Highlights Czech footballers, like Milan Baros and Petr Cech, have excelled in both national and international competitions over the years.

Legends like Antonin Panenka and Pavel Nedved have left a lasting legacy, with notable achievements and contributions to the sport.

The top 10 Czech players have been ranked based on their talent through international and club successes.

Czech footballers have a rich footballing heritage and their influence has been felt across many European domestic leagues. The Czech Republic or Czechia, as it is also known, as well as the former Czechoslovakia, prior to the division of the Czech and Slovak Federative Republic (CSFR) in 1993, have a proud history when it comes to football.

As a nation, the Czechs have won the same number of international honours as the Netherlands and England, playing in one more World Cup final than the latter. Over the last 25 years, Czech players have featured in some of the best and most successful teams in Europe.

That said, below is a list of the 10 best players to have come from the nation. To come to these conclusions, the following factors have been taken into consideration:

Ranking Factors:

International achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Club achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Individual awards

Legacy within football

10 Greatest Czech Players in Football History Rank Player Position 1 Pavel Nedved Winger 2 Petr Cech Goalkeeper 3 Antonin Panenka Midfielder 4 Josef Masopust Midfielder 5 Oldrich Nejedly Winger 6 Jan Koller Striker 7 Karel Poborsky Winger 8 Antonin Puc Winger 9 Miroslav Kadlec Centre-Back 10 Milan Baros Striker

10 Milan Baros

Career span: 1998-2000

Baros was part of the Liverpool team that overcame a three-goal deficit against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final to eventually win on penalties. He was also the top scorer in Euro 2004, a tournament the Czechs lost in the semi-finals to eventual winners Greece.

In a long and distinguished career with the national side, Baros scored 41 goals in 95 internationals. In a career which spanned 22 years, Baros finished his career with 11 major trophies and 177 goals in all club competitions. The forward may not have been the most clinical striker the world has ever seen, but he played a bigger part in all the teams he featured for. Whether it be his tireless work rate or underrated hold-up play, Baros was always involved.

9 Miroslav Kadlec

Career span: 1983-2002

Defender Miroslav Kadlec spent the vast majority of the 1990s at Kaiserslautern, where he won two Bundesliga titles in 1991 and 1998. Blessed with a sweet strike, he was also responsible for the penalty kick that took the Czechs to the final of Euro '96, their first major final as the Czech Republic.

Kadlec slotted home the sixth penalty of the shootout at Old Trafford to take down a France side that would go on to win the World Cup just two years later. He is the only defender to feature on this list, proving just how rare it was for the nation to produce such a talented player in the backline.

8 Antonin Puc

Career span: 1925-1941

Antonin Puc was a prolific striker who scored 34 times in 63 appearances for the Czechoslovakian national side. This included the opening goal of the 1934 World Cup Final against Italy. It was a late equaliser that saw the match go to extra-time, although the Italians eventually won 2-1.

He was also a goal machine at club level for Slavia Prague, playing in European competition regularly in the Mitropa Cup, a continental club tournament that predates the Champions League as we know it. Puc held the record for most goals for his country until 2005 when Jan Koller surpassed his tally.

7 Karel Poborsky

Career span: 1991-2007

Right-winger Karel Poborsky was an extremely tricky customer, who plied his trade for European giants, including Benfica, Lazio and Manchester United, for whom he won the Premier League. But it is arguably for the national team that he is best known.

Playing for the Czechs in three European Championships, Poborsky was instrumental in helping the nation reach the final of Euro ’96, scoring a memorable lob to defeat Portugal. Despite ending up on the losing side, Poborsky was named Man of the Match in the Euro '96 final against Germany. That's quite some achievement to boast.

6 Jan Koller

Career span: 1994-2011

At six foot eight, there was no mistaking talismanic striker Jan Koller. While defenders couldn’t help but notice him, they could rarely stop him. He remains the Czech Republic’s all-time top scorer with 55 goals in 91 games.

Although extremely powerful in the air, Koller was adept with his feet too, scoring all manner of goals as demonstrated during his five years at Borussia Dortmund. He won the Bundesliga during his five-year spell, netting 79 goals and contributing 32 assists.

5 Oldrich Nejedly

Career span: 1924-1956

Oldrich Nejedly cemented his name into Czech footballing history when he scored a hat-trick in the nation's 3-1 win over Germany in the 1934 World Cup semi-final. He would finish the tournament as top scorer with five goals and would go on to score 28 international goals in just 44 appearances.

Nejedly made a habit of scoring crucial goals, scoring the equaliser in the quarter-finals of the 1938 World Cup against Brazil, in what was known as the battle of Bordeaux. Sadly, Nejedly broke his leg as two Brazilians were sent off during the contest.

4 Josef Masopust

Career span: 1950-1970

Josef Masopust spent the vast majority of his career at Dukla Prague and was a key part of the Czechoslovakian side that made the 1962 World Cup final. The midfielder played an integral part in helping his country make the final where they faced Brazil in Santiago.

Unfotunately, his team would be on the losing side despite Masopust opening the scoring. Brazil would fight back to win the World Cup. Nevertheless, Masopust’s form that year saw him beat Eusebio to win the 1962 Ballon d’Or and cement his place in the history of the game.

3 Antonin Panenka

Career span: 1967-1993

Antonin Panenka's name will forever be etched into football history courtesy of his penalty that gave the Czech's the European Championship trophy in 1976. With the final against west Germany ending 2-2, penalties would decide the outcome of the tournament for the first time.

Panenka was the final penalty taker and with the trophy on the line, chipped the ball down the middle of the goal past a diving Sepp Maier to win the Euros. Few Czech players will leave a legacy on the game quite like Panenka. Many football fans will even know his name without being aware it's associated with the player himself, that's an ever-lasting legacy.

2 Petr Cech

Career span: 1999-2019

Petr Cech dominated the penalty area at Stamford Bridge for more than a decade after making his Chelsea debut in 2004. Nobody has made more appearances for the international team, amassing 124 caps. A collision against Reading in 2006 left Cech needing two metal plates fitted on his skull, resulting in him wearing a head-guard for the rest of his career.

A hugely authoritative, yet composed figure, his long spell in west London was littered with trophies, including four Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League, which saw Cech save Arjen Robben's penalty in normal time and two spot kicks in the shoot-out on a historic night in Munich.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Petr Cech has kept more Premier League clean sheets (202) than any other goalkeeper in the history of the competition.

1 Pavel Nedved

Career span: 1990-2009

Pavel Nedved's glittering career speaks for itself. After playing in the Euro '96 final as a 22-year-old, he then went onto win trophies for Lazio, including their first Serie A title for 25 years, before he was effectively bought by Juventus to replace Zinidine Zidane in 2001.

The biggest praise you can give Nedved is that he somehow managed to achieve this. Instrumental in helping the Old Lady win back-to-back Serie A titles in 2002 and 2003, he endured the disappointment of losing the 2003 Champions League final but was still voted Ballon d’Or winner, beating Thierry Henry and Paolo Maldini to the honour.

Energetic and creative, Nedved also excelled on the international stage. He inspired a remarkable Czech fightback from 2-0 down to beat the Netherlands 3-2 in Euro 2004. When he ran at the opposition, anything felt possible.

Pavel Nedved Achievements Best World Cup performance Runners-up: 1934 and 1962 (as Czechoslovakia) Best Euros performance Winners: 1976 (as Czechoslovakia) Ballon d'Or winners Josef Masopust (1962) and Pavel Nedved (2003)

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 15/06/2024)