Highlights The 2000s were a golden era for defensive quality.

Legendary defenders like Paolo Maldini, Ashley Cole, and Carles Puyol emerged during this period.

A list ranking the top defenders of the 2000s has been put together using factors such as individual accolades and consistency.

In every established footballing dynasty, there are several vital cogs that need to work together in order to make a successful side. The greatest teams are often well-equipped in all areas of the pitch, with each department firing on all cylinders.

This includes attackers with creativity and goal-making prowess. A midfield that is as balanced as it is efficient at controlling games and working hard through them. For many, though, the most important part of any team is those who play on the business end of the field, in defence. Every great side is just as good at scoring goals as it is preventing them.

The 2000s was a golden era for defenders. There was the 04/05 Chelsea side, who won the league with a single loss and a frighteningly low number of goals put past them. Or there was the defensive empire built for several years across Italy, with juggernauts Milan and Inter boasting some of the finest prevention artists the game has ever seen.

But who were the very best at this ever-important role? Below is a list of the 10 best defenders of those 10 years. In order to come to these conclusions, the following factors were taken into consideration.

Ranking Factors

Statistical Information (Clean Sheets, Goals etc.)

Importance to Their Team

Trophies Won (Team)

Individual Awards

Consistency

Longevity

10 Best Defenders of the 2000s Rank Player Position 1 John Terry Centre-Back 2 Fabio Cannavaro Centre-Back 3 Rio Ferdinand Centre-Back 4 Alessandro Nesta Centre-Back 5 Ashley Cole Left-Back 6 Cafu Right-Back 7 Roberto Carlos Left-Back 8 Paolo Maldini Centre-Back 9 Carles Puyol Centre-Back 10 Philipp Lahm Right-Back

10 Philipp Lahm

Career span: 2001 - 2017

It isn't often that you will witness a defender go their entire career without receiving a single card, but such was the elegance and poise of Bayern legend Philipp Lahm. A prestigious player who was just as comfortable on the right flank of the defence as he was in the heart of midfield, the German amassed an impressive 21 trophies, among them a famous treble in the 2012/13 season.

The 2000s was the era in which Lahm broke through and established himself as one of the world's best. Brought up in Bayern's academy, he would spend the entirety of his permanent career with the Bavarian heavyweights, apart from a two-year spell on loan at Stuttgart, which proved to be a successful catalyst to his storied career.

652 club appearances later, Lahm called it a day at the age of 33, cementing himself as one of the most intelligent and classy players to have ever graced the world's game, let alone Germany's. And he still had time for one last league title, winning his 8th and final Bundesliga in 2017.

Philipp Lahm's Career Stats Club Appearances 652 Trophies 22 International Appearances 113 Total Accolades 54 Total Permanent Clubs 1

9 Carles Puyol

Career span: 1999 - 2014

A generational defender with an amazing trophy haul left in his wake, Carles Puyol was a phenomenal defender who struck true fear into attackers throughout the 2000s era of the game. Ferocious as he was fearless and intelligent as he was effective, El Tiburon was the rock in the heart of Barcelona's famous team in the later part of the decade.

Operating with his heart on his sleeve and his iconic long hair in his eyes, Puyol was nicknamed "The Wall" by club fans, who stated attacking him would have been as good as running into one. Often seen training alone on days off or after hours with Barcelona, with whom he remained for his entire career, Puyol was also noted for his heroic leadership skills, setting a shining example of the standards expected of his teammates.

Carles Puyol's Career Stats Club Appearances 683 Trophies 20 International Appearances 100 Total Accolades 48 Clubs 1

8 Paolo Maldini

Career span: 1984 - 2009

The worldwide example of a one-club man. Where the previous entrant was noted for his ferocity, Paolo Maldini was equally for his elegance and game-craft. A defensive pioneer, the prime of his career largely came in the 90s, when he was ever-present at the heart of Milan's defence.

If this were a list for that era, he would likely have been a comfortable first. But his presence on this list in any sense, during an era of his career that stretched beyond his prime and into his early 40s, is testament enough to the quality of the original Il Capitano.

A perennial winner, he captained Milan for a large degree of his 25-year career, winning 26 trophies with the club along the way, whilst heartbreakingly missing out on Euros and World Cup success, finishing as a runner-up with Italy in 2000 and 1994, respectively.

Paolo Maldini's Career Stats Club Appearances 902 Trophies 27 International Appearances 126 Total Accolades 82 Clubs 1

7 Roberto Carlos

Career span: 1991 - 2016

A name synonymous with his powerful striking ability, Roberto Carlos was one of the pioneers of the attacking fullbacks that we see now in the modern day. More than comfortable sticking in defensive duty from his favoured left-back position, he will most be known for his outstanding shot power. This was showcased famously in 1997 against France, as Carlos thumped home a 40-yard effort that seemed as if it was flashing wide, but then magically bent back in on itself to bury home.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roberto Carlos' free-kick was so powerful, a team of French scientists produced a paper in 2010 explaining how he did it.

Carlos was not a one-club man like the three previous entrants, but his most famous days will be remembered at Real Madrid, where the Brazilian clocked up 527 appearances and 69 goals for Los Blancos. It's these numbers that see the powerful full-back heralded throughout the game as a revolutionary, unique defensive legend.

Roberto Carlos Career Stats Club Appearances 985 Trophies 26 International Appearances 125 Total Accolades 55 Clubs 8

6 Cafu

Career span: 1989 - 2008

When mentioning players who have revolutionized a particular role in football, it would be remiss not to mention the talents of Cafu, the legendary Brazilian right-back. Like Roberto Carlos, Cafu was fondly remembered for his abilities in an attacking sense from a defensive position, another pioneer of the modern-day attacking wing-back.

Though well into his thirties by the time of the new millennium, Cafu did not lose a drop of his talent and IQ, though his pace may have dwindled. He remained a key component to both Roma and Milan up until his 2009 retirement, with a new meaning for full-backs left in his wake. His story on the international stage was successful, with Cafu securing the 1994 and the 2000 World Cups while becoming Brazil's most-capped player ever.

Cafu Career Stats Club Appearances 722 Trophies 24 International Appearances 142 Total Accolades 44 Clubs 5

5 Ashley Cole

Career span: 1999 - 2019

A controversial figure for Arsenal fans, yet undoubtedly the greatest left-back in Premier League history. Ashley Cole's ability to blend defensive prowess with attacking competency saw him quickly carved out as an elite level of player, with many pointing towards his performance against none other than Cristiano Ronaldo for Chelsea in the mid-2000s as one of the best examples of the man that was, a performance he repeated for England at Euro 2004.

In his Arsenal days, before his acrimonious departure, his link-up play with Robert Pires and Thierry Henry was something to behold on the trio's way to becoming invincible Premier League champions. There was eventual European success to follow for Cole as well, being part of the underdog Chelsea side that famously lifted the Champions League in 2012, overcoming Bayern Munich on penalties.

Ashley Cole's Career Stats Club Appearances 702 Trophies 16 International Appearances 107 Total Accolades 29 Clubs 6

4 Alessandro Nesta

Career span: 1993 - 2014

Known for his artistic tackles and disruptive pace, Alessandro Nesta is widely, and correctly, regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time. Spending 19 of his 21 years in football in Italy, across spells apiece at Lazio and Milan, Nesta was a four-time Serie A Defender of the Year, racking up numerous accolades across a storied playing career.

Debuting in 1993 for Lazio, he would soon go on to be a cup-winning hero for them after his decisive goal in the 1998 Coppa Italia, against future employers Milan, secured the accolade for the Romans. After switching sky blue for black and red, Nesta never lost a step in a decade-long career at the San Siro, making over 200 league appearances and securing two Champions League trophies, as well as the 2006 World Cup on his international exploits with Italy.

Alessandro Nesta's Career Stats Club Appearances 624 Trophies 18 International Appearances 78 Total Accolades 45 Clubs 4

3 Rio Ferdinand

Career span: 1995 - 2015

A legend of the English game, Manchester United's 12-year stalwart Rio Ferdinand was one of the most uniquely frightening defenders of his generation. Blending speed with defensive bravery, the Camberwell-born centre-back was first spotted by Frank Lampard Sr., who quickly sought to bring him to West Ham United in 1992.

Just five years later, The Hammers would be battling to keep a hold of him as Manchester United came calling, rejecting every bid to keep a hold of their young star until he eventually departed for Leeds United in an English record-breaking £18m move in 2000, as well as becoming the most expensive defender of all time.

These records would soon be broken again by Ferdinand after he joined Manchester United in 2002 before forming one of the Premier League's most formidable defensive partnerships of all time with Nemanja Vidic, winning a famous Champions League and Premier League double with him in 2008, with 6 league titles total.

Rio Ferdinand's Career Stats Club Appearances 709 Trophies 15 International Appearances 81 Total Accolades 31 Clubs 5

2 Fabio Cannavaro

Career span: 1991 - 2011

Italy's second-most capped player of all time and their World Cup winning captain, Fabio Cannavaro possessed one of the greatest minds that football has ever seen. Captaining his country to success on the world stage in 2006 with incredible composure and aplomb, what Cannavaro lacked in height he more than made up for in speed, athleticism, intelligence and grit, such attributes that saw him win the 2006 Balon Dor alongside his World Cup success.

A gifted individual, his success at club level was equally profound, winning several league titles throughout his time at Juventus and Real Madrid, rightly earmarking himself as one of the game's greatest-ever defenders.

Fabio Cannavaro's Career Stats Club Appearances 695 Trophies 10 International Appearances 136 Total Accolades 31 Clubs 6

1 John Terry

Career span: 1998 - 2018

Wembley Stadium's first-ever goalscorer, and one of Chelsea and England's most iconic defenders, John Terry takes the top spot as the greatest defender of the 2000s. After a formative loan to Nottingham Forest at the start of the decade, Terry quickly rose to prominence in the Chelsea ranks, winning the club's Player of the Year award in his first full-fledged season at Stamford Bridge.

He would soon form one of the greatest defences in Premier League history, with Chelsea's exploits in the 04/05 season being heralded as one of the very best sides of all time. Despite, by his own admission, never possessing a huge degree of pace, Terry's defensive mind and footballing IQ took him into footballing history as one of the very best. He was potent in front of goal, too. He still remains the Premier League's highest-scoring defender with 39.

Whilst he may never have lifted an accolade on the international stage, John Terry's career and ability were something to marvel at, and he is more than deserving of the top spot on our list.

John Terry's Career Stats Club Appearances 759 Trophies 15 International Appearances 78 Total Accolades 15 Clubs 3

