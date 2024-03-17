Highlights The Champions League has seen some incredible comebacks since it was rebranded.

Liverpool have been involved in some dramatic games over the years, including winning the Champions League title itself thanks to a jaw-dropping rescue act.

Teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea have also come out on top after looking like they were soundly beaten.

The Champions League is the place where humans walk onto the pitch, and legends walk off it. Full of iconic moments, drama and chaos, the continent's elite competition has all the qualities to be considered the greatest competition in the world. The knockout stages, where players are under the highest pressure, only further that idea.

During the Round of 16 and onwards, teams have to be at their very best to progress, yet some clubs make it harder than it needs to be. Since the change from the European Cup to the Champions League, we have seen a plethora of world-class comebacks. This article now ranks the 10 greatest comebacks in the knockout stages, including ones from the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Ranking Factors

How big the comeback was

Whether they were home or away

Importance of the match

Ranking Match Aggregate Scoreline 1. Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain 6-5 2. Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (4-2 on penalties) N/A 3. Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur 3-3 (won on away goals) 4. Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona 4-3 5. Deportivo La Coruna 4-0 AC Milan 5-4 6. Roma 3-0 Barcelona 4-4 (won on away goals) 7. Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City 6-5 8. Chelsea 4-1 Napoli 5-4 9. Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Manchester United 3-3 (won on away goals) 10. Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich N/A

10 Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich

Starting the list comes Manchester United's dramatic 2-1 win against Bayern Munich in the 1999 final. In truth, it could easily be ranked higher, but - as it was only one leg - we've left it here. An early free-kick from Mario Basler looked to be guiding the German side to their first Champions League since 1976, but that quickly changed. In stoppage time, David Beckham’s corner wasn’t cleared, allowing Teddy Sheringham to steer home from Ryan Giggs’ shot to deny the Germans victory. But they didn't stop there. With Sheringham again involved, he nodded it down and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tapped it in. Remarkably, there were just 101 seconds between the two goals.

Match Information Scoreline 2-1 Man United Scorers Sheringham ('90+1), Solskjær ('90+3) Bayern Munich Scorers Basler ('6)

9 Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Manchester United (agg 3-3, won on away goals)

Man United lost the first leg to Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 and they looked to be getting knocked out. After the first leg, Solskjaer stated: "Mountains are there to be climbed," but no one truly thought the inconsistent English club would pull it off. However, against all the odds - and a mountain - they completed a huge upset. In the second leg, Romelu Lukaku's two first-half goals gave the visitors a 2-1 lead on the night going into stoppage time. They needed one more — and luck presented itself. Diogo Dalot took a shot from range and Presnel Kimpembe deflected it behind for a corner via his hand, according to VAR. With a penalty awarded, Marcus Rashford stepped up confidently, sending the travelling fans into bedlam.

Match Information Scoreline 1-3 PSG Scorers Bernat ('12) Man United Scorers Lukaku ('2, '30), Rashford ('90+4)

8 Chelsea 4-1 Napoli (agg 5-4)

2012 was one of the most confusing seasons in Champions League history. Chelsea were in a crisis in the Premier League, yet they somehow won Europe's greatest competition. On their way, they completed one of the greatest comebacks against Napoli. With Roberto Di Matteo as manager, he somehow transformed Chelsea into a team capable of succeeding, despite little managerial experience. They lost the first leg 3-1, but goals from Didier Drogba, John Terry and Frank Lampard in the second leg took it to extra time following Gokhan Inler’s goal. Eventually, Branislav Ivanovic fired home from Drogba’s cross to win it in extra time.

Match Information Scoreline 4-1 Chelsea Scorers Drogba ('29), Terry ('47), Lampard ('75), Ivanovic ('105) Napoli Scorers Inler ('55)

7 Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City (agg 6-5)

When a team scores four goals in a Champions League semi-final first leg, you presume they'd reach the final. 99% of the time that would be the case, but not in 2022, when Man City produced one of the greatest collapses ever. They won the first leg 4-3 at the Etihad Stadium and even led 1-0 away from home through Riyad Mahrez. But then came the disaster. They conceded twice in stoppage time to Rodrygo to take it to extra time, before Karim Benzema's penalty secured victory for Europe's serial winners. Man City eventually won the Champions League a year later, but they were visibly scarred by their night in Madrid.

