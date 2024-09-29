Key Takeaways Deep-lying playmakers impact games with vision and skill from deep positions.

Top players like Veron, Scholes, and Pirlo excelled as deep-lying playmakers.

Their qualities include passing, vision, and control rather than traditional tackling or scoring.

Deep-lying playmakers have often captured the imagination of football fans in a unique way. They are not measured by their goal or assist tallies, nor are they solely responsible for protecting the defence in the same way that a tough-tackling midfield destroyer is.

Their technical profile is more commonly associated with a more advanced midfielder. Yet from their deeper position, deep-lying playmakers combine skill and guile to pull the strings of a game from behind the scenes. From the likes of Xabi Alonso pulling the strings at Real Madrid and Liverpool to Andrea Pirlo's elegant style for AC Milan and Juventus, here are the best ever deep-lying playmakers in football history.

10 Juan Sebastian Veron

Career Span: 1994-2017

Those who remember Juan Sebastian Veron's time in the Premier League may be surprised by his inclusion on this list, given injuries prevented the former midfielder from reaching his best level in England. However, his spells in Italy and his native Argentina demonstrated his immense quality at its fullest potential.

Veron's technical gifts saw him deployed further forward during the early stages of his career, but those talents were put to equally good use further back as a deep-lying playmaker. He possessed a rare combination of qualities - the tackling ability and physicality to robustly win possession for his side as well as the vision and skill to evade pressure and play defence-splitting passes.

Juan Sebastian Veron's Club Career Stats Appearances 657 Goals 78 Honours 15

9 Thiago Alcantara

Career Span: 2008-2024

The heir to the Barcelona midfield throne that got away, Thiago Alcantara moved to Bayern Munich in 2013 in search of more regular game time after struggling to displace Xavi, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta or Cesc Fabregas.

The footballing world was rewarded with regular demonstrations of the Spaniard's footballing genius, where he cemented his reputation as a player with rare technical gifts - even among those at the very highest level. His skill with the ball rivals even the very best on this list, but a chequered injury record - particularly at Liverpool forced him into retirement earlier this year at the age of just 33 and limited the scope of what his legacy could - and arguably should - have been.

Thiago Alcantara's Club Career Stats Appearances 488 Goals 48 Honours 27

8 Demetrio Albertini

Career Span: 1988-2005

Demetrio Albertini was a fundamental member of the successful AC Milan and Italy sides of the 90's, taking up Carlo Ancelotti's mantle and eventually passing the baton on to Andrea Pirlo.

It is perhaps because his career was sandwiched between two such high-profile figures in the modern era that Albertini's astonishing qualities are not quite as well-remembered as they should be. His passing ability in particular stood out, though he was a multi-faceted player who also possessed an exceptional long-range shot and excellent set-piece technique. Albertini was an extraordinarily well-rounded footballer and his variety of skills enabled him to affect games in a variety of ways from the base of midfield.

Demetrio Albertini's Club Career Stats Appearances 521 Goals 40 Honours 13

7 Paul Scholes

Career Span: 1993-2013

In the English age of power and physicality, Paul Scholes was a player who stood out for his technical qualities. A passer of pinpoint precision, Scholes spent much of his career in a more traditional central midfield role but dropped deeper in his final six or seven years and established himself as an elite deep-lying playmaker.

Scholes was not especially quick, nor a particularly gifted dribbler, and he had a reputation for being a particularly poor tackler. Yet, in spite of those limitations, the Manchester United legend established himself at the highest level due to his calmness on the ball and exceptional passing range, which saw him pull the strings for a Red Devils side that raked in the silverware - in no small part due to his role as conductor.

Paul Scholes' Club Career Stats Appearances 718 Goals 155 Honours 25

6 Toni Kroos

Career Span: 2007-2024

Toni Kroos, like many players on this list, started life as a more advanced central midfielder. However, his move to from Bayern Munich - and eventual move into a deeper role - saw the German use his vast array of technical qualities to exert a new level of control over games.

Like Scholes, Kroos lacked pace and was better known for his vision, long-range passing and shooting than his dribbling or tackling. However, Kroos developed a clever technique which enabled him to glide past opponents - evidence of the German's ability to overcome his limitations and evolve into a complete midfielder.

