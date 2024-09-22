Key Takeaways Three of the defenders on this list were one-club-men, staying loyal to their boyhood clubs throughout their whole careers.

France and Brazil dominated this era, and they're heavily represented in this list.

Four Premier League players — Gary Neville, Jaap Stam, Tony Adams, and Marcel Desailly — are among the best defenders of the 1990s.

The 1990s were a simpler, arguably better time, especially in the football world. It was an era long before tiki-taka, VAR, and false 9s; a time when we got proper football week in, week out. Between the inception of the Premier League, the treble-winning Manchester United team, and the drama of France '98, it was an iconic decade for the sport.

Throughout this time, we witnessed the rise of some of the best defenders in the history of football. Full-backs from Brazil descended on Europe, Frenchmen ruled the world, and Dutch defenders stormed to glory in Europe. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we've assembled a list of the very best defenders of the 1990s based on the following criteria.

Ranking factors

Personal awards - Either the Ballon d'Or, World Player of the Year award, Golden Foot or a league's Player of the Season.

Either the Ballon d'Or, World Player of the Year award, Golden Foot or a league's Player of the Season. Major trophies won - Only the two biggest European competitions, any league titles or the main domestic cup are included. Plus, international trophies, too.

- Only the two biggest European competitions, any league titles or the main domestic cup are included. Plus, international trophies, too. Impact and influence on the game - Significant goals or performances in big cup finals or important league matches.

- Significant goals or performances in big cup finals or important league matches. Importance to their team - The tactical role they play in the team's overall performance.

The tactical role they play in the team's overall performance. Iconic moments - Goals or signature contributions at important moments.

10 Greatest Defenders of the 1990s [Ranked] Rank Player Clubs 10 Bixente Lizarazu Bordeaux, Athletic Bilbao, Bayern Munich, Marseille 9 Gary Neville Manchester United 8 Lilian Thuram Monaca, Parma, Juventus, Barcelona 7 Marcel Desailly Nantes, Marseille, AC Milan, Chelsea 6 Cafu Sao Paulo, Zaragoza, Juventude, Palmeiras, Roma, AC Milan 5 Tony Adams Arsenal 4 Frank de Boer Ajax, Barcelona, Galatasaray, Rangers, Al-Rayyan 3 Jaap Stam Cambuur, Willem II, PSV, Manchester United, Lazio, AC Milan, Ajax 2 Roberto Carlos Palmeiras, Inter, Real Madrid, Fenerbahce, Corinthians, Anzhi 1 Paolo Maldini AC Milan

10 Bixente Lizarazu

Bordeaux, Athletic Bilbao, Bayern Munich, Marseille

By the end of the decade, no one could come close to the French, and while the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Didier Deschamps stole the headlines, their backline was mightily impressive and hugely influential in leading them to World Cup glory. Bixente Lizarazu was a key part of that squad, and the left-back played every single minute of all but one game for his country in the 1998 tournament on home turf.

At club level, Lizarazu spent time with Bordeaux and Athletic Bilbao, but it was his move to Bayern Munich in 1997 that truly catapulted his career. The full-back was highly consistent, provided a decent number of goals and assists, and was a tough tackler in defensive areas.

9 Gary Neville

Manchester United

The best right-back in Manchester United's history, Gary Neville was one of the unsung heroes of the Red Devils' dominance in the '90s. A graduate of the Class of '92 crew, Neville is the epitome of those good, old-fashioned full-backs who were all about defensive duties and playing the ball down the line to the winger in front of them.

Neville kept it simple, and there's nothing wrong with that. What he lacked in athleticism, he more than made up for with his impeccable tackling, combative nature, and incredible work rate. A true Manchester United legend, who flourished in that extraordinary 1999 treble-winning season.

8 Lilian Thuram

Monaca, Parma, Juventus, Barcelona

On the right side of France's defence, balancing out perfectly with the talents of Lizarazu on the left, was Lilian Thuram. A stronger, more physical full-back, Thuram was the kind of player wingers hated to come up against thanks to his acute awareness of threats on the pitch, his full-blooded tackles, and his impressive pace.

He won the World Cup in 1998 with France, and his club career developed pretty quickly after that, securing a big move to Juventus in 2001. However, before that, Thuram made a name for himself at Parma, where he made over 200 appearances and won the UEFA Cup and the Italian Cup.

7 Marcel Desailly

Nantes, Marseille, AC Milan, Chelsea

Yes, we're putting another member of France's World Cup-winning squad on this list, but it's hard to argue against world champions (even if he was a defender wearing the number 8 shirt for his country). Marcel Desailly shone for Marseille in the early '90s, winning Ligue 1 and the Champions League in 1992/93. He then moved on to AC Milan and won Serie A and the Champions League the following season.

A switch to Chelsea in 1998 helped raise Desailly's profile. He was an early example of the ball-playing defender in the Premier League, consistently calm and composed at the back, a threat in the air, and capable of stealing the ball off his opponents with ease.

6 Cafu

Sao Paulo, Zaragoza, Juventude, Palmeiras, Roma, AC Milan

Cafu is the best right-back in football history, and it's not even close. The Brazil icon just made the game look so easy, playing with flair and offering plenty going forward, while maintaining a solid presence at the back for club and country. After spending most of his early career in his homeland, Cafu made the move to Italy in 1997 to join Roma, where he made over 200 appearances.

Admittedly, his career really took off in the early 2000s, a period when he won the World Cup, the Champions League, and the Italian league. But, he was part of the World Cup-winning Brazil side in 1994 and lifted the Copa America in both 1997 and 1999.

5 Tony Adams

Arsenal

Another one-club man, Tony Adams is the quintessential old school centre-half. He represented Arsenal with passion, leading the Gunners through their most successful era. With Adams in the side, the north Londoners won the league title in 1989, 1991, and 1998, and the FA Cup in 1993 and 1998.

He was a fearless captain and a no-nonsense defender, but there was far more to Adams' game than tough tackling and putting his body on the line for the cause. The England international was more than capable of playing more composed and classy football, and he was the driving force behind Arsene Wenger's revolution at Arsenal.

4 Frank de Boer

Ajax, Barcelona, Galatasaray, Rangers, Al-Rayyan

The 1990s were a time of incredible success for Dutch side Ajax, and Frank de Boer was right at the heart of that hot streak. Dominating the Eredivisie is not exactly rare for Ajax, but winning the title three years in a row between 1993 and 1996 is mightily impressive. However, it is in continental competitions that de Boer and his team really shone.

Ajax won the UEFA Cup in 1992 and then lifted the ultimate prize, the Champions League, in 1995, in one of the most stunning underdog victories the competition has ever seen. De Boer would later go on to become a Spanish champion with Barcelona, too. As a player, the Dutchman was not only a strong defender but had an incredible knack for scoring stunning goals as well.

3 Jaap Stam

Cambuur, Willem II, PSV, Manchester United, Lazio, AC Milan, Ajax

There's room for one more Dutchman in this ranking, and Jaap Stam is one of the very best centre-backs of this era. He jumped around the Eredivisie for a few years in the early '90s, but really began to make a name for himself at PSV Eindhoven.

It was from there that he earned a move to Manchester United in 1998, and the towering, physical defender was key to Sir Alex Ferguson's treble-winning squad. Stam was an absolute beast at the back; tough in the tackle, strong in the air, and comfortable on the ball. It says it all that Ferguson has admitted that selling the stalwart was his greatest regret in football.

2 Roberto Carlos

Palmeiras, Inter, Real Madrid, Fenerbahce, Corinthians, Anzhi

It's easy to focus on Roberto Carlos' astounding ability to strike the ball when you discuss his talents, but that would be doing the Brazilian a harsh injustice. Yes, he could do seemingly impossible things from dead-ball situations, and that iconic free-kick against France will never be forgotten, but Carlos was a truly complete left-back.

With his short yet stocky frame, the former Real Madrid man was quick and strong, and he never stopped running for his team. He could tackle, play a killer pass, and was constantly up and down the left channel. In the '90s alone, Carlos won two Copa America titles, lifted the Champions League twice, won La Liga, and even nabbed a bronze medal at the Olympics.

1 Paolo Maldini

AC Milan

Not only is Paolo Maldini the best defender of the 1990s, but there's a very legitimate argument to be made that the Italian was actually the greatest centre-back ever. Throughout a 24-year-long career, Maldini stayed loyal to his beloved AC Milan, making over 900 appearances for the Rossoneri.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paolo Maldini previously held the record for most appearances in UEFA Club competitions, turning out 174 times in Europe for AC Milan. He was surpassed by Iker Casillas in 2017.

The 1990s were a highly successful period for the Italian side, with Maldini helping Milan to win the Champions League in 1990 and 1994, as well as the UEFA Super Cup in 1990, 1991, and 1995. Domestically, Maldini was part of a Milan side that barely gave anyone else a chance in Serie A; they won the league title five times in that decade. The central defender was as classy as they come. When people talk about a 'Rolls Royce defender', he is the dictionary definition.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-09-24.