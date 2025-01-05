Sir Alex Ferguson once said that 'attack wins you games, defence wins you titles', essentially asserting the idea that while individual offensive talent can provide moments of magic that secure all three points, the foundation of a title-winning side is predicated on its ability to defend effectively.

Unfortunately for the Scotsman, the data doesn't actually back up this theory. In the 28 Premier League seasons in which there have been 20 teams competing, the side with the best defensive record has won the title in just half of them, while the team with the best attack has claimed silverware 68% of the time.

The Premier League has seen some exceptionally talented back-lines with the perfect mix of attributes to produce some astounding defensive records. By looking at the number of goals conceded by teams throughout a season, GIVEMESPORT have identified the ten best defences in Premier League history.

Ranking Factors

Overall quality of defence/players

Number of clean sheets kept

Any trophies won

10 Greatest Defences in Premier League History Rank Team Defence Season 1 Chelsea Gallas, Carvalho, Terry, Ferreira 2004/2005 2 Arsenal Dixon, Keown, Adams, Winterburn 1998/1998 3 Manchester United Brown, Ferdinand, Vidic, Evra 2007/2008 4 Liverpool Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson 2018/2019 5 Arsenal Lauren, Campbell, Toure, Cole 2003/2004 6 Manchester City Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko 2018/2019 7 Liverpool Finnan, Carragher, Hyypia, Riise 2005/2006 7 Manchester United Neville, Pallister, Bruce, Irwin 1994/1995 9 Tottenham Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies 2016/2017 10 Manchester United Neville, Berg, Pallister, Irwin 1997/1998

11 Manchester United 1997/98

Most common back four: Gary Neville, Henning Berg, Gary Pallister, Denis Irwin

The story of Manchester United's 1997/98 season was one of tragedy. The Red Devils had a seemingly unassailable eleven-point lead at the summit of the league in early March, but ultimately missed out on the title after a drastic dip in form coincided with an immaculate run from Arsenal.

However, United's success for much of the campaign was built on a brutish and impenetrable defence. The industrious full-backs of Gary Neville and Denis Irwin - both of whom have been deemed to be among the greatest defenders in Premier League history - cradled the centre-back partnership of Norwegian stalwart Henning Berg and the ever-present Gary Pallister.

The north-west outfit were incredibly hard to beat, and ended the season having conceded just 26 goals, keeping a staggering 20 clean sheets, including five consecutively at the start of the season.

10 Tottenham 2016/17

Most common back four: Kyle Walker, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies

Another side that shipped just 26 goals but didn't win the title, Tottenham's greatest Mauricio Pochettino team was best remembered for their swashbuckling attacking performances, spearheaded by the quartet of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen. However, it was actually their ability to shut the back door that allowed them to push Antonio Conte's Chelsea so close to the Premier League title, conceding seven fewer than the Blues.

Pochettino's team was set up to defend from the front, with an aggressive pressing system allowing the Lillywhites to smother the opposition, and prevent them from entering Spurs' final third as much as possible. When the press was occasionally breached, the explosive recovery pace of Kyle Walker was a cheat code, while the mature positional awareness of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen meant teams simply had no joy against Pochettino's well-oiled machine.

9

8 Manchester United 1994/95

Most common back four: Gary Neville, Gary Pallister, Steve Bruce, Denis Irwin

Missing out on the title to Blackburn Rovers by a single point, United's 1994/95 team were essentially a marginally more secure defensive side than the 97/98 team that capitulated a few years later. A more exuberant Neville, who was still young and developing into the player he would become, was most often deployed on the right, while a prime Steve Bruce accompanied Pallister, in what was certainly a better partnership than the one the former had had with Berg.

Allowing just 28 goals to creep past Peter Schmeichel or Gary Walsh, this was in the era of a 42-game season, meaning their defensive record was marginally better than the aforementioned teams per 90 minutes. Despite keeping 12 clean sheets in the last 18 matches, this resolute defence didn't prove enough to pip an electric Blackburn side to the title.

7 Liverpool 2005/06

Most common back four: Steve Finnan, Jamie Carragher, Sami Hyypia, John Arne Riise

In spite of Liverpool's relative struggles during the 2000s domestically, the Reds produced an impressive defensive season in 2005/06. Buoyed by their Champions League success the year prior, Rafa Benitez was able to elicit a compact and astute back-line that gave little away.

This subsequently meant that they were able to remain in every game they played, and were thus able to secure a third-placed finish, despite boasting a pretty mediocre attack that scored just 57 goals. This was also one of the first iterations of one full-back playing conservatively to form a back three, allowing the other full-back to bomb on and support the forward players, with Steve Finnan sitting and John Arne Riise marauding up the pitch.

Jamie Carragher and Sami Hyypia formed an underrated central defensive partnership, which kept an outstanding eight clean sheets in a row between October and December.

