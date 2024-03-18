Highlights The FA Cup has produced incredible comeback victories since it's creation, including Wrexham beating Arsenal in 1992 and Liverpool's triumph against West Ham in the 2006 Final.

Two incredible turnarounds which happened in the quarter-finals of the 2024 competition were Manchester United beating Liverpool and Coventry beating Wolves.

The best FA Cup comebacks have been ranked based on factors such as the stage of the tournament the game took place, the number of goals scored, the teams involved, and the amount of time left in a game.

Since the FA Cup's inception in 1871, football fans have been treated to some incredible games. Be it non-league upsets or thrashings in important stages, there has been no shortage of drama in England's oldest cup competition. But nothing hits quite as hard as an astonishing comeback.

A team bouncing back after looking down and out is possibly one of the best storylines that can happen. And viewers were treated to two extraordinary comebacks during the quarter-finals of the 2024 competition.

On Saturday 16th March, Coventry scored twice in extra-time to knock Wolverhampton Wanderers out and advance to the semi-finals of the cup for the first time since 1987. They will face Manchester United, who produced their own resurgence the following day, coming from behind twice against Liverpool to beat their fierce rivals 4-3 at Old Trafford. And in the wake of those ties, GIVEMESPORT have looked back through the archives and have ranked both games among 11 of the best comebacks in FA Cup history.

Ranking Factors

When assembling the list, particular attention has been given to several key variables. These include:

Stage of the competition - the later in the tournament these comebacks were made, the higher a game ranks. After all, getting a result in a higher stakes game is some achievement.

Number of goals scored - the more goals that were needed to get a result, the higher a match ranks.

Stature of teams involved - giant killings are what make the FA Cup great, so a small team toppling a big club is a more impressive achievement.

Time left in a game - a team snatching victory from the jaws of defeat takes some doing, so attention has been paid to how long a team had to turn their fortunes around.

Greatest FA Cup Comebacks Rank Game Round Year 1. Blackpool 4-3 Bolton Final 1953 2. Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool Final 2001 3. Hereford 2-1 Newcastle Third Round Replay 1972 4. Wrexham 2-1 Arsenal Third Round 1992 5. Tranmere 4-3 Southampton Fifth Round Replay 2001 6. Tottenham 3-4 Man City Fourth Round Replay 2004 7. Chelsea 2-4 Bradford Fourth Round 2015 8. Wolves 2-3 Coventry Quarter-Final 2024 9. Man Utd 4-3 Liverpool Quarter-Final 2024 10. Liverpool 3-3 West Ham (3-1 on penalties) Final 2006 11. Arsenal 3-2 Hull Final 2014

1 Blackpool 4-3 Bolton

FA Cup Final (1953)

Many of you might not have ever heard of this game, but when it comes to comebacks in the FA Cup, this match is king. Blackpool and Bolton met in the final of the 1953 rendition of the tournament, and it was the Wanderers who raced into the lead inside 90 seconds thanks to a goal from Nat Lofthouse. While Stan Mortensen equalised for Blackpool in the 35th minute, Bolton re-took the lead through captain Willie Moir and doubled their advantage thanks to Eric Bell.

Things looked bleak for the Tangerines on the hour mark, but they began to hope after Mortensen bagged his second of the game. Still trailing in the 89th minute, the striker then got his hat-trick to tie the game up, before a 92nd minute winner from Bill Perry snatched the cup out of Bolton's hands. A comeback so great that even Bolton goalscorer Lofthouse applauded Blackpool's win after the game.

2 Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool

FA Cup Final (2001)

Two giants of English football battled it out at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff for the right to hoist the famous English cup high above their heads once again in 2001, and it was Liverpool who managed to earn that honour. However, they left it very late to win the game.

A whole load of talent took to the field in Wales that day, with Arsenal the favourites as their star-studded lineup consisted of Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, Patrick Vieira, and many others. The two sides could not be separated until the 72nd minute of the game, when a Freddie Ljunberg goal put the Gunners 1-0 up.

