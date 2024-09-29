Key Takeaways Cult heroes have dominated British football over the years.

Matt Le Tissier spent his entire career with Southampton, earning his place on the list.

The likes of Chris Waddle and Duncan Ferguson also feature.

Individual footballing talents can be responsible for keeping fans coming back. This is especially true, if said talent has a personality and relatability to match. Whether that be through aligning with a club's ethos or simply giving everything for the badge, cult figures can often bridge the divide between organisation and fan.

Although, as you'll find out, some can do the opposite - cult heroes are vital in an ever-shifting football environment that has seen finances sore and setting become more sterile. In this article, we analyses some of Britain's best names when it comes to keeping matchday conversation flowing from the stadium to home. These are a selection of the UK's 11 greatest cult heroes.

11 Duncan Ferguson

Career Span: 1990-2006

At 6ft4 and hard as nails, Duncan Ferguson was a fiend for opposition defenders and home invaders alike. His somewhat controversial career began with a prolific stint at Dundee United, although he never really got going as Rangers' (and Britain's) £4million record signing in 1993. The most memorable moment at Ibrox came with a headbutt on Raith Rovers' John McStay which saw him convicted for assault. This was one of his four convictions for physical altercations.

A move south with Everton saw more 'Big Dunc' shenanigans. In 2001, two burglars broke into his home in Rufford, Lancashire. However, he managed to catch, beat and subdue them until the police arrived. One of the men spent three days in hospital. Unfortunately for Ferguson and his family, this wasn't the last time this happened as two years later, the man with 68 Premier League goals to his name hospitalised another intruder. The burglar later alleged that Ferguson had assaulted him, but this was dismissed by police.

Duncan Ferguson's Career Statistics Career appearances 430 Notable Club(s) Dundee United, Newcastle United and Everton

10 Barry Fry

Career Span: 1962-2006

Barry Fry's footballing career peaked a bit too soon. Scoring for the England schoolboys in front of nearly 100,000 people at Wembley, he was snatched up by Manchester United but ultimately failed to make an impression. His playing career saw him turn out briefly for Bolton Wanderers, Luton Town and Leyton Orient, yet it's not his time on the pitch you need to worry about.

Fry, known for his old school charm, gift of the gab, and immense stories, became Peterborough United's manager in 1996 and then ultimately the director of football in 2005. All this arrived after non-league groundings at a number of clubs including Dunstable Town, where the Bedford-born Fry convinced Jeff Astle and even George Best to play for the Blues in crowd-boosting spells.

Out of the many, there's one story that sums Fry up nicely. Starring in his own documentary 'There's Only One Barry Fry' in 1997, the Peterborough manager haggled with Miguel de Souza who eventually agreed deal that saw the striker move from Wycombe. Upon signing, Fry banged a novelty gavel and declared joyfully:

"Sold! To the fat b*****d in the blue blazer!"

Barry Fry's Career Statistics Career appearances 95 Notable Club(s) Dunstable Town, Barnet, Peterborough United

9 Mick Harford

Career Span: 1977-2022

After tallying 55 goals in 115 for Lincoln, Mick Harford had an unsuccessful spell at Newcastle - which makes sense considering he was a staunch Sunderland fan. However, a solid 1981-82 season at Bristol City saw him move on to Birmingham for four years and then Luton Town, a club he would become a legend at.

In the first of his two stints, the man who also played for Derby, Chelsea, Sunderland and Wimbledon, scored 57 in 139 and helped the club win the Littlewoods Trophy in 1988. His second spell was brief, but still saw goals as he eventually wound down his career before a cult four years with Wimbledon at the back end of the 90s.

An affable gentleman off the field, Harford was very different on it. Aligned to his era, the Hatters icon (in all playing, managerial and ambassadorial senses) knew how to throw himself around. Equally, he knew how to take it. Everything stopped once the final whistle blew, but you can guarantee that he never forgot anyone who crossed him. A true example to sport's physical competitive nature, it's a testament to 'Big Mick' that even prostate cancer wouldn't mess with him.

Mick Harford's Career Statistics Career appearances 584 Notable Club(s) Lincoln City, Birmingham City, Luton Town, Derby County, Chelsea, Wimbledon

8 Mark Hateley

Career Span: 1978-1998

After goals at Coventry City led to a prolific spell on the south coast with 22 goals in a sole Second Division term with Portsmouth, Mark Hateley remarkably switched Fratton Park for San Siro in 1984. The traditional target man spent two injury-hit years in Milan, yet still managed to score a winning goal in the Derby della Madonnina to give the Rossoneri their first win in six years against their foes Inter. He also earned 32 England caps, scoring all nine goals while being under contract with Milan.

Such was the cult appeal of Hateley, Arsene Wenger made him his first signing at Monaco in 1987, and he was part of the team which won the French title that term. Despite Monegasque glamour that saw him have Ayrton Senna and Boris Becker as neighbours, Hateley returned home after three years, joining Graeme Souness' Rangers to enjoy one of the most successful eras in the club's history. He notably linked up with Ally McCoist and co. to win six Scottish Premier Leagues, five additional national trophies, as well as notching a ridiculous return of 112 goals in 218 all-competition games.

Mark Hateley's Career Statistics Career appearances 651 Notable Club(s) Coventry City, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Monaco, Rangers

7 Barry Horne

Career Span: 1984-2002

A hard-working and committed midfielder of Football League heritage in the 1980s and 90s, Welshman Barry Horne was most successful at Premier League Everton. The Toffees stint followed a spell with Wrexham that saw Horne score one of the club's most famous goals. Horne's 89th-minute away goal strike against Porto ensured that Wrexham progressed to the second round of the European Cup-Winners' Cup in 1984. Although the Red Dragons went on to lose to Roma, Horne's penchant for important goals didn't end there.

On Merseyside, the 59 cap-winning midfielder registered Everton's first ever Premier League goal in 1992. On the final day of the 1993-94 season in a home game against Wimbledon, where Everton had to win to survive relegation, Horne made himself even more beloved by those in blue with a 30-yard screamer in the 67th minute to level the score at 2–2. Graham Stuart then went on to score the winning goal to complete a unbelievable comeback and secure Everton's top-tier status.

Barry Horne's Career Statistics Career appearances 781 Notable Club(s) Wrexham, Portsmouth, Southampton, Everton

6 Jimmy Glass

Career Span: 1989-2004

A journeyman goalkeeper, Jimmy Glass made the most of his 169 career appearances with Bournemouth. However, it's not his time on the south coast that he's remembered for. In fact, shot-stopping isn't even the main attribute of his either.

Glass was moved on loan from Swindon Town to Carlisle United late in the 1998-99 term, he came into the squad to help, as first-choice Tony Caig was sold to Blackpool and Richard Knight's loan period was cut short due to injury. Carlisle were in the midst of a relegation scrap. Glass' moment of fame came on the final day. Carlisle need a win to avoid relegation. The game was stuck at 1-1 and ten seconds remained. United had a corner. Glass was up from the back, and well, it's best to leave it to commentator Derek Lacey of BBC Radio Cumbria:

"Corner to Carlisle United – will they have time to take it? Carlisle goalkeeper Jimmy Glass is coming up for the kick – everyone is going up. "There isn't one player in the Carlisle half! The corner kick comes in and oh Jimmy Glass! Jimmy Glass, the goalkeeper, has scored a goal for Carlisle United! There's a pitch invasion! The referee has been swamped – they're bouncing on the crossbar!​"​​​​​​

Jimmy Glass' Career Statistics Career appearances 169 Notable Club(s) AFC Bournemouth, Carlisle United

5 Rodney Marsh

Career Span: 1962-1986

Brought up in the East End of London, Rodney Marsh shone at West Ham before making a senior switch to Fulham in 1962. After four years, he notched 22 league goals in 63 games, but not getting along with and ridiculing manager Vic Buckingham, saw him frozen out.

He went to QPR and helped the club to 1967 League Cup glory as well as consecutive promotions through the Third Division and Second Divisions. All the while, he scored an emphatic 106 goals in 211 games. In 1972 he was sold to Manchester City for £200,000 and featured in the 1974 League Cup's final defeat. However, his time in Manchester was largely disappointing, and he left in 1975 for a prolific stint at the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Often cited as a player who did not make the most of his talents, Marsh was imperious on his day. He was capable of producing great skills and extravagant attempts on goal, earning him a reputation as a show-boater. As such, the man, compared at times to George Best, was hacked regularly yet often picked up fines from the FA for fighting back against his aggressors.

