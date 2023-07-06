The FA Community Shield has traditionally been known as the football curtain-raiser in England and there have been some spectacular encounters over the years.

The one-off encounter possesses a rich history and is a shining example of the excitement and unpredictability that can occur at the first game that Wembley Stadium hosts ahead of the new season. Manchester City and Arsenal have qualified for the 2023/24 affair, but with the Citizens having won both the Premier League and the FA Cup, the Gunners were given the chance to compete in the fixture after finishing runners-up in the standings.

As we look forward to August, we can only wonder what new memories will be forged between the two sides. But one thing we can do is look back on some of the most memorable clashes between some of the country's top sides.

Here, we explore and rank the 15 best Community Shield matches of all time.

15 Manchester United vs Newcastle United (1996)

Kicking off our list is this 4-0 drubbing of Newcastle United by Manchester United.

Fresh off a Premier League season that saw United narrowly edge past the Magpies to clinch the title, this match was full of tension from the very first whistle. United proved too powerful on the day and a memorable moment came when Eric Cantona lobbed the ball over the Newcastle defence, and with intricate ball control, chipped it over the goalkeeper. Nicky Butt also shone, adding two goals to United's tally.

The match was a thrilling display of United's ability to mix skill with ruthlessness in front of goal and was a fantastic way to start the 1996/97 season.

14 Manchester City vs Liverpool (2019)

The start of the 2019/20 campaign saw a thrilling contest between two giants of English football. Liverpool, fresh off their Champions League triumph, took on a Manchester City side that had just completed a domestic treble.

The game ended 1-1 in regular time, with Raheem Sterling capitalising on a loose ball in the box to put City ahead before Joel Matip headed in an equaliser for the Reds. The match proceeded to a penalty shootout. City's Gabriel Jesus scored the decisive spot-kick, sending the Manchester side's fans into raptures. It was a fittingly thrilling start to the season.

Liverpool would ultimately have the last laugh over City at the end of the campaign as they went on to win the Premier League.

13 Chelsea vs Manchester United (2010)

A stunning affair under the Wembley arch saw Manchester United triumph 3-1 triumph over Chelsea, with Antonio Valencia, Javier Hernandez, and Dimitar Berbatov capping off a stunning display for the Red Devils.

United veterans Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs were instrumental in this victory, putting on a masterclass in midfield. The sight of the two veterans dictating play and contributing to goals was a thrilling spectacle.

For Chelsea, the only bright spot was a late goal by Salomon Kalou. Nevertheless, the game was a feast of attacking football and hugely entertaining for the neutral.

12 Arsenal vs Manchester United (2003)

Another Manchester United match, this time a clash against arch-rivals Arsenal, who, under Arsène Wenger, had become one of the most formidable sides in England.

The game ended 1-1 after regulation time, with goals from Arsenal's Thierry Henry and United's Mikael Silvestre. The drama wasn't over, however, as the game proceeded to a penalty shootout.

It was the Gunners who held their nerve, winning 4-3 and providing a fittingly thrilling end to a hotly contested match.

11 Manchester United vs Arsenal (1999)

The late 1990s and early 2000s were marked by a fierce rivalry between Manchester United and Arsenal, and this 1999 match was no exception.

The Gunners got the better of the Red Devils on the day with a 2-1 win, with goals from Nwankano Kanu and Ray Parlour from the penalty spot sealing the win. Dwight Yorke initially gave United the lead in the first half but his side were unable to keep hold of their advantage in the second period. The match was a tightly contested affair that added another thrilling chapter to the storied rivalry between the two clubs.

10 Liverpool vs Leeds United (1974)

A game where two of the greatest managers England has ever seen, went head to head.

Bill Shankly's Liverpool taking on Brian Clough's Leeds United was enough to make any football fan salivate - especially when you look at what both men went on to achieve in the game.

The two teams could not be separated during normal time as the game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Phil Boersma scoring for Liverpool and Trevor Cherry replying for Leeds. With no extra time to separate the sides, the match went to a penalty shootout. Liverpool held their nerve to win 6-5, a victory that marked a fitting end to Shankly's illustrious career at Liverpool.

It was a match filled with knife-edge tension and sheer excitement. A perfect showcase of the unpredictable nature of English football.