Match Information Scoreline 3-1 Real Madrid Scorers Rodrygo ('90, '90+1), Benzema ('95) Man City Scorers Mahrez ('73)

6 Roma 3-0 Barcelona (agg 4-4, won on away goals)

"Roma have risen from their ruins. Manolas, the Greek God in Rome, the unthinkable unfolds before our eyes. This was not meant to happen. This could not happen. This is happening," Peter Drury bellowed at the top of his voice as Roma came from 4-1 down on aggregate to take the lead on away goals against Barcelona. It's one of the most iconic lines of commentary history, showcasing the pure passion and emotion in the beautiful game. Kostas Manolas' goal came after Edin Dzeko and Daniele De Rossi kickstarted the comeback during a memorable night in the Italian capital.

Match Information Scoreline 3-0 Roma Scorers Dzeko ('6), De Rossi ('58), Manolas ('82) Barcelona Scorers N/A

5 Deportivo La Coruna 4-0 AC Milan (agg 5-4)

Deportivo La Coruna lost the first leg 4-1 away to AC Milan. At that point, everyone thought it was over in 2004 because no team could come back from that against one of the continent's greatest teams. Nobody told the Spanish side that, as they produced one of the most remarkable comebacks of all time. Walter Pandiani, Juan Carlos Valeron and Albert Luque all scored in the second leg as they pulled level on aggregate by half-time. Fran then went on to win it for the Spanish side in the 76th minute in front of a raucous crowd.

Match Information Scoreline 4-0 Deportivo Scorers Pandiani ('5), Valeron ('35), Luque ('44), Fran ('76) AC Milan Scorers N/A

4 Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (agg 4-3)

Close

The next two entries came in the space of two days in 2019. Two of the greatest days in the competition's history. Up first, Liverpool came from 3-0 down in the first leg to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate. After a Lionel Messi masterclass in the first leg, Jurgen Klopp's side was low on confidence, but Anfield had something to say about that. The memorable stadium created one of the most deafening atmospheres ever, helping Liverpool fight back. Georginio Wijnaldum pulled Liverpool level with two quick-fire goals before Divock Origi scored the winner in dramatic circumstances. "Corner taken quickly," and you know how the rest goes.

Match Information Scoreline 4-0 Liverpool Scorers Origi ('7, '79), Wijnaldum ('54, '56) Barcelona Scorers N/A

3 Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur (agg 3-3, won on away goals)

But, just one day after Liverpool's comeback, Tottenham Hotspur arguably went one better. Tottenham were playing without star striker Harry Kane, yet they didn't need him to complete the impossible. Mauricio Pochettino's side lost the first leg 1-0 at home before going 2-0 down at half-time in the second leg. Then Lucas Moura stepped up. The Brazilian scored two quickfire goals early on in the second half, and then, when all hope seemed to be lost, produced a stunning low-driven shot to win it for Spurs in the 96th minute. It was a bedlam in the away end on one of the greatest nights in the club's history, even though they went on to lose the final to Liverpool.

Match Information Scoreline 2-3 Ajax Scorers De Ligt ('5), Ziyech ('35) Tottenham Scorers Lucas ('55, '59, '90+6)

2 Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (4-2 on penalties)

Liverpool's second feature on this list came during one of the most memorable matches of all time. Istanbul was the setting which now holds a place deep in the hearts of Liverpool fans because of this one match. In 2005, AC Milan raced into a 3-0 lead at half-time thanks to goals from Paolo Maldini and Hernan Crespo. All hope seemed to be lost for the Reds, but they fought with resilience in the second half. Three goals in eight minutes brought them level before Jerzy Dudek was the hero in the penalty shootout. It was their fifth European title — and without a doubt their most memorable.

Match Information Scoreline 3-3 (4-2 on pens) Liverpool Scorers Gerrard ('54), (Smicer ('56), Alonso ('61) AC Milan Scorers Maldini ('1), Crespo ('39, '44)

1 Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain (agg 6-5)

Finally, the final spot was always going to be reserved for Barcelona. In 2017, they completed one of the most remarkable comebacks of all time. The Spanish giants lost the first leg 4-0 and all hope seemed to be lost, but - with the Camp Nou as the background - they fought back. The magical trio of Luis Suarez, Messi and Neymar inspired Barcelona to advance into the quarter-finals, including three goals after the 87th minute. PSG manager Unai Emery couldn't believe it as Sergi Roberto ran away in celebration during the winner. The pinnacle of the Champions League knockout stages.

Match Information Scoreline 6-1 Scorers Suarez ('3), Kurzawa OG ('40), Messi ('50), Neymar ('88, '90+1), Roberto ('90+5) PSG Scorers Cavani ('62)