Highlights Dribbling has become a critical element of basketball, with many players using it to propel their offense.

James Harden's dribbling and ball handling helped him become a three-time scoring champion.

Kyrie Irving features the best ball handling skills in NBA history, helping him to light up the court.

Dribbling is a fundamental aspect of the game of basketball. Players are forbidden from carrying the ball, so in order to navigate the court, they must dribble the ball. If they take too many steps with the ball without dribbling, it is classified as a travel and results in a turnover.

It is, therefore, exceptionally important that an NBA player possesses strong ball handling skills. Specifically, the ability to navigate the court without losing control of the ball, while performing dekes and other fancy moves to throw off opponents has become an important skill in today’s game.

While dribbling has always been a major component of the game, rules have been adjusted over the years to give players more freedom and flexibility in regards to ball handling, making the game less restrictive. The following are five of the greatest dribblers or ball handlers in NBA history.

5 James Harden

Harden has showcased an underrated dribbling ability

While James Harden has had his fair share of hardships and criticism during his tenure in the NBA, there is no doubt that he was, at one point, one of the league’s deadliest scorers during his prime. But with that came his elite ball handling ability, which threw off opponents and allowed him to score on them.

Harden has possessed some of the game’s most impressive ball handling. He would often use it to break down defenders off the dribble, enabling him to score using his signature step-back three. This was the method he used to become a three-time scoring champion.

James Harden - Career Stats PTS 24.1 REB 5.6 AST 7.1 FG% 44.1 3PT% 36.4

Harden used his skillset of dribbling and offense to cement his name in the league, which he did primarily with the Houston Rockets , and then with the Brooklyn Nets (when he was on the court). Although he may be past his prime now, there is still plenty left in the tank for Harden, including his dribbling ability.

4 Isiah Thomas

Thomas was the first modern superstar to feature deadly dribbling

Isiah Thomas was the leader of the ‘Bad Boy’ Detroit Pistons in the 1980s, using his offense and toughness to quickly become one of that decade’s best players. But he also innovated and revolutionized ball handling via dribbling, which was also one of his strongest attributes.

Thomas was not the largest player in the league, at only 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds during his prime, so he had to find ways to score that did not involve size and strength. He did so primarily through his speed and lateral movement, using his dribbling to shake down defenders and create lanes to score.

Isiah Thomas - Career Stats PTS 19.2 REB 3.6 AST 9.3 FG% 45.2 FT% 75.9

Due to this innovation, Thomas put ball handling on the map. He was one of the earliest stars to popularize ball handling via dribbling, and as such became one of the best players in that field.

3 Pete Maravich

Maravich was ahead of his time in regards to dribbling

Although Isiah Thomas popularized dribbling and ball handling, it was “Pistol” Pete Maravich who essentially revolutionized it. Playing primarily in the 1970s, a decade prior to Thomas, Maravich became known for his wraparound dribble that would fool opponents.

Maravich’s dribbling dekes led to the fooling of opponents, which would then allow him to pull off jumpers. He was truly ahead of his time, pulling off dribbling moves a half-century ago that would fit into today’s iteration of the game.

Pete Maravich - Career Stats PTS 24.2 REB 4.2 AST 5.4 FG% 44.1 3PT% 66.7

Although Maravich only played in the NBA for ten seasons, primarily with the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Jazz, he quickly became one of the game's most underrated roleplayers during his era. That mostly came thanks to his innovations in dribbling and ball handling (and his exceptional three-point shooting, which was also ahead of its time).

2 Allen Iverson

Iverson possessed the dribbling skills of Isiah Thomas, with more athleticism

Allen Iverson took the league by storm in the mid-1990s, and for good reason. He was essentially the Isiah Thomas of that era, also possessing a small frame and size, and therefore having to rely on other methods to score.

Like Iverson, one of those ways was through his elite dribbling and ball handling ability. He arguably possessed more strength and athleticism than Thomas, too, making him even deadlier on the court.

Allen Iverson - Career Stats PTS 26.7 REB 3.7 AST 6.2 FG% 42.5 3PT% 31.3

Iverson was insanely fast, and possessed a legendary crossover which became his signature move. Though he would not win an NBA Finals, Iverson would take home four scoring titles thanks to his offense, which came courtesy of his second-to-none dribbling ability.

1 Kyrie Irving

Irving has the best ball handling of any player in history

For all the drawbacks that Kyrie Irving comes with, particularly with off the court drama, there is no doubt that he brings otherworldly talent to whichever team he is with. He is one of the greatest scorers in the game today, and that comes courtesy of his dribbling and ball handling, which are the greatest in NBA history.

Kyrie Irving - Career Stats PTS 23.6 REB 4.0 AST 5.7 FG% 47.4 3PT% 39.3

Irving features incredible ball control, which comes with an array of fancy spins, fakes, and dekes. He shakes multiple defenders to take teams off the dribble, and that gives him ample opportunities to use his pinpoint accuracy to finish, particularly around the rim.

Irving won a title in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers , but since that title came under the shadow of LeBron James , Irving is still seeking to solidify his legacy as a champion elsewhere. While that has not yet worked out, he still has plenty left in the tank, and that includes his top-notch dribbling abilities, which are the best in the game.