Key Takeaways Despite facing a historic amount of pressure, LeBron James had an electric debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Oscar Robertson had a trademark game that foreshadowed the greatness to come.

Michael Carter-Williams likely had his best game in his first ever NBA appearance.

Highly touted prospects often arrive in the NBA with a lot of pressure on them, especially if they're lottery picks.

First game jitters can be a huge problem for some of these players, while others rise to the occasion from day one. Some of them peak early in their careers, while others are able to sustain their success over a longer period.

Here are ten players who were unfazed when they stepped onto an NBA court for the first time, and ended up with some of the best debut stat lines.

10 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

29 points, 12 rebounds, six assists

When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was ready to turn pro after arguably the greatest college basketball career of all time, there was a bidding war.

The Harlem Globetrotters offered him $1 million, the New York Nets used their first overall pick in the 1969 ABA Draft, and the Milwaukee Bucks did the same in the 1969 NBA Draft.

Despite being a New York native, Abdul-Jabbar chose the Bucks and embarked on his legendary NBA career.

In his debut against the Detroit Pistons, Abdul-Jabbar had a dominant performance, leading the Bucks to comfortable nine-point win.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — NBA Debut Stats Category Stats PTS 29 REB 12 AST 6 FGM-A 12-27

​​​​At the end of a fantastic season in which he averaged 28.8 points and 14.5 rebounds, he walked away with a slew of honors: All-Star, All-Defensive Team, All-NBA Second Team and a unanimous Rookie of the Year award.

9 Walt Bellamy

29 points and 17 rebounds

Walt Bellamy is a Hall of Famer who would have received more attention had his career not overlapped with legendary centers like Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain.

After dominating the NCAA for three seasons, Bellamy was drafted first overall by the Chicago Packers (now the Washington Wizards).

His debut came against the New York Knicks, where he scored a brilliant 29 points and grabbed 17 rebounds despite the loss.

It only got better from there for Bellamy that season, as he averaged 31.6 points and 19.0 rebounds for a historic campaign and Rookie of the Year honors. Only Wilt Chamberlain has averaged more points in a rookie season than Bellamy.

The North Carolina native also holds the unbreakable record of playing in 88 regular season games during the 1968-69 season.

8 Isiah Thomas

31 points and 11 assists

Isiah Thomas was a winner.

He entered the league after leading the Indiana Hoosiers to an unexpected NCAA championship in 1981, and it didn't take him more than a day to get accustomed to the next level.

Drafted second overall by a 21-win Detroit Pistons team, Thomas faced a stern test in his debut, going up against the Milwaukee Bucks, who had won 60 games in the previous season.

But the Chicago native wasn't deterred, as he led his Pistons to a huge upset win after putting up 31 points and 11 assists on an efficient 10-of-19 shooting.

Isiah Thomas — Rookie Season Stats Category Stats PPG 17.0 RPG 2.9 APG 7.8 SPG 2.1 FG% 42.4%

Thomas' feat is also the most points scored in an NBA debut in the post-merger era.

Surprisingly, he finished outside the top three in Rookie of the Year voting, but still made an All-Star appearance despite the Pistons finishing under .500 that season.

7 LeBron James

25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists

There may never be a prospect as hyped as LeBron James .

While still in high school, James had several of his games broadcast on ESPN. He was on the cover of Sports Illustrated and had a Nike deal before he was drafted. And most notably, he was already being dubbed "The Chosen One" while still in high school.

So when he stepped onto the NBA court for the first time, wearing his hometown team's threads while taking on an elite Sacramento Kings team, there was a crazy amount of pressure on James to deliver.

The hype did not faze him at all. He made four of his first five shots and finished the first quarter with 12 points.

The Cavaliers still lost as they were ultimately just a lottery team. But the Akron native still impressed with an all-around stat line that was just a taste of what the NBA was going to deal with over the next two decades.

LeBron James — NBA Debut Stats Category Stats PTS 25 REB 6 AST 9 STL 4 FGM-A 12-20

James later won the Rookie of the Year award after averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. He didn't make the All-Star roster as his team record held him back, but he still received some MVP votes at the end of the season.

6 Oscar Robertson

21 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists

Oscar Robertson was the first player in NBA history to average a triple double over the course of a season. With 181 triple doubles, he ranks second all-time for the most triple-doubles, and was first until 2021.

So it is poetic that he started his NBA career with the first of those 181 memorable outings.

The Big O finished his debut game with an impressive statline of 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists to hand Elgin Baylor and Jerry West's Lakers a 17-point loss.

​​​Robertson nearly averaged a triple-double in his rookie year. He led the league in assists and was third in scoring, behind Wilt Chamberlain and Baylor.

