drop of blood.

3 Yoel Romero

MMA record: 16-7 (13 KOs, 3 Subs), UFC wins: 9, UFC KO losses: 0

Yoel Romero faced the biggest punchers of his generation and never seemed phased by his opponent's power. He suffered one knockout loss prior to joining the UFC, but never looked back once he signed with the promotion as the “Soldier of God” turned a corner in a big way. After an extensive wrestling career, Romero turned his impressive athleticism into a weapon acquired for Mixed Martial Arts. His explosiveness resulted in spectacular performances.

Former champions like Israel Adesanya and Luke Rockhold have marveled at what a physical specimen Romero is, especially considering that he entered the UFC at the age of 36 years old. As for Romero’s chin, it was recognized most when he faced Robert Whittaker at UFC 225 for the middleweight strap. The muscle-bound Cuban ate several flush head kicks from Whittaker without blinking. Only once during Romero’s time under the UFC’s banner, did he show signs of being a mortal. That came in his fight with Paulo Costa, where Romero was stunned with a killer hook that dropped him to a knee. However, the 2000 Olympic silver medalist quickly recovered and responded with a haymaker of his own and survived to see the end of the bout.

2 Nate Diaz

MMA record: 21-13 (5 KOs, 12 Subs), UFC wins: 16, UFC KO losses: 1

Nate Diaz has an ability to take heavy strikes from elite competition and keep marching forward like few others in the history of the sport. During the course of a Diaz fight, it’s usually just a matter of time before he’s covered in his own blood. The most famous instance of this gruesomeness came at UFC 196 when Diaz was called upon by the company as a short-notice fill-in fighter to fight Conor McGregor. Diaz took a ton of punishment in the first round as the Irishman emptied his gas tank early.

However, Stockton's favourite son took advantage of McGregor being so tired in the second record as he submitted "The Notorious" to claim an unlikely victory. Diaz parlayed that win into multiple other big fight opportunities, including a lucrative rematch with McGregor. He may not have the greatest win percentage in company history, but Diaz's love of a brawl means he will always be beloved by the UFC fan base.

1 Max Holloway

MMA record: 25-7 (11 KOs, 2 SUBs), UFC wins: 21, UFC KO losses: 0

Max Holloway has done it all during his time in the UFC — besides getting knocked out. Though he faced the hard-hitting Dustin Poirier in a higher weight class, Holloway respectfully held his own. The Hawaiian native must be praised for his chin and his ability to never be out of a fight even in a losing effort. The fan-favorite fighter has had some epic moments in the octagon and always brings it on fight night.

His resolve is admirable. “Blessed” does not just coast to victory once he is up on the judges' scorecards. A big part of his success is his pace. He is the owner of record-setting output numbers. Holloway tops the UFC for having the most significant strikes thrown/landed in UFC history. Besides being one of the greatest champions of this era, Holloway also has that inner dog to his game. Famously, when he took on Ricardo Lamas at UFC 199, the two featherweights both obliged to throw down in the middle of the cage in the last remaining moments of the fight. It was truly a special moment that still gets referenced today and is just another example of Holloway’s incredible chin.