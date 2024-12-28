Sport has the capacity to enthral people. For those not able to attend the action in person, there are a wealth of opportunities to follow it on television and radio.

Effectively, sports commentators are our storytellers. They explain what is happening and why. Just as importantly, they can create moments often as memorable as the action itself.

Their narration at certain moments is etched into people's brains. For England football fans watching the 1986 World Cup on TV, their resignation that Diego Maradona was unstoppable was perfectly summarised by Barry Davies.

Once Maradona had completed running most of the length of the pitch to score, Davies said: 'You have to say that is magnificent.' That is what the very best commentary is - magnificent, and here are the 10 greatest commentators in sports history ranked.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - commentators can far outlast the players they are commentating on.

- commentators can far outlast the players they are commentating on. Special moments - what commentators say can have a lasting effect on sports fans.

- what commentators say can have a lasting effect on sports fans. Style - whether bombastic or graceful, a great commemorator has their own unique style.

10 Greatest Commentators in Sports History [Ranked] Commentator Sport(s) 1. Richie Benaud Cricket 2. Peter Alliss Golf 3. Vin Scully Baseball 4. Barry Davies Football, tennis & others 5. John Madden American Football 6. Jim Ross Wrestling 7. Murray Walker Formula One 8. Mike Breen Basketball 9. Bill McLaren Rugby Union 10. Sid Waddell Darts

10 Sid Waddell

Darts

The growing prominence in the popularity of darts very much coincided with the commentating of Sid Waddell. With a background of working in TV going back to the 1960s, by 1976 he was commentating on the World Darts Championships.

By 1994, he was on Sky Sports. It was during this decade the game really kicked on, in some part down to Waddell’s idiosyncratic commentary. He was armed with a number of quips and one-liners. This was demonstrated when describing Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor winning yet another world title:

"If we'd had Phil Taylor at Hastings against the Normans, they'd have gone home."

By the 2000s, Waddell was very much known as the voice of darts.

9 Bill McLaren

Rugby Union

The Scottish Rugby Union commentator Bill McLaren did what all great commentators do – spoke of their game of choice with enormous passion. That and his turn of phrase made him very popular throughout the rugby union world.

He was often ready with a funny phrase. Talking about the great All Black Jonah Lomu, McLaren said:

“I’m no hod carrier, but I would be laying bricks if he was running at me.”

Despite being a proud Scott, McLaren remained unbiased when broadcasting one of their matches. His career spanned a whopping 50 years. In all that time, he remained with one broadcaster, the BBC, before retiring in 2002.

8 Mike Breen

Basketball

Mike Breen is a household name in the world of basketball. He has been the NBA play-by-play commentator going back to 2006 for both ABC and NBC. Today, he is well known for his signature shout of ‘bang,’ when a player makes a three-pointer basket.

In his packed career, Breen has commentated on more than 100 NBA Final games. He reached this milestone when the Denver Nuggets played the Miami Heat in the summer of 2023. His career shows no signs of slowing down. With many American commentators going on until their eighties, Breen has many more plays to call.

7 Murray Walker

Formula One

Murray Walker had an instantly recognisable commentary style. Shrieking down the microphone at times like he was making a set of demands, Walker’s vocal cords went through as much damage as the tyres of a Formula One vehicle.

Over the years, his phrases became known as Murrayisms. Here is one of them:

“There’s nothing wrong with the car, except it’s on fire.”

Such gaffes only further endeared him to Formula One fans. They knew who Walker was – a huge and passionate fan of motorsport. He was a familiar voice in British households for 25 years during his time as a broadcaster for BBC and ITV.

6 Jim Ross

Wrestling

In the high-octane and often mad entertainment world of American wrestling, Jim Ross matched it with hugely enthusiastic commentary. Rarely seen without wearing his Stetson, Ross was just as much of a large than life character as the wrestlers he was commentating on.

Often delivering commentary as if he was screaming down a pay phone in a desperate plea for help, Ross had a number of memorable broadcasts. Often heard to shout, look at the carnage, and always sounding in desperate need of a throat lozenge, Ross is widely regarded as a legend of wrestling over the WWF and WWE eras.

5 John Madden

Former American Football player and coach John Madden became a hugely successful commentator. Lively and effervescent, Madden liked to throw in unusual syntax to punctuate his commentary.

It meant it wasn’t unusual to hear him shout out ‘Boom’ or ‘Doink,’ particularly if there had been a big hit in the game he was broadcasting on. More than happy to fill in the gaps between play, discussing things as random as what a good life seagulls have.

Madden was also equipped with a number of phrases:

“Last thing I’d say when I was coach was don’t worry about the horse being blind, just get out there and load the wagon.”

Madden was a titan of his sport and a giant of broadcasting.

4 Barry Davies

Although very well known for his football commentary, Barry Davies had many strings to his bow. Davies also commentated on many other sports, including tennis, ice skating, cycling and athletics, He was on the mic when Great Britain won Olympic Gold in the hockey final in the 1988 games in Seoul.

Davies often found himself competing with John Motson for the biggest football games. It was his delivery and poise that made him such a talented communicator.

He was also adept at handling the difficult prospect of describing opening ceremonies for international football tournaments. That might sound straightforward, but trying to explain how a group dressed in spandex are expressing their love of passing football through the medium of dance is no easy task.

3 Vin Scully

Baseball

For some, Vin Scully is considered the greatest sports broadcaster of all time. He commentated in baseball for more than 60 years. One of his most memorable broadcasts came in 1974, when he covered the Atlanta Braves’ Henry Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s 39-year record by hitting his 715th home run:

“What a marvellous moment for baseball. What a marvellous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. What a marvellous moment for the country and the world. A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol. And it is a great moment for all of us, and particularly for Henry Aaron.”

As well as commentating for broadcasters that included CBS and NBS, Scully was an upbeat and cheerful broadcaster. Due to his incredible longevity, he was seen by many American sports fans as an old friend as much as he was a broadcaster.

2 Peter Alliss

Golf

With the silky smooth tones more in keeping with an ASMR YouTube Channel, Peter Alliss was a natural storyteller. He was also a successful golfer in his own right. During his career, he won 31 tournaments. Yet he is better known as a broadcaster. As a golfer, he had a case of the yips when it came to putting, but Alliss suffered no such nerves in the commentary box.

As well as his tone, it was humour that made Alliss so well-known and popular within the game. Still commentating into his late eighties, like all great commentators, he managed to transcend the game he worked in. Although self-effacing, describing himself as a waffler, Allis was a huge figure in sports broadcasting.

1 Richie Benaud

Cricket

Richie Benaud spoke with great knowledge and economy. Unlike many in sports today, he was not afraid to leave a pause to allow televised pictures to tell their own story for a moment. He had a very clear idea of how to go about the job:

“Put your brain into gear and if you can add to what’s on the screen then do it, otherwise shut up.”

Revered by the BBC, Former Director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater said: "Richie was not just a great cricket commentator, he was one of the finest sports commentators of his generation."

After his passing in 2015, many legends of the game were quick to praise him, with Shane Warne saying: "Dear Richie, you were a legend on all levels and rightly so too," said Warne. "As a cricketer, commentator and as a person, you were the best there's ever been and, to top it off, an absolute gentleman."