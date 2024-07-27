Highlights Crystal Palace have made some crucial signings in their history.

Purchases of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze in the last five years make the list.

Wilf Zaha's re-signing in 2014 ranked as of the best pieces of business the club made.

Crystal Palace has been through the most successful spell in club history over the past decade. From almost going out of business in the early 2010s to now, the Eagles have managed to establish themselves as a solid Premier League outfit with solid business from Steve Parish and co, both behind the scenes and through their transfer business, with the signings of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, the re-signing of Wilfried Zaha and Yohan Cabaye being standouts.

While some of the players on the list have been captured for bigger fees in the Premier League era, there are some on this list that have helped put Palace where they are today and ensured the Eagles avoided relegation into the abyss. With that in mind, here are 10 of the best signings Crystal Palace have made.

Ranking factors

Value for money

Impact on the club

Legacy at Crystal Palace

10 Michael Olise

Crystal Palace career span: 2021-2024

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Michael Olise, who left Palace following the 2024 season to go to Bayern Munich for a reported £50.8m, is too low on this list, but as mentioned, the ranking here is based on fee paid and service to the club foremost.

Olise played three seasons at Selhurst Park, and pretty much every Palace fan can agree that the French player was always destined for the top level. While he was bought from Reading for around £8m, a bargain in and of itself, there will always be the "what if" surrounding Olise and whether or not injuries and waiting too long for a manager like Oliver Glasner to take the reins and play a more attractive style of attacking football meant that he was never fully utilised to his full potential in south London.

Michael Olise's Crystal Palace Statistics Appearances 90 Goals 16 Assists 25 Transfer Fee £8m

9 Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace career span: 2020-Present

There is a very good chance that a few years from now, Eberechi Eze gets put way higher on this list, but right now, he stays slightly lower as we're only just starting to see his incredible ability in a Palace shirt.

Having signed from QPR for a reported fee of around £17million, Eze would prove to be one of the marquee signings of the 2020 summer transfer window for the Eagles, showing his elite abilities on the ball and vision for creating space in the final third. Again, whilst there is a very good chance that Eze could end up a lot higher on this list as his Palace career continues, he is already showing signs of being the next talisman for the club in the near future.

Eberechi Eze's Crystal Palace Statistics Appearances 124 Goals 26 Assists 17 Transfer Fee £17m

8 Yohan Cabaye

Crystal Palace career span: 2015-2018

Yohan Cabaye signing for Crystal Palace was a real statement signing for the Eagles in 2015, who brought in the former Newcastle maestro for around £10m, rising to nearer £12.5m with add-ons on a three-year contract from Paris Saint-Germain.

A happy reunion with then manager Alan Pardew, who had joined Palace as manager in January of that year, Cabaye slotted back into Premier League life immediately, scoring on his debut vs Norwich City. Whilst his actual stats in front of goal and assist record were not stellar, it was the fact that Palace could go out and buy a player of that quality and value that really set the stage for their ongoing run as a Premier League side.

Yohan Cabaye's Crystal Palace Statistics Appearances 109 Goals 10 Assists 6 Transfer Fee £10m - £12.5m

7 James McArthur

Crystal Palace career span: 2014-2023

The first player on this list who can be truly looked at as a workhorse type of player, James McArthur racked up an incredible 253 appearances for the Eagles during his tenure. Having joined the club for around £7 million on the final day of the 2014 transfer window, McArthur would go on to be a box-to-box engine for the club until he left in 2023, giving nearly a decade of service to the Eagles.

Considering the price that Palace paid for his services from Wigan and how important his role was in the middle of the park, it's quite easy to put McArthur in this position of the top 10 Crystal Palace signings ever.

James McArthur's Crystal Palace Statistics Appearances 253 Goals 19 Transfer Fee £7m

6 Ian Wright

Crystal Palace career span: 1985-1991

Considering that Ian Wright, one of the greatest strikers in the history of the Premier League, was signed by Palace for "a set of dumbells" from Greenwich Borough in 1985, he must feature on this list.

Whilst Wright would go on to really make his mark as a world-class striker with Arsenal, bought by the Gunners for only £2.5m, the now-BBC pundit was able to mark a big mark in his 78 appearances for Palace, scoring 30 goals and creating a lasting memory with his heroics in the 1990 FA Cup final, which he later described as the greatest moment of his incredible career.

