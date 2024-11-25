“Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles," according to the great Sir Alex Ferguson. It cannot be understated how important it is to keep goals out of your own net, as well as scoring in the other.

In the past, defenders have principally been tasked with making tackles and blocks, and solely stopping attacks, but in the modern game this has changed a lot. Full-backs are expected to be a creative outlet, scoring and setting up goals, whilst centre-backs need to be comfortable on the ball, and start attacks themselves. With this in mind, we will be taking a look at the greatest defenders in the 21st century, crossing between eras of evolving football philosophy.

Ranking Factors:

Achievements

Ability

Consistency

Contribution within the 21st Century

10 John Terry

Notable Clubs Played For: Chelsea

An absolute warrior who would do anything to win, John Terry was exceptional. The Chelsea legend always put his body on the line to thwart opponents, and did whatever it took to prevent the ball ending up in his net.

Also incredibly comfortable on the ball, Terry was a mainstay in the Chelsea side for many years, winning five Premier League titles, and a Champions League in a fantastic career. He is also the top scoring Premier League defender of all-time with 41 goals, such was his threat from set pieces.

A true leader who inspired everyone around him, Terry is undoubtedly one of the best centre-backs the game has ever seen.

John Terry Career Statistics Appearances 761 Goals 68 Trophies 15

9 Cafu

Notable Clubs Played For: Sau Paulo, Roma, AC Milan

Regarded by many as the greatest full-back of all-time, Cafu played most of his best football during the 1990s, which is why he isn't higher on this list.

A pacey, dynamic full-back who was ahead of his time, Cafu was a very good attacker and competent defender, which made him difficult to play against. Constantly looking to join attacks and help the forward line, the Brazilian played like a modern day full-back by providing width on the overlap and getting to the byline.

Cafu spent the later years of his career in Italy, first with Roma and then AC Milan, where he won numerous trophies, including two league titles and a Champions League. He also won two World Cups with Brazil, which helped cement him as one of the greatest of all-time.

Cafu Career Statistics Appearances 448 Goals 18 Trophies 21

8 Carles Puyol

Notable Clubs Played For: Barcelona

A Spain and Barcelona legend, Puyol was a key part of arguably the best international and club sides of all-time.

The defender an exceptional organiser of the backline, and his anticipation skills helped him to stop opponents. He could read the game well, and would use his aggression and physicality to prevent opponents from posing a threat. Comfortable on the ball, which was necessary for Pep Guardiola's 'Tiki-Taka' style, Puyol was a great all-round player.

A key part of the Spain team which won Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup, before missing the successful Euro 2012 campaign through injury, Puyol enjoyed success on the international scene as well at club level. Winning multiple La Liga titles and three Champions League titles with Barca, there have been few defenders as successful as the Spaniard.

Carles Puyol Career Statistics Appearances 682 Goals 25 Trophies 23

7 Ashley Cole

Notable Clubs Played For: Arsenal, Chelsea

England's greatest ever left-back, Ashley Cole was a phenomenal defender.

Pacey, strong, and keen to get forward, Cole could do it all, and enjoyed a very successful career. Coming through at Arsenal, where he was part of the famous 'Invincibles' team of 2003/04, Cole controversially left to join Chelsea in 2006. The move turned out to be the correct decision, as he won a Premier League title, four FA Cups, a Champions League, and Europa League whilst at Stamford Bridge.

An extremely talented player, who has had a lot of success, Cole is always the first name thought of when considering the Premier League's best ever left-back.

Ashley Cole Career Statistics Appearances 701 Goals 21 Trophies 16

6 Paolo Maldini

Notable Clubs Played For: AC Milan

Like Cafu, Maldini would have been higher up this list if his best football had come during the 21st century. One of the best defenders to play the game, the versatile Italian was a match for any forward.

Although his best days were during the 1990s, Maldini won seven trophies during the 2000s, as he enjoyed a very fruitful career. Spending all his playing days with AC Milan, Maldini was a capable centre-back and left-back. The maestro had excellent game IQ and was always in the right place to stop attacks, very rarely even needing to make a tackle.

A true legend of the game, Maldini is often the benchmark when considering the best defenders, such was his remarkable ability and contribution to the game.

Paolo Maldini Career Statistics Appearances 901 Goals 33 Trophies 26

5 Roberto Carlos

Notable Clubs Played For: Real Madrid

Best recognised for his incredible free-kicks and ball striking ability, Roberto Carlos was a left-back like no other.

Starting out as an attacker before becoming a left-back, Carlos loved to get forward and be a part of attacks. He was blessed with pace, power and technique, which made him perfect for providing an additional threat to opposition defences. Spending most of his career with Real Madrid, Carlos won everything there is to win as a player, including the World Cup and three Champions League titles.

Carlos had incredibly large legs, which allowed him to generate extreme power on his shots and when running. Attackers always had to be wary of Carlos' threat going the other way, which allowed him to pin them back and eased the defensive burden on himself.

Roberto Carlos Career Statistics Appearances 773 Goals 101 Trophies 20

4 Fabio Cannavaro

Notable Clubs Played For: Parma, Juventus, Real Madrid

The winner of the 2006 Ballon d'Or, Fabio Cannavaro, was special. To win the award as a defender takes some effort, and it highlights how good the Italian was. Pacey, strong and very intelligent, Cannavaro was a fan-favourite throughout his career.

Always anticipating where the danger was, he would prevent attacks before they even became a threat, and wouldn't give forwards a moment to think. Successful across Europe, he won trophies in both Spain and Italy, including a UEFA Cup and two Spanish league titles. Also winning the World Cup in 2006, Cannavaro reached the very top of the game.

Fabio Cannavaro Career Statistics Appearances 694 Goals 18 Trophies 10

3 Alessandro Nesta

Notable Clubs Played For: Lazio, AC Milan

An excellent defender who was unusually quick, Alessandro Nesta made football look easy. Blessed with great power and athleticism, Nesta was a physical match for every opponent, but his anticipation of the game was so good that he often didn't even need to engage in traditional duels with centre-forwards.

A World Cup champion, two-time Champions League winner and three-time Serie A champion, Nesta had a large trophy cabinet which would rival any defender from any era, and is rightly remembered as one of the best centre-backs of all time.

Alesandro Nesta Career Statistics Appearances 625 Goals 13 Trophies 20

2 Virgil van Dijk

Notable Clubs Played For: Celtic, Southampton, Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk can do it all.

Tall, quick, strong and yet extremely elegant, Van Dijk has proven himself to be one of the best there has been. Extremely comfortable on the ball, constantly playing pinpoint passes across the field, he would no doubt have operated in a more offensive role in a bygone era. Also a threat from set-pieces, using his strength and determination to get on the end of crosses, van Dijk is the perfect defender.

Winning everything there is to win whilst at Liverpool, the Premier League has rarely seen someone as good as the former Celtic man. Very few attackers have had good days against van Dijk, who is always in the right place to stop an attack, but also has great recovery pace and tackling skills to stop someone when he needs to.

Virgil van Dijk Career Statistics Appearances 550 Goals 55 Trophies 11

1 Sergio Ramos

Notable Clubs Played For: Sevilla, Real Madrid, PSG

One of the best defenders in football history, Sergio Ramos was an attacker's nightmare.

Constant mind games, very physical in style and yet progressive in possession, nobody had an easy ride against Ramos. Also a great leader who was very strong in the air and quick on the ground, the Spaniard was good at everything - he even took penalties.

Ramos won a vast number of trophies in his career, including four Champions League titles, two European Championships and a World Cup.

Sergio Ramos Career Statistics Appearances 817 Goals 117 Trophies 29