But Liverpool, who have been no stranger to an incredible comeback, came roaring back into the tie inside the last seven minutes. Michael Owen, who beat several big names to be crowned the Ballon d'Or winner that year, got his first of the game in the 83rd minute, before notching a brace four minutes later. A game that Reds fans still remember fondly.

3 Hereford 2-1 Newcastle

FA Cup Third Round Replay (1972)

Having drawn the initial tie 2-2, Hereford United welcomed Newcastle to Edgar Street for a third round replay. As the Bulls were the lowest ranked side left in the competition, the expectation was that the Magpies would atone for their errors in the previous game.

But instead, they faced a stubborn Hereford side who held out until the 82nd minute, before a goal from Malcolm Macdonald put the visitors a goal to the good. It seemed a certainty that Newcastle were going through, but that perception only lasted three minutes. Ronnie Radford stepped up and levelled the tie to force extra time, and then substitute Ricky George sent the hosts through.

4 Wrexham 2-1 Arsenal

FA Cup Third Round (1992)

From one giant killing to another... Liverpool beating Arsenal in the final was not the first time that the Gunners were on the receiving end of an FA Cup comeback. One of their most notorious matches in the competition happened nearly a decade earlier at the hands of Wrexham.

The Welsh side had finished bottom of the fourth division in 1990/91, so it should have been a routine win for the Gunners on the day. The north London club took the lead through Alan Smith just before half-time, but what followed is still regarded as one of the greatest upsets in the tournament's history. Still trailing in the 82nd minute, captain Mickey Thomas smashed a free-kick past shot-stopper David Seaman to tie the game up, before Steve Watkin secured a famous win for the Dragons two minutes later.

5 Tranmere 4-3 Southampton

FA Cup Fifth Round Replay (2001)

Football League First Division side Tranmere had their fair share of struggles in 2001. They finished bottom of the division that year and were relegated, but their FA Cup run that season was memorable, especially their fifth round comeback against Premier League side Southampton.

Having beaten Everton in the fourth round, Tranmere forced a replay against the Saints after a 0-0 draw at St Mary's. While the first game was stale, the second was anything but. Southampton raced into a 3-0 lead before half-time, and looked destined to qualify for the next round of the competition. What followed, however, was simply stunning.

Striker Paul Rideout got the first goal for the Rovers in the 59th minute, and had his second 12 minutes later. Still searching for one more goal to force extra time, the striker popped up again to complete the turnaround. Or almost complete it, we should say. Three minutes after his third goal, Stuart Barlow got Tranmere's fourth of the day, securing their place in the fifth round. The sheer number of goals needed in the second half make this the greatest FA Cup comeback in some people's eyes, but because of the impressive nature of the games above, this match only ranks fifth among the others.

6 Tottenham 3-4 Man City

FA Cup Fourth Round Replay (2004)

Having drawn the initial game 1-1, Manchester City visited White Hart Lane hoping to upset the odds and advance to the fifth round in their replay with Tottenham. However, Spurs raced into a three goal lead thanks to goals from Ledley King, Robbie Keane, and Christian Ziege.

To make matters even more difficult for visiting manager Kevin Keegan, Joey Barton was sent off in the 45th minute for a second yellow card, meaning City had a mountain to climb in the second half. However, they somehow found a way. Sylvain Distin headed home to get one back, before Paul Bosvelt put City within one goal after the hour mark.

When Shaun Wright-Phillips got City level with 10 minutes remaining, City fans were ecstatic, but not nearly as delighted as they were in the 90th minute. Jon Macken met Michael Tarnat's cross to make sure 10-man City made it into the fifth round of the cup, as Keegan labelled the game "the cup tie of my lifetime."

7 Chelsea 2-4 Bradford

FA Cup Fourth Round (2015)

Dubbed 'a disgrace' by then Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, the Blues' FA Cup exit to League One Bradford is certainly up there with one of their most embarrassing results in recent memory. Facing a team who were 49 places below the Premier League outfit, the Bantams mounted an astonishing comeback after goals from Gary Cahill and Ramires put the west London side two up.

Jon Stead got one back for Bradford shortly before half-time, but Chelsea led up until the 75th minute when Felipe Morais got the equaliser for the visitors. What followed was a collapse of epic proportions. The Blues conceded with eight minutes to go as Andy Halliday put the visitors in front, before Mark Yeates sealed progression in added time.

8 Wolves 2-3 Coventry

FA Cup Quarter-Final (2024)

The magic of the cup was on full display in Coventry's win against Premier League Wolves, as both sides looked like they could have been heading through at various stages. After Ellis Simms produced an astonishing miss in the first half, he then put the Sky Blues in front as he bundled the ball into the net.

Leading until the 83rd minute, disaster then struck for the Championship club. Ryan Ait-Nouri equalised for the Old Gold, and the hosts looked certain to progress after Hugo Bueno completed Wolves' own mini-comeback five minutes later. But Coventry refused to be beaten, and Simms grabbed a late leveller in the 97th minute, before Haji Wright curled in the winner in the 100th minute to break Wolves' hearts and send his side back to Wembley. A modern day FA Cup classic.

9 Man Utd 4-3 Liverpool

FA Cup Quarter-Final (2024)

As this game went to extra-time, this match couldn't rank above Coventry's comeback win against Wolves based on our factors. But Manchester United overcame a huge obstacle not once, but twice to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Having taken the lead through Scott McTominay, the Red Devils were pegged back by Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah, but the hosts took the game to extra-time after a late equaliser from Antony. There, they find themselves trailing once again. Harvey Elliott struck in the first period of the additional 30 minutes, putting United back on the backfoot.

What followed sparked pandemonium inside Old Trafford. First, Marcus Rashford made amends for missing two chances to tie the game up once again, before Amad Diallo proved to be the unlikely hero for the Manchester outfit as he finished off a superb counter-attack to win the game.

10 Liverpool 3-3 West Ham (3-1 Penalties)

FA Cup Final (2006)

We know this game is one of the great FA Cup finals ever, but when it comes to comebacks, the fact this game went to penalties dents its position in the rankings. That being said, Liverpool's victory in 2006 was something to behold.

Disaster struck for the Reds inside the opening half-an-hour, as an own goal from Jamie Carragher and a strike from Dean Ashton put West Ham in front. Djibril Cisse halved the deficit on the 32-minute mark, before Steven Gerrard then tied the game.

But after the Hammers re-took the lead in the 64th minute thanks to Paul Konchesky, Liverpool found it difficult to break down a stubborn West Ham defence. It required one of the great FA Cup goals from Gerrard to send the game to extra-time, where the two sides could not be separated. Misses from Konchesky and Anton Ferdinand, however, ensured that the Merseyside club were the victors on the day.

11 Arsenal 3-2 Hull

FA Cup Final (2014)

Hull City found themselves in an unlikely FA Cup final in 2014, having beaten the likes of Sheffield United and Sunderland to get to Wembley. They faced a much sterner test in the English capital against Arsenal, who came into the match as overwhelming favourites.

Yet it was the underdogs who went two up inside eight minutes, thanks to quickfire goals from James Chester and Curtis Davies. Arsene Wenger's side looked lost on the Wembley turf, but got one back in the 17th minute thanks to a free-kick from Santi Cazorla.

The Gunners kept knocking on the door throughout the game, registering 26 shots to Hull's 12, but didn't equalise until the 71st minute when Laurent Koscielny turned the ball in from close range, taking the game to extra time. The pressure from Arsenal eventually took its toll on the Hull defence, as Aaron Ramsey pounced to put the Tigers to the sword.