Rodney Marsh's Career Statistics Career appearances 514 Notable Club(s) Fulham, Queens Park Rangers, Manchester City, Tampa Bay Rowdies

4 Frank Worthington

Career Span: 1966-1992

Described by former Huddersfield and Bolton manager, Ian Greaves as "the working man's George Best", Frank Worthington was a superb striker who tallied nearly 300 goals in his career. Rarely wearing shinpads, and with socks around his ankles, he was a true flair player of the era, and it's safe to say that his reputation followed him off the pitch.

Worthington lived a playboy lifestyle, and it even botched a move to Liverpool in 1972. On hearing that Worthington had high blood pressure in his medical, Bill Shankly sent him to Majorca for a week to cool off. However, after encounters with five separate women, including a former Miss Great Britain, he returned showing higher blood pressure and the transfer fell through. Other off-field antics included amassing four court appearances for driving in one year, including one for doing a u-turn on the motorway in his red Ford Mustang. Plus, there was his penchant for Elvis Presley. Of which, he often dressed as the King at Sunderland training sessions.

Frank Worthington's Career Statistics Career appearances 854 Notable Club(s) Huddersfield Town, Leicester City, Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City, Leeds United, Tranmere Rovers

3 Malcolm Allison

Career Span: 1963-1993

"Big Mal" was one of English football's most flamboyant and intriguing characters. Exuding a typical 1970's image, he was renowned for his smart image, fedora and cigar, controversies off the pitch and outspoken nature, as well as an astuteness for all things football.

Although initially carving out a solid career with local club West Ham, Allison's near 250 Irons appearances would be an after-thought when his managerial career blossomed. Coaching honours mainly arrived as Joe Mercer's assistant at Manchester City, yet Allison was a beaming personality that epitomised an era.

At City, he particularly enjoyed winding up the cross-city rivals. At a reception, he called Matt Busby "Matt Baby" and when City beat United 4-1 in December 1970, he bounded over to the Stretford End and held four fingers aloft to remind them of the score. He later claimed that he'd hired a steeplejack to lower the flag at Old Trafford to half-mast. Another Playboy character, Allison's charismatic nature and womanising fed the tabloid newspapers. It was reported that he had relationships with Christine Keeler of the Profumo scandal, singer Dorothy Squires and two Miss UKs.

Malcom Allison's Career Statistics Career appearances 289 Notable Club(s) West Ham United, Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Galatasaray, Sporting CP

2 Chris Waddle

Career Span: 1978-2002

Chris Waddle was an immensely entertaining player that was simply unforgettable for his dazzling dribbling, and inventive ways to keep a game under his spell. The mullet-wielding Waddle brought great skill to practically every game he played and turned heads with standout performances for a plethora of top sides.

At Newcastle, the North East native joined and excelled, with the club transforming from a Second Division outfit to a top-flight regular. Then, his time at Tottenham ultimately brought an FA Cup runners-up medal in 1987. Consistent displays, as well as 42 goals in 173 total games for Spurs led Marseille to offer Waddle a cult adventure in the South of France.

Waddle helped a star-studded l'OM side win the Ligue 1 title on three occasions, as well as finish runner-up in the European Cup. A return to England with Sheffield Wednesday saw an older and wiser Waddle, yet still highlighted his immense ability. His midfield excellence guided the Owls to runner-up medals in both the FA Cup and League Cup, as well as a solid Premier League presence.

Chris Waddle Career Statistics Career appearances 796 Notable Club(s) Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Marseille, Sheffield Wednesday

1 Matt Le Tissier

Career Span: 1975-2003

Attacking midfield talent Matt Le Tissier spent his whole professional career with Southampton, and made his cult stint with the Saints worthy taking top spot in this list. A technically wonderful talent of endearing loyalty, otherworldly ball-striking ability and control, Le Tissier was nicknamed "Le God".

Seemingly incapable of scoring a simple goal in open play, Le Tissier consistently demonstrated exceptional technical skills and was the first midfielder to score 100 goals in the Premier League. He is also notable for his penalty scoring record, of which he converted 47 out of 48 attempts.

Back out on the pitch, Le Tissier shone in equally impressive style. Holding a certain gravity within the offensive third, everything the Saints did flowed through him. Such was his presence at Southampton, especially when rejecting the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea, fellow Saints legend Mick Channon claimed:

"You need to have been a Southampton supporter to really appreciate him. For no other player in the country could have done what he did for this club, not Beckham, not Keane."

Matt Le Tissier's Career Statistics Career appearances 549 Notable Club(s) Southampton