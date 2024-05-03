Highlights Champions League clubs compete annually to determine Europe's top team with Real Madrid boasting the most wins.

Top Champions League teams have relied upon defenders to get across the line when it comes to the big moments.

Legends like Carles Puyol and Paolo Maldini make the list alongside many others who showed defensive brilliance time and time again.

The Champions League is Europe's premier club competition. Each year, the best clubs from the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1, and elsewhere across the continent, compete to determine who are the kings of the continent on the final day of every season.

Real Madrid have won the competition more times than any other, with the chasing pack to such an esteemed European legacy consisting of the likes of AC MIlan, Barcelona, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich. It is these clubs that have developed a knack at producing some of the finest footballers to ever grip the famous 'Big Ears' trophy since the Champions League's inception in 1992.

But you don't win trophies without great defenders. With that said, here is a list of the 10 best Champions League defenders of all time.

These rankings are only for defenders who have played since the 1992 rebrand of the Champions League.

Ranking factors

Titles Won

Games Played

Attacking contributions

Footballing Ability

Notable Champions League Moments

10 Greatest Defenders in Champions League History - Ranked Rank Player Club(s) Titles Games Goals Assists 1. Sergio Ramos* Real Madrid, PSG, Sevilla 4 142 17 10 2. Paolo Maldini AC Milan 5 116 3 6 3. Roberto Carlos Real Madrid, Fenerbahce 3 120 16 27 4. Carles Puyol Barcelona 3 115 2 1 5. Marcelo Real Madrid 5 102 9 24 6. Gerard Pique Manchester United, Barcelona 4 128 16 2 7. John Terry Chelsea 1 109 10 6 8. Jaap Stam PSV, Manchester United, Lazio, AC Milan 1 62 2 2 9. Gary Neville Manchester United 2 110 2 7 10. Philipp Lahm Bayern Munich 1 112 0 15 *Defender is still playing Champions League football in 2024.

10 Philipp Lahm

Bayern Munich

Bavarian-born Philipp Lahm was as reliable as they come in modern football. Mehmet Scholl said to him at his farewell:

"In 75 percent of all the games you played in, you were outstanding. And in the other 25 you were world-class."

The right-back turned defensive midfielder played for more than 20 years with his boyhood club Bayern Munich, captaining Die Roten to 21 honours, including the crowning achievement of the 2013 Champions League win over German rivals Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium.

Unflustered, always extremely fair but strict, Lahm established - both from 2011 in Munich and as captain of Germany, whom he led to the 2014 World Cup crown - a leadership style that differed markedly from that of previous generations. Rising above the outspoken manner of his predecessors, the right-back, left-back, and sometimes midfielder, belongs among the pantheon of Bayern's best. And if there was ever an argument against Lahm's inclusion, Pep Guardiola would have something to say about it, after dubbing him the "most intelligent player" he had ever coached.

9 Gary Neville

Manchester United

Gary Neville is often overlooked in favour of other Manchester United legends. But for the majority of Sir Alex Ferguson's 27-year reign of terror, the right-back was undroppable and unshakeable in an ever-changing defensive lineup. His versatility to be the difference in all phases of play meant he was indispensable in the north-west and across the continent - even if the gilded teams he played in led many to turn a blind eye to him.

In a 19-year, one-club career, the Englishman made over 600 appearances for the Red Devils, winning two Champions Leagues in the process - which included the dramatic 1998 victory over Bayern Munich to put the feather in the cap of an unprecedented first-ever treble won by an English club.

8 Jaap Stam

PSV, Manchester United, Lazio & AC Milan

It would take a special player to feature in any top 10 list with just 66 Champions League appearances. But special is exactly what domineering Dutchman Jaap Stam was. Despite far fewer games than others that made the cut, the former PSV, Manchester United, Lazio and AC Milan defender won the UEFA Club Defender of the Year award in two consecutive seasons for the Red Devils, in 1999 and 2000.

Another of those to play an instrumental role in United's treble-winning campaign, Stam epitomised the description of someone you'd hate to meet in a dark alley. He had a towering 6'3 frame and that was often shown on the pitch, with his brutish strength to overpower and bully any opposition striker who dared venture near him one of many key assets in his skillset.

As far as weaknesses went, 'The Rock of Kampen' had no discernible Achilles heel. Though strong in the tackle, as he was in the air, Stam was noted for always finishing games with a clean pair of white shorts, proving just how immense he was at his peak.

7 John Terry

Chelsea

Despite the praise he received in the media for his defensive skills, critical opinion on John Terry's technical ability was frequently divided; throughout his career, he was often paired with an intelligent, more technical and more mobile ball-playing centre-back, such as Ricardo Carvalho at Chelsea or Rio Ferdinand with England.

However, there are always two sides to a story. And no defender in Champions League history has won the UEFA Club Defender of the Year award more times than England's commanding, no-nonsense defender, with Terry endowed with it three times across five years. As Chelsea's greatest-ever captain, Terry's coruscating moment on the continent came in 2012 with his absence in the triumphant penalty shootout against Bayern Munich - a much-needed change from the 2008 final, which brought about his slippery moment beneath the torrential Moscow rain.

