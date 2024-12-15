MMA outside of the UFC is at an all-time high right now as many of the UFC's rival promotions, such as PFL, Bellator and Rizin, have big television deals but also regional MMA, not just in the United States but in Europe as well with Cage Warriors, is easily accessible which makes fans easily able to come across the sports' best and most exciting prospects who could end up in the UFC one day.

Now that there is so much attention on prospects outside of the UFC, it is very rare that debutants come into the promotion and completely blow people away, however, that is not to say that debutants have not done that in the past. Today, GIVEMESPORT will go through and rank the 10 greatest debuts in UFC history. Included in the rankings will be debuts from huge UFC stars such as Conor McGregor and Anderson Silva, who took the UFC by storm imminently.

10 Jiri Prochazka def. Volkan Oezdemir via Round 2 KO

Prochazka put the UFC light heavyweight division on notice in his debut

Jiri Prochazka joined the UFC with the reputation of being an absolute madman and, in his UFC debut, he showed exactly why he had garnered that reputation throughout his MMA career prior to joining the leading organisation.

Prochazka faced former UFC light heavyweight title challenger, Volkan Oezdemir in his first outing in the UFC and in what was a very tough first test, the Czech passed with flying colours. Prochazka showed his mad side by fighting with his hands down but also showcased his technique by putting Oezdemir out cold, cracking him with a powerful right hand up against the fence.

Jiri Prochazka's professional MMA record (as of 15.12.24) 36 Fights 30 Wins 5 Losses By Knockout 26 4 By Submission 3 1 By Decision 1 0 Draws 1

9 Justin Gaethje def. Michael Johnson via Round 2 TKO

'The Highlight' lived up to his nickname with a Fight of the Year contender in his debut

Like many other names you will encounter on this list, Justin Gaethje came into the UFC with a tonne of hype around him and despite competing in World Series of Fighting which is a small organisation, he was rated as the best lightweight prospect outside of the UFC.

The UFC recognised Gaethje’s ability and in his debut, they put him up against the No.5-ranked lightweight contender, Michael Johnson in his debut. In the fight, ‘The Highlight’ struggled early but turned it into a dog fight. As is the theme throughout his UFC career, Gaethje put on one of the best lightweight fights ever against Johnson and finished him in the second round after an insane, all-action war.

Justin Gaethje's professional MMA record (as of 15.12.24) 30 Fights 25 Wins 5 Losses By Knockout 20 3 By Submission 1 2 By Decision 4 0

8 Joe Lauzon def. Jens Pulver via Round 1 KO

At just 22 years old, Lauzon shocked the world by knocking out the first-ever UFC lightweight champion

Despite having probably the smallest and least notable name out of all the fighters on this list, Joe Lauzon may have the most shocking debut of them all. Lauzon entered the UFC at the age of just 22 years old and was faced with the tough task of facing the first-ever UFC lightweight champion, Jens Pulver, in his debut.

Nobody gave Lauzon a chance in this fight, but he came out and blitzed Pulver, putting him away with a devastating knee after just 47 seconds. Pulver’s best days were behind him at this point, but it was still a huge, underdog victory for ‘J-Lau.’

Joe Lauzon's professional MMA record 43 Fights 28 Wins 15 Losses By Knockout 9 6 By Submission 17 3 By Decision 2 6

7 Junior dos Santos def. Fabricio Werdum via Round 1 TKO

'Cigano' scored his first of 10 KO victories in his UFC debut

Junior dos Santos is one of the most naturally talented and athletic fighters the UFC heavyweight division has ever seen, and he made his ability and potential abundantly clear in his emphatic debut where he knocked out his fellow former Brazilian UFC heavyweight champion, Fabricio Werdum.

‘Cigano’ landed one of the biggest uppercuts you will have ever seen from a heavyweight and put Werdum out cold following devastating ground and pound. This victory by dos Santos was the first of a nine-fight winning streak in the UFC which saw him capture the title and defend it once. During his reign and journey towards the title, dos Santos defeated huge heavyweight names such as Werdum, Cain Velasquez, Frank Mir and Mirko Cro Cop.

Junior dos Santos' professional MMA record (as of 10.12.24) 33 Fights 23 Wins 10 Losses By Knockout 16 8 By Submission 1 1 By Decision 6 1

6 Ronda Rousey def. Liz Carmouche via Round 1 Submission (Armbar)

Rousey used her signature armbar to secure her victory in the first women's fight in UFC history

Ronda Rousey may just have the most significant and important debut in UFC history. For years, UFC president Dana White was absolutely adamant that women would never fight in the UFC, however, at UFC 157, that all changed when Rousey and Liz Carmouche squared off in the first female fight in UFC history.

'Rowdy' came into the UFC with a lot of hype but there was a tonne of pressure on both her and Carmouche to deliver. They did deliver and the fight was fantastic. Carmouche went close to defeating Rousey with a rear naked choke but the champion managed to turn things around and lock in her trademark armbar to secure victory in the first-ever women's title fight in UFC history.

Ronda Rousey's professional MMA record 14 Fights 12 Wins 2 Losses By Knockout 3 2 By Submission 9 0

5 Forrest Griffin def. Stephan Bonnar via Unanimous Decision

Griffin entered the UFC by putting on the most iconic fight in the promotion's history

The significance of Ronda Rousey's debut in the UFC has already been mentioned but another hugely significant debut in the UFC came from Forrest Griffin when he fought Stephan Bonnar in the finale of the first season of The Ultimate Fighter. UFC president, Dana White has spoken about the importance of this fight as at the time when the fight took place (2005), the UFC was pretty much on the verge of collapse and this was the fight which essentially revived the entire company.

The fight between Griffin and Bonnar won the 2005 Fight of the Year award and is one of the most iconic fights in MMA history. There wasn't much skill or high-level MMA on show, however, the two absolutely went to war for 15 straight minutes and produced one of the best back-and-forth brawls in the history of the sport.

Forrest Griffin's professional MMA record 26 Fights 19 Wins 7 Losses By Knockout 4 5 By Submission 6 0 By Decision 9 2

4 Michael Chandler def. Dan Hooker via Round 1 TKO

'Iron' smashed his way into the UFC lightweight rankings in his debut following his arrival from Bellator

For many years, one question which was on every MMA fan's mind was 'How would Michael Chandler fair in the UFC?' Due to his loyalty to the UFC's rival promotion, Bellator, many fans had given up hope of the entertaining and skilled Chandler ever stepping foot in the UFC, however, after over a decade in Bellator, 'Iron' made the jump to the UFC in 2021.

Chandler was given the tough test of facing Dan Hooker in his debut who, at the time, was ranked in the top five of the UFC lightweight division, but this was arguably the easiest fight of Chandler's career. 'Iron's' power proved to be too much for 'Hangman' and he landed a huge overhand left and finished him in just two and a half minutes. Chandler's debut impressed UFC higher-ups so much that he found himself fighting for the lightweight title in just his second fight in the promotion.

Michael Chandler's professional MMA record (as of 10.12.24) 32 Fights 23 Wins 9 Losses By Knockout 11 4 By Submission 7 1 By Decision 5 4

3 Conor McGregor def. Marcus Brimage via Round 1 TKO

A star was born in Stockholm in 2013

Nobody could have predicted just how big of a star Conor McGregor would turn into and what an impact he would have on the sport of MMA, but when he made his debut against Marcus Brimage in 2013, we did learn one thing, and that was the Irishman was incredibly talented.

'The Notorious' came into the UFC with a lot of hype around him, particularly in Europe being a two-division Cage Warriors champion, and he lived up to and arguably exceeded his hype in his first outing in the UFC. McGregor showcased his unique style and elite shot selection against Brimage and knocked him out with a beautiful left uppercut in just over one minute. This was the first of many great KO's from McGregor in the UFC.

Conor McGregor's professional MMA record (as of 10.12.24) 28 Fights 22 Wins 6 Losses By Knockout 19 2 By Submission 1 4 By Decision 2 0

2 Alistair Overeem def. Brock Lesnar via Round 1 TKO

The Strikeforce and PRIDE legend debuted with a demolition of the UFC's biggest star at the time

In 2011, the UFC made arguably their biggest heavyweight signing in history up to that point when they signed Pride, Dream and Strikeforce legend, Alistair Overeem. The Dutchman was known for his devastating kickboxing and knees and in his first fight in the UFC, he found himself in a huge, stylistically fascinating fight against one of the biggest stars in UFC history, Brock Lesnar.

This was Lesnar's first fight back after losing his heavyweight title to Cain Velasquez as well as going through a battle with diverticulitis which almost ended his life. Coming off of a brutal illness which forced him to have his stomach practically reconstructed, a matchup against Overeem, who was known for his strikes to the body, could not have been a much worse matchup and this showed in the fight. 'The Demolition Man' adopted a body-heavy approach in the fight and after a few knees to the body to soften Lesnar up, Overeem landed a brutal body kick which completely folded him in the first round.

Alistair Overeem's professional MMA record 67 Fights 47 Wins 19 Losses By Knockout 25 15 By Submission 17 1 By Decision 5 3 No Contests 1

1 Anderson Silva def. Chris Leben via Round 1 KO

'The Spider' came into the UFC with a lot of hype and he certainly delivered in his debut

Taking the top spot on the list of the greatest debuts in UFC history is the greatest middleweight in UFC history, Anderson 'The Spider' Silva. The Brazilian came into the UFC with a lot of hype for his body of work in Cage Rage and Pride and this hype secured himself a middleweight title eliminator fight against Chris Leben, who was arguably the best middleweight on the planet at the time of the fight taking place.

Despite being faced with what on paper looked like a tough first outing in the UFC, 'The Spider' went out loose and fearless and destroyed the American in just 49 seconds. Silva showcased just a tiny amount of his flashy style in those 49 seconds and finished Leben with one of his trademark Thai clinch knees. This win for Silva was the first of his 16-fight winning streak which secured him the status of middleweight GOAT.