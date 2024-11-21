Darts has evolved from a pub game to being one of the most beloved sports both in the UK and around the world. There have been many superb purveyors of the sport down the years, but which players are the all-time greatest? Here at GiveMeSport, we have ranked the 10 greatest players in darts history.

When ranking the 10 greatest, we have taken into account many things, including their dominance in the sport, their records at major tournaments, the amount of world championships they've won, and also the level of opponents they played against.

So, without further ado, here are our 10 greatest darts players of all time!

10 greatest darts players in history Position Name BDO world titles PDC world titles Total 10. John Part 1 2 3 9. Adrian Lewis 0 2 2 8. Peter Wright 0 2 2 7. Dennis Priestley 1 1 2 6. Gary Anderson 0 2 2 5. John Lowe 3 0 3 4. Raymond van Barneveld 4 1 5 3. Eric Bristow 5 0 5 2. Michael van Gerwen 0 3 3 1. Phil Taylor 2 14 16

10 John Part

World Championships: 3

Kicking off our list is the Canadian John Part. Part’s career spanned from 1987 to 2016, and during his peak in the mid 1990s, he was the top ranked player in North America after winning the BDO World Championship in 1994. Two PDC World Championships followed, in 2003 and 2008. Part was runner-up in several finals across his career, meaning that his trophy haul could have been even bigger.

9 Adrian Lewis

World Championships: 2

Stoke-on-Trent native Lewis etched his name into the darts history books when he became the first player to retain the PDC World Championship after winning it in 2011. That final was one of the sport’s greatest, with Lewis hitting a nine-dart finish to get the better of Gary Anderson. Lewis has also won the PDC World Cup of Darts and the European Championship across a career that has spanned over two decades.

8 Peter Wright

World Championships: 2

The man with the Mohawk has been one of darts’ most entertaining figures since beginning his career in 1995 due to his outlandish showmanship at the oche. “Snakebite” has won the PDC World Championship twice, in 2020 and 2022. Wright also won the World Matchplay in 2021. Wright was the highest-ranked player in the world twice in 2022.

7 Dennis Priestley

World Championships: 2

Priestley has forged one of the sport’s great rivalries with Phil Taylor over the years, with the pair facing each other in several finals. Aside from his battles with Taylor, Priestley has carved out an impressive career in the sport, winning the BDO World Championship in 1991 and the PDC World Championship in 1994. However, Priestley was beaten by his nemesis in all four World Championship finals. He would have been higher on this list if a few of those finals had gone his way.

6 Gary Anderson

World Championships: 2

Arguably the greatest darts player Scotland has ever produced, Anderson won the PDC World Championship twice, in 2015 and 2016. Anderson also won the World Cup of Darts in 2019. Among Anderson’s many achievements is that he holds the record for the most 180s in a match, with 22. Anderson also recorded the highest losing average in a world final, with 104.93.

5 John Lowe

World Championships: 3

Derbyshire native, Lowe, became the first player to win the World Championship in three different decades, following successes in 1979, 1983, and 10 years later in 1993. Lowe was also a double World Masters champion in 1976 and 1980. Lowe hit the first ever televised nine-darter in 1984. His rivalry with Eric Bristow was one for the ages, with the pair facing off on six different occasions. Lowe triumphed over Bristow in the 1987 final.

4 Raymond Van Barneveld

World Championships: 5

One of the greatest darts players of the 2000s, Dutchman Van Barneveld is a four-time BDO champion and won the PDC World Championship in 2007. Van Berneveld also claimed the World Cup of Darts on four occasions, making him one of the sport’s most decorated players. Van Barneveld shows no sign of slowing down as his career ticks into a fourth decade, as he is still registered with the PDC.

3 Eric Bristow

World Championships: 5

One of the most recognisable names in the sport, the Crafty Cockney transcended the sport and became a celebrity in his own right during the sport’s heyday of the 1980s. Bristow won all five BDO World Championships in the decade and also won the World Masters five times between 1977 and 1984. Bristow was awarded an MBE in 1989 and passed away in 2018.

2 Michael van Gerwen

World Championships: 3

Van Gerwen was seemingly always destined for greatness, having thrown a nine-dart finish and won the World Masters title within just four years of his debut. Van Gerwen has won three PDC World Championships, a World Masters, two World Matchplays, five World Grand Prixs, a UK Open, and a whopping 150 PDC titles. Van Gerwen is currently ranked third in the world and has his eyes set on increasing his list of titles in the coming years.

1 Phil Taylor

World Championships: 16