6 Gerard Pique

Manchester United & Barcelona

Gerard Pique - having won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008, before adding another three winning medals with Barcelona in 2009, 2011, and 2015 - is the only defender in the ranking to have won the big-eared trophy with two different clubs. While David Alaba, Jose Bosingwa, Paulo Ferreira, Christian Panucci, and Marcel Desailly have also replicated such feat, they did so without the enamelling of Pique's brilliance in each conquest.

Looking to add to his first victory in the following 2009 final - played against former employees Stam and Rio Ferdinand - the Spaniard pulled off a result-defining clearance after Victor Valdes fumbled Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick, ensuring that, not only did Pique ensure he was a continental champion two years on the trot, but he would also retain his treble from the year before by having won La Liga and the Copa Del Rey, too.

What Pique lacked in pace, he more than made up for with his technical ability. A particular point of note was the World Cup and European Champion-winning defender's telepathy to read the game so well that he was always at least a few strides ahead of play. Impressively, he has also scored the second most goals as a defender in the competition with 16.

5 Marcelo

Real Madrid

Real Madrid are the undisputed kings of the continent. With 14 European Cups to their name, nobody comes close to their stature and position as Europe's most decorated dynasty. So it is only right that Marcelo, Los Blancos' most celebrated player, warrants his place as one of the finest defenders in Champions League history.

Following a 16-year stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Brazilian won 25 trophies. He captained the side that lifted the Decimocuarta (the fourteenth), and his impressive trophy haul includes five Champions League crowns, four Club World Cups, a trio of UEFA Super Cups, six LaLiga titles, a pair of Copas del Rey's and five Spanish Super Cups.

A key man in the final third, Marcelo – one of Brazil's greatest-ever players – plundered 38 goals in Madridista colours, including an unforgettable strike in the 2014 final in Lisbon that helped Real cruise past city rivals Atletico 4-1. In the individual stakes, Marcelo was named in the Men's FIFA FIFPRO World 11 on six occasions (2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019).

4 Carles Puyol

Barcelona

Carles Puyol's traditional way of defending - which was to keep his duties relatively simple and let his teammates do the rest - came at a time when football in Catalonia changed the way the game was adhered to. Yet, while evolution under Johan Cruyff, and later by Pep Guardiola, saw passing triangles, keep-ball, and relentless teasing of the opposition, all done in a fanciful nuance to show off Barca's attacking prowess, Puyol still prevailed as one of the greatest to come off the La Masia conveyor belt.

While La Blaugrana plays the beautiful game in its literal sense, Puyol does the dirty work at the back. No time for tika-taka, just tough in the tackle and well-organised at the back. In essence, he was the ultimate defender's defender. This, paired with his off-field personality and leadership qualities, has served the Spaniard well, with his 21-year residency in Barcelona seeing him captain the club to three Champions League titles.

Instantly identifiable by his unkempt mane, Puyol is also one of few players to have won both the World Cup and European Championship, doing so with Spain in 2008 and 2010 – making him one of his nation's all-time greats.

3 Roberto Carlos

Real Madrid & Fenerbahce

In Madrid, Roberto Carlos is better known as the 'Lord and Master of the Left Wing', along with 'Bullet Man'. And with his lightning speed (he ran 100m in 10.9s) and his eruptive left foot (which he could use to unleash shots at up to 86mph), you can easily see where these monikers came from.

The 125-capped Brazilian completely changed the way fullbacks were perceived during his time at Real Madrid. It's not often that kids are heard shouting a defender's name on the playground before smacking the ball beyond (more like 'at') their friends, but Carlos' name was certainly one of those that echoed all around the world. His 43 goal contributions in 120 Champions League appearances is astonishing, and with three winners' medals stowed somewhere in his Madridian villa, his legacy on the continent is evergreen.

2 Paolo Maldini

AC Milan

On a pure footballing basis, Paolo Maldini is almost certainly the best defender of all time. The Italian played his entire career in Milan and did so with such flamboyance that it was he who acted as the precursor to the expression that Le Azzuri's football philosophy is through the art of defending. His feet were like a paintbrush, and his tackles were the cleanest the continent had ever seen.

In 901 total appearances for the Rossoneri, Maldini ventured to a record-equalling eight Champions League finals, with only Francisco Gento of Real Madrid having tallied the same amount. Of those finals, the Italian won five, two with the captain's armband on. Notably, at 38, he became the oldest player to lift the trophy as captain after Milan avenged their 2005 final loss by downing Liverpool 2-1 in Athens two years on from the shock of Istanbul.

1 Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid, PSG & Sevilla

As aforementioned, Sergio Ramos' footballing ability might not have matched others on this list. But when it comes to the Champions League, there's arguably no defender in world football who understood the assignment more and was better geared for the magnitude of Europe's most prestigious club competition than Real Madrid's reliable captain.

With 17 goals in 142 Champions League appearances, Ramos holds the record on both fronts as a defender. And to add further weight to his special European legacy, the Spaniard won the competition on four occasions, was inducted into the FIFPRO World11 on 11 occasions (including 10 consecutive years between 2010 and 2020), finished as Champions League Defender of the Year twice, and was included in the UEFA Team of the Year nine times.

Cristiano Ronaldo might own the copyright to his label as "Mr Champions League", but Ramos can't have followed too far behind in Los Blancos' fans' decision about whom to give it to. After 16 seasons, 22 trophies, 671 games and 101 goals for Real Madrid, the club's most honoured captain embodied the colossal value of 'Old Big Ears'.

All stats taken from Transfermarkt (as of 02/05/24).