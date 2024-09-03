Key Takeaways Legendary defenders like Sergio Ramos and Marcelo have played key roles in Real Madrid's 15 Champions League victories.

Defenders are constantly under pressure, as one mistake can be fatal in vital moments. The various roles across the backline are important in different ways, and this has been highlighted in some of the biggest matches in Champions League history. In the 21st century, three centre-backs have won the man of the match award in the final of the most prestigious competition in club football, and all three players have made this list.

The old adage is that goals win games, which, although true, doesn't mean that the defensive side of the game is not important. When their teams have been put under significant pressure, some of the best defenders in Champions League history have dragged their team to victory with memorable performances in the backline. Here is a closer look at the most impressive defender performances in the competition since it was rebranded in 1992.

Ranking Factors

Man of the match performance - Defenders who have been given the man of the match award, especially in the Champions League final.

Defenders who have been given the man of the match award, especially in the Champions League final. Quality of team and opposition - Helping the team perform against a superior opponent.

Helping the team perform against a superior opponent. Impact on match - Goal contributions at crucial times in matches.

Greatest Champions League Defender Performances Ever Rank Player Match Date 1 Sergio Ramos Bayern Munich 0-4 Real Madrid (0-5 on aggregate) 29th April 2014 2 Paolo Maldini AC Milan 0-0 Juventus (3-2 on penalties) 28th May 2003 3 Sergio Ramos Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid (5-3 on penalties) 28th May 2016 4 Virgil Van Dijk Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Liverpool 1st June 2019 5 Marcelo Real Madrid 4-2 Bayern Munich (6-3 on aggregate) 18th April 2017 6 Fabio Cannavaro AC Milan 0-0 Inter Milan 7th May 2003 7 Walter Samuel Barcelona 1-0 Inter Milan (2-3 on aggregate) 28th April 2010

7 Walter Samuel - Barcelona 1-0 Inter (2-3 on aggregate) - 28th April 2010

Inter Milan travelled to Barcelona for the 2010 Champions League semi-final second leg with a two-goal advantage. They beat Pep Guardiola's side 3-1 at the San Siro and knew that they would face an onslaught of pressure at the Camp Nou. Inter's cause wasn't helped when Thiago Motta was sent off midway through the first-half, forcing the Serie A side to drop even deeper.

In the face of constant pressure, with Inter only having 24% possession and registering zero shots on target, Walter Samuel was consistently there to block shots from Barcelona's star-studded attack. Alongside Lucio, the defensive pair stood firm when they were a man down for over an hour of the game. Samuel would have been annoyed that an 84th minute Gerard Pique goal denied him a clean sheet, but Inter held on to secure their place in the final, with the Argentinian defender given the man of the match.

6 Fabio Cannavaro - AC Milan 0-0 Inter Milan - 7th May 2003

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Italian teams regularly reached the Champions League final. The two Milan clubs often battled it out domestically and in Europe. The 2002/03 season was no different, with Inter facing AC Milan in the semi-final of the Champions League. Inter were the away leg and were the underdogs against the likes of Andriy Shevchenko and Andrea Pirlo.

AC Milan dominated large parts of the first half as Inter struggled to get any defensive respite. In particular, Fabio Cannavaro made regular blocks and interceptions while also organising the backline. The Italian defender was able to deny the dynamic duo of Shevchenko and Fillipo Inzaghi, keeping a clean sheet in heroic fashion. Although AC Milan eventually qualified for the final on away goals, Cannavaro's impressive defensive display in the first leg was one to remember.

5 Marcelo - Real Madrid 4-2 Bayern Munich (6-3 on aggregate) - 18th April 2017

The Real Madrid team of the mid-2010s was full of high-profile players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Ramos. Often, Marcelo was not given the credit he deserved for his consistency at left-back in big matches. After losing 2-1 in normal time of the second leg, their 2017 Champions League quarter-final went to extra-time.

The Brazilian defender stepped up, providing a masterful assist for Ronaldo in the 109th minute. He picked the ball up in his own half before dribbling past three Bayern players and giving the Portuguese forward a tap-in to put Madrid in the ascendancy. Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian described Marcelo as "irrepressible" after the match. In 2024, Marcelo admitted that his assist for Ronaldo was offside, though. Speaking to Podpah, he said:

"It was offside. It was, but go and complain now. "I knew it was offside. I thought, 'Oh my God'. I looked at the linesman, I saw him running and I took a breath."

4 Virgil Van Dijk - Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Liverpool - 1st June 2019

Virgil Van Dijk signed for Liverpool in January 2018, helping the team reach the Champions League final, which they lost at the hands of Real Madrid. A year later, Jurgen Klopp's side reached the final again, where they faced English side Tottenham Hotspur. Mohamed Salah got Liverpool off to the perfect start, scoring from the penalty spot after only two minutes. Spurs did come back into the game, though, and created chances, but they were unable to find a way past the Dutch centre back, who was in imperious form.

With 15 minutes left in the match, Heung Min Son looked like he had burst through the Liverpool defence and past Van Dijk. However, the Dutchman stepped across and thwarted the attack, much to the dismay of Mauricio Pochettino. Divock Origi scored the clinching goal in the late stages, and Van Dijk was given man of the match as Liverpool secured their sixth Champions League triumph.

3 Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid (Real Madrid won 5-3 on penalties) - 28th May 2016

Sergio Ramos broke Atletico Madrid's hearts in the 2013/14 final, scoring in the 93rd minute to send the game to extra-time. Real Madrid went on to win the game and faced the same opponents in the final two years later. After 15 minutes, lightning struck twice as Ramos touched the ball past Jan Oblak to open the scoring for Real.

Atletico came back into the game, though, with Yannick Carrasco's 79th minute strike sending the game to extra-time. The defenders for both teams stood firm in the additional 30 minutes, sending the game to a penalty shootout. Ramos, who captained Real, stepped forward and scored his spot-kick before his team won 5-3 to secure the club's 11th Champions League title. The Spanish centre-back was man of the match for his dominant display.

2 Paolo Maldini - AC Milan 0-0 Juventus (AC Milan won 3-2 on pens) - 28th May 2003

Paolo Maldini is one of the greatest defenders in Champions League history. He won the competition five times, with his best performance in 2003, when he was given the man of the match as AC Milan were victorious in a penalty shootout to lift the trophy.

It wasn't the most entertaining game as AC Milan and Juventus cancelled each other out, with both defences coming out on top. Time and time again, the likes of Alessandor Del Piero and David Trezeguet looked to create chances, but Maldini was there to stop anything from materialising. Milan won the penalty shootout 3-2, meaning that captain Maldini lifted the trophy for the sixth time in the club's history.

1 Sergio Ramos - Bayern Munich 0-4 Real Madrid - 29th April 2014

After winning the Champions League back in 2002, Real Madrid probably didn't expect to wait 12 years to secure 'La Decima'. In 2013/14, they faced Bayern Munich in the semi-finals and won the opening leg at home by one goal to nil. The trip to Munich was billed as a daunting task, but Ramos in particular made a mockery of those claims.

In the first 20 minutes, the Spanish centre-back scored twice - the first a towering header from a corner and the second a glancing header from a wide free-kick. For the rest of the match, Ramos was impeccable defensively, intercepting dangerous Bayern attacks and leading the Real backline to another clean sheet against Guardiola's side. In a piece remembering Ramos' iconic performance against the Bundesliga team, Danny Ryan said:

"It's simply the greatest performance by a defender in the history of Europe's top-tier competition."