6 Manchester City 2018/19

Most common back four: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko

A back four consisting of players with the perfect balance of attributes, Manchester City's post-centurion side was a monstrous proposition to face. Pep Guardiola evidently pivoted from a more aggressive attacking unit in the 2017/18 season to a more controlled and suffocating team the following season.

The philosophy was to defend by dominating possession and playing on the half-way line, keeping the opposition as far from the City goal as possible. They had the perfect defenders to do this, with Oleksandr Zinchenko's technical quality and composure on the ball complimenting John Stones and Aymeric Laporte, who were equally proficient in this aspect of the game. And like Spurs' 2016/17 team, City had the protection of Walker's pace, which essentially allowed them to operate high up the pitch, with the Englishman's recovery capabilities essentially acting as a fail-safe.

The Citizens conceded just 23 goals, with only four of these coming in a rampant final 14 matches.

5 Arsenal 2003/04

Most common back four: Lauren, Sol Campbell, Kolo Toure, Ashley Cole

To go an entire league season unbeaten, you probably have to possess an immense back-line and defensive record. The Gunners certainly had this, with the back four of Lauren, Sol Campbell, Kolo Toure and Ashley Cole boasting all the ingredients to create a fortress in front of goalkeeper Jens Lehmann.

Arsene Wenger's invincibles were synonymous with pretty passing patterns and delightful moments of brilliance in attacking areas, but it was this athletic and robust defensive quartet that provided the flair players in front of them with the platform to express themselves. The North Londoners conceded just 26 goals, never shipping more than two in a game and only conceding twice on three separate occasions.

4 Liverpool 2018/19

Most common back four: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson

Liverpool's 2018/19 team was undoubtedly the best side not to lift the title in Premier League history. Jurgen Klopp's outfit put together a campaign that mustered up a staggering 97 points, lost just one game, conceded just 22 goals and eventually won the Champions League.

The defensive solidity was the backbone behind the ridiculous form, with an imperious Virgil van Dijk, at the top of his game, marshalling a back four that actually contributed significantly going the other way. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Roberston were the team's creative outlets, both delivering over ten league assists, while Van Dijk, partnered mostly by Joel Matip, was left to his own devices.

The Dutchman's excellence in that season is what has prompted many to call him one of the best ever, while it's what has comfortably seen him establish himself as one of the best centre-backs in Premier history specifically.

3 Manchester United 2007/08

Most common back four: Wes Brown, Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic, Patrice Evra

Like Liverpool's best Klopp team, Ferguson's best defensive season in the Old Trafford dugout saw his side leak just 22 goals, in 2007/08. What sets this United defence apart from the Mersyesiders', is that they were able to sustain this stability for three consecutive years, conceding 27 in 06/07 and just 24 in 08/09, winning all three league titles.

Letting just 73 goals into their own net across 114 league matches over three campaigns, the personnel guarding the goal remained largely the same over this time. Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic coordinated this impassable back four for the bulk of the minutes, forming what has been dubbed the best centre-back duo in Premier League history. Wes Brown and Patrice Evra's supreme capabilities in one v ones in wide areas helped, but it was the immense duo inside of them that carried the team to multiple successes.

2 Arsenal 1998/99

Most common back four: Lee Dixon, Martin Keown, Tony Adams, Nigel Winterburn

Arsenal's famous back four was actually mostly together prior to the 1998/99 season, with Steve Bould accompanying Lee Dixon, Tony Adams and Nigel Winterburn in the distinguished defence. However, Martin Keown's emergence and displacement of Bould saw Wenger's team reach new levels from a goals conceded standpoint.

The Gunners allowed a mere 17 strikes to hit the back of their net, in what was a sensational effort defensively, that ultimately wasn't rewarded with a title. United got revenge for stealing the 97/98 winners' medals from their grasp, in what ironically saw the two teams reverse with regard to having the best defensive record.

The grit and hunger of the four English defenders was overpowering to the majority of the league, with Arsenal conceding more than one goal on just one occasion in the whole season.

1 Chelsea 2004/05

Most common back four: William Gallas, Ricardo Carvalho, John Terry, Paulo Ferreira

Famously the best defence in Premier League history, Jose Mourinho's first iteration of Chelsea was arguably one of the best defensive teams in football ever. Portuguese stars Ricardo Carvalho and Paulo Ferreira followed Mourinho from Porto, to complete what would become the most accomplished back-line in the world at the time, partnering William Gallas and the domineering John Terry.

Conceding just 15 goals, the list of statistics around Chelsea's defensive record in 2004/05 are truly astounding. The Blues kept 25 clean sheets, let in just six goals in 19 games at Stamford Bridge, nine away goals, conceded just eight in their final 21 games, and just one in their opening ten.

The aura Mourinho's side developed deterred the opposition from even attempting to launch attacks for much of the season, allowing Chelsea to cruise to a league title as they controlled their fixtures with ease. This same defence would go on to concede just 22 the following season, 26 the year after that, and 24 in Mourinho's final campaign in his first spell in West London. 87 goals allowed in 152 games is some feat.

All stats via Transfermarkt - correct as of 02/01/2025