Since they were promoted to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs in 2013, Crystal Palace have established themselves as a regular top-flight outfit. They have maintained their place in mid-table for the majority of those seasons, while also reaching the FA Cup final in the 2015/16 campaign. This was the second time the Eagles have played in the final of the oldest national competition in world football, with the last time coming in the 1989/1990 season.

Palace, who were founded in 1905, have produced some eye-catching talents over the years – despite never winning a major trophy. These players have won the hearts of the club's supporters with memorable performances and goals in crucial matches. Some players spent their entire careers at Selhurst Park, while others also had successful stints elsewhere. With that in mind, here are the greatest Palace players in football history.

Ranking factors

Greatest Crystal Palace Players in Football History Rank Name Years at Palace Appearances 1. Geoff Thomas 1987-1993 249 2. Wilfried Zaha 2010-2013, 2014-2015, 2015-2023 458 3. Ian Wright 1985-1991 277 4. Jim Cannon 1973-1988 660 5. Attilio Lombardo 1997-1999 49 6. Vince Hilaire 1977-1984 293 7. Mark Bright 1986-1992 286 8. Julian Speroni 2004-2019 405 9. John Jackson 1964-1973 388 10. Andy Johnson 2002-2006 158

10 Andy Johnson

Years at the club: 2002-2006

Andy Johnson signed for Crystal Palace from Birmingham City in 2002 and made an instant impression in his first season, scoring 11 goals in the First Division, including a hat-trick against Brighton & Hove Albion. In the following campaign, the Eagles were promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs, with Johnson finishing as the top scorer in the division and winning the club's Player of the Year award.

The English striker stepped up in the Premier League, scoring 36 goals in the top flight in two seasons for Palace. Impressively, only Thierry Henry scored more goals than Johnson in the 2004/05 season, with the latter grabbing 21 goals in 37 appearances to ensure the Eagles stayed up. Johnson eventually left to join Everton in 2006 for £8.5 million but remains a Palace legend for his contribution in the early 2000s.

9 John Jackson

Years at the club: 1964-1973

John Jackson is one of the best goalkeepers in Palace's history. He was nicknamed 'Stonewall' by the club's supporters and was a key part of the team that secured promotion to the top flight for the first time in the 1968/69 season. He was an ever-present member of the Palace side in this campaign, as they finished second, conceding 47 goals in 42 league matches.

The former shot-stopper was also part of the team that secured one of the club's most famous victories - a 5-0 win against Manchester United on 16th December 1972. Jackson left the club in 1973 after nine years at Selhurst Park, where he made 388 appearances.

8 Julian Speroni

Years at the club: 2004-2019

Julian Speroni is another goalkeeper who played for Palace in both the second and first tiers. He joined the club in the summer of 2004, which saw them relegated back to the Championship after promotion in the previous season. It took until 2013 for the Eagles to secure a return to the top-flight and Speroni was a consistent figure during this period. He won the club's Player of the Year three times, in 2007/08, 2008/09, and 2009/10.

In Palace's first Premier League campaign in eight years, in the 2013/14 campaign, he won the Player of the Year again, as Tony Pulis' side secured an 11th-placed finish. Speroni eventually left the club in 2019 after 405 appearances, which included 112 clean sheets.

7 Mark Bright

Years at the club: 1986-1992

Mark Bright joined Palace in November 1986, and quickly formed a partnership with Ian Wright under the management of Steve Coppell. In the 1987/88 campaign, he scored 24 goals, but the Eagles just missed out on the play-offs in the Second Division. In the following campaign, Palace secured a return to the top flight, beating Blackburn Rovers in the play-off final.

Bright impressed in his first top-flight season for Palace, scoring 12 goals in 36 appearances. This included a brace at Old Trafford when the Eagles beat Manchester United 2-1. Coppell's side finished well clear of the relegation zone, which allowed them to fully focus on the FA Cup, where they reached the final for the first time. Bright scored in Palace's famous 4-3 win against Liverpool in the semi-finals, but they were unable to lift the trophy, eventually losing to United in a final replay at Wembley Stadium.

In the following season, Palace won the Full Members' Cup, though, which was Bright's first piece of silverware at Selhurst Park. The English striker left Palace in 1992, having scored 113 times in 286 appearances for the club.

6 Vince Hilaire

Years at the club: 1977-1984

Vince Hilaire made his debut for Palace at the age of 17, with the club in the third tier. After promotions in 1977 and 1979, the young midfielder became one of the prominent members of the Eagles' 'Team of the 1980s'. Hilaire made 293 appearances for Palace during his six-year spell at Selhurst Park, becoming a fan favourite with his skill and trickery on the wing. He was voted the supporters' Player of the Year in 1979 and 1980.

Eventually, he left Palace permanently to join Luton Town in 1984. He is still remembered for his vital role in guiding the club from the third tier to the top-flight in three years. His assist for Ian Walsh against Burnley in 1979, which secured promotion to the first division, is still remembered today.

5 Attilio Lombardo

Years at the club: 1997-1999

Although Attilio Lombardo's spell at Palace was brief, it was an impressive one. He became the club's most important player in the 1997/98 Premier League season, but he was unable to drag the Eagles away from the relegation zone, scoring five goals in 24 matches. He even became the club's caretaker player-manager in March for a brief period after Coppell took on the role of Director of Football.

It wouldn't have been surprising to see the Champions League finalist depart Palace in the second tier, but he opted to stay. He was forced to leave in January 1999, though, due to financial problems, joining Lazio. Despite only making 49 appearances for Palace, Lombardo was included in the Centenary XI in 2005 by the club's supporters.

4 Jim Cannon

Years at the club: 1973-1988

Jim Cannon is the first one-club man on this list. The Glasgow-born centre-back joined the club as a youth player in 1970 and eventually left in 1988, having played over 600 matches for the Eagles. 'Mr Crystal Palace' made his debut on 31st March 1973 against Chelsea, scoring in a 2-0 victory.

In the next 15 years, Cannon established himself as a regular in Palace's defence. He was also part of the team that secured two promotions in three years to go from the third tier to the top flight in the late 1970s. The Scottish centre-back finished his Palace career with 660 appearances - the most of any player in the club's history.

3 Ian Wright

Years at the club: 1985-1991

Ian Wright signed for Palace in 1985 from semi-professional team Greenwich Borough. In 277 appearances for the Eagles, he scored 117 goals - putting him third in the club's all-time top scorers list, behind Edwin Smith and Peter Simpson. As already mentioned, his strike partnership with Bright was a key part of Palace's promotion to the top flight in the 1988/89 campaign - a season that saw the English forward score 33 goals in all competitions.

After losing the FA Cup final in 1990, Wright played a leading role in Palace's victory in the Full Members' Cup victory in 1991. In the final against Everton at Wembley Stadium, the English striker scored twice in extra-time. In September 1991, Wright was snapped up by Arsenal, ending his six-year spell at Selhurst Park.

2 Wilfried Zaha

Years at the club: 2010-2013, 2014-2015, 2015-2023

Wilfried Zaha is a modern Palace legend. He had four different spells at Selhurst Park, with the first of these between 2010 and 2013. The Ivory Coast international made his first-team debut in March 2010 but had to wait until the 2010/11 campaign to become a regular. Zaha's breakout campaign was in 2011/12 when he scored nine goals and registered seven assists in all competitions.

After consistent performances in 2012, the young winger was attracting interest from some of the biggest Premier League clubs, including United. The Red Devils agreed a deal for Zaha in January 2013, loaning him back to Palace for the remainder of the season, where he helped them gain promotion to the top-flight.

After an unsuccessful time at United, Zaha returned to Palace on loan twice, in 2013 and 2014, before permanently moving back to Selhurst Park in 2015. From 2015 to 2023, he became one of the best wingers in the Premier League, helping Palace survive the drop season after season. When he departed the Eagles in 2023, he had made 458 appearances, scoring 90 goals and registering 52 assists.

1 Geoff Thomas

Years at the club: 1987-1993

Geoff Thomas captained Palace during the club's most successful period, and, as a result, has been given the number-one spot. The 1989/90 season saw the Eagles reach the FA Cup final and survive relegation from the top flight. Thomas was a key player in this team, operating as an all-round midfielder, who shielded the backline, but also provided a threat going forward, scoring four goals.

The following campaign saw Thomas awarded the club's Player of the Year when they finished third and won the Full Members' Cup. He left the club in 1993 to join Wolves, having made 249 appearances, scoring 35 goals and making his senior debut for England. Following his playing career, the former Palace captain was diagnosed with leukaemia, which he recovered from. After raising thousands for various leukaemia charities over the years, he was given an MBE in June 2021.