Oscar Robertson — Rookie Season Stats Category Stats PPG 30.5 RPG 10.1 APG 9.7 FG% 47.3%

With 25 more triple-doubles during that memorable debut campaign, Robertson ended up winning the Rookie of the Year award while also being named to the All-NBA First Team.

5 Lamar Odom

30 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks

Lamar Odom was ahead of his time.

A skilled power forward who could shoot, handle, and be the secondary playmaker for any team, he would excel in the modern game.

But he still had a solid 14-year career in the league that began with a bang during the 1999-2000 season.

In his debut against the Seattle SuperSonics, Odom went off, scoring 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field, while displaying a scoring touch from all over the court. He had some strong finishes at the rim, some sizzling post moves, and also showed off his long-range shooting from day one, knocking down two three-pointers.

Odom also recorded 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks to complete an excellent two-way performance for the Clippers.

Odom played a total of four seasons with the Clippers and later spent seven seasons with their rivals, the Lakers, before finishing his career back where he started. He remains one of the few players to be loved by both franchises.

4 Bill Walton

18 points, 24 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks

Bill Walton is one of the first names that comes up when discussing the greatest "what ifs" in NBA history.

The California native had a short and injury-plagued career, but he still managed to make the Hall of Fame because of how much he was able to accomplish in those few years.

His greatness began in college, where he won national player of the year honors in each of his three seasons and a national championship in two of them.

When he entered the NBA in 1974, Walton was expected to be a force in the league right away, and he delivered.

He made his debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers, scoring 18 points while grabbing a whopping 24 rebounds to go with five assists, two steals and four blocks.

Bill Walton — NBA Debut Stats Category Stats PTS 18 REB 24 AST 5 STL 2 BLK 4 FGM-A 7-18

​​Walton played only 35 games that season due to injuries. That took him out of the award races, but fans knew from day one that he was going to be special.

3 Michael Carter-Williams

22 points, 12 assists, and NINE steals

The NBA has seen several players peak in their rookie seasons and never reach those heights again.

But Michael Carter-Williams took it a step further. He was someone who peaked in his very first NBA game.

Drafted 11th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2013 NBA draft, Carter-Williams made his debut against the defending champion Miami Heat, led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

On the other hand, the 76ers had lost their best player from the previous season, Jrue Holiday, and had undergone a major coaching change.

But on this night against the Heatles, there was no stopping Carter-Williams.

The former Syracuse star scored 22 points on a career-high four three-pointers. He added seven rebounds and 12 assists as he dictated the entire offense. To top it off, he had a whopping (and career-high) nine steals, which is the most ever by a rookie in his debut.

Michael Carter-Williams — NBA Debut Stats Category Stats PTS 22 REB 7 AST 12 STL 9 FGM-A 6-10 3PM-A 4-6

Philadelphia won the game, handing the then-defending champs their first loss of the season.​​​​

Carter-Williams had other higher scoring games that year, but none were as impactful. He went on to win Rookie of the Year honors, but was never able to recapture the magic of his first day in the league.

2 Maurice Stokes

32 points, 20 rebounds, and eight assists

After averaging 25 points and 26 rebounds during his outstanding college career, Maurice Stokes was drafted second overall by the Rochester Royals in the 1955 draft.

They started the 1955-56 season with a clash against local rivals, the New York Knicks, and a rookie Stokes completely took over. He ended the game with 32 points, 20 rebounds, and eight assists, while going 11-of-18 from the field and 10-of-11 from the free throw line.

Unfortunately, that heroic effort wasn't enough for the Royals, who succumbed to a two-point loss.

Stokes carried that moment through the rest of the season, and ended up with an All-Star appearance, the Rookie of the Year trophy, and also became the first Black player to be named to the All-NBA team. In that season, he also became the first player in league history to lead his franchise in points, rebounds, and assists.

1 Wilt Chamberlain

43 points and 28 rebounds

No player in NBA history is as synonymous with records as Wilt Chamberlain.

The 7-foot-1 athletic freak set some of the most unbreakable records throughout his illustrious career, and it started on his first day in the league.

Playing in every minute of his debut game, Chamberlain scored 43 points on 17-for-27 shooting, while also recording a monster 28 rebounds.

This incredible effort led to a nine-point win for his hometown team, the Philadelphia Warriors, in a road game against the New York Knicks.

If blocks and steals were tracked back then, this stat would look even more insane. It stands as the most points scored in a debut game in NBA history and is unlikely to be broken anytime soon.

Chamberlain would go on to have a historic rookie season, setting even more records and winning both Rookie of the Year and MVP awards after averaging 37.6 points and 27.0 rebounds.

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference