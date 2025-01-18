Defensive midfield is one of the most important positions on a football pitch. The role requires fantastic fitness levels, comfort on the ball, and the ability to make tackles and break up play, which is very demanding. The best defensive midfielders can do all of those, plus much more, as they can pop up with goals, and even drop into defence as an extra body.

A position that was revolutionised by greats such as Claude Makelele, the role is employed by nearly every team in the world in the modern day. In a list that includes a Ballon d'Or winner, World Cup winners, and football icons, here are the greatest defensive midfielders of all time.

Ranking Factors:

Achievements

All-round ability

Defensive and on-the-ball attributes

Related 10 Greatest Midfields in Football History [Ranked] There have been some incredible midfields over the years.

10 Didier Deschamps

Notable Clubs Played For: Marseille, Juventus, Chelsea

Now a World Cup-winning manager with France, Didier Deschamps was a world-class defensive midfielder during his playing days. The Frenchman was incredibly intelligent on the pitch, which has translated into his successful managerial career.

He excelled at winning the ball back in the centre of the pitch, and starting attacks with his great range of passing. A real leader, Deschamps was the perfect teammate, as he captained France to victory at the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championship. Beginning his career as a striker, Deschamps was comfortable in a number of positions, but he always stood out in defensive midfield, where he was one of the best in the world.

Didier Deschamps Career Statistics Appearances 562 Goals 21 Trophies 16

9 Dunga

Notable Clubs Played For: Santos, Fiorentina, Stuttgart

An incredibly athletic midfielder, Dunga is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in football history.

The Brazil legend was a very aggressive midfielder who loved a tackle, whilst also being fantastic on the ball, like many of his iconic teammates. Dunga holds the outstanding record of most passes and tackles in a World Cup, which he set in 1994, indicating the quality he possessed.

Like many great defensive midfielders, Dunga could do it all, and was a key part of every team he played in. With and without the ball, he would stand out, as he broke up play and started attacks by feeding some of the elite attackers he played alongside.

Dunga Career Statistics Appearances 393 Goals 44 Trophies 7

3:23 Related Brazil's 20 Greatest Ever Footballers (Ranked) Ronaldo, Pele, Ronaldinho, Neymar and Kaka all feature as the greatest Brazilian players ever are ranked.

8 Rodri

Notable Clubs Played For: Atletico Madrid, Man City

Known as a great midfielder, it wasn't until a year into his time with Man City that Rodri truly announced himself to the world. After learning Pep Guardiola's system, the Spanish midfielder has gone on to become an outstanding player, proved as he won the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Winning the award demonstrates just how good he is, as midfielders are often snubbed for the Ballon d'Or in favour of attackers. Breaking up play, playing inch-perfect passes, and popping up with crucial goals, such as in the 2023 Champions League final, Rodri is incredible.

Currently ruled out with an ACL injury, the Spaniard is pivotal to his national team and Man City, who have suffered a serious drop-off in form since his injury.

Rodri Career Statistics Appearances 433 Goals 33 Trophies 15

7 Roy Keane

Notable Clubs Played For: Nottingham Forest, Man United, Celtic

One of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, and now one of the nation's favourite pundits, Roy Keane was an exceptional player.

A true warrior, who led by example on the pitch, the Irish midfielder had a fantastic work ethic, and would do whatever it took to win games. An aggressive tackler, Keane was a nightmare for every opponent, who never wanted to mess with the former Man United man.

Winning a vast number of trophies during his career, Keane was brilliant on the ball, as well as without it, which made him a key cog in the United side. Stepping up in big games, Keane was the perfect midfielder for his generation and opponents rarely got the better of him.

Roy Keane Career Statistics Appearances 622 Goals 79 Trophies 19

Related Ranking Every Manchester United Captain in Premier League History Bruno Fernandes ranks as one of Man United's worst captains in Premier League history, whilst Gary Neville sits near the top.

6 Patrick Vieira

Notable Clubs Played For: Arsenal, Juventus, Inter Milan

Roy Keane's on-pitch rival, Patrick Vieira, was a monstrous midfielder. Part of the Arsenal invincibles side, the French midfielder is undoubtedly one of the Premier League's greatest-ever players. A powerful midfielder, Vieira could rob opponents of possession with ease, before driving up the pitch to contribute to attacks. His very long legs and great upper body strength made him a perfect midfielder.

A leader on the pitch, Vieira was very successful in his career, winning countless trophies. Regularly engaging in midfield battles, the former Juventus man would usually come out on top, due to his intelligence and physical attributes.

Patrick Vieira Career Statistics Appearances 650 Goals 56 Trophies 22

5 Frank Rijkaard

Notable Clubs Played For: Ajax, AC Milan

Known for his tactical intelligence and ability to read the game, Frank Rijkaard is one of the best defensive midfielders to play the game. A complete midfielder, the Dutchman was excellent on the ball, as well as defensively, regularly making interceptions and putting in important tackles. His understanding of the game was sublime, and continued into his managerial career where he won a Champions League with Barcelona.

The former Ajax man was a very stylish player, who could contribute all across the pitch, which is why he is so highly rated in the football world.

Frank Rijkaard Career Statistics Appearances 549 Goals 97 Trophies 23

Related 10 Greatest Dutch Managers in Football History [Ranked] From Louis van Gaal to Johan Cruyff, the Netherlands have produced a host of amazing coaches.

4 Claude Makelele

Notable Clubs Played For: Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG

One of the greatest midfielders of all time, so much so that the position was called 'the Makelele role', Claude Makelele was outstanding. With unbelievable positional awareness, Makelele seemed to cover every blade of grass, and always knew where to be to thwart attacks. A master of tackles and interceptions, he revolutionised the way the game is played in a career where he represented some of the world's biggest clubs.

Sitting just in front of the defence, Makelele was the heartbeat of his teams, dictating the play, and providing great protection to his goal. A truly incredible player, the Frenchman is certainly one of the best to ever play the game.

Claude Makelele Career Statistics Appearances 809 Goals 24 Trophies 15

3 N'Golo Kante

Notable Clubs Played For: Leicester, Chelsea

A truly remarkable player, N'Golo Kante was supremely talented. First announcing himself to the world at Leicester during the 2015/16 season, N'Golo Kante was a key part of the team that defied all the odds to win the Premier League. After standing out in that incredible side, the Frenchman moved to Chelsea, where he once again won the league, but also won the PFA Player of the Year award.

Kante is an all-action, tough-tackling midfielder who breaks up play like no one else. Winning numerous trophies with Chelsea, plus a World Cup, Kante has gone down as an all-time great.

N'Golo Kante Career Statistics Appearances 489 Goals 30 Trophies 9

2 Sergio Busquets

Notable Teams Played For: Barcelona, Inter Miami

The heartbeat of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona team, Sergio Busquets, was a sublime defensive midfielder. Always playing the game at his own pace, Busquets controlled every game he played in, using his technical proficiency to never lose the ball.

Playing alongside Xavi and Andres Iniesta, the Spaniard could do it all, and would use his quick feet and football brain to navigate any situation. Capable of putting in great tackles, it was always his on-the-ball ability that stood out. Winning numerous trophies, for both club and country, the midfielder wasn't a typical defensive midfielder, as he preferred to have the ball, than win it back.

Segio Busquets Career Statistics Appearances 784 Goals 19 Trophies 36

1 Lothar Matthaus

Notable Clubs Played For: Borrusia Monchengladbach, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich

An incredibly versatile player who had all the attributes of an elite player, Lothar Matthaus is probably the greatest defensive midfielder of all time.

Comfortable on the ball, and always looking to play forward, the German stood out in every team he turned out for. Fantastic defensively due to his positioning and reading of the game, Matthaus could stop attacks with ease, but also contribute going forward. Scoring a lot of goals in his career, the midfielder was a threat wherever he played.

An outstanding leader, Matthaus captained the West Germany side to World Cup victory in 1990, in what was the pinnacle of his career. Winning the Ballon d'Or in the same year, the German was one of the finest midfielders to ever grace the sport.