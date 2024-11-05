Key Takeaways Modern managers are expected to play attacking; however, defensive tactics have also seen success.

Modern-day managers are judged by their ability to play in an attacking and vibrant manner, which gets supporters off their feet. Teams are expected to be able to press high, be comfortable in possession and also be able to play out from the back.

Despite this, there are still some managers who deploy a more traditional style. Some managers prefer to have their sides set up in an organized manner with the aim of reducing chances for the other team by having the majority of players behind the ball.

Although this limits creativity in the final third, this defensive mentality has had some success over the years. The likes of Jose Mourinho and Diego Simeone are two prime examples of defensive managers – earning the big bucks – who have enjoyed plenty of success with their rigid tactical approach.

With that in mind, here are the 10 greatest defensive-minded managers in football history.

10 Greatest Defensive-Minded Managers in Football History Rank Manager Career Span 1. Jose Mourinho 1987-Present 2. Helenio Herrera 1944-1981 3. Diego Simeone 2006-Present 4. Massimiliano Allegri 2003-Present 5. Vincente del Bosque 1984-2016 6. Antonio Conte 2005-Present 7. Didier Deschamps 2001-Present 8. Fabio Capello 1986-2018 9. Carlo Ancelotti 1992-Present 10. Rinus Michels 1953-1992

10 Rinus Michels

Notable Clubs: Ajax, Barcelona, Netherlands

Rinus Michels was credited with the creation of ‘Total Football’, yet his teams were very difficult to break down and play against. The manager wanted his teams to be expressive and creative on the ball, but organised and disciplined when they were out of possession.

Michels’ style of play was very successful with his significant coaching achievements in the majority of teams he managed. For example, he won the European Cup with Ajax, followed by a Spanish league triumph with Barcelona.

On the international scene, he led the Netherlands to the European Championship victory in 1988. His accomplishments saw him named Coach of the Century by FIFA in 1999.

9 Carlo Ancelotti

Notable Clubs: Chelsea, Paris St Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich

Widely regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time, Carlo Ancelotti is the most successful manager in Champions League history, lifting the trophy a record five times. The Italian is also the only manager to win league titles in all of Europe’s top five leagues, which is a remarkable accomplishment.

Ancelotti would rank higher on the list if his managerial style was purely defensive. However, the 65-year-old is known for a more pragmatic style of play that gives attackers the freedom and license to express themselves. Despite this, Ancelotti gives his forwards a lot of tactical instructions on where to be when the team are out of possession. A prime example of this could be seen in their two matches with Manchester City last year in the Champions League, where the likes of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo were deep in their own halves looking only to attack during transitions.

8 Fabio Capello

Notable Clubs: AC Milan, Roma, Juventus, Real Madrid, England

Fabio Capello has won a variety of different leagues and cup competitions with his defensive style of play, which was particularly evident at AC Milan. In his first five seasons as manager, the Italian guided the club to four Serie A triumphs. Capello also won the Champions League in 1994, thrashing Barcelona 4-0 in the final. Winning the La Liga title in your first attempt with Real Madrid is just as impressive.

As manager of the England national team, Capello was less successful, guiding the Three Lions to a second-round exit at the World Cup in 2010. The manager’s methods revolved around being patient and not taking too many risks that would make the defence vulnerable to attacks.

7 Didier Deschamps

Notable Clubs: Monaco, Juventus, France

Didier Deschamps played as a defensive midfielder as a player and took aspects of his own playing style and implemented them in his coaching. His teams are typically often hard to break down and extremely hard working out of possession. Deschamps has had success in both France and Italy, but his main managerial success has come on the international scene.

The Frenchman was named as head coach of the France national team in 2012 and he has brought continued success to his country. In 2018, he won the World Cup and four years later they reached the final again but lost in a dramatic penalty shootout against Argentina. France have come close to further success, losing in the Euro 2016 final against Portugal.

6 Antonio Conte

Notable Clubs: Juventus, Italy, Chelsea

Antonio Conte will be credited with the revival of the three-man defensive formations, which over time had decreased in popularity in Italian football. The Italian brings drama as well as success at every club he has managed to date. Conte worked his way up the Italian ladder before taking over Juventus in 2011, where he won three consecutive Serie A titles. His performances led to him being appointed Italy manager.

Conte was later successful in the Premier League, implementing his three-at-the-back formation at Chelsea and guiding them to the Premier League title during his first season in charge. At Inter Milan, he won the Europa League and Serie A before stepping down by mutual consent. Conte’s reigns typically have a controversial or negative ending. However, there can be no argument about his pragmatic style bringing short-term success to every club he has managed.

5 Vincente del Bosque

Notable Clubs: Real Madrid, Besiktas, Spain

Vincente del Bosque has one of the most decorated CVs in football history. He is the only manager to date to have won the World Cup, the Champions League, the European Championship and the Intercontinental Cup.

Del Bosque’s sides rarely conceded goals, which is why he was such a good manager in tournament football. After taking the reins from Spain manager Luis Aragones, the head coach guided the nation to the first-ever World Cup victory in 2010. Del Bosque also coached Real Madrid during one of their most successful periods in the modern era, which further justifies his position on this list.

4 Massimiliano Allegri

Notable Clubs: Cagliari, AC Milan, Juventus

One of the most defensive managers in the modern era, but with a very solid CV. After impressing with his performances as head coach of Cagliari, Massimiliano Allegri was appointed as AC Milan manager. During his four-year stint at the Italian giants, he won a Scudetto and a Supercoppa Italiana. The defensive head coach then moved to title rivals Juventus, where he won 11 trophies, which included five consecutive league titles.

Despite a somewhat mixed return to Juventus in 2021, Allegri’s defensive brand of football has brought results at every club he has been to. His teams often see less of the ball and rarely commit multiple players into the opposition box, with the main foundation of Allegri’s team revolving around being defensively secure.

3 Diego Simeone

Notable Clubs: River Plate, Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone began his coaching career in Argentina, working his way up the managerial ladder. His big move came in 2011 when he joined Spanish club Atletico Madrid. In the Spanish capital, Simeone deployed his famous defensive style of football. Traditionally, his team sit in a low block and use counter-attacks and set pieces as their main sources of attack.

Nevertheless, his methods at Atletico Madrid have been extremely successful. He has made the red and white outfit one of the best teams in the country, putting an end to the dominance of Real Madrid and Barcelona. Simeone has won two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, two Europa Leagues and two UEFA Super Cups, as well as being runner-up in the Champions League on two occasions. His decade of success at Atletico more than warrants his position on this list.

2 Helenio Herrera

Notable Clubs: Barcelona, Spain, Italy, Inter Milan

Helenio Herrera will go down in history for his defensive approach that led Inter Milan to significant success in the 1960s. As part of his tactical setup, he deployed a catenaccio alongside an additional sweeper, which was very defensive but also very effective.

During his successful managerial career, the manager won four La Liga titles and three Serie A titles. His best spell at Inter also included two consecutive European Cup triumphs. Herrera's success is further outlined by the fact that he was arguably the first manager in history to be credited for his team's success.

During this era, managers rarely had the spotlight on them, however many referred to Inter Milan as 'Herrera's Inter', which demonstrates how his defensive tactics were credited for one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

1 Jose Mourinho

Notable Clubs: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United

Coming in at number one is 'The Special One’, who has won it all in several different competitions and leagues. Jose Mourinho has been brought in by various elite clubs due to his defensive setup, which helps him deliver titles.

The Portuguese manager has admitted that he believes games can be controlled without the ball, further fuelling this idea of Mourinho being a defensive manager. Many label this style of play as ‘parking the bus’. However, in Mourinho’s first stint at Chelsea, his side conceded just 15 goals in one season, a tally that is yet to be broken by another Premier League team.

The current Fenerbahce coach has brought success to every club he’s managed (apart from Tottenham). At Porto and Inter Milan, he won the Champions League; with Chelsea, he won the Premier League among other domestic triumphs; at Real Madrid, he won La Liga; and with Manchester United, he won the Europa League – and these are just some of his best triumphs.

Despite being labelled as a defensive manager, Mourinho is the only manager to have won all three current UEFA club competitions and with that being said, Jose will go down as one of the best-ever managers in football history.

