Key Takeaways Deep-lying forwards have to combine a number of attributes to both create and score plenty of goals.

Two legendary players, Pele and Ferenc Puskas, make our list of the best deep-lying forwards.

The Netherlands, Brazil, and Italy provide two candidates each in this ranking.

Everybody wants to be a striker when they're growing up. It's the position that brings all the goals and the glory, but while the poachers and the target men of the world have very specific roles, the deep-lying forward is a unique tool for any team, and some of the most exciting players in football history have fulfilled that position over the years.

These players may not necessarily be the most prolific attackers, but they are among the greatest strikers of all time. The deep-lying forward must, as the name suggests, occupy the space just behind the main striker, providing creativity, vision, and ingenuity to unlock defences.

That's not to say they can't deliver tonnes of goals, too, though. Often, by taking up such a role, these players find opportunities that other players cannot, and their attacking returns can be huge. With that in mind, here are the 10 greatest deep-lying forwards in football history, and there are some legends of the game among our ranking. From some of the Premier League's best strikers, to European greats, and South American stars, this list has it all.

Ranking Factors

Goals and assists play a big part in determining the best players in the deep-lying forward role

Players exhibiting great intelligence, creativity, and skill are recognised, too

Individual and team honours

The Greatest Deep-Lying Forwards in Football History Rank Player Country Years Active 10. Peter Beardsley England 1979-1999 9. Alessandro Del Piero Italy 1991-2014 8. Eric Cantona France 1983-1997 7. Ferenc Puskas Hungary 1943-1966 6. Dennis Bergkamp Netherlands 1986-2006 5. Rivaldo Brazil 1990-2015 4. Francesco Totti Italy 1993-2017 3. Johan Cruyff Netherlands 1964-1984 2. Raul Spain 1994-2015 1. Pelé Brazil 1956-1977

10 Peter Beardsley

Notable clubs: Newcastle United, Liverpool, Everton

While his career really started at Carlisle United, where Beardsley made over 100 appearances, he really hit the big time when he signed for Newcastle United in 1983. He stayed with the Magpies for four years before making a high-profile move to Liverpool, but he loved Newcastle so much he went back to the North East for another fruitful spell in 1993.

Beardsley wasn't necessarily the most athletic player, but he had incredible agility, a low centre of gravity, and astounding ball control, all of which allowed him to weave between defences and provide lots of assists and goals. He won two league titles and an FA Cup with Liverpool, and was crowned Newcastle's player of the year two years in a row. A truly magic little player who was perfectly suited for the football of the 1980s and 1990s.

9 Alessandro Del Piero

Notable clubs: Juventus

One of Juventus' all-time greatest players, Alessandro Del Piero is a true Serie A legend. The Italian playmaker made over 700 appearances for the Turin club, scoring 290 goals and registering 172 assists, which is testament to his eye for goal and ability to play a killer pass. He also racked up 91 caps for Italy, scoring 27 goals.

The epitome of the classy number 10 you would want playing in the hole behind your strikers, Del Piero possessed silky skills, the ability to create magic from nowhere, and also offered great physicality and athleticism as part of his game. Del Piero won six Serie A titles with Juventus, the Champions League, and also grabbed the World Cup in 2006.

8 Eric Cantona

Notable clubs: Leeds United, Manchester United, Marseille

Eric Cantona enjoyed spells with various clubs in his native France, but it is undoubtedly his highly entertaining stint with Manchester United that helps him make this list. Operating as a second striker, Cantona loved to take up that pocket of space just on the edge of the box, pulling the strings and using his flair and creative spark to produce some truly magical moments.

He scored 81 goals and added 62 assists in 184 games for the Red Devils, and won four Premier League titles at Old Trafford in that time. Sadly, he didn't have much of an international career to speak of, which is a travesty considering how talented he was.

7 Ferenc Puskas

Notable clubs: Real Madrid

We all debate the Puskas award each year, but it's worth remembering where that accolade actually comes from. The Hungarian forward is quite literally one of the best footballers of all time, and was the focal point of the dominant Mighty Magyars of the 1950s.

At international level, Puskas bagged an astounding 84 goals in 85 games for Hungary, and his goalscoring record for Real Madrid was just as impressive. He registered 226 goals in 243 games for the La Liga giants. It's hard to think of many players that have had a greater influence on the world of football as Puskás.

6 Dennis Bergkamp

Notable clubs: Inter, Arsenal, Ajax

First of all, Dennis Bergkamp is responsible for one of the most technically amazing Premier League goals of all time — his deft touch, graceful turn, and smart finish for Arsenal against Newcastle in 2002 will never be forgotten. And that goal sums up the qualities of the Dutchman; he was a highly intelligent, pragmatic, and composed forward who relied on his ball control and vision as opposed to pace and power.

His partnership with Thierry Henry is undoubtedly one of the most formidable in Premier League history, and he was the perfect foil for the more athletic Frenchman, as the pair fired Arsenal to three league titles and four FA Cup wins.

5 Rivaldo

Notable clubs: AC Milan, Barcelona

Brazilians are known for their flair and skill, but Rivaldo had something a little different to add to his game; he was aggressive, ruthless, and was able to get under the skin of his opponents. Yes, he had an obscene amount of talent, but he was also a wind-up merchant and a mentality monster.

Rivaldo had something of a journeyman career, turning out for clubs in Greece, Brazil, and Turkey, but his most iconic moments came in a Barcelona shirt. He registered 130 goals for the Catalan club in 235 games, and even won the Ballon d'Or in 1999 for his efforts for club and country.

4 Francesco Totti

Notable clubs: AS Roma

Francesco Totti was a one-club hero for AS Roma, and he is also one of the most naturally gifted deep-lying forwards of all time. The little Italian simply had a knack for being in the right place at the right time, he played with a ferocity and tenacity to attack his opponents and make things happen, and he was capable of a range of different passes and finishes to change a game single-handedly.

He produced an incredible return of 307 goals and 207 assists in 785 games for Roma. He also won the World Cup, Serie A, and was named Italian footballer of the year five times.

3 Johan Cruyff

Notable clubs: Ajax, Barcelona

Another player on this list who was so good the sport named something after them, Johan Cruyff will never be forgotten thanks to his revolutionary skill, the Cruyff turn. It was that level of creativity and absolute genius that typifies what the Dutchman was all about. He's a player who made the game look easy, but was capable of doing things no other player even dreamed of on the pitch. A three-time Ballon d'Or winner in the 1970s, Cruyff is not just one of the best deep-lying forwards of all-time, he is one of the greatest footballers of all-time, period.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Johan Cruyff scored 249 goals and added 194 assists for Ajax in just 343 games. That means he produced a goal contribution every 0.77 games.

2 Raul

Notable clubs: Real Madrid

We did say that deep-lying forwards didn't necessarily need to be prolific, but Raul was a goal machine, pure and simple. For Real Madrid, Raul's 323 goals are only bettered by the longevity of Karim Benzema and the freakish talents of Cristiano Ronaldo. But, the Spaniard offered something very different to those two out-and-out forwards.

Raul loved to drift deep, to make smart runs into the box, to link up play with his midfielders and fellow attackers, but at the end of the day, he was a fox-in-the-box; the kind of striker you would want every chance to fall to if you could pick.

1 Pele

Notable clubs: Santos

Pele's talents and impact on the game don't really need discussing, but we'll do it anyway. The Brazilian's legendary goalscoring ability has seen him marked as one of the greatest of all time, and while official numbers are hard to pin down, we know the superstar was absolutely prolific wherever he played.

He has the personal honours, the World Cup wins, and the respect of the whole world of football, and for good reason. Pele was one of a kind, and he embodies the deep-lying forward role better than anyone on this list, for the simple fact that he was so influential and dynamic that the role was practically made for him.