Toni Kroos' Club Career Stats Appearances 731 Goals 67 Honours 32

5 Falcao

Career Span: 1972-1986

Falcao - not to be confused with Colombian striker Radamel Falcao - was one of the world's finest holding midfielders in the 70s and 80s and a member of a star-studded Brazil side. After an eight-year spell with boyhood club Internacional in his native Brazil, Falcao made the move to Europe with Serie A side AS Roma and established himself at the highest level, going on to be inducted into the club's Hall of Fame.

The Brazilian's myriad technical gifts enabled him to dictate the game from his deep-lying midfield position with elegance while also possessing the grit and determination to protect the defence. Despite spending the majority of his time stationed in front of the back four, Falcao's skills also included a penchant for goalscoring, and he would reliably chip in at the sharp end of the pitch without neglecting his duties as a more withdrawn midfielder.

Falcao's Club Career Stats Appearances 530 Goals 89 Honours 13

4 Fernando Redondo

Career Span: 1985-2004

Fernando Redondo's starring role at Real Madrid in the mid-to-late-90s saw him develop a well-earned reputation as one of the best midfielders in the world.

The former Argentina international's elegant close control made him almost impossible to tackle - he would glide past opponents with ease from the base of midfield before delivering a perfectly weighted pass to a teammate. Yet, that description fails to capture the quality of his controlled aggression, snapping into tackles to regain possession before resuming his role as chief conductor. Sadly, injuries plagued him towards the end of his career - but not before he had shown the world his myriad qualities at the very highest level.

Fernando Redondo's Club Career Stats Appearances 430 Goals 14 Honours 10

3 Xabi Alonso

Career Span: 1999-2017

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Xabi Alonso pulled up trees as a young manager last season, displaying all the poise and calmness that defined his career as one of the best holding midfielders of all time. After developing at Real Sociedad, Alonso went on to star for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, operating as each side's midfield general - particularly the latter two. Accurate, raking, quarterback-style long passes from the base of midfield were a trademark of his, while he also possessed a powerful long-range shot.

Additionally, Alonso's physical presence enabled him to pair his sureness of touch and pass with a strength and power that made him a truly fearsome midfield opponent. However, the trait that arguably defined him best was his laser-guided focus in games, particularly towards the end of his career, when he could single-handedly control a match.

Xabi Alonso's Club Career Stats Appearances 701 Goals 44 Honours 14

2 Sergio Busquets

Career Span: 2007-Present

Sergio Busquets is probably the least flashy player on this list. Making up the deep-lying component of an era-defining midfield trio with Xavi and Andres Iniesta inevitably saw attention diverted primarily towards his two more advanced teammates, as well as superstar forward Lionel Messi.

However, Busquets' contribution to that famous Barcelona playing style under Pep Guardiola should not be understated. Through a near-flawless implementation of the basic principles of forming passing triangles, making himself available for a pass and picking the right short option, Busquets ensured his more adventurous teammates were able to thrive, always knowing they would have a passing option. Additionally, the Spaniard is deceptively press-resistant and helped ensure opponents were left chasing shadows of the ball if they attempted to step up and disrupt Barcelona's - or Spain's - passing game.

Sergio Busquets' Club Career Stats Appearances 801 Goals 21 Honours 33

1 Andrea Pirlo

Career Span: 1995-2017

It is difficult to imagine any player from the modern era who encapsulates the role of the deep-lying playmaker better than Andrea Pirlo. His performances for Juventus and Italy in particular - perfect pinged passes, inch-perfect set-pieces, unflappable calmness and effortless control under pressure - were so iconic that many still refer to the deep-lying playmaker role as 'the Pirlo role'. Pirlo defined a style of holding midfielder in much the same way that Claude Makelele did before him - though Makelele was, of course, a very different type of defensive midfielder.

A handful of elite players throughout history have controlled games from deep and a handful have probably possessed an expansive passing range - but surely none who have paired the two together at the highest level have ever been able to play quite so well while seeming quite so relaxed.

Andrea Pirlo's Club Career Stats Appearances 756 Goals 73 Honours 17

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.