9 Manchester United vs Chelsea (2007)

One of several occasions where Manchester United found themselves butting heads with Chelsea.

A thrilling 1-1 draw during the first final at the brand new Wembley stadium, with Ryan Giggs and Florent Malouda scoring for their respective sides, was the prelude to an equally nail-biting penalty shootout. United's goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar was the hero, saving all three of Chelsea's penalties.

United's 3-0 shootout victory added another piece of silverware to their rich history.

8 Manchester City vs Chelsea (2018)

This game proved to be a showcase of Manchester City's sheer dominance under manager Pep Guardiola.

On the back of a campaign where the Citizens famously accrued 100 points in the Premier League, they triumphed 2-0 over Chelsea at Wembley thanks to a brace from their Argentine talisman, Sergio Agüero. Undoubtedly a City legend, the Argentinian opened the scoring with a low drive into the bottom corner before doubling the lead with a well-taken finish.

The match, once again, underscored City's slick, attacking football that would become a hallmark of their style under Guardiola.

7 Arsenal vs Liverpool (2002)

Arsenal were just starting to get into their groove in the early 2000s and boasted one of the most formidable squads in English football history.

They reinforced their status as a dominant force with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the 2002 Community Shield match. The game's only goal came courtesy of a coolly converted effort from Brazilian midfielder Gilberto Silva.

Although the margin of victory was slim, Arsenal's control over the game was a testament to their quality.

6 Manchester United vs Liverpool (1983)

Another classic in the elusive rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool, with the Red Devils coming away from Wembley with a 2-0 win.

Bryan Robson, the United skipper, opened the scoring with a fine header, and Arnold Muhren sealed the victory with a clinical finish. Liverpool, despite boasting a talented squad, couldn't break down a resolute United defence.

This game was during a period when United were still trying to find their feet in English football and was the last trophy that they won under manager Ron Atkinson before the arrival of Sir Alex Ferguson three years later. And as we say, the rest is history.

5 Blackburn vs Everton (1995)

Often a forgotten Community Shield classic and two sides that have not played each other since in this fixture.

On the back of an unbelievably entertaining 1994/95 campaign, league champions Blackburn Rovers ended up facing off against FA Cup winners Everton - both of which have not won a major trophy to this date after this year.

Despite this, it was the Toffees who came out on top with a 1-0 victory, thanks to a Vinny Samways strike midway through the second half. Fans typically got used to seeing the same teams playing in this game, but it was nice to see two fresh clubs competing for once.

4 Manchester City vs Manchester United (2011)

This thrilling Manchester derby was decided by an incredible individual performance from Nani.

Despite City taking a two-goal lead through Joleon Lescott and Edin Dzeko, United stormed back.

Nani scored a hat-trick, including a last-minute winner, to give United a dramatic 3-2 victory. This game had everything: goals, drama, and a special comeback.

3 Leeds United vs Liverpool (1992)

This game was notable for both its on-field drama and its broader implications.

Champions Leeds triumphed over Liverpool 4-3, thanks to a hat-trick from French forward and Premier League icon Eric Cantona. However, by the end of the season, Cantona would be a Manchester United player, helping them win the league title. The game, filled with compelling goals and high drama, was a fitting intro to the twists and turns of the season that followed.

2 Liverpool vs Manchester United (2001)

This stunning affair between Liverpool and their arch-rivals Manchester United is remembered for its seven-goal spectacle, with the Merseysiders edging out their foes on the other end of the M62 4-3.

Goals from John Arne Riise, Emile Heskey, and Michael Owen, along with a brace from Gary McAllister, helped the Reds to victory. McAllister's late winner, a sublime free-kick, was the highlight of the game, illustrating the dramatic flair that English football is renowned for.

1 Arsenal vs Manchester United (1998)

The rivalry between Arsenal and Manchester United defined English football for a decade, and this 1998 clash was a crucial chapter.

Marc Overmars and Christopher Wreh scored in a thrilling 3-0 victory for the Gunners. Fresh off their Premier League triumph, Arsenal's win asserted their dominance and stoked the flames of a rivalry that would enthral fans for years to come.

While people don't usually rate the competition as a whole, this game encapsulates the spirit of the competition and why that theory, time and again, has proved not to be the case.