While he hasn't had the longevity of the names below him on this list, being brought in on a free and then becoming the legend he is today gives him a deserving place.

Crystal Palace Statistics Appearances 78 Goals 30 Assists 1 Transfer Fee Free Transfer/Set of Weights

5 Joel Ward

Crystal Palace career span: 2012-Present

Another one of those stalwart names that has been with the club for well over a decade and been through all the ups and downs of being a Palace player: Joel Ward. Named the captain of the squad in the 23/24 season and having played every year in the latest Premier League stint for the Eagles, it's incredible that Ward was signed from Portsmouth in 2012 for just £400,000.

Ward was part of the Palace side that got promoted to the Premier League and has remained a loyal member of the first team squad since, adapting to different roles as needed when the Eagles were suffering with injury woes. A signing that wouldn't turn heads at the time, but he has gone on to establish himself as a club legend that is still playing in the top flight going into the 2024-25 campaign.

Joel Ward's Crystal Palace Statistics Appearances 361 Goals 6 Assists 10 Transfer Fee £400,000

4 Dougie Freedman

Crystal Palace career span: 1995-1997 & 2000-2008

Dougie Freedman's impact both on and off the pitch at Crystal Palace cannot be understated. His initial signing in September 1995 for £800,000 saw him spend two years at the club, helping the Eagles achieve promotion back to the top flight in the play-off final in 1997.

With more than 300 appearances and 85 goals to his name, one of his most important strikes came at Stockport County in the dying minutes of the game, sealing a 1-0 victory that would keep the Eagles in the division and relegate Huddersfield Town in the process.

Dougie Freedman's Crystal Palace Statistics Appearances 318 Goals 85 Assists 6 Transfer Fee £800,000

3 Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace career span: 2019-Present

Jordan Ayew signed with Palace following a loan stint for around £2.5m, and, at the time, was arguably one of the most underwhelming bits of business Palace did back in 2019. How the doubters have been proven wrong.

Getting more than 200 games from a player who has also scored 23 goals and assisted 22 in extremely important moments for the club cannot be understated, and being someone that the manager could rely on to put in a real shift going forward and in defence meant that Ayew would get sufficient game time and be cemented as the quintessential squad player in recent years. His mesmerising solo goal against West Ham in December 2019 will never forgotten.

Jordan Ayew's Crystal Palace Statistics Appearances 211 Goals 23 Assists 22 Transfer Fee £2.5m

2 Attilio Lombardo

Crystal Palace career span: 1997-1999

Attilio Lombardo joining Crystal Palace was one of the most eye-catching pieces of business of the 1997/98 season, with the man who had just helped Juventus win Serie A decide to leave the Italian giants for South London. It's worth pointing out just how massive of a player Lombardo was, this wasn't some bit part player at Juve, he had scored in the club's Champions League semi-final victory over Ajax as well as the 1996 Super Cup win over Paris Saint-Germain. Yet, here he was, heading to Selhurst Park for £1.6 million, which even back then was seen as a bargain.

Lombardo only played 44 games for the club, scoring eight goals and assisting one, but considering the level of player and how much he went for has to be considered one of the biggest transfers in Palace history, which is why he sits at number two in the list.

Attilio Lombardo's Crystal Palace Statistics Appearances 44 Goals 8 Assists 1 Transfer Fee £1.6m

1 Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace career span: 2010-2013 & 2014-2023

There is an argument to be made for Wilfried Zaha being the greatest Palace player in the history of the club, and the deal to bring him back to Selhurst Park from Manchester United, which at the time was believed to be around £3 million, rising to £6 million with add-ons, is easily the best business that the club has ever done in any transfer window.

To call Wilf a talisman for Palace at a time where they were not bringing in top-tier level talent like Eze and Olise is an understatement. His will to drag the Eagles to a result throughout his two stints with the club has not been matched. He departed in 2023 as a Crystal Palace legend.

Wilfried Zaha's Crystal Palace Statistics Appearances 458 Goals 90 Assists 62 Achievements Championship Promotion Playoff Winners (2013) Transfer Fee £3m